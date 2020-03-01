Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.
npm install xlsx-populate
Note that xlsx-populate uses ES6 features so only Node.js v4+ is supported.
A functional browser example can be found in examples/browser/index.html.
xlsx-populate is written first for Node.js. We use browserify and babelify to transpile and pack up the module for use in the browser.
You have a number of options to include the code in the browser. You can download the combined, minified code from the browser directory in this repository or you can install with bower:
bower install xlsx-populate
After including the module in the browser, it is available globally as
XlsxPopulate.
Alternatively, you can require this module using browserify. Since xlsx-populate uses ES6 features, you will also need to use babelify with babel-preset-env.
xlsx-populate has an extensive API for working with Excel workbooks. This section reviews the most common functions and use cases. Examples can also be found in the examples directory of the source code.
To populate data in a workbook, you first load one (either blank, from data, or from file). Then you can access sheets and cells within the workbook to manipulate them.
const XlsxPopulate = require('xlsx-populate');
// Load a new blank workbook
XlsxPopulate.fromBlankAsync()
.then(workbook => {
// Modify the workbook.
workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").value("This is neat!");
// Write to file.
return workbook.toFileAsync("./out.xlsx");
});
You can pull data out of existing workbooks using Cell.value as a getter without any arguments:
const XlsxPopulate = require('xlsx-populate');
// Load an existing workbook
XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("./Book1.xlsx")
.then(workbook => {
// Modify the workbook.
const value = workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").value();
// Log the value.
console.log(value);
});
Note: in cells that contain values calculated by formulas, Excel will store the calculated value in the workbook. The value method will return the value of the cells at the time the workbook was saved. xlsx-populate will not recalculate the values as you manipulate the workbook and will not write the values to the output.
xlsx-populate also supports ranges of cells to allow parsing/manipulation of multiple cells at once.
const r = workbook.sheet(0).range("A1:C3");
// Set all cell values to the same value:
r.value(5);
// Set the values using a 2D array:
r.value([
[1, 2, 3],
[4, 5, 6],
[7, 8, 9]
]);
// Set the values using a callback function:
r.value((cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random());
A common use case is to simply pull all of the values out all at once. You can easily do that with the Sheet.usedRange method.
// Get 2D array of all values in the worksheet.
const values = workbook.sheet("Sheet1").usedRange().value();
Alternatively, you can set the values in a range with only the top-left cell in the range:
workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1").value([
[1, 2, 3],
[4, 5, 6],
[7, 8, 9]
]);
The set range is returned.
You can access rows and columns in order to change size, hide/show, or access cells within:
// Get the B column, set its width and unhide it (assuming it was hidden).
sheet.column("B").width(25).hidden(false);
const cell = sheet.row(5).cell(3); // Returns the cell at C5.
xlsx-populate supports a number of options for managing sheets.
You can get a sheet by name or index or get all of the sheets as an array:
// Get sheet by index
const sheet1 = workbook.sheet(0);
// Get sheet by name
const sheet2 = workbook.sheet("Sheet2");
// Get all sheets as an array
const sheets = workbook.sheets();
You can add new sheets:
// Add a new sheet named 'New 1' at the end of the workbook
const newSheet1 = workbook.addSheet('New 1');
// Add a new sheet named 'New 2' at index 1 (0-based)
const newSheet2 = workbook.addSheet('New 2', 1);
// Add a new sheet named 'New 3' before the sheet named 'Sheet1'
const newSheet3 = workbook.addSheet('New 3', 'Sheet1');
// Add a new sheet named 'New 4' before the sheet named 'Sheet1' using a Sheet reference.
const sheet = workbook.sheet('Sheet1');
const newSheet4 = workbook.addSheet('New 4', sheet);
Note: the sheet rename method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!
You can rename sheets:
// Rename the first sheet.
const sheet = workbook.sheet(0).name("new sheet name");
You can move sheets:
// Move 'Sheet1' to the end
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1");
// Move 'Sheet1' to index 2
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1", 2);
// Move 'Sheet1' before 'Sheet2'
workbook.moveSheet("Sheet1", "Sheet2");
The above methods can all use sheet references instead of names as well. And you can also move a sheet using a method on the sheet:
// Move the sheet before 'Sheet2'
sheet.move("Sheet2");
You can delete sheets:
// Delete 'Sheet1'
workbook.deleteSheet("Sheet1");
// Delete sheet with index 2
workbook.deleteSheet(2);
// Delete from sheet reference
workbook.sheet(0).delete();
You can get/set the active sheet:
// Get the active sheet
const sheet = workbook.activeSheet();
// Check if the current sheet is active
sheet.active() // returns true or false
// Activate the sheet
sheet.active(true);
// Or from the workbook
workbook.activeSheet("Sheet2");
Excel supports creating defined names that refer to addresses, formulas, or constants. These defined names can be scoped to the entire workbook or just individual sheets. xlsx-populate supports looking up defined names that refer to cells or ranges. (Dereferencing other names will result in an error.) Defined names are particularly useful if you are populating data into a known template. Then you do not need to know the exact location.
// Look up workbook-scoped name and set the value to 5.
workbook.definedName("some name").value(5);
// Look of a name scoped to the first sheet and set the value to "foo".
workbook.sheet(0).definedName("some other name").value("foo");
You can also create, modify, or delete defined names:
// Create/modify a workbook-scope defined name
workbook.definedName("some name", "TRUE");
// Delete a sheet-scoped defined name:
workbook.sheet(0).definedName("some name", null);
You can search for occurrences of text in cells within the workbook or sheets and optionally replace them.
// Find all occurrences of the text "foo" in the workbook and replace with "bar".
workbook.find("foo", "bar"); // Returns array of matched cells
// Find the matches but don't replace.
workbook.find("foo");
// Just look in the first sheet.
workbook.sheet(0).find("foo");
// Check if a particular cell matches the value.
workbook.sheet("Sheet1").cell("A1").find("foo"); // Returns true or false
Like String.replace, the find method can also take a RegExp search pattern and replace can take a function callback:
// Use a RegExp to replace all lowercase letters with uppercase
workbook.find(/[a-z]+/g, match => match.toUpperCase());
xlsx-populate supports a wide range of cell formatting. See the Style Reference for the various options.
To get/set a cell style:
// Get a single style
const bold = cell.style("bold"); // true
// Get multiple styles
const styles = cell.style(["bold", "italic"]); // { bold: true, italic: true }
// Set a single style
cell.style("bold", true);
// Set multiple styles
cell.style({ bold: true, italic: true });
Similarly for ranges:
// Set all cells in range with a single style
range.style("bold", true);
// Set with a 2D array
range.style("bold", [[true, false], [false, true]]);
// Set with a callback function
range.style("bold", (cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random() > 0.5);
// Set multiple styles using any combination
range.style({
bold: true,
italic: [[true, false], [false, true]],
underline: (cell, ri, ci, range) => Math.random() > 0.5
});
If you are setting styles for many cells, performance is far better if you set for an entire row or column:
// Set a single style
sheet.row(1).style("bold", true);
// Set multiple styles
sheet.column("A").style({ bold: true, italic: true });
// Get a single style
const bold = sheet.column(3).style("bold");
// Get multiple styles
const styles = sheet.row(5).style(["bold", "italic"]);
Note that the row/column style behavior mirrors Excel. Setting a style on a column will apply that style to all existing cells and any new cells that are populated. Getting the row/column style will return only the styles that have been applied to the entire row/column, not the styles of every cell in the row or column.
Some styles take values that are more complex objects:
cell.style("fill", {
type: "pattern",
pattern: "darkDown",
foreground: {
rgb: "ff0000"
},
background: {
theme: 3,
tint: 0.4
}
});
There are often shortcuts for the setters, but the getters will always return the full objects:
cell.style("fill", "0000ff");
const fill = cell.style("fill");
/*
fill is now set to:
{
type: "solid",
color: {
rgb: "0000ff"
}
}
*/
Number formats are one of the most common styles. They can be set using the
numberFormat style.
cell.style("numberFormat", "0.00");
Information on how number format codes work can be found here. You can also look up the desired format code in Excel:
You can read/write rich texts to cells.
bold,
italic,
underline,
strikethrough,
subscript,
fontSize,
fontFamily,
fontGenericFamily,
fontScheme,
fontColor.
See the Style Reference for the various options.
You can read and modify rich texts on an existing rich text cell:
// assume A1 is a rich text cell
const RichText = require('xlsx-Populate').RichText;
const cell = workbook.sheet(0).cell('A1');
cell.value() instanceof RichText // returns true
const richtext = cell.value();
// get the concatenate text
richtext.text();
// loop through each rich text fragment
for (let i = 0; i < richtext.length; i++) {
const fragment = richtext.get(i);
// Get the style
fragment.style('bold');
// Get many styles
fragment.style(['bold', 'italic']);
// Set one style
fragment.style('bold', true);
// Set many styles
fragment.style({ 'bold': true, 'italic': true });
// Get the value
fragment.value();
// Set the value
fragment.value('hello');
}
// remove the first rich text fragment
richtext.remove(0);
// clear this rich texts
richtext.clear();
How to set a cell to rich texts:
const RichText = require('xlsx-Populate').RichText;
const cell = workbook.sheet(0).cell('A1');
// set a cell value to rich text
cell.value(new RichText());
// add two rich text fragments
cell.value()
.add('hello ', { italic: true, bold: true })
.add('world!', { fontColor: 'FF0000' });
You can specify the index when adding rich text fragment.
// add before the first fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true }, 0);
// add before the second fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true }, 1);
// add after the last fragment
cell.value().add('text', { bold: true });
We make a deep copy of the richtext instance when assign it to a cell, which
means you can only modify the content of the richtext before calling
cell.value(richtext).
Any modification to the richtext instance after calling
cell.value(richtext) will not
save to the cell. i.e.
const richtext = new RichText();
richtext.add('hello');
cell.value(richtext);
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello'
richtext.add(' world')
richtext.text(); // returns 'hello world'
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello'
cell.value() === richtext; // returns false
cell.value().add(' world');
cell.value().text(); // returns 'hello world'
This means you can create a rich text instance and assign it to any cells! Each cell does not share the same instance but creates a deep copy of the instance.
const sheet = workbook.sheet(0);
const richtext = new RichText();
richtext.add('hello');
const range = sheet.range("A1:C3");
range.value(richtext);
// they do not share the same instance
sheet.cell('A1').value() === sheet.cell('C1').value() // returns false
You can get the rich text from a cell and set it to anoher cell.
const richtext = cell1.value();
cell2.value(richtext);
cell1.value() === cell2.value() // returns false
Whenever you call
richtext.add(text, styles, index), we will detect if the given
text
contains line separators (
\n,
\r,
\r\n), if it does, we will call
cell.style('wrapText', true) for you. MS Excel needs wrapText to be true
to have the new lines displayed, otherwise you will see the texts in one line.
You may also need to set row height to have all lines displayed.
cell.value()
// it support all line separators
.add('123\n456\r789\r\n10', { italic: true, fontColor: '123456' })
// remember to set height to show the whole row
workbook.sheet(0).row(1).height(100);
Excel stores date/times as the number of days since 1/1/1900 (sort of). It just applies a number formatting to make the number appear as a date. So to set a date value, you will need to also set a number format for a date if one doesn't already exist in the cell:
cell.value(new Date(2017, 1, 22)).style("numberFormat", "dddd, mmmm dd, yyyy");
When fetching the value of the cell, it will be returned as a number. To convert it to a date use XlsxPopulate.numberToDate:
const num = cell.value(); // 42788
const date = XlsxPopulate.numberToDate(num); // Wed Feb 22 2017 00:00:00 GMT-0500 (Eastern Standard Time)
Data validation is also supported. To set/get/remove a cell data validation:
// Set the data validation
cell.dataValidation({
type: 'list',
allowBlank: false,
showInputMessage: false,
prompt: false,
promptTitle: 'String',
showErrorMessage: false,
error: 'String',
errorTitle: 'String',
operator: 'String',
formula1: '$A:$A',//Required
formula2: 'String'
});
//Here is a short version of the one above.
cell.dataValidation('$A:$A');
// Get the data validation
const obj = cell.dataValidation(); // Returns an object
// Remove the data validation
cell.dataValidation(null); //Returns the cell
Similarly for ranges:
// Set all cells in range with a single shared data validation
range.dataValidation({
type: 'list',
allowBlank: false,
showInputMessage: false,
prompt: false,
promptTitle: 'String',
showErrorMessage: false,
error: 'String',
errorTitle: 'String',
operator: 'String',
formula1: 'Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4',//Required
formula2: 'String'
});
//Here is a short version of the one above.
range.dataValidation('Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4');
// Get the data validation
const obj = range.dataValidation(); // Returns an object
// Remove the data validation
range.dataValidation(null); //Returns the Range
Please note, the data validation gets applied to the entire range, not each Cell in the range.
xlsx-populate uses method-chaining similar to that found in jQuery and d3. This lets you construct large chains of setters as desired:
workbook
.sheet(0)
.cell("A1")
.value("foo")
.style("bold", true)
.relativeCell(1, 0)
.formula("A1")
.style("italic", true)
.workbook()
.sheet(1)
.range("A1:B3")
.value(5)
.cell(0, 0)
.style("underline", "double");
Hyperlinks are also supported on cells using the Cell.hyperlink method. The method will not style the content to look like a hyperlink. You must do that yourself:
// Set a hyperlink
cell.value("Link Text")
.style({ fontColor: "0563c1", underline: true })
.hyperlink("http://example.com");
// Set a hyperlink with tooltip
cell.value("Link Text")
.style({ fontColor: "0563c1", underline: true })
.hyperlink({ hyperlink: "http://example.com", tooltip: "example.com" });
// Get the hyperlink
const value = cell.hyperlink(); // Returns 'http://example.com'
// Set a hyperlink to email
cell.value("Click to Email Jeff Bezos")
.hyperlink({ email: "jeff@amazon.com", emailSubject: "I know you're a busy man Jeff, but..." });
// Set a hyperlink to an internal cell using an address string.
cell.value("Click to go to an internal cell")
.hyperlink("Sheet2!A1");
// Set a hyperlink to an internal cell using a cell object.
cell.value("Click to go to an internal cell")
.hyperlink(workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1"));
Print options are accessed using the Sheet.printOptions method. Defaults are all assumed to be false, so if the attribute is missing, then the method returns false. A method Sheet.printGridLines is provided to offer the convenience of setting both gridLines and gridLinesSet.
// Print row and column headings
sheet.printOptions('headings', true);
// Get the headings flag
const headings = sheet.printOptions('headings'); // Returns true
// Clear flag for center on page vertically when printing
sheet.printOptions('verticalCentered', undefined);
// Get the verticalCentered flag
const verticalCentered = sheet.printOptions('verticalCentered'); // Returns false
// Enable grid lines in print
sheet.printGridLines(true);
// Now both gridLines and gridLinesSet print options are set
sheet.printOptions('gridLines') === sheet.printOptions('gridLinesSet') === true; // Returns true
// To disable, just disable one of gridLines or gridLinesSet
sheet.printOptions('gridLineSets', false);
const isPrintGridLinesEnabled = sheet.printGridLines(); // Returns false
Excel requires that all page margins are defined or none at all. To ensure this, please choose an existing or custom preset. See Sheet.pageMarginsPreset.
// Get the current preset
sheet.pageMarginsPreset(); // Returns undefined
// Switch to an existing preset
sheet.pageMarginsPreset('normal');
Page margins are accessed using the Sheet.pageMargins method. If a page margin is not set, the preset will fill in the gaps.
// Get top margin in inches, note that the current preset is currently set to normal (see above)
sheet.pageMargins('top'); // Returns 0.75
// Set top page margin in inches
sheet.pageMargins('top', 1.1);
// Get top page margin in inches.
const topPageMarginInInches = sheet.pageMargins('top'); // Returns 1.1
SheetView Panes are accessed using the Sheet.panes method. For convenience, we have Sheet.freezePanes, Sheet.splitPanes, Sheet.resetPanes, and type PaneOptions.
// access Pane options
sheet.panes(); // return PaneOptions Object
// manually Set Pane options, WARNING: setting wrong options may result in excel fails to open.
const paneOptions = { state: 'frozen', topLeftCell: 'B2', xSplit: 1, ySplit: 1, activePane: 'bottomRight' }
sheet.panes(paneOptions); // return PaneOptions Object
// freeze panes (freeze first column and first two rows)
sheet.freezePanes(1, 2);
// OR
sheet.freezePanes('B3');
// split panes (Horizontal Split Position: 1000 / 20 pt, Vertical Split Position: 2000 / 20 pt)
sheet.splitPanes(1000, 2000);
// reset to normal panes (no freeze panes and split panes)
sheet.resetPanes();
You can serve the workbook from express or other web servers with something like this:
router.get("/download", function (req, res, next) {
// Open the workbook.
XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("input.xlsx")
.then(workbook => {
// Make edits.
workbook.sheet(0).cell("A1").value("foo");
// Get the output
return workbook.outputAsync();
})
.then(data => {
// Set the output file name.
res.attachment("output.xlsx");
// Send the workbook.
res.send(data);
})
.catch(next);
});
Usage in the browser is almost the same. A functional example can be found in examples/browser/index.html. The library is exposed globally as
XlsxPopulate. Existing workbooks can be loaded from a file:
// Assuming there is a file input in the page with the id 'file-input'
var file = document.getElementById("file-input").files[0];
// A File object is a special kind of blob.
XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(file)
.then(function (workbook) {
// ...
});
You can also load from AJAX if you set the responseType to 'arraybuffer':
var req = new XMLHttpRequest();
req.open("GET", "http://...", true);
req.responseType = "arraybuffer";
req.onreadystatechange = function () {
if (req.readyState === 4 && req.status === 200){
XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(req.response)
.then(function (workbook) {
// ...
});
}
};
req.send();
To download the workbook, you can either export as a blob (default behavior) or as a base64 string. You can then insert a link into the DOM and click it:
workbook.outputAsync()
.then(function (blob) {
if (window.navigator && window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob) {
// If IE, you must uses a different method.
window.navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob(blob, "out.xlsx");
} else {
var url = window.URL.createObjectURL(blob);
var a = document.createElement("a");
document.body.appendChild(a);
a.href = url;
a.download = "out.xlsx";
a.click();
window.URL.revokeObjectURL(url);
document.body.removeChild(a);
}
});
Alternatively, you can download via a data URI, but this is not supported by IE:
workbook.outputAsync("base64")
.then(function (base64) {
location.href = "data:" + XlsxPopulate.MIME_TYPE + ";base64," + base64;
});
xlsx-populate uses promises to manage async input/output. By default it uses the
Promise defined in the browser or Node.js. In browsers that don't support promises (IE) a polyfill is used via JSZip.
// Get the current promise library in use.
// Helpful for getting a usable Promise library in IE.
var Promise = XlsxPopulate.Promise;
If you prefer, you can override the default
Promise library used with another ES6 compliant library like bluebird.
const Promise = require("bluebird");
const XlsxPopulate = require("xlsx-populate");
XlsxPopulate.Promise = Promise;
XLSX Agile encryption and descryption are supported so you can read and write password-protected workbooks. To read a protected workbook, pass the password in as an option:
XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync("./Book1.xlsx", { password: "S3cret!" })
.then(workbook => {
// ...
});
Similarly, to write a password encrypted workbook:
workbook.toFileAsync("./out.xlsx", { password: "S3cret!" });
The password option is supported in all output methods. N.B. Workbooks will only be encrypted if you supply a password when outputting even if they had a password when reading.
Encryption support is also available in the browser, but take care! Any password you put in browser code can be read by anyone with access to your code. You should only use passwords that are supplied by the end-user. Also, the performance of encryption/decryption in the browser is far worse than with Node.js. IE, in particular, is extremely slow. xlsx-populate is bundled for browsers with and without encryption support as the encryption libraries increase the size of the bundle a lot.
There are many, many features of the XLSX format that are not yet supported. If your use case needs something that isn't supported please open an issue to show your support. Better still, feel free to contribute a pull request!
If you happen to run into a bug or an issue, please feel free to submit an issue. I only ask that you please include sample JavaScript code that demonstrates the issue. If the problem lies with modifying some template, it is incredibly difficult to debug the issue without the template. So please attach the template if possible. If you have confidentiality concerns, please attach a different workbook that exhibits the issue or you can send your workbook directly to dtjohnson after creating the issue.
Pull requests are very much welcome! If you'd like to contribute, please make sure to read this section carefully first.
An XLSX workbook is essentially a zip of a bunch of XML files. xlsx-populate uses JSZip to unzip the workbook and sax-js to parse the XML documents into corresponding objects. As you call methods, xlsx-populate manipulates the content of those objects. When you generate the output, xlsx-populate uses xmlbuilder-js to convert the objects back to XML and then uses JSZip to rezip them back into a workbook.
The way in which xlsx-populate manipulates objects that are essentially the XML data is very different from the usual way parser/generator libraries work. Most other libraries will deserialize the XML into a rich object model. That model is then manipulated and serialized back into XML upon generation. The challenge with this approach is that the Office Open XML spec is HUGE. It is extremely difficult for libraries to be able to support the entire specification. So these other libraries will deserialize only the portion of the spec they support and any other content/styles in the workbook they don't support are lost. Since xlsx-populate just manipulates the XML data, it is able to preserve styles and other content while still only supporting a fraction of the spec.
You'll need to make sure Node.js v4+ is installed (as xlsx-populate uses ES6 syntax). You'll also need to install gulp:
npm install -g gulp
Make sure you have git installed. Then follow this guide to see how to check out code, branch, and then submit your code as a pull request. When you check out the code, you'll first need to install the npm dependencies. From the project root, run:
npm install
The default gulp task is set up to watch the source files for updates and retest while you edit. From the project root just run:
gulp
You should see the test output in your console window. As you edit files the tests will run again and show you if you've broken anything. (Note that if you've added new files you'll need to restart gulp for the new files to be watched.)
Now write your code and make sure to add Jasmine unit tests. When you are finished, you need to build the code for the browser. Do that by running the gulp build command:
gulp build
Verify all is working, check in your code, and submit a pull request.
To make sure your code is consistent and high quality, please make sure to follow this checklist before submitting a pull request:
arguments.length or use
ArgHandler to distinguish.
@private for private methods and
@ignore for any public methods that are internal to xlsx-populate and should not be included in the public API docs.
gulp lint to see them.
xlsx-populate uses gulp as a build tool. There are a number of tasks:
|Style Name
|Type
|Description
|bold
boolean
true for bold,
false for not bold
|italic
boolean
true for italic,
false for not italic
|underline
boolean|string
true for single underline,
false for no underline,
'double' for double-underline
|strikethrough
boolean
true for strikethrough
false for not strikethrough
|subscript
boolean
true for subscript,
false for not subscript (cannot be combined with superscript)
|superscript
boolean
true for superscript,
false for not superscript (cannot be combined with subscript)
|fontSize
number
|Font size in points. Must be greater than 0.
|fontFamily
string
|Name of font family.
|fontGenericFamily
number
|1: Serif, 2: Sans Serif, 3: Monospace,
|fontScheme
string
'minor'|
'major'|
'none'
|fontColor
Color|string|number
|Color of the font. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|horizontalAlignment
string
|Horizontal alignment. Allowed values:
'left',
'center',
'right',
'fill',
'justify',
'centerContinuous',
'distributed'
|justifyLastLine
boolean
|a.k.a Justified Distributed. Only applies when horizontalAlignment ===
'distributed'. A boolean value indicating if the cells justified or distributed alignment should be used on the last line of text. (This is typical for East Asian alignments but not typical in other contexts.)
|indent
number
|Number of indents. Must be greater than or equal to 0.
|verticalAlignment
string
|Vertical alignment. Allowed values:
'top',
'center',
'bottom',
'justify',
'distributed'
|wrapText
boolean
true to wrap the text in the cell,
false to not wrap.
|shrinkToFit
boolean
true to shrink the text in the cell to fit,
false to not shrink.
|textDirection
string
|Direction of the text. Allowed values:
'left-to-right',
'right-to-left'
|textRotation
number
|Counter-clockwise angle of rotation in degrees. Must be [-90, 90] where negative numbers indicate clockwise rotation.
|angleTextCounterclockwise
boolean
|Shortcut for textRotation of 45 degrees.
|angleTextClockwise
boolean
|Shortcut for textRotation of -45 degrees.
|rotateTextUp
boolean
|Shortcut for textRotation of 90 degrees.
|rotateTextDown
boolean
|Shortcut for textRotation of -90 degrees.
|verticalText
boolean
|Special rotation that shows text vertical but individual letters are oriented normally.
true to rotate,
false to not rotate.
|fill
SolidFill|PatternFill|GradientFill|Color|string|number
|The cell fill. If Color, will set a solid fill with the color. If string, will set a solid RGB fill. If number, will set a solid theme color fill.
|border
Borders|Border|string|boolean
|The border settings. If string, will set outside borders to given border style. If true, will set outside border style to
'thin'.
|borderColor
Color|string|number
|Color of the borders. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|borderStyle
string
|Style of the outside borders. Allowed values:
'hair',
'dotted',
'dashDotDot',
'dashed',
'mediumDashDotDot',
'thin',
'slantDashDot',
'mediumDashDot',
'mediumDashed',
'medium',
'thick',
'double'
|leftBorder, rightBorder, topBorder, bottomBorder, diagonalBorder
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the given side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
|leftBorderColor, rightBorderColor, topBorderColor, bottomBorderColor, diagonalBorderColor
Color|string|number
|Color of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|leftBorderStyle, rightBorderStyle, topBorderStyle, bottomBorderStyle, diagonalBorderStyle
string
|Style of the given side.
|diagonalBorderDirection
string
|Direction of the diagonal border(s) from left to right. Allowed values:
'up',
'down',
'both'
|numberFormat
string
|Number format code. See docs here.
An object representing a color.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|[rgb]
string
|RGB color code (e.g.
'ff0000'). Either rgb or theme is required.
|[theme]
number
|Index of a theme color. Either rgb or theme is required.
|[tint]
number
|Optional tint value of the color from -1 to 1. Particularly useful for theme colors. 0.0 means no tint, -1.0 means 100% darken, and 1.0 means 100% lighten.
An object representing all of the borders.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|[left]
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the left side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
|[right]
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the right side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
|[top]
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the top side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
|[bottom]
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the bottom side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
|[diagonal]
Border|string|boolean
|The border settings for the diagonal side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to
'thin'.
