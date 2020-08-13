XLSX Template

This module provides a means of generating "real" Excel reports (i.e. not CSV files) in NodeJS applications.

The basic principle is this: You create a template in Excel. This can be formatted as you wish, contain formulae etc. In this file, you put placeholders using a specific syntax (see below). In code, you build a map of placeholders to values and then load the template, substitute the placeholders for the relevant values, and generate a new .xlsx file that you can then serve to the user.

Placeholders

Placeholders are inserted in cells in a spreadsheet. It does not matter how those cells are formatted, so e.g. it is OK to insert a placeholder (which is text content) into a cell formatted as a number or currecy or date, if you expect the placeholder to resolve to a number or currency or date.

Scalars

Simple placholders take the format ${name} . Here, name is the name of a key in the placeholders map. The value of this placholder here should be a scalar, i.e. not an array or object. The placeholder may appear on its own in a cell, or as part of a text string. For example:

| Extracted on: | ${extractDate} |

might result in (depending on date formatting in the second cell):

| Extracted on : | Jun -01 -2013 |

Here, extractDate may be a date and the second cell may be formatted as a number.

Inside scalars there possibility to use array indexers. For example:

Given data

var template = { extractDates: [ "Jun-01-2113" , "Jun-01-2013" ]}

which will be applied to following template

| Extracted on: | ${extractDates[0]} |

will results in the

| Extracted on : | Jun -01 -2113 |

Columns

You can use arrays as placeholder values to indicate that the placeholder cell is to be replicated across columns. In this case, the placeholder cannot appear inside a text string - it must be the only thing in its cell. For example, if the placehodler value dates is an array of dates:

| ${dates} |

might result in:

Tables

Finally, you can build tables made up of multiple rows. In this case, each placeholder should be prefixed by table: and contain both the name of the placeholder variable (a list of objects) and a key (in each object in the list). For example:

| Name | Age | | ${ table :people.name} | ${ table :people.age} |

If the replacement value under people is an array of objects, and each of those objects have keys name and age , you may end up with something like:

| Name | Age | | John Smith | 20 | | Bob Johnson | 22 |

If a particular value is an array, then it will be repeated across columns as above.

Images

You can insert images with

| My image: | ${image:imageName} |

Given data

var template = { imageName: "helloImage.jpg" }

You can insert a list of images with

| My images | ${ table :images.name:image} |

Given data

var template = { images: [{ name : "helloImage1.jpg"}, { name : "helloImage2.jpg"}]}

Supported image format in given data :

Base64 string

Base64 Buffer

Absolute path file

relative path file (absolute is prior to relative in test)

URL : TODO

You can pass imageRootPath option for setting the root folder for your images.

var option = {imageRootPath : "/path/to/your/image/dir" } ... var t = new XlsxTemplate(data, option);

If the image Placeholders is in standard cell, image is insert normaly

If the image Placeholders is in merge cell, image feet (at the best) the size of the merge cell.

You can pass imageRatio option for adjust the ratio image (in percent and for standard cell - not applied on merge cell)

var option = {imageRatio : 75.4 } ... var t = new XlsxTemplate(data, option);

Generating reports

To make this magic happen, you need some code like this:

var XlsxTemplate = require ( 'xlsx-template' ); fs.readFile(path.join(__dirname, 'templates' , 'template1.xlsx' ), function ( err, data ) { var template = new XlsxTemplate(data); var sheetNumber = 1 ; var values = { extractDate : new Date (), dates : [ new Date ( "2013-06-01" ), new Date ( "2013-06-02" ), new Date ( "2013-06-03" ) ], people : [ { name : "John Smith" , age : 20 }, { name : "Bob Johnson" , age : 22 } ] }; template.substitute(sheetNumber, values); var data = template.generate(); });

At this stage, data is a string blob representing the compressed archive that is the .xlsx file (that's right, a .xlsx file is a zip file of XML files, if you didn't know). You can send this back to a client, store it to disk, attach it to an email or do whatever you want with it.

You can pass options to generate() to set a different return type. use {type: 'uint8array'} to generate a Uint8Array , arraybuffer , blob , nodebuffer to generate an ArrayBuffer , Blob or nodebuffer , or base64 to generate a base64-encoded string.

Caveats

The spreadsheet must be saved in .xlsx format. .xls , .xlsb or .xlsm won't work.

format. , or won't work. Column (array) and table (array-of-objects) insertions cause rows and cells to be inserted or removed. When this happens, only a limited number of adjustments are made: Merged cells and named cells/ranges to the right of cells where insertions or deletions are made are moved right or left, appropriately. This may not work well if cells are merged across rows, unless all rows have the same number of insertions. Merged cells, named tables or named cells/ranges below rows where further rows are inserted are moved down. Formulae are not adjusted.

As a corollary to this, it is not always easy to build formulae that refer to cells in a table (e.g. summing all rows) where the exact number of rows or columns is not known in advance. There are two strategies for dealing with this: Put the table as the last (or only) thing on a particular sheet, and use a formula that includes a large number of rows or columns in the hope that the actual table will be smaller than this number. Use named tables. When a placeholder in a named table causes columns or rows to be added, the table definition (i.e. the cells included in the table) will be updated accordingly. You can then use things like TableName[ColumnName] in your formula to refer to all values in a given column in the table as a logical range.

Placeholders only work in simple cells and tables, pivot tables or other such things.

Changelog

Version 1.3.2

Fix import statement for jszip

Version 1.3.1

Added the imageRatio parameter like a percent ratio when insert images. (#121)

Add new substitution for images. (#110)

Fixing Defined Range Name with Sheet Name. (#150)

Add binary option for copySheet : for header/footer in UTF-8 (#130)

Version 1.3.0

Added support for optional moving of the images together with table. (#109)

Version 1.2.0

Specify license field in addition to licenses field in the package.json (#102)

Version 1.1.0

Added TypeScript definitions. #101

NodeJS 12, 14 support

Version 1.0.0

Nothing to see here. Just I'm being brave and make version 1.0.0

Version 0.5.0

Placeholder in hyperlinks. #87

NodeJS 10 support

Version 0.4.0

Fix wrongly replacing text in shared strings #81

Version 0.2.0

Add ability copy and delete sheets.

Version 0.0.7

Fix bug with calculating when adding columns

Version 0.0.6

You can now pass options to generate() , which are passed to JSZip

to , which are passed to JSZip Fix setting of sheet when growing the sheet

Fix corruption of sheet when writing dates

Fix corruption of sheet when calculating calcChain

Version 0.0.5

Mysterious

Version 0.0.4

Merged pending pull requests

Deletion of the sheets.

Version 0.0.3

Merged a number of overdue pull requests, including:

Windows support

Support for table footers

Documentation improvements

Version 0.0.2

Fix a potential issue with the typing of string indices that could cause the first string to not render correctly if it contained a substitution.

Version 0.0.1