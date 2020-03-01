openbase logo
Readme

xlsx-populate

Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.

Table of Contents

Installation

Node.js

npm install xlsx-populate

Note that xlsx-populate uses ES6 features so only Node.js v4+ is supported.

Browser

A functional browser example can be found in examples/browser/index.html.

xlsx-populate is written first for Node.js. We use browserify and babelify to transpile and pack up the module for use in the browser.

You have a number of options to include the code in the browser. You can download the combined, minified code from the browser directory in this repository or you can install with bower:

bower install xlsx-populate

After including the module in the browser, it is available globally as XlsxPopulate.

Alternatively, you can require this module using browserify. Since xlsx-populate uses ES6 features, you will also need to use babelify with babel-preset-env.

Usage

xlsx-populate has an extensive API for working with Excel workbooks. This section reviews the most common functions and use cases. Examples can also be found in the examples directory of the source code.

Populating Data

To populate data in a workbook, you first load one (either blank, from data, or from file). Then you can access sheets and cells within the workbook to manipulate them.

const XlsxPopulate = require('xlsx-populate');

// Load a new blank workbook
XlsxPopulate.fromBlankAsync()
    .then(workbook => {
        // Modify the workbook.
        workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").value("This is neat!");

        // Write to file.
        return workbook.toFileAsync("./out.xlsx");
    });

Parsing Data

You can pull data out of existing workbooks using Cell.value as a getter without any arguments:

const XlsxPopulate = require('xlsx-populate');

// Load an existing workbook
XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("./Book1.xlsx")
    .then(workbook => {
        // Modify the workbook.
        const value = workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").value();

        // Log the value.
        console.log(value);
    });

Note: in cells that contain values calculated by formulas, Excel will store the calculated value in the workbook. The value method will return the value of the cells at the time the workbook was saved. xlsx-populate will not recalculate the values as you manipulate the workbook and will not write the values to the output.

Ranges

xlsx-populate also supports ranges of cells to allow parsing/manipulation of multiple cells at once.

const r = workbook.sheet(0).range("A1:C3");

// Set all cell values to the same value:
r.value(5);

// Set the values using a 2D array:
r.value([
    [1, 2, 3],
    [4, 5, 6],
    [7, 8, 9]
]);

// Set the values using a callback function:
r.value((cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random());

A common use case is to simply pull all of the values out all at once. You can easily do that with the Sheet.usedRange method.

// Get 2D array of all values in the worksheet.
const values = workbook.sheet("Sheet1").usedRange().value();

Alternatively, you can set the values in a range with only the top-left cell in the range:

workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1").value([
    [1, 2, 3],
    [4, 5, 6],
    [7, 8, 9]
]);

The set range is returned.

Rows and Columns

You can access rows and columns in order to change size, hide/show, or access cells within:

// Get the B column, set its width and unhide it (assuming it was hidden).
sheet.column("B").width(25).hidden(false);

const cell = sheet.row(5).cell(3); // Returns the cell at C5.

Managing Sheets

xlsx-populate supports a number of options for managing sheets.

You can get a sheet by name or index or get all of the sheets as an array:

// Get sheet by index
const sheet1 = workbook.sheet(0);

// Get sheet by name
const sheet2 = workbook.sheet("Sheet2");

// Get all sheets as an array
const sheets = workbook.sheets();

You can add new sheets:

// Add a new sheet named 'New 1' at the end of the workbook
const newSheet1 = workbook.addSheet('New 1');

// Add a new sheet named 'New 2' at index 1 (0-based)
const newSheet2 = workbook.addSheet('New 2', 1);

// Add a new sheet named 'New 3' before the sheet named 'Sheet1'
const newSheet3 = workbook.addSheet('New 3', 'Sheet1');

// Add a new sheet named 'New 4' before the sheet named 'Sheet1' using a Sheet reference.
const sheet = workbook.sheet('Sheet1');
const newSheet4 = workbook.addSheet('New 4', sheet);

Note: the sheet rename method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!

You can rename sheets:

// Rename the first sheet.
const sheet = workbook.sheet(0).name("new sheet name");

You can move sheets:

// Move 'Sheet1' to the end
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1");

// Move 'Sheet1' to index 2
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1", 2);

// Move 'Sheet1' before 'Sheet2'
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1", "Sheet2");

The above methods can all use sheet references instead of names as well. And you can also move a sheet using a method on the sheet:

// Move the sheet before 'Sheet2'
sheet.move("Sheet2");

You can delete sheets:

// Delete 'Sheet1'
workbook.deleteSheet("Sheet1");

// Delete sheet with index 2
workbook.deleteSheet(2);

// Delete from sheet reference
workbook.sheet(0).delete();

You can get/set the active sheet:

// Get the active sheet
const sheet = workbook.activeSheet();

// Check if the current sheet is active
sheet.active() // returns true or false

// Activate the sheet
sheet.active(true);

// Or from the workbook
workbook.activeSheet("Sheet2");

Defined Names

Excel supports creating defined names that refer to addresses, formulas, or constants. These defined names can be scoped to the entire workbook or just individual sheets. xlsx-populate supports looking up defined names that refer to cells or ranges. (Dereferencing other names will result in an error.) Defined names are particularly useful if you are populating data into a known template. Then you do not need to know the exact location.

// Look up workbook-scoped name and set the value to 5.
workbook.definedName("some name").value(5);

// Look of a name scoped to the first sheet and set the value to "foo".
workbook.sheet(0).definedName("some other name").value("foo");

You can also create, modify, or delete defined names:

// Create/modify a workbook-scope defined name
workbook.definedName("some name", "TRUE");

// Delete a sheet-scoped defined name:
workbook.sheet(0).definedName("some name", null);

Find and Replace

You can search for occurrences of text in cells within the workbook or sheets and optionally replace them.

// Find all occurrences of the text "foo" in the workbook and replace with "bar".
workbook.find("foo", "bar"); // Returns array of matched cells

// Find the matches but don't replace.
workbook.find("foo");

// Just look in the first sheet.
workbook.sheet(0).find("foo");

// Check if a particular cell matches the value.
workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").find("foo"); // Returns true or false

Like String.replace, the find method can also take a RegExp search pattern and replace can take a function callback:

// Use a RegExp to replace all lowercase letters with uppercase
workbook.find(/[a-z]+/g, match => match.toUpperCase());

Styles

xlsx-populate supports a wide range of cell formatting. See the Style Reference for the various options.

To get/set a cell style:

// Get a single style
const bold = cell.style("bold"); // true

// Get multiple styles
const styles = cell.style(["bold", "italic"]); // { bold: true, italic: true }

// Set a single style
cell.style("bold", true);

// Set multiple styles
cell.style({ bold: true, italic: true });

Similarly for ranges:

// Set all cells in range with a single style
range.style("bold", true);

// Set with a 2D array
range.style("bold", [[true, false], [false, true]]);

// Set with a callback function
range.style("bold", (cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random() > 0.5);

// Set multiple styles using any combination
range.style({
    bold: true,
    italic: [[true, false], [false, true]],
    underline: (cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random() > 0.5
});

If you are setting styles for many cells, performance is far better if you set for an entire row or column:

// Set a single style
sheet.row(1).style("bold", true);

// Set multiple styles
sheet.column("A").style({ bold: true, italic: true });

// Get a single style
const bold = sheet.column(3).style("bold");

// Get multiple styles
const styles = sheet.row(5).style(["bold", "italic"]);

Note that the row/column style behavior mirrors Excel. Setting a style on a column will apply that style to all existing cells and any new cells that are populated. Getting the row/column style will return only the styles that have been applied to the entire row/column, not the styles of every cell in the row or column.

Some styles take values that are more complex objects:

cell.style("fill", {
    type: "pattern",
    pattern: "darkDown",
    foreground: {
        rgb: "ff0000"
    },
    background: {
        theme: 3,
        tint: 0.4
    }
});

There are often shortcuts for the setters, but the getters will always return the full objects:

cell.style("fill", "0000ff");

const fill = cell.style("fill");
/*
fill is now set to:
{
    type: "solid",
    color: {
        rgb: "0000ff"
    }
}
*/

Number formats are one of the most common styles. They can be set using the numberFormat style.

cell.style("numberFormat", "0.00");

Information on how number format codes work can be found here. You can also look up the desired format code in Excel:

  • Right-click on a cell in Excel with the number format you want.
  • Click on "Format Cells..."
  • Switch the category to "Custom" if it is not already.
  • The code in the "Type" box is the format you should copy.

Rich Texts

You can read/write rich texts to cells.

Supported styles

bold, italic, underline, strikethrough, subscript, fontSize, fontFamily, fontGenericFamily, fontScheme, fontColor. See the Style Reference for the various options.

Usage

You can read and modify rich texts on an existing rich text cell:

// assume A1 is a rich text cell
const RichText = require('xlsx-Populate').RichText;
const cell = workbook.sheet(0).cell('A1');
cell.value() instanceof RichText // returns true
const richtext = cell.value();
// get the concatenate text
richtext.text();

// loop through each rich text fragment
for (let i = 0; i < richtext.length; i++) {
    const fragment = richtext.get(i);
    // Get the style
    fragment.style('bold');
    // Get many styles
    fragment.style(['bold', 'italic']);
    // Set one style
    fragment.style('bold', true);
    // Set many styles
    fragment.style({ 'bold': true, 'italic': true });
    // Get the value
    fragment.value();
    // Set the value
    fragment.value('hello');
}

// remove the first rich text fragment
richtext.remove(0);

// clear this rich texts
richtext.clear();

How to set a cell to rich texts:

const RichText = require('xlsx-Populate').RichText;
const cell = workbook.sheet(0).cell('A1');
// set a cell value to rich text
cell.value(new RichText());

// add two rich text fragments
cell.value()
    .add('hello ', { italic: true, bold: true })
    .add('world!', { fontColor: 'FF0000' });

You can specify the index when adding rich text fragment.

// add before the first fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true }, 0);
// add before the second fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true }, 1);
// add after the last fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true });

Notes

We make a deep copy of the richtext instance when assign it to a cell, which means you can only modify the content of the richtext before calling cell.value(richtext). Any modification to the richtext instance after calling cell.value(richtext) will not save to the cell. i.e.

const richtext = new RichText();
richtext.add('hello');
cell.value(richtext);
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello'

richtext.add(' world')
richtext.text(); // returns 'hello world' 
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello'
cell.value() === richtext; // returns false

cell.value().add(' world');
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello world'

This means you can create a rich text instance and assign it to any cells! Each cell does not share the same instance but creates a deep copy of the instance.

const sheet = workbook.sheet(0);
const richtext = new RichText();
richtext.add('hello');
const range = sheet.range("A1:C3");
range.value(richtext);
// they do not share the same instance
sheet.cell('A1').value() === sheet.cell('C1').value() // returns false

You can get the rich text from a cell and set it to anoher cell.

const richtext = cell1.value();
cell2.value(richtext);
cell1.value() === cell2.value() // returns false

Whenever you call richtext.add(text, styles, index), we will detect if the given text contains line separators (\n, \r, \r\n), if it does, we will call cell.style('wrapText', true) for you. MS Excel needs wrapText to be true to have the new lines displayed, otherwise you will see the texts in one line. You may also need to set row height to have all lines displayed.

cell.value()
    // it support all line separators
    .add('123\n456\r789\r\n10', { italic: true, fontColor: '123456' })
// remember to set height to show the whole row
workbook.sheet(0).row(1).height(100);

Dates

Excel stores date/times as the number of days since 1/1/1900 (sort of). It just applies a number formatting to make the number appear as a date. So to set a date value, you will need to also set a number format for a date if one doesn't already exist in the cell:

cell.value(new Date(2017, 1, 22)).style("numberFormat", "dddd, mmmm dd, yyyy");

When fetching the value of the cell, it will be returned as a number. To convert it to a date use XlsxPopulate.numberToDate:

const num = cell.value(); // 42788
const date = XlsxPopulate.numberToDate(num); // Wed Feb 22 2017 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time)

Data Validation

Data validation is also supported. To set/get/remove a cell data validation:

// Set the data validation
cell.dataValidation({
    type: 'list',
    allowBlank: false,
    showInputMessage: false,
    prompt: false,
    promptTitle: 'String',
    showErrorMessage: false,
    error: 'String',
    errorTitle: 'String',
    operator: 'String',
    formula1: '$A:$A',//Required
    formula2: 'String'
});

//Here is a short version of the one above.
cell.dataValidation('$A:$A');

// Get the data validation
const obj = cell.dataValidation(); // Returns an object

// Remove the data validation
cell.dataValidation(null); //Returns the cell

Similarly for ranges:


// Set all cells in range with a single shared data validation
range.dataValidation({
    type: 'list',
    allowBlank: false,
    showInputMessage: false,
    prompt: false,
    promptTitle: 'String',
    showErrorMessage: false,
    error: 'String',
    errorTitle: 'String',
    operator: 'String',
    formula1: 'Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4',//Required
    formula2: 'String'
});

//Here is a short version of the one above.
range.dataValidation('Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4');

// Get the data validation
const obj = range.dataValidation(); // Returns an object

// Remove the data validation
range.dataValidation(null); //Returns the Range

Please note, the data validation gets applied to the entire range, not each Cell in the range.

Method Chaining

xlsx-populate uses method-chaining similar to that found in jQuery and d3. This lets you construct large chains of setters as desired:

workbook
    .sheet(0)
        .cell("A1")
            .value("foo")
            .style("bold", true)
        .relativeCell(1, 0)
            .formula("A1")
            .style("italic", true)
.workbook()
    .sheet(1)
        .range("A1:B3")
            .value(5)
        .cell(0, 0)
            .style("underline", "double");

Hyperlinks are also supported on cells using the Cell.hyperlink method. The method will not style the content to look like a hyperlink. You must do that yourself:

// Set a hyperlink
cell.value("Link Text")
    .style({ fontColor: "0563c1", underline: true })
    .hyperlink("http://example.com");

// Set a hyperlink with tooltip
cell.value("Link Text")
    .style({ fontColor: "0563c1", underline: true })
    .hyperlink({ hyperlink: "http://example.com", tooltip: "example.com" });

// Get the hyperlink
const value = cell.hyperlink(); // Returns 'http://example.com'

// Set a hyperlink to email
cell.value("Click to Email Jeff Bezos")
    .hyperlink({ email: "jeff@amazon.com", emailSubject: "I know you're a busy man Jeff, but..." });

// Set a hyperlink to an internal cell using an address string.
cell.value("Click to go to an internal cell")
    .hyperlink("Sheet2!A1");

// Set a hyperlink to an internal cell using a cell object.
cell.value("Click to go to an internal cell")
    .hyperlink(workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1"));

Print options are accessed using the Sheet.printOptions method. Defaults are all assumed to be false, so if the attribute is missing, then the method returns false. A method Sheet.printGridLines is provided to offer the convenience of setting both gridLines and gridLinesSet.

// Print row and column headings
sheet.printOptions('headings', true);

// Get the headings flag
const headings = sheet.printOptions('headings'); // Returns true

// Clear flag for center on page vertically when printing
sheet.printOptions('verticalCentered', undefined);

// Get the verticalCentered flag
const verticalCentered = sheet.printOptions('verticalCentered'); // Returns false

// Enable grid lines in print
sheet.printGridLines(true);

// Now both gridLines and gridLinesSet print options are set
sheet.printOptions('gridLines') === sheet.printOptions('gridLinesSet') === true; // Returns true

// To disable, just disable one of gridLines or gridLinesSet
sheet.printOptions('gridLineSets', false);

const isPrintGridLinesEnabled = sheet.printGridLines(); // Returns false

Page Margins

Excel requires that all page margins are defined or none at all. To ensure this, please choose an existing or custom preset. See Sheet.pageMarginsPreset.

// Get the current preset
sheet.pageMarginsPreset(); // Returns undefined

// Switch to an existing preset
sheet.pageMarginsPreset('normal');

Page margins are accessed using the Sheet.pageMargins method. If a page margin is not set, the preset will fill in the gaps.

// Get top margin in inches, note that the current preset is currently set to normal (see above)
sheet.pageMargins('top'); // Returns 0.75

// Set top page margin in inches
sheet.pageMargins('top', 1.1);

// Get top page margin in inches.
const topPageMarginInInches = sheet.pageMargins('top'); // Returns 1.1

SheetView Panes

SheetView Panes are accessed using the Sheet.panes method. For convenience, we have Sheet.freezePanes, Sheet.splitPanes, Sheet.resetPanes, and type PaneOptions.

// access Pane options
sheet.panes(); // return PaneOptions Object

// manually Set Pane options, WARNING: setting wrong options may result in excel fails to open.
const paneOptions = { state: 'frozen', topLeftCell: 'B2', xSplit: 1, ySplit: 1, activePane: 'bottomRight' }
sheet.panes(paneOptions); // return PaneOptions Object

// freeze panes (freeze first column and first two rows)
sheet.freezePanes(1, 2);
// OR
sheet.freezePanes('B3');

// split panes (Horizontal Split Position: 1000 / 20 pt, Vertical Split Position: 2000 / 20 pt)
sheet.splitPanes(1000, 2000);

// reset to normal panes (no freeze panes and split panes)
sheet.resetPanes();

Serving from Express

You can serve the workbook from express or other web servers with something like this:

router.get("/download", function (req, res, next) {
    // Open the workbook.
    XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("input.xlsx")
        .then(workbook => {
            // Make edits.
            workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1").value("foo");

            // Get the output
            return workbook.outputAsync();
        })
        .then(data => {
            // Set the output file name.
            res.attachment("output.xlsx");

            // Send the workbook.
            res.send(data);
        })
        .catch(next);
});

Browser Usage

Usage in the browser is almost the same. A functional example can be found in examples/browser/index.html. The library is exposed globally as XlsxPopulate. Existing workbooks can be loaded from a file:

// Assuming there is a file input in the page with the id 'file-input'
var file = document.getElementById("file-input").files[0];

// A File object is a special kind of blob.
XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(file)
    .then(function (workbook) {
        // ...
    });

You can also load from AJAX if you set the responseType to 'arraybuffer':

var req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open("GET", "http://...", true);
req.responseType = "arraybuffer";
req.onreadystatechange = function () {
    if (req.readyState === 4 && req.status === 200){
        XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(req.response)
            .then(function (workbook) {
                // ...
            });
    }
};

req.send();

To download the workbook, you can either export as a blob (default behavior) or as a base64 string. You can then insert a link into the DOM and click it:

workbook.outputAsync()
    .then(function (blob) {
        if (window.navigator && window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob) {
            // If IE, you must uses a different method.
            window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob(blob, "out.xlsx");
        } else {
            var url = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob);
            var a = document.createElement("a");
            document.body.appendChild(a);
            a.href = url;
            a.download = "out.xlsx";
            a.click();
            window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url);
            document.body.removeChild(a);
        }
    });

Alternatively, you can download via a data URI, but this is not supported by IE:

workbook.outputAsync("base64")
    .then(function (base64) {
        location.href = "data:" + XlsxPopulate.MIME_TYPE + ";base64," + base64;
    });

Promises

xlsx-populate uses promises to manage async input/output. By default it uses the Promise defined in the browser or Node.js. In browsers that don't support promises (IE) a polyfill is used via JSZip.

// Get the current promise library in use.
// Helpful for getting a usable Promise library in IE.
var Promise = XlsxPopulate.Promise;

If you prefer, you can override the default Promise library used with another ES6 compliant library like bluebird.

const Promise = require("bluebird");
const XlsxPopulate = require("xlsx-populate");
XlsxPopulate.Promise = Promise;

Encryption

XLSX Agile encryption and descryption are supported so you can read and write password-protected workbooks. To read a protected workbook, pass the password in as an option:

XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("./Book1.xlsx", { password: "S3cret!" })
    .then(workbook => {
        // ...
    });

Similarly, to write a password encrypted workbook:

workbook.toFileAsync("./out.xlsx", { password: "S3cret!" });

The password option is supported in all output methods. N.B. Workbooks will only be encrypted if you supply a password when outputting even if they had a password when reading.

Encryption support is also available in the browser, but take care! Any password you put in browser code can be read by anyone with access to your code. You should only use passwords that are supplied by the end-user. Also, the performance of encryption/decryption in the browser is far worse than with Node.js. IE, in particular, is extremely slow. xlsx-populate is bundled for browsers with and without encryption support as the encryption libraries increase the size of the bundle a lot.

Missing Features

There are many, many features of the XLSX format that are not yet supported. If your use case needs something that isn't supported please open an issue to show your support. Better still, feel free to contribute a pull request!

Submitting an Issue

If you happen to run into a bug or an issue, please feel free to submit an issue. I only ask that you please include sample JavaScript code that demonstrates the issue. If the problem lies with modifying some template, it is incredibly difficult to debug the issue without the template. So please attach the template if possible. If you have confidentiality concerns, please attach a different workbook that exhibits the issue or you can send your workbook directly to dtjohnson after creating the issue.

Contributing

Pull requests are very much welcome! If you'd like to contribute, please make sure to read this section carefully first.

How xlsx-populate Works

An XLSX workbook is essentially a zip of a bunch of XML files. xlsx-populate uses JSZip to unzip the workbook and sax-js to parse the XML documents into corresponding objects. As you call methods, xlsx-populate manipulates the content of those objects. When you generate the output, xlsx-populate uses xmlbuilder-js to convert the objects back to XML and then uses JSZip to rezip them back into a workbook.

The way in which xlsx-populate manipulates objects that are essentially the XML data is very different from the usual way parser/generator libraries work. Most other libraries will deserialize the XML into a rich object model. That model is then manipulated and serialized back into XML upon generation. The challenge with this approach is that the Office Open XML spec is HUGE. It is extremely difficult for libraries to be able to support the entire specification. So these other libraries will deserialize only the portion of the spec they support and any other content/styles in the workbook they don't support are lost. Since xlsx-populate just manipulates the XML data, it is able to preserve styles and other content while still only supporting a fraction of the spec.

Setting up your Environment

You'll need to make sure Node.js v4+ is installed (as xlsx-populate uses ES6 syntax). You'll also need to install gulp:

npm install -g gulp

Make sure you have git installed. Then follow this guide to see how to check out code, branch, and then submit your code as a pull request. When you check out the code, you'll first need to install the npm dependencies. From the project root, run:

npm install

The default gulp task is set up to watch the source files for updates and retest while you edit. From the project root just run:

gulp

You should see the test output in your console window. As you edit files the tests will run again and show you if you've broken anything. (Note that if you've added new files you'll need to restart gulp for the new files to be watched.)

Now write your code and make sure to add Jasmine unit tests. When you are finished, you need to build the code for the browser. Do that by running the gulp build command:

gulp build

Verify all is working, check in your code, and submit a pull request.

Pull Request Checklist

To make sure your code is consistent and high quality, please make sure to follow this checklist before submitting a pull request:

  • Your code must follow the getter/setter pattern using a single function for both. Check arguments.length or use ArgHandler to distinguish.
  • You must use valid JSDoc comments on all methods and classes. Use @private for private methods and @ignore for any public methods that are internal to xlsx-populate and should not be included in the public API docs.
  • You must adhere to the configured ESLint linting rules. You can configure your IDE to display rule violations live or you can run gulp lint to see them.
  • Use ES6 syntax. (This should be enforced by ESLint.)
  • Make sure to have full Jasmine unit test coverage for your code.
  • Make sure all tests pass successfully.
  • Whenever possible, do not modify/break existing API behavior. This module adheres to the semantic versioning standard. So any breaking changes will require a major release.
  • If your feature needs more documentation than just the JSDoc output, please add to the docs/template.md README file.

Gulp Tasks

xlsx-populate uses gulp as a build tool. There are a number of tasks:

  • browser - Transpile and build client-side JavaScript project bundle using browserify and babelify.
  • lint - Check project source code style using ESLint.
  • unit - Run Jasmine unit tests.
  • unit-browser - Run the unit tests in real browsers using Karma.
  • e2e-parse - End-to-end tests of parsing data out of sample workbooks that were created in Microsoft Excel.
  • e2e-generate - End-to-end tests of generating workbooks using xlsx-populate. To verify the workbooks were truly generated correctly they need to be opened in Microsoft Excel and verified. This task automates this verification using the .NET Excel Interop library with Edge.js acting as a bridge between Node.js and C#. Note that these tests will only run on Windows with Microsoft Excel and the Primary Interop Assemblies installed.
  • e2e-browser - End-to-end tests of usage of the browserify bundle in real browsers using Karma.
  • blank - Convert a blank XLSX template into a JS buffer module to support fromBlankAsync.
  • docs - Build this README doc by combining docs/template.md, API docs generated with jsdoc-to-markdown, and a table of contents generated with markdown-toc.
  • watch - Watch files for changes and then run associated gulp task. (Used by the default task.)
  • build - Run all gulp tasks, including linting and tests, and build the docs and browser bundle.
  • default - Run blank, unit, and docs tasks and watch the source files for those tasks for changes.

Style Reference

Styles

Style NameTypeDescription
boldbooleantrue for bold, false for not bold
italicbooleantrue for italic, false for not italic
underlineboolean|stringtrue for single underline, false for no underline, 'double' for double-underline
strikethroughbooleantrue for strikethrough false for not strikethrough
subscriptbooleantrue for subscript, false for not subscript (cannot be combined with superscript)
superscriptbooleantrue for superscript, false for not superscript (cannot be combined with subscript)
fontSizenumberFont size in points. Must be greater than 0.
fontFamilystringName of font family.
fontGenericFamilynumber1: Serif, 2: Sans Serif, 3: Monospace,
fontSchemestring'minor'|'major'|'none'
fontColorColor|string|numberColor of the font. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
horizontalAlignmentstringHorizontal alignment. Allowed values: 'left', 'center', 'right', 'fill', 'justify', 'centerContinuous', 'distributed'
justifyLastLinebooleana.k.a Justified Distributed. Only applies when horizontalAlignment === 'distributed'. A boolean value indicating if the cells justified or distributed alignment should be used on the last line of text. (This is typical for East Asian alignments but not typical in other contexts.)
indentnumberNumber of indents. Must be greater than or equal to 0.
verticalAlignmentstringVertical alignment. Allowed values: 'top', 'center', 'bottom', 'justify', 'distributed'
wrapTextbooleantrue to wrap the text in the cell, false to not wrap.
shrinkToFitbooleantrue to shrink the text in the cell to fit, false to not shrink.
textDirectionstringDirection of the text. Allowed values: 'left-to-right', 'right-to-left'
textRotationnumberCounter-clockwise angle of rotation in degrees. Must be [-90, 90] where negative numbers indicate clockwise rotation.
angleTextCounterclockwisebooleanShortcut for textRotation of 45 degrees.
angleTextClockwisebooleanShortcut for textRotation of -45 degrees.
rotateTextUpbooleanShortcut for textRotation of 90 degrees.
rotateTextDownbooleanShortcut for textRotation of -90 degrees.
verticalTextbooleanSpecial rotation that shows text vertical but individual letters are oriented normally. true to rotate, false to not rotate.
fillSolidFill|PatternFill|GradientFill|Color|string|numberThe cell fill. If Color, will set a solid fill with the color. If string, will set a solid RGB fill. If number, will set a solid theme color fill.
borderBorders|Border|string|booleanThe border settings. If string, will set outside borders to given border style. If true, will set outside border style to 'thin'.
borderColorColor|string|numberColor of the borders. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
borderStylestringStyle of the outside borders. Allowed values: 'hair', 'dotted', 'dashDotDot', 'dashed', 'mediumDashDotDot', 'thin', 'slantDashDot', 'mediumDashDot', 'mediumDashed', 'medium', 'thick', 'double'
leftBorder, rightBorder, topBorder, bottomBorder, diagonalBorderBorder|string|booleanThe border settings for the given side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.
leftBorderColor, rightBorderColor, topBorderColor, bottomBorderColor, diagonalBorderColorColor|string|numberColor of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
leftBorderStyle, rightBorderStyle, topBorderStyle, bottomBorderStyle, diagonalBorderStylestringStyle of the given side.
diagonalBorderDirectionstringDirection of the diagonal border(s) from left to right. Allowed values: 'up', 'down', 'both'
numberFormatstringNumber format code. See docs here.

Color

An object representing a color.

PropertyTypeDescription
[rgb]stringRGB color code (e.g. 'ff0000'). Either rgb or theme is required.
[theme]numberIndex of a theme color. Either rgb or theme is required.
[tint]numberOptional tint value of the color from -1 to 1. Particularly useful for theme colors. 0.0 means no tint, -1.0 means 100% darken, and 1.0 means 100% lighten.

Borders

An object representing all of the borders.

PropertyTypeDescription
[left]Border|string|booleanThe border settings for the left side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.
[right]Border|string|booleanThe border settings for the right side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.
[top]Border|string|booleanThe border settings for the top side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.
[bottom]Border|string|booleanThe border settings for the bottom side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.
[diagonal]Border|string|booleanThe border settings for the diagonal side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin'.

Border

An object representing an individual border.

PropertyTypeDescription
stylestringStyle of the given border.
colorColor|string|numberColor of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
[direction]stringFor diagonal border, the direction of the border(s) from left to right. Allowed values: 'up', 'down', 'both'

SolidFill

An object representing a solid fill.

PropertyTypeDescription
type'solid'
colorColor|string|numberColor of the fill. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.

PatternFill

An object representing a pattern fill.

PropertyTypeDescription
type'pattern'
patternstringName of the pattern. Allowed values: 'gray125', 'darkGray', 'mediumGray', 'lightGray', 'gray0625', 'darkHorizontal', 'darkVertical', 'darkDown', 'darkUp', 'darkGrid', 'darkTrellis', 'lightHorizontal', 'lightVertical', 'lightDown', 'lightUp', 'lightGrid', 'lightTrellis'.
foregroundColor|string|numberColor of the foreground. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
backgroundColor|string|numberColor of the background. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.

GradientFill

An object representing a gradient fill.

PropertyTypeDescription
type'gradient'
[gradientType]stringType of gradient. Allowed values: 'linear' (default), 'path'. With a path gradient, a path is drawn between the top, left, right, and bottom values and a graident is draw from that path to the outside of the cell.
stopsArray.<{}>
stops[].positionnumberThe position of the stop from 0 to 1.
stops[].colorColor|string|numberColor of the stop. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
[angle]numberIf linear gradient, the angle of clockwise rotation of the gradient.
[left]numberIf path gradient, the left position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
[right]numberIf path gradient, the right position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
[top]numberIf path gradient, the top position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
[bottom]numberIf path gradient, the bottom position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.

API Reference

Classes

Cell

A cell

Column

A column.

FormulaError

A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!).

PageBreaks

PageBreaks

Range

A range of cells.

RichText

A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment.

RichTextFragment

A Rich text fragment.

Row

A row.

Sheet

A worksheet.

Workbook

A workbook.

Objects

XlsxPopulate : object

Constants

_

OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx

Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool

Typedefs

PaneOptions : Object

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/documentformat.openxml.spreadsheet.pane?view=openxml-2.8.1

Cell

A cell

Kind: global class

cell.active() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the cell is the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: boolean - True if active, false otherwise.

cell.active(active) ⇒ Cell

Make the cell the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
activebooleanMust be set to true. Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different cell instead.

cell.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the column.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: string - The address

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.includeSheetName]booleanInclude the sheet name in the address.
[opts.rowAnchored]booleanAnchor the row.
[opts.columnAnchored]booleanAnchor the column.
[opts.anchored]booleanAnchor both the row and the column.

cell.column() ⇒ Column

Gets the parent column of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Column - The parent column.

cell.clear() ⇒ Cell

Clears the contents from the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

cell.columnName() ⇒ string

Gets the column name of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: string - The column name.

cell.columnNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the column number of the cell (1-based).

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: number - The column number.

cell.find(pattern, [replacement]) ⇒ boolean

Find the given pattern in the cell and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.

ParamTypeDescription
patternstring | RegExpThe pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
[replacement]string | functionThe text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in the cell will be replaced.

cell.formula() ⇒ string

Gets the formula in the cell. Note that if a formula was set as part of a range, the getter will return 'SHARED'. This is a limitation that may be addressed in a future release.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: string - The formula in the cell.

cell.formula(formula) ⇒ Cell

Sets the formula in the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
formulastringThe formula to set.

cell.hyperlink() ⇒ string | undefined

Gets the hyperlink attached to the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: string | undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.

Set or clear the hyperlink on the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
hyperlinkstring | Cell | undefinedThe hyperlink to set or undefined to clear.

cell.hyperlink(opts) ⇒ Cell

Set the hyperlink options on the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
optsObject | CellOptions or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added.
[opts.hyperlink]string | CellThe hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string.
[opts.tooltip]stringAdditional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink.
[opts.email]stringEmail address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
[opts.emailSubject]stringEmail subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.

cell.dataValidation() ⇒ object | undefined

Gets the data validation object attached to the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: object | undefined - The data validation or undefined if not set.

cell.dataValidation(dataValidation) ⇒ Cell

Set or clear the data validation object of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
dataValidationobject | undefinedObject or null to clear.

cell.tap(callback) ⇒ Cell

Invoke a callback on the cell and return the cell. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
callbacktapCallbackThe callback function.

cell.thru(callback) ⇒ *

Invoke a callback on the cell and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: * - The return value of the callback.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackthruCallbackThe callback function.

cell.rangeTo(cell) ⇒ Range

Create a range from this cell and another.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
cellCell | stringThe other cell or cell address to range to.

cell.relativeCell(rowOffset, columnOffset) ⇒ Cell

Returns a cell with a relative position given the offsets provided.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The relative cell.

ParamTypeDescription
rowOffsetnumberThe row offset (0 for the current row).
columnOffsetnumberThe column offset (0 for the current column).

cell.row() ⇒ Row

Gets the parent row of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Row - The parent row.

cell.rowNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the row number of the cell (1-based).

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: number - The row number.

cell.sheet() ⇒ Sheet

Gets the parent sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.

cell.style(name) ⇒ *

Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: * - The style.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.

cell.style(names) ⇒ object.<string, *>

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the style.

cell.style(name, value) ⇒ Cell

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
value*The value to set.

cell.style(name) ⇒ Range

Sets the styles in the range starting with the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Range - The range that was set.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
Array.<Array.<*>>2D array of values to set.

cell.style(styles) ⇒ Cell

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
stylesobject.<string, *>Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

cell.style(style) ⇒ Cell

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
styleStyleStyle object given from stylesheet.createStyle

cell.value() ⇒ string | boolean | number | Date | RichText | undefined

Gets the value of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: string | boolean | number | Date | RichText | undefined - The value of the cell.

cell.value(value) ⇒ Cell

Sets the value of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
valuestring | boolean | number | null | undefined | RichTextThe value to set.

cell.value() ⇒ Range

Sets the values in the range starting with the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Range - The range that was set.

ParamTypeDescription
Array.<Array.<(string|boolean|number|null|undefined)>>2D array of values to set.

cell.workbook() ⇒ Workbook

Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.

cell.addHorizontalPageBreak() ⇒ Cell

Append horizontal page break after the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell
Returns: Cell - the cell.

Cell~tapCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by tap.

Kind: inner typedef of Cell

ParamTypeDescription
cellCellThe cell

Cell~thruCallback ⇒ *

Callback used by thru.

Kind: inner typedef of Cell
Returns: * - The value to return from thru.

ParamTypeDescription
cellCellThe cell

Column

A column.

Kind: global class

column.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: string - The address

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.includeSheetName]booleanInclude the sheet name in the address.
[opts.anchored]booleanAnchor the address.

column.cell(rowNumber) ⇒ Cell

Get a cell within the column.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Cell - The cell in the column with the given row number.

ParamTypeDescription
rowNumbernumberThe row number.

column.columnName() ⇒ string

Get the name of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: string - The column name.

column.columnNumber() ⇒ number

Get the number of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: number - The column number.

column.hidden() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the column is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: boolean - A flag indicating whether the column is hidden.

column.hidden(hidden) ⇒ Column

Sets whether the column is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Column - The column.

ParamTypeDescription
hiddenbooleanA flag indicating whether to hide the column.

column.sheet() ⇒ Sheet

Get the parent sheet.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.

column.style(name) ⇒ *

Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: * - The style.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.

column.style(names) ⇒ object.<string, *>

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the style.

column.style(name, value) ⇒ Cell

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
value*The value to set.

column.style(styles) ⇒ Cell

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
stylesobject.<string, *>Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

column.style(style) ⇒ Cell

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
styleStyleStyle object given from stylesheet.createStyle

column.width() ⇒ undefined | number

Gets the width.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: undefined | number - The width (or undefined).

column.width(width) ⇒ Column

Sets the width.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Column - The column.

ParamTypeDescription
widthnumberThe width of the column.

column.workbook() ⇒ Workbook

Get the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.

column.addPageBreak() ⇒ Column

Append vertical page break after the column.

Kind: instance method of Column
Returns: Column - the column.

FormulaError

A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!).

Kind: global class

formulaError.error() ⇒ string

Get the error code.

Kind: instance method of FormulaError
Returns: string - The error code.

FormulaError.DIV0 : FormulaError

#DIV/0! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.NA : FormulaError

#N/A error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.NAME : FormulaError

#NAME? error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.NULL : FormulaError

#NULL! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.NUM : FormulaError

#NUM! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.REF : FormulaError

#REF! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

FormulaError.VALUE : FormulaError

#VALUE! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError

PageBreaks

PageBreaks

Kind: global class

pageBreaks.count ⇒ number

get count of the page-breaks

Kind: instance property of PageBreaks
Returns: number - the page-breaks' count

pageBreaks.list ⇒ Array

get list of page-breaks

Kind: instance property of PageBreaks
Returns: Array - list of the page-breaks

pageBreaks.add(id) ⇒ PageBreaks

add page-breaks by row/column id

Kind: instance method of PageBreaks
Returns: PageBreaks - the page-breaks

ParamTypeDescription
idnumberrow/column id (rowNumber/colNumber)

pageBreaks.remove(index) ⇒ PageBreaks

remove page-breaks by index

Kind: instance method of PageBreaks
Returns: PageBreaks - the page-breaks

ParamTypeDescription
indexnumberindex of list

Range

A range of cells.

Kind: global class

range.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: string - The address.

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.includeSheetName]booleanInclude the sheet name in the address.
[opts.startRowAnchored]booleanAnchor the start row.
[opts.startColumnAnchored]booleanAnchor the start column.
[opts.endRowAnchored]booleanAnchor the end row.
[opts.endColumnAnchored]booleanAnchor the end column.
[opts.anchored]booleanAnchor all row and columns.

range.cell(ri, ci) ⇒ Cell

Gets a cell within the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
rinumberRow index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based).
cinumberColumn index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based).

range.autoFilter() ⇒ Range

Sets sheet autoFilter to this range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - This range.

range.cells() ⇒ Array.<Array.<Cell>>

Get the cells in the range as a 2D array.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Array.<Array.<Cell>> - The cells.

range.clear() ⇒ Range

Clear the contents of all the cells in the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

range.endCell() ⇒ Cell

Get the end cell of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Cell - The end cell.

range.forEach(callback) ⇒ Range

Call a function for each cell in the range. Goes by row then column.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackforEachCallbackFunction called for each cell in the range.

range.formula() ⇒ string | undefined

Gets the shared formula in the start cell (assuming it's the source of the shared formula).

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: string | undefined - The shared formula.

range.formula(formula) ⇒ Range

Sets the shared formula in the range. The formula will be translated for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
formulastringThe formula to set.

range.map(callback) ⇒ Array.<Array.<*>>

Creates a 2D array of values by running each cell through a callback.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - The 2D array of return values.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackmapCallbackFunction called for each cell in the range.

range.merged() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the cells in the range are merged.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: boolean - The value.

range.merged(merged) ⇒ Range

Sets a value indicating whether the cells in the range should be merged.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
mergedbooleanTrue to merge, false to unmerge.

range.dataValidation() ⇒ object | undefined

Gets the data validation object attached to the Range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: object | undefined - The data validation object or undefined if not set.

range.dataValidation(dataValidation) ⇒ Range

Set or clear the data validation object of the entire range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
dataValidationobject | undefinedObject or null to clear.

range.reduce(callback, [initialValue]) ⇒ *

Reduces the range to a single value accumulated from the result of a function called for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: * - The accumulated value.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackreduceCallbackFunction called for each cell in the range.
[initialValue]*The initial value.

range.sheet() ⇒ Sheet

Gets the parent sheet of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.

range.startCell() ⇒ Cell

Gets the start cell of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Cell - The start cell.

range.style(name) ⇒ Array.<Array.<*>>

Gets a single style for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - 2D array of style values.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.

range.style(names) ⇒ Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>>

Gets multiple styles for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>> - Object whose keys are style names and values are 2D arrays of style values.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the styles.

range.style(name, callback) ⇒ Range

Set the style in each cell to the result of a function called for each.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
callbackmapCallbackThe callback to provide value for the cell.

range.style(name, values) ⇒ Range

Sets the style in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
valuesArray.<Array.<*>>The style values to set.

range.style(name, value) ⇒ Range

Set the style of all cells in the range to a single style value.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
value*The value to set.

range.style(styles) ⇒ Range

Set multiple styles for the cells in the range.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
stylesobject.<string, (Range~mapCallback|Array.<Array.<*>>|*)>Object whose keys are style names and values are either function callbacks, 2D arrays of style values, or a single value for all the cells.

range.style(style) ⇒ Range

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
styleStyleStyle object given from stylesheet.createStyle

range.tap(callback) ⇒ Range

Invoke a callback on the range and return the range. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
callbacktapCallbackThe callback function.

range.thru(callback) ⇒ *

Invoke a callback on the range and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: * - The return value of the callback.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackthruCallbackThe callback function.

range.value() ⇒ Array.<Array.<*>>

Get the values of each cell in the range as a 2D array.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - The values.

range.value(callback) ⇒ Range

Set the values in each cell to the result of a function called for each.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
callbackmapCallbackThe callback to provide value for the cell.

range.value(values) ⇒ Range

Sets the value in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
valuesArray.<Array.<*>>The values to set.

range.value(value) ⇒ Range

Set the value of all cells in the range to a single value.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
value*The value to set.

range.workbook() ⇒ Workbook

Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Range
Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.

Range~forEachCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by forEach.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

ParamTypeDescription
cellCellThe cell.
rinumberThe relative row index.
cinumberThe relative column index.
rangeRangeThe range.

Range~mapCallback ⇒ *

Callback used by map.

Kind: inner typedef of Range
Returns: * - The value to map to.

ParamTypeDescription
cellCellThe cell.
rinumberThe relative row index.
cinumberThe relative column index.
rangeRangeThe range.

Range~reduceCallback ⇒ *

Callback used by reduce.

Kind: inner typedef of Range
Returns: * - The value to map to.

ParamTypeDescription
accumulator*The accumulated value.
cellCellThe cell.
rinumberThe relative row index.
cinumberThe relative column index.
rangeRangeThe range.

Range~tapCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by tap.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

ParamTypeDescription
rangeRangeThe range.

Range~thruCallback ⇒ *

Callback used by thru.

Kind: inner typedef of Range
Returns: * - The value to return from thru.

ParamTypeDescription
rangeRangeThe range.

RichText

A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment.

Kind: global class

new RichText([node])

Creates a new instance of RichText. If you get the instance by calling Cell.value(), adding a text contains line separator will trigger Cell.style('wrapText', true), which will make MS Excel show the new line. i.e. In MS Excel, Tap "alt+Enter" in a cell, the cell will set wrap text to true automatically.

ParamTypeDescription
[node]undefined | null | ObjectThe node stored in the shared string

richText.cell ⇒ Cell | undefined

Gets which cell this RichText instance belongs to.

Kind: instance property of RichText
Returns: Cell | undefined - The cell this instance belongs to.

richText.length ⇒ number

Gets the how many rich text fragment this RichText instance contains

Kind: instance property of RichText
Returns: number - The number of fragments this RichText instance has.

richText.text() ⇒ string

Gets concatenated text without styles.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: string - concatenated text

richText.getInstanceWithCellRef(cell) ⇒ RichText

Gets the instance with cell reference defined.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichText - The instance with cell reference defined.

ParamTypeDescription
cellCellCell reference.

richText.copy([cell]) ⇒ RichText

Returns a deep copy of this instance. If cell reference is provided, it checks line separators and calls cell.style('wrapText', true) when needed.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichText - A deep copied instance

ParamTypeDescription
[cell]Cell | undefinedThe cell reference.

richText.get(index) ⇒ RichTextFragment

Gets the ith fragment of this RichText instance.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichTextFragment - A rich text fragment

ParamTypeDescription
indexnumberThe index

richText.remove(index) ⇒ RichText

Removes a rich text fragment. This instance will be mutated.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichText - the rich text instance

ParamTypeDescription
indexnumberthe index of the fragment to remove

richText.add(text, [styles], [index]) ⇒ RichText

Adds a rich text fragment to the last or after the given index. This instance will be mutated.

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichText - the rich text instance

ParamTypeDescription
textstringthe text
[styles]Objectthe styles js object, i.e. {fontSize: 12}
[index]number | undefined | nullthe index of the fragment to add

richText.clear() ⇒ RichText

Clears this rich text

Kind: instance method of RichText
Returns: RichText - the rich text instance

richText.removeUnsupportedNodes() ⇒ undefined

Remove all unsupported nodes (phoneticPr, rPh for Japanese language).

Kind: instance method of RichText

RichTextFragment

A Rich text fragment.

Kind: global class

new RichTextFragment(value, [styles], richText)

Creates a new instance of RichTextFragment.

ParamTypeDescription
valuestring | ObjectText value or XML node
[styles]object | undefined | nullMultiple styles.
richTextRichTextThe rich text instance where this fragment belongs to.

richTextFragment.value() ⇒ string

Gets the value of this part of rich text

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: string - text

richTextFragment.value(text) ⇒ RichTextFragment

Sets the value of this part of rich text

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: RichTextFragment - - RichTextFragment

ParamTypeDescription
textstringthe text to set

richTextFragment.style(name) ⇒ *

Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: * - The style.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.

richTextFragment.style(names) ⇒ object.<string, *>

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the style.

richTextFragment.style(name, value) ⇒ RichTextFragment

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
value*The value to set.

richTextFragment.style(styles) ⇒ RichTextFragment

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment
Returns: RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.

ParamTypeDescription
stylesobject.<string, *>Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

Row

A row.

Kind: global class

row.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the row.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: string - The address

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.includeSheetName]booleanInclude the sheet name in the address.
[opts.anchored]booleanAnchor the address.

row.cell(columnNameOrNumber) ⇒ Cell

Get a cell in the row.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
columnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe name or number of the column.

row.height() ⇒ undefined | number

Gets the row height.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: undefined | number - The height (or undefined).

row.height(height) ⇒ Row

Sets the row height.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Row - The row.

ParamTypeDescription
heightnumberThe height of the row.

row.hidden() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the row is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: boolean - A flag indicating whether the row is hidden.

row.hidden(hidden) ⇒ Row

Sets whether the row is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Row - The row.

ParamTypeDescription
hiddenbooleanA flag indicating whether to hide the row.

row.rowNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the row number.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: number - The row number.

row.sheet() ⇒ Sheet

Gets the parent sheet of the row.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.

row.style(name) ⇒ *

Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: * - The style.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.

row.style(names) ⇒ object.<string, *>

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the style.

row.style(name, value) ⇒ Cell

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the style.
value*The value to set.

row.style(styles) ⇒ Cell

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
stylesobject.<string, *>Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

row.style(style) ⇒ Cell

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
styleStyleStyle object given from stylesheet.createStyle

row.workbook() ⇒ Workbook

Get the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.

row.addPageBreak() ⇒ Row

Append horizontal page break after the row.

Kind: instance method of Row
Returns: Row - the row.

Sheet

A worksheet.

Kind: global class

sheet.active() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the sheet is the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: boolean - True if active, false otherwise.

sheet.active(active) ⇒ Sheet

Make the sheet the active sheet in the workkbok.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
activebooleanMust be set to true. Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different sheet instead.

sheet.activeCell() ⇒ Cell

Get the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Cell - The active cell.

sheet.activeCell(cell) ⇒ Sheet

Set the active cell in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
cellstring | CellThe cell or address of cell to activate.

sheet.activeCell(rowNumber, columnNameOrNumber) ⇒ Sheet

Set the active cell in the workbook by row and column.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
rowNumbernumberThe row number of the cell.
columnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe column name or number of the cell.

sheet.cell(address) ⇒ Cell

Gets the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
addressstringThe address of the cell.

sheet.cell(rowNumber, columnNameOrNumber) ⇒ Cell

Gets the cell with the given row and column numbers.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Cell - The cell.

ParamTypeDescription
rowNumbernumberThe row number of the cell.
columnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe column name or number of the cell.

sheet.column(columnNameOrNumber) ⇒ Column

Gets a column in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Column - The column.

ParamTypeDescription
columnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe name or number of the column.

sheet.definedName(name) ⇒ undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column

Gets a defined name scoped to the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe defined name.

sheet.definedName(name, refersTo) ⇒ Workbook

Set a defined name scoped to the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe defined name.
refersTostring | Cell | Range | Row | ColumnWhat the name refers to.

sheet.delete() ⇒ Workbook

Deletes the sheet and returns the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

sheet.find(pattern, [replacement]) ⇒ Array.<Cell>

Find the given pattern in the sheet and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Array.<Cell> - The matching cells.

ParamTypeDescription
patternstring | RegExpThe pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
[replacement]string | functionThe text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.

sheet.gridLinesVisible() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: boolean - True if selected, false if not.

sheet.gridLinesVisible(selected) ⇒ Sheet

Sets whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
selectedbooleanTrue to make visible, false to hide.

sheet.hidden() ⇒ boolean | string

Gets a value indicating if the sheet is hidden or not.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: boolean | string - True if hidden, false if visible, and 'very' if very hidden.

sheet.hidden(hidden) ⇒ Sheet

Set whether the sheet is hidden or not.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
hiddenboolean | stringTrue to hide, false to show, and 'very' to make very hidden.

sheet.move([indexOrBeforeSheet]) ⇒ Sheet

Move the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
[indexOrBeforeSheet]number | string | SheetThe index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

sheet.name() ⇒ string

Get the name of the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: string - The sheet name.

sheet.name(name) ⇒ Sheet

Set the name of the sheet. Note: this method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name to set to the sheet.

sheet.range(address) ⇒ Range

Gets a range from the given range address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
addressstringThe range address (e.g. 'A1:B3').

sheet.range(startCell, endCell) ⇒ Range

Gets a range from the given cells or cell addresses.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
startCellstring | CellThe starting cell or cell address (e.g. 'A1').
endCellstring | CellThe ending cell or cell address (e.g. 'B3').

sheet.range(startRowNumber, startColumnNameOrNumber, endRowNumber, endColumnNameOrNumber) ⇒ Range

Gets a range from the given row numbers and column names or numbers.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Range - The range.

ParamTypeDescription
startRowNumbernumberThe starting cell row number.
startColumnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe starting cell column name or number.
endRowNumbernumberThe ending cell row number.
endColumnNameOrNumberstring | numberThe ending cell column name or number.

sheet.autoFilter() ⇒ Sheet

Unsets sheet autoFilter.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - This sheet.

sheet.autoFilter(range) ⇒ Sheet

Sets sheet autoFilter to a Range.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - This sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
rangeRangeThe autoFilter range.

sheet.row(rowNumber) ⇒ Row

Gets the row with the given number.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Row - The row with the given number.

ParamTypeDescription
rowNumbernumberThe row number.

sheet.tabColor() ⇒ undefined | Color

Get the tab color. (See style Color.)

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: undefined | Color - The color or undefined if not set.

sheet.tabColor() ⇒ Color | string | number

Sets the tab color. (See style Color.)

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Color | string | number - color - Color of the tab. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.

sheet.tabSelected() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is selected.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: boolean - True if selected, false if not.

sheet.tabSelected(selected) ⇒ Sheet

Sets whether this sheet is selected.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
selectedbooleanTrue to select, false to deselected.

sheet.rightToLeft() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is rtl (Right To Left).

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: boolean - True if rtl, false if ltr.

sheet.rightToLeft(rtl) ⇒ Sheet

Sets whether this sheet is rtl.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
rtlbooleanTrue to rtl, false to ltr (Left To Right).

sheet.usedRange() ⇒ Range | undefined

Get the range of cells in the sheet that have contained a value or style at any point. Useful for extracting the entire sheet contents.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Range | undefined - The used range or undefined if no cells in the sheet are used.

sheet.workbook() ⇒ Workbook

Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.

sheet.pageBreaks() ⇒ Object

Gets all page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Object - the object holds both vertical and horizontal PageBreaks.

sheet.verticalPageBreaks() ⇒ PageBreaks

Gets the vertical page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: PageBreaks - vertical PageBreaks.

sheet.horizontalPageBreaks() ⇒ PageBreaks

Gets the horizontal page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: PageBreaks - horizontal PageBreaks.

sheet.hyperlink(address) ⇒ string | undefined

Get the hyperlink attached to the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: string | undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.

ParamTypeDescription
addressstringThe address of the hyperlinked cell.

Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
addressstringThe address of the hyperlinked cell.
hyperlinkstringThe hyperlink to set or undefined to clear.
[internal]booleanThe flag to force hyperlink to be internal. If true, then autodetect is skipped.

sheet.hyperlink(address, opts) ⇒ Sheet

Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address and options.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
addressstringThe address of the hyperlinked cell.
optsObject | CellOptions or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added.
[opts.hyperlink]string | CellThe hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string.
[opts.tooltip]stringAdditional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink.
[opts.email]stringEmail address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
[opts.emailSubject]stringEmail subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.

sheet.printOptions(attributeName) ⇒ boolean

Get the print option given a valid print option attribute.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

ParamTypeDescription
attributeNamestringAttribute name of the printOptions. gridLines - Used in conjunction with gridLinesSet. If both gridLines and gridlinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). gridLinesSet - Used in conjunction with gridLines. If both gridLines and gridLinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). headings - Print row and column headings. horizontalCentered - Center on page horizontally when printing. verticalCentered - Center on page vertically when printing.

sheet.printOptions(attributeName, attributeEnabled) ⇒ Sheet

Set the print option given a valid print option attribute and a value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
attributeNamestringAttribute name of the printOptions. See get print option for list of valid attributes.
attributeEnabledundefined | booleanIf undefined or false then the attribute is removed, otherwise the print option is enabled.

sheet.printGridLines() ⇒ boolean

Get the print option for the gridLines attribute value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

sheet.printGridLines(enabled) ⇒ Sheet

Set the print option for the gridLines attribute value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
enabledundefined | booleanIf undefined or false then attribute is removed, otherwise gridLines is enabled.

sheet.pageMargins(attributeName) ⇒ number

Get the page margin given a valid attribute name. If the value is not yet defined, then it will return the current preset value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: number - the attribute value.

ParamTypeDescription
attributeNamestringAttribute name of the pageMargins. left - Left Page Margin in inches. right - Right page margin in inches. top - Top Page Margin in inches. buttom - Bottom Page Margin in inches. footer - Footer Page Margin in inches. header - Header Page Margin in inches.

sheet.pageMargins(attributeName, attributeStringValue) ⇒ Sheet

Set the page margin (or override the preset) given an attribute name and a value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
attributeNamestringAttribute name of the pageMargins. See get page margin for list of valid attributes.
attributeStringValueundefined | number | stringIf undefined then set back to preset value, otherwise, set the given attribute value.

sheet.pageMarginsPreset() ⇒ string

Page margins preset is a set of page margins associated with a name. The page margin preset acts as a fallback when not explicitly defined by Sheet.pageMargins. If a sheet already contains page margins, it attempts to auto-detect, otherwise they are defined as the template preset. If no page margins exist, then the preset is undefined and will not be included in the output of Sheet.toXmls. Available presets include: normal, wide, narrow, template.

Get the page margins preset name. The registered name of a predefined set of attributes.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: string - The preset name.

sheet.pageMarginsPreset(presetName) ⇒ Sheet

Set the page margins preset by name, clearing any existing/temporary attribute values.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
presetNameundefined | stringThe preset name. If undefined, page margins will not be included in the output of Sheet.toXmls.

sheet.pageMarginsPreset(presetName, presetAttributes) ⇒ Sheet

Set a new page margins preset by name and attributes object.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
presetNamestringThe preset name.
presetAttributesobjectThe preset attributes.

sheet.panes() ⇒ PaneOptions

Gets sheet view pane options

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: PaneOptions - sheet view pane options

sheet.panes(paneOptions) ⇒ Sheet

Sets sheet view pane options

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet

ParamTypeDescription
paneOptionsPaneOptions | null | undefinedsheet view pane options

sheet.freezePanes(xSplit, ySplit) ⇒ Sheet

Freezes Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet

ParamTypeDescription
xSplitnumberthe number of columns visible in the top pane. 0 (zero) if none.
ySplitnumberthe number of rows visible in the left pane. 0 (zero) if none.

sheet.freezePanes(topLeftCell) ⇒ Sheet

freezes Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet

ParamTypeDescription
topLeftCellstringTop Left Visible Cell. Location of the top left visible cell in the bottom right pane (when in Left-To-Right mode).

sheet.splitPanes(xSplit, ySplit) ⇒ Sheet

Splits Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet

ParamTypeDescription
xSplitnumber(Horizontal Split Position) Horizontal position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none.
ySplitnumber(Vertical Split Position) VVertical position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none.

sheet.resetPanes() ⇒ Sheet

resets to default sheet view panes.

Kind: instance method of Sheet
Returns: Sheet - The sheet

Workbook

A workbook.

Kind: global class

workbook.activeSheet() ⇒ Sheet

Get the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Sheet - The active sheet.

workbook.activeSheet(sheet) ⇒ Workbook

Set the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
sheetSheet | string | numberThe sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to activate. The sheet must not be hidden.

workbook.addSheet(name, [indexOrBeforeSheet]) ⇒ Sheet

Add a new sheet to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Sheet - The new sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ?
[indexOrBeforeSheet]number | string | SheetThe index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

workbook.definedName(name) ⇒ undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column

Gets a defined name scoped to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe defined name.

workbook.definedName(name, refersTo) ⇒ Workbook

Set a defined name scoped to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe defined name.
refersTostring | Cell | Range | Row | ColumnWhat the name refers to.

workbook.deleteSheet(sheet) ⇒ Workbook

Delete a sheet from the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
sheetSheet | string | numberThe sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move.

workbook.find(pattern, [replacement]) ⇒ boolean

Find the given pattern in the workbook and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.

ParamTypeDescription
patternstring | RegExpThe pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
[replacement]string | functionThe text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.

workbook.moveSheet(sheet, [indexOrBeforeSheet]) ⇒ Workbook

Move a sheet to a new position.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
sheetSheet | string | numberThe sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move.
[indexOrBeforeSheet]number | string | SheetThe index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

workbook.outputAsync([type]) ⇒ Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>

Generates the workbook output.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.

ParamTypeDescription
[type]stringThe type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers.

workbook.outputAsync([opts]) ⇒ Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>

Generates the workbook output.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.

ParamTypeDescription
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.type]stringThe type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers.
[opts.password]stringThe password to use to encrypt the workbook.

workbook.sheet(sheetNameOrIndex) ⇒ Sheet | undefined

Gets the sheet with the provided name or index (0-based).

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Sheet | undefined - The sheet or undefined if not found.

ParamTypeDescription
sheetNameOrIndexstring | numberThe sheet name or index.

workbook.sheets() ⇒ Array.<Sheet>

Get an array of all the sheets in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Array.<Sheet> - The sheets.

workbook.property(name) ⇒ *

Gets an individual property.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: * - The property.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the property.

workbook.property(names) ⇒ object.<string, *>

Gets multiple properties.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the property names and values are the properties.

ParamTypeDescription
namesArray.<string>The names of the properties.

workbook.property(name, value) ⇒ Workbook

Sets an individual property.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
namestringThe name of the property.
value*The value to set.

workbook.property(properties) ⇒ Workbook

Sets multiple properties.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
propertiesobject.<string, *>Object whose keys are the property names and values are the values to set.

workbook.properties() ⇒ CoreProperties

Get access to core properties object

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: CoreProperties - The core properties.

workbook.toFileAsync(path, [opts]) ⇒ Promise.<undefined>

Write the workbook to file. (Not supported in browsers.)

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Promise.<undefined> - A promise.

ParamTypeDescription
pathstringThe path of the file to write.
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.password]stringThe password to encrypt the workbook.

workbook.cloneSheet(from, name, [indexOrBeforeSheet]) ⇒ Sheet

Add a new sheet to the workbook.

WARN: this function has limits: if you clone a sheet with some images or other things link outside the Sheet object, these things in the cloned sheet will be locked when you open in MS Excel app.

Kind: instance method of Workbook
Returns: Sheet - The new sheet.

ParamTypeDescription
fromSheetThe sheet to be cloned.
namestringThe name of the new sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ?
[indexOrBeforeSheet]number | string | SheetThe index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

XlsxPopulate : object

Kind: global namespace

XlsxPopulate.Promise : Promise

The Promise library.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate

XlsxPopulate.MIME_TYPE : string

The XLSX mime type.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate

XlsxPopulate.FormulaError : FormulaError

Formula error class.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate

XlsxPopulate.RichText : RichText

RichTexts class

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate

XlsxPopulate.dateToNumber(date) ⇒ number

Convert a date to a number for Excel.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate
Returns: number - The number.

ParamTypeDescription
dateDateThe date.

XlsxPopulate.fromBlankAsync() ⇒ Promise.<Workbook>

Create a new blank workbook.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate
Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.

XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(data, [opts]) ⇒ Promise.<Workbook>

Loads a workbook from a data object. (Supports any supported JSZip data types.)

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate
Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
datastring | Array.<number> | ArrayBuffer | Uint8Array | Buffer | Blob | Promise.<*>The data to load.
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.password]stringThe password to decrypt the workbook.

XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync(path, [opts]) ⇒ Promise.<Workbook>

Loads a workbook from file.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate
Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.

ParamTypeDescription
pathstringThe path to the workbook.
[opts]ObjectOptions
[opts.password]stringThe password to decrypt the workbook.

XlsxPopulate.numberToDate(number) ⇒ Date

Convert an Excel number to a date.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate
Returns: Date - The date.

ParamTypeDescription
numbernumberThe number.

_

OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx

Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool

Kind: global constant

PaneOptions : Object

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/documentformat.openxml.spreadsheet.pane?view=openxml-2.8.1

Kind: global typedef
Properties

NameTypeDefaultDescription
activePanestring"bottomRight"Active Pane. The pane that is active.
statestringSplit State. Indicates whether the pane has horizontal / vertical splits, and whether those splits are frozen.
topLeftCellstringTop Left Visible Cell. Location of the top left visible cell in the bottom right pane (when in Left-To-Right mode).
xSplitnumber(Horizontal Split Position) Horizontal position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none. If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of columns visible in the top pane.
ySplitnumber(Vertical Split Position) Vertical position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none. If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of rows visible in the left pane.