An object representing an individual border.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|style
string
|Style of the given border.
|color
Color|string|number
|Color of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|[direction]
string
|For diagonal border, the direction of the border(s) from left to right. Allowed values:
'up',
'down',
'both'
An object representing a solid fill.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|type
'solid'
|color
Color|string|number
|Color of the fill. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
An object representing a pattern fill.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|type
'pattern'
|pattern
string
|Name of the pattern. Allowed values:
'gray125',
'darkGray',
'mediumGray',
'lightGray',
'gray0625',
'darkHorizontal',
'darkVertical',
'darkDown',
'darkUp',
'darkGrid',
'darkTrellis',
'lightHorizontal',
'lightVertical',
'lightDown',
'lightUp',
'lightGrid',
'lightTrellis'.
|foreground
Color|string|number
|Color of the foreground. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|background
Color|string|number
|Color of the background. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
An object representing a gradient fill.
|Property
|Type
|Description
|type
'gradient'
|[gradientType]
string
|Type of gradient. Allowed values:
'linear' (default),
'path'. With a path gradient, a path is drawn between the top, left, right, and bottom values and a graident is draw from that path to the outside of the cell.
|stops
Array.<{}>
|stops[].position
number
|The position of the stop from 0 to 1.
|stops[].color
Color|string|number
|Color of the stop. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
|[angle]
number
|If linear gradient, the angle of clockwise rotation of the gradient.
|[left]
number
|If path gradient, the left position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
|[right]
number
|If path gradient, the right position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
|[top]
number
|If path gradient, the top position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
|[bottom]
number
|If path gradient, the bottom position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.
A cell
A column.
A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!).
PageBreaks
A range of cells.
A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment.
A Rich text fragment.
A row.
A worksheet.
A workbook.
object
OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx
Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool
Object
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/documentformat.openxml.spreadsheet.pane?view=openxml-2.8.1
A cell
Kind: global class
boolean
Cell
string
Column
Cell
string
number
boolean
string
Cell
string |
undefined
Cell
Cell
object |
undefined
Cell
Cell
*
Range
Cell
Row
number
Sheet
*
object.<string, *>
Cell
Range
Cell
Cell
string |
boolean |
number |
Date |
RichText |
undefined
Cell
Range
Workbook
Cell
undefined
*
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether the cell is the active cell in the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
boolean - True if active, false otherwise.
Cell
Make the cell the active cell in the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|active
boolean
|Must be set to
true. Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different cell instead.
string
Get the address of the column.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
string - The address
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.includeSheetName]
boolean
|Include the sheet name in the address.
|[opts.rowAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the row.
|[opts.columnAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the column.
|[opts.anchored]
boolean
|Anchor both the row and the column.
Column
Gets the parent column of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Column - The parent column.
Cell
Clears the contents from the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
string
Gets the column name of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
string - The column name.
number
Gets the column number of the cell (1-based).
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
number - The column number.
boolean
Find the given pattern in the cell and optionally replace it.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|pattern
string |
RegExp
|The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
|[replacement]
string |
function
|The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in the cell will be replaced.
string
Gets the formula in the cell. Note that if a formula was set as part of a range, the getter will return 'SHARED'. This is a limitation that may be addressed in a future release.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
string - The formula in the cell.
Cell
Sets the formula in the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|formula
string
|The formula to set.
string |
undefined
Gets the hyperlink attached to the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
string |
undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.
Cell
Set or clear the hyperlink on the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hyperlink
string |
Cell |
undefined
|The hyperlink to set or undefined to clear.
Cell
Set the hyperlink options on the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|opts
Object |
Cell
|Options or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added.
|[opts.hyperlink]
string |
Cell
|The hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string.
|[opts.tooltip]
string
|Additional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink.
|[opts.email]
string
|Email address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
|[opts.emailSubject]
string
|Email subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
object |
undefined
Gets the data validation object attached to the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
object |
undefined - The data validation or undefined if not set.
Cell
Set or clear the data validation object of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|dataValidation
object |
undefined
|Object or null to clear.
Cell
Invoke a callback on the cell and return the cell. Useful for method chaining.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
tapCallback
|The callback function.
*
Invoke a callback on the cell and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
* - The return value of the callback.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
thruCallback
|The callback function.
Range
Create a range from this cell and another.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell |
string
|The other cell or cell address to range to.
Cell
Returns a cell with a relative position given the offsets provided.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The relative cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowOffset
number
|The row offset (0 for the current row).
|columnOffset
number
|The column offset (0 for the current column).
Row
Gets the parent row of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Row - The parent row.
number
Gets the row number of the cell (1-based).
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
number - The row number.
Sheet
Gets the parent sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Sheet - The parent sheet.
*
Gets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
* - The style.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
object.<string, *>
Gets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the style.
Cell
Sets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|value
*
|The value to set.
Range
Sets the styles in the range starting with the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Range - The range that was set.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
Array.<Array.<*>>
|2D array of values to set.
Cell
Sets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
object.<string, *>
|Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.
Cell
Sets to a specific style
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|style
Style
|Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle
string |
boolean |
number |
Date |
RichText |
undefined
Gets the value of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
string |
boolean |
number |
Date |
RichText |
undefined - The value of the cell.
Cell
Sets the value of the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
string |
boolean |
number |
null |
undefined |
RichText
|The value to set.
Range
Sets the values in the range starting with the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Range - The range that was set.
|Param
|Type
|Description
Array.<Array.<(string|boolean|number|null|undefined)>>
|2D array of values to set.
Workbook
Gets the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Workbook - The parent workbook.
Cell
Append horizontal page break after the cell.
Kind: instance method of
Cell
Returns:
Cell - the cell.
undefined
Callback used by tap.
Kind: inner typedef of
Cell
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell
|The cell
*
Callback used by thru.
Kind: inner typedef of
Cell
Returns:
* - The value to return from thru.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell
|The cell
A column.
Kind: global class
string
Cell
string
number
boolean
Column
Sheet
*
object.<string, *>
Cell
Cell
Cell
undefined |
number
Column
Workbook
Column
string
Get the address of the column.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
string - The address
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.includeSheetName]
boolean
|Include the sheet name in the address.
|[opts.anchored]
boolean
|Anchor the address.
Cell
Get a cell within the column.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Cell - The cell in the column with the given row number.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowNumber
number
|The row number.
string
Get the name of the column.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
string - The column name.
number
Get the number of the column.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
number - The column number.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether the column is hidden.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
boolean - A flag indicating whether the column is hidden.
Column
Sets whether the column is hidden.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Column - The column.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hidden
boolean
|A flag indicating whether to hide the column.
Sheet
Get the parent sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Sheet - The parent sheet.
*
Gets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
* - The style.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
object.<string, *>
Gets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the style.
Cell
Sets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|value
*
|The value to set.
Cell
Sets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
object.<string, *>
|Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.
Cell
Sets to a specific style
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|style
Style
|Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle
undefined |
number
Gets the width.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
undefined |
number - The width (or undefined).
Column
Sets the width.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Column - The column.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|width
number
|The width of the column.
Workbook
Get the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Workbook - The parent workbook.
Column
Append vertical page break after the column.
Kind: instance method of
Column
Returns:
Column - the column.
A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!).
