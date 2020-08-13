This module provides a means of generating "real" Excel reports (i.e. not CSV files) in NodeJS applications.
The basic principle is this: You create a template in Excel. This can be formatted as you wish, contain formulae etc. In this file, you put placeholders using a specific syntax (see below). In code, you build a map of placeholders to values and then load the template, substitute the placeholders for the relevant values, and generate a new .xlsx file that you can then serve to the user.
Placeholders are inserted in cells in a spreadsheet. It does not matter how those cells are formatted, so e.g. it is OK to insert a placeholder (which is text content) into a cell formatted as a number or currecy or date, if you expect the placeholder to resolve to a number or currency or date.
Simple placholders take the format
${name}. Here,
name is the name of a
key in the placeholders map. The value of this placholder here should be a
scalar, i.e. not an array or object. The placeholder may appear on its own in a
cell, or as part of a text string. For example:
| Extracted on: | ${extractDate} |
might result in (depending on date formatting in the second cell):
| Extracted on: | Jun-01-2013 |
Here,
extractDate may be a date and the second cell may be formatted as a
number.
Inside scalars there possibility to use array indexers. For example:
Given data
var template = { extractDates: ["Jun-01-2113", "Jun-01-2013" ]}
which will be applied to following template
| Extracted on: | ${extractDates[0]} |
will results in the
| Extracted on: | Jun-01-2113 |
You can use arrays as placeholder values to indicate that the placeholder cell
is to be replicated across columns. In this case, the placeholder cannot appear
inside a text string - it must be the only thing in its cell. For example,
if the placehodler value
dates is an array of dates:
| ${dates} |
might result in:
Finally, you can build tables made up of multiple rows. In this case, each
placeholder should be prefixed by
table: and contain both the name of the
placeholder variable (a list of objects) and a key (in each object in the list).
For example:
| Name | Age |
| ${table:people.name} | ${table:people.age} |
If the replacement value under
people is an array of objects, and each of
those objects have keys
name and
age, you may end up with something like:
| Name | Age |
| John Smith | 20 |
| Bob Johnson | 22 |
If a particular value is an array, then it will be repeated across columns as above.
You can insert images with
| My image: | ${image:imageName} |
Given data
var template = { imageName: "helloImage.jpg"}
You can insert a list of images with
| My images | ${table:images.name:image} |
Given data
var template = { images: [{name : "helloImage1.jpg"}, {name : "helloImage2.jpg"}]}
Supported image format in given data :
You can pass imageRootPath option for setting the root folder for your images.
var option = {imageRootPath : "/path/to/your/image/dir"}
...
var t = new XlsxTemplate(data, option);
If the image Placeholders is in standard cell, image is insert normaly
If the image Placeholders is in merge cell, image feet (at the best) the size of the merge cell.
You can pass imageRatio option for adjust the ratio image (in percent and for standard cell - not applied on merge cell)
var option = {imageRatio : 75.4}
...
var t = new XlsxTemplate(data, option);
To make this magic happen, you need some code like this:
var XlsxTemplate = require('xlsx-template');
// Load an XLSX file into memory
fs.readFile(path.join(__dirname, 'templates', 'template1.xlsx'), function(err, data) {
// Create a template
var template = new XlsxTemplate(data);
// Replacements take place on first sheet
var sheetNumber = 1;
// Set up some placeholder values matching the placeholders in the template
var values = {
extractDate: new Date(),
dates: [ new Date("2013-06-01"), new Date("2013-06-02"), new Date("2013-06-03") ],
people: [
{name: "John Smith", age: 20},
{name: "Bob Johnson", age: 22}
]
};
// Perform substitution
template.substitute(sheetNumber, values);
// Get binary data
var data = template.generate();
// ...
});
At this stage,
data is a string blob representing the compressed archive that
is the
.xlsx file (that's right, a
.xlsx file is a zip file of XML files,
if you didn't know). You can send this back to a client, store it to disk,
attach it to an email or do whatever you want with it.
You can pass options to
generate() to set a different return type. use
{type: 'uint8array'} to generate a
Uint8Array,
arraybuffer,
blob,
nodebuffer to generate an
ArrayBuffer,
Blob or
nodebuffer, or
base64 to generate a base64-encoded string.
.xlsx format.
.xls,
.xlsb or
.xlsm
won't work.
TableName[ColumnName] in your formula to refer to all values in a given
column in the table as a logical range.
Nothing to see here. Just I'm being brave and make version 1.0.0
options to
generate(), which are passed to JSZip
Merged pending pull requests
Merged a number of overdue pull requests, including: