xlsx-stream

by Ryota Suzuki
0.1.2 (see all)

Creates SpreadsheetML (.xlsx) files in sequence with streaming interface.

Overview

1.6K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

4

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

node-xlsx-stream

Creates SpreadsheetML (.xlsx) files in sequence with streaming interface.

  • Installation

      npm install xlsx-stream

  • Features

      Multiple sheets, String, Number, Date, Duration, Cell Formats

  • Usage

      # coffee-script
  xlsx = require "xlsx-stream"
  fs = require "fs"
  
  x = xlsx()
  x.pipe fs.createWriteStream("./out.xlsx")
  
  x.write ["foo", "bar", "buz"]
  x.write [1,2,3]
  x.write ["Date", new Date]
  x.write ["Duration", { v: 1.5, t: 'n', nf: '[h]:mm:ss' }]
  x.write ["Formula", {v: "ok", f: "CONCATENATE(A1,B2)"}]
  x.write ["Percentage Built-in format #9", { v: 0.5, nf: '0.00%' }]
  x.write ["Percentage Custom format", { v: 0.5, nf: '00.000%' }]

  x.end()

  • Multiple sheets support

      # coffee-script
  
  x = xlsx()
  x.pipe fs.createWriteStream("./out.xlsx")

  sheet1 = x.sheet('first sheet')
  sheet1.write ["first", "sheet"]
  sheet1.end()

  sheet2 = x.sheet('another')
  sheet2.write ["second", "sheet"]
  sheet2.end()

  x.finalize()

  • Help Wanted

      Comments