Kind: global class
string
string
Get the error code.
Kind: instance method of
FormulaError
Returns:
string - The error code.
FormulaError
#DIV/0! error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#N/A error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#NAME? error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#NULL! error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#NUM! error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#REF! error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
FormulaError
#VALUE! error.
Kind: static property of
FormulaError
PageBreaks
Kind: global class
number
Array
PageBreaks
PageBreaks
number
get count of the page-breaks
Kind: instance property of
PageBreaks
Returns:
number - the page-breaks' count
Array
get list of page-breaks
Kind: instance property of
PageBreaks
Returns:
Array - list of the page-breaks
PageBreaks
add page-breaks by row/column id
Kind: instance method of
PageBreaks
Returns:
PageBreaks - the page-breaks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|id
number
|row/column id (rowNumber/colNumber)
PageBreaks
remove page-breaks by index
Kind: instance method of
PageBreaks
Returns:
PageBreaks - the page-breaks
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
number
|index of list
A range of cells.
Kind: global class
string
Cell
Range
Array.<Array.<Cell>>
Range
Cell
Range
string |
undefined
Range
Array.<Array.<*>>
boolean
Range
object |
undefined
Range
*
Sheet
Cell
Array.<Array.<*>>
Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>>
Range
Range
Range
Range
Range
Range
*
Array.<Array.<*>>
Range
Range
Range
Workbook
undefined
*
*
undefined
*
string
Get the address of the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
string - The address.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.includeSheetName]
boolean
|Include the sheet name in the address.
|[opts.startRowAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the start row.
|[opts.startColumnAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the start column.
|[opts.endRowAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the end row.
|[opts.endColumnAnchored]
boolean
|Anchor the end column.
|[opts.anchored]
boolean
|Anchor all row and columns.
Cell
Gets a cell within the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|ri
number
|Row index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based).
|ci
number
|Column index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based).
Range
Sets sheet autoFilter to this range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - This range.
Array.<Array.<Cell>>
Get the cells in the range as a 2D array.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Array.<Array.<Cell>> - The cells.
Range
Clear the contents of all the cells in the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
Cell
Get the end cell of the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Cell - The end cell.
Range
Call a function for each cell in the range. Goes by row then column.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
forEachCallback
|Function called for each cell in the range.
string |
undefined
Gets the shared formula in the start cell (assuming it's the source of the shared formula).
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
string |
undefined - The shared formula.
Range
Sets the shared formula in the range. The formula will be translated for each cell.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|formula
string
|The formula to set.
Array.<Array.<*>>
Creates a 2D array of values by running each cell through a callback.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Array.<Array.<*>> - The 2D array of return values.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
mapCallback
|Function called for each cell in the range.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether the cells in the range are merged.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
boolean - The value.
Range
Sets a value indicating whether the cells in the range should be merged.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|merged
boolean
|True to merge, false to unmerge.
object |
undefined
Gets the data validation object attached to the Range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
object |
undefined - The data validation object or undefined if not set.
Range
Set or clear the data validation object of the entire range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|dataValidation
object |
undefined
|Object or null to clear.
*
Reduces the range to a single value accumulated from the result of a function called for each cell.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
* - The accumulated value.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
reduceCallback
|Function called for each cell in the range.
|[initialValue]
*
|The initial value.
Sheet
Gets the parent sheet of the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Sheet - The parent sheet.
Cell
Gets the start cell of the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Cell - The start cell.
Array.<Array.<*>>
Gets a single style for each cell.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Array.<Array.<*>> - 2D array of style values.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>>
Gets multiple styles for each cell.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>> - Object whose keys are style names and values are 2D arrays of style values.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the styles.
Range
Set the style in each cell to the result of a function called for each.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|callback
mapCallback
|The callback to provide value for the cell.
Range
Sets the style in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|values
Array.<Array.<*>>
|The style values to set.
Range
Set the style of all cells in the range to a single style value.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|value
*
|The value to set.
Range
Set multiple styles for the cells in the range.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
object.<string, (Range~mapCallback|Array.<Array.<*>>|*)>
|Object whose keys are style names and values are either function callbacks, 2D arrays of style values, or a single value for all the cells.
Range
Sets to a specific style
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|style
Style
|Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle
Range
Invoke a callback on the range and return the range. Useful for method chaining.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
tapCallback
|The callback function.
*
Invoke a callback on the range and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
* - The return value of the callback.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
thruCallback
|The callback function.
Array.<Array.<*>>
Get the values of each cell in the range as a 2D array.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Array.<Array.<*>> - The values.
Range
Set the values in each cell to the result of a function called for each.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|callback
mapCallback
|The callback to provide value for the cell.
Range
Sets the value in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|values
Array.<Array.<*>>
|The values to set.
Range
Set the value of all cells in the range to a single value.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
*
|The value to set.
Workbook
Gets the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Range
Returns:
Workbook - The parent workbook.
undefined
Callback used by forEach.
Kind: inner typedef of
Range
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell
|The cell.
|ri
number
|The relative row index.
|ci
number
|The relative column index.
|range
Range
|The range.
*
Callback used by map.
Kind: inner typedef of
Range
Returns:
* - The value to map to.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell
|The cell.
|ri
number
|The relative row index.
|ci
number
|The relative column index.
|range
Range
|The range.
*
Callback used by reduce.
Kind: inner typedef of
Range
Returns:
* - The value to map to.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|accumulator
*
|The accumulated value.
|cell
Cell
|The cell.
|ri
number
|The relative row index.
|ci
number
|The relative column index.
|range
Range
|The range.
undefined
Callback used by tap.
Kind: inner typedef of
Range
|Param
|Type
|Description
|range
Range
|The range.
*
Callback used by thru.
Kind: inner typedef of
Range
Returns:
* - The value to return from thru.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|range
Range
|The range.
A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment.
Kind: global class
Cell |
undefined
number
string
RichText
RichText
RichTextFragment
RichText
RichText
RichText
undefined
Creates a new instance of RichText. If you get the instance by calling
Cell.value(),
adding a text contains line separator will trigger Cell.style('wrapText', true), which
will make MS Excel show the new line. i.e. In MS Excel, Tap "alt+Enter" in a cell, the cell
will set wrap text to true automatically.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[node]
undefined |
null |
Object
|The node stored in the shared string
Cell |
undefined
Gets which cell this RichText instance belongs to.
Kind: instance property of
RichText
Returns:
Cell |
undefined - The cell this instance belongs to.
number
Gets the how many rich text fragment this RichText instance contains
Kind: instance property of
RichText
Returns:
number - The number of fragments this RichText instance has.
string
Gets concatenated text without styles.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
string - concatenated text
RichText
Gets the instance with cell reference defined.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichText - The instance with cell reference defined.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
Cell
|Cell reference.
RichText
Returns a deep copy of this instance.
