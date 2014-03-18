Creates SpreadsheetML (.xlsx) files in sequence with streaming interface.
Installation
npm install xlsx-stream
Features
Multiple sheets, String, Number, Date, Duration, Cell Formats
Usage
# coffee-script
xlsx = require "xlsx-stream"
fs = require "fs"
x = xlsx()
x.pipe fs.createWriteStream("./out.xlsx")
x.write ["foo", "bar", "buz"]
x.write [1,2,3]
x.write ["Date", new Date]
x.write ["Duration", { v: 1.5, t: 'n', nf: '[h]:mm:ss' }]
x.write ["Formula", {v: "ok", f: "CONCATENATE(A1,B2)"}]
x.write ["Percentage Built-in format #9", { v: 0.5, nf: '0.00%' }]
x.write ["Percentage Custom format", { v: 0.5, nf: '00.000%' }]
x.end()
Multiple sheets support
# coffee-script
x = xlsx()
x.pipe fs.createWriteStream("./out.xlsx")
sheet1 = x.sheet('first sheet')
sheet1.write ["first", "sheet"]
sheet1.end()
sheet2 = x.sheet('another')
sheet2.write ["second", "sheet"]
sheet2.end()
x.finalize()
Help Wanted