If cell reference is provided, it checks line separators and calls
cell.style('wrapText', true) when needed.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichText - A deep copied instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[cell]
Cell |
undefined
|The cell reference.
RichTextFragment
Gets the ith fragment of this RichText instance.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichTextFragment - A rich text fragment
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
number
|The index
RichText
Removes a rich text fragment. This instance will be mutated.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichText - the rich text instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|index
number
|the index of the fragment to remove
RichText
Adds a rich text fragment to the last or after the given index. This instance will be mutated.
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichText - the rich text instance
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|the text
|[styles]
Object
|the styles js object, i.e. {fontSize: 12}
|[index]
number |
undefined |
null
|the index of the fragment to add
RichText
Clears this rich text
Kind: instance method of
RichText
Returns:
RichText - the rich text instance
undefined
Remove all unsupported nodes (phoneticPr, rPh for Japanese language).
Kind: instance method of
RichText
A Rich text fragment.
Kind: global class
string
RichTextFragment
*
object.<string, *>
RichTextFragment
RichTextFragment
Creates a new instance of RichTextFragment.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|value
string |
Object
|Text value or XML node
|[styles]
object |
undefined |
null
|Multiple styles.
|richText
RichText
|The rich text instance where this fragment belongs to.
string
Gets the value of this part of rich text
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
string - text
RichTextFragment
Sets the value of this part of rich text
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
RichTextFragment - - RichTextFragment
|Param
|Type
|Description
|text
string
|the text to set
*
Gets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
* - The style.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
object.<string, *>
Gets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the style.
RichTextFragment
Sets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|value
*
|The value to set.
RichTextFragment
Sets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
RichTextFragment
Returns:
RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
object.<string, *>
|Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.
A row.
Kind: global class
string
Cell
undefined |
number
Row
boolean
Row
number
Sheet
*
object.<string, *>
Cell
Cell
Cell
Workbook
Row
string
Get the address of the row.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
string - The address
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.includeSheetName]
boolean
|Include the sheet name in the address.
|[opts.anchored]
boolean
|Anchor the address.
Cell
Get a cell in the row.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|columnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The name or number of the column.
undefined |
number
Gets the row height.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
undefined |
number - The height (or undefined).
Row
Sets the row height.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Row - The row.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|height
number
|The height of the row.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether the row is hidden.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
boolean - A flag indicating whether the row is hidden.
Row
Sets whether the row is hidden.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Row - The row.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hidden
boolean
|A flag indicating whether to hide the row.
number
Gets the row number.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
number - The row number.
Sheet
Gets the parent sheet of the row.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Sheet - The parent sheet.
*
Gets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
* - The style.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
object.<string, *>
Gets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the style.
Cell
Sets an individual style.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the style.
|value
*
|The value to set.
Cell
Sets multiple styles.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|styles
object.<string, *>
|Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.
Cell
Sets to a specific style
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|style
Style
|Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle
Workbook
Get the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Workbook - The parent workbook.
Row
Append horizontal page break after the row.
Kind: instance method of
Row
Returns:
Row - the row.
A worksheet.
Kind: global class
boolean
Sheet
Cell
Sheet
Sheet
Cell
Cell
Column
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
Workbook
Workbook
Array.<Cell>
boolean
Sheet
boolean |
string
Sheet
Sheet
string
Sheet
Range
Range
Range
Sheet
Sheet
Row
undefined |
Color
Color |
string |
number
boolean
Sheet
boolean
Sheet
Range |
undefined
Workbook
Object
PageBreaks
PageBreaks
string |
undefined
Sheet
Sheet
boolean
Sheet
boolean
Sheet
number
Sheet
string
Sheet
Sheet
PaneOptions
Sheet
Sheet
Sheet
Sheet
Sheet
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether the sheet is the active sheet in the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
boolean - True if active, false otherwise.
Sheet
Make the sheet the active sheet in the workkbok.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|active
boolean
|Must be set to
true. Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different sheet instead.
Cell
Get the active cell in the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Cell - The active cell.
Sheet
Set the active cell in the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|cell
string |
Cell
|The cell or address of cell to activate.
Sheet
Set the active cell in the workbook by row and column.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowNumber
number
|The row number of the cell.
|columnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The column name or number of the cell.
Cell
Gets the cell with the given address.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|The address of the cell.
Cell
Gets the cell with the given row and column numbers.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Cell - The cell.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowNumber
number
|The row number of the cell.
|columnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The column name or number of the cell.
Column
Gets a column in the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Column - The column.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|columnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The name or number of the column.
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
Gets a defined name scoped to the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The defined name.
Workbook
Set a defined name scoped to the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The defined name.
|refersTo
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
|What the name refers to.
Workbook
Deletes the sheet and returns the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
Array.<Cell>
Find the given pattern in the sheet and optionally replace it.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Array.<Cell> - The matching cells.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|pattern
string |
RegExp
|The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
|[replacement]
string |
function
|The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
boolean - True if selected, false if not.
Sheet
Sets whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|selected
boolean
|True to make visible, false to hide.
boolean |
string
Gets a value indicating if the sheet is hidden or not.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
boolean |
string - True if hidden, false if visible, and 'very' if very hidden.
Sheet
Set whether the sheet is hidden or not.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|hidden
boolean |
string
|True to hide, false to show, and 'very' to make very hidden.
Sheet
Move the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[indexOrBeforeSheet]
number |
string |
Sheet
|The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.
string
Get the name of the sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
string - The sheet name.
Sheet
Set the name of the sheet. Note: this method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name to set to the sheet.
Range
Gets a range from the given range address.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|The range address (e.g. 'A1:B3').
Range
Gets a range from the given cells or cell addresses.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|startCell
string |
Cell
|The starting cell or cell address (e.g. 'A1').
|endCell
string |
Cell
|The ending cell or cell address (e.g. 'B3').
Range
Gets a range from the given row numbers and column names or numbers.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Range - The range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|startRowNumber
number
|The starting cell row number.
|startColumnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The starting cell column name or number.
|endRowNumber
number
|The ending cell row number.
|endColumnNameOrNumber
string |
number
|The ending cell column name or number.
Sheet
Unsets sheet autoFilter.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - This sheet.
Sheet
Sets sheet autoFilter to a Range.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - This sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|range
Range
|The autoFilter range.
Row
Gets the row with the given number.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Row - The row with the given number.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rowNumber
number
|The row number.
undefined |
Color
Get the tab color. (See style Color.)
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
undefined |
Color - The color or undefined if not set.
Color |
string |
number
Sets the tab color. (See style Color.)
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Color |
string |
number - color - Color of the tab. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is selected.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
boolean - True if selected, false if not.
Sheet
Sets whether this sheet is selected.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|selected
boolean
|True to select, false to deselected.
boolean
Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is rtl (Right To Left).
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
boolean - True if rtl, false if ltr.
Sheet
Sets whether this sheet is rtl.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|rtl
boolean
|True to rtl, false to ltr (Left To Right).
Range |
undefined
Get the range of cells in the sheet that have contained a value or style at any point. Useful for extracting the entire sheet contents.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Range |
undefined - The used range or undefined if no cells in the sheet are used.
Workbook
Gets the parent workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Workbook - The parent workbook.
Object
Gets all page breaks.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Object - the object holds both vertical and horizontal PageBreaks.
PageBreaks
Gets the vertical page breaks.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
PageBreaks - vertical PageBreaks.
PageBreaks
Gets the horizontal page breaks.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
PageBreaks - horizontal PageBreaks.
string |
undefined
Get the hyperlink attached to the cell with the given address.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
string |
undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|The address of the hyperlinked cell.
Sheet
Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|The address of the hyperlinked cell.
|hyperlink
string
|The hyperlink to set or undefined to clear.
|[internal]
boolean
|The flag to force hyperlink to be internal. If true, then autodetect is skipped.
Sheet
Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address and options.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|address
string
|The address of the hyperlinked cell.
|opts
Object |
Cell
|Options or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added.
|[opts.hyperlink]
string |
Cell
|The hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string.
|[opts.tooltip]
string
|Additional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink.
|[opts.email]
string
|Email address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
|[opts.emailSubject]
string
|Email subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.
boolean
Get the print option given a valid print option attribute.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|attributeName
string
|Attribute name of the printOptions. gridLines - Used in conjunction with gridLinesSet. If both gridLines and gridlinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). gridLinesSet - Used in conjunction with gridLines. If both gridLines and gridLinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). headings - Print row and column headings. horizontalCentered - Center on page horizontally when printing. verticalCentered - Center on page vertically when printing.
Sheet
Set the print option given a valid print option attribute and a value.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|attributeName
string
|Attribute name of the printOptions. See get print option for list of valid attributes.
|attributeEnabled
undefined |
boolean
|If
undefined or
false then the attribute is removed, otherwise the print option is enabled.
boolean
Get the print option for the gridLines attribute value.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Sheet
Set the print option for the gridLines attribute value.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|enabled
undefined |
boolean
|If
undefined or
false then attribute is removed, otherwise gridLines is enabled.
number
Get the page margin given a valid attribute name. If the value is not yet defined, then it will return the current preset value.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
number - the attribute value.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|attributeName
string
|Attribute name of the pageMargins. left - Left Page Margin in inches. right - Right page margin in inches. top - Top Page Margin in inches. buttom - Bottom Page Margin in inches. footer - Footer Page Margin in inches. header - Header Page Margin in inches.
Sheet
Set the page margin (or override the preset) given an attribute name and a value.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|attributeName
string
|Attribute name of the pageMargins. See get page margin for list of valid attributes.
|attributeStringValue
undefined |
number |
string
|If
undefined then set back to preset value, otherwise, set the given attribute value.
string
Page margins preset is a set of page margins associated with a name.
The page margin preset acts as a fallback when not explicitly defined by
Sheet.pageMargins.
If a sheet already contains page margins, it attempts to auto-detect, otherwise they are defined as the template preset.
If no page margins exist, then the preset is undefined and will not be included in the output of
Sheet.toXmls.
Available presets include: normal, wide, narrow, template.
Get the page margins preset name. The registered name of a predefined set of attributes.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
string - The preset name.
Sheet
Set the page margins preset by name, clearing any existing/temporary attribute values.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|presetName
undefined |
string
|The preset name. If
undefined, page margins will not be included in the output of
Sheet.toXmls.
Sheet
Set a new page margins preset by name and attributes object.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|presetName
string
|The preset name.
|presetAttributes
object
|The preset attributes.
PaneOptions
Gets sheet view pane options
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
PaneOptions - sheet view pane options
Sheet
Sets sheet view pane options
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|paneOptions
PaneOptions |
null |
undefined
|sheet view pane options
Sheet
Freezes Panes for this sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|xSplit
number
|the number of columns visible in the top pane. 0 (zero) if none.
|ySplit
number
|the number of rows visible in the left pane. 0 (zero) if none.
Sheet
freezes Panes for this sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|topLeftCell
string
|Top Left Visible Cell. Location of the top left visible cell in the bottom right pane (when in Left-To-Right mode).
Sheet
Splits Panes for this sheet.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet
|Param
|Type
|Description
|xSplit
number
|(Horizontal Split Position) Horizontal position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none.
|ySplit
number
|(Vertical Split Position) VVertical position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none.
Sheet
resets to default sheet view panes.
Kind: instance method of
Sheet
Returns:
Sheet - The sheet
A workbook.
Kind: global class
Sheet
Workbook
Sheet
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
Workbook
Workbook
boolean
Workbook
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>
Sheet |
undefined
Array.<Sheet>
*
object.<string, *>
Workbook
Workbook
CoreProperties
Promise.<undefined>
Sheet
Sheet
Get the active sheet in the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Sheet - The active sheet.
Workbook
Set the active sheet in the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sheet
Sheet |
string |
number
|The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to activate. The sheet must not be hidden.
Sheet
Add a new sheet to the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Sheet - The new sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ?
|[indexOrBeforeSheet]
number |
string |
Sheet
|The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
Gets a defined name scoped to the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
undefined |
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The defined name.
Workbook
Set a defined name scoped to the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The defined name.
|refersTo
string |
Cell |
Range |
Row |
Column
|What the name refers to.
Workbook
Delete a sheet from the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sheet
Sheet |
string |
number
|The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move.
boolean
Find the given pattern in the workbook and optionally replace it.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|pattern
string |
RegExp
|The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches.
|[replacement]
string |
function
|The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.
Workbook
Move a sheet to a new position.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sheet
Sheet |
string |
number
|The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move.
|[indexOrBeforeSheet]
number |
string |
Sheet
|The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>
Generates the workbook output.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[type]
string
|The type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers.
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)>
Generates the workbook output.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.type]
string
|The type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers.
|[opts.password]
string
|The password to use to encrypt the workbook.
Sheet |
undefined
Gets the sheet with the provided name or index (0-based).
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Sheet |
undefined - The sheet or undefined if not found.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|sheetNameOrIndex
string |
number
|The sheet name or index.
Array.<Sheet>
Get an array of all the sheets in the workbook.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Array.<Sheet> - The sheets.
*
Gets an individual property.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
* - The property.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the property.
object.<string, *>
Gets multiple properties.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the property names and values are the properties.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|names
Array.<string>
|The names of the properties.
Workbook
Sets an individual property.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|name
string
|The name of the property.
|value
*
|The value to set.
Workbook
Sets multiple properties.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Workbook - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|properties
object.<string, *>
|Object whose keys are the property names and values are the values to set.
CoreProperties
Get access to core properties object
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
CoreProperties - The core properties.
Promise.<undefined>
Write the workbook to file. (Not supported in browsers.)
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Promise.<undefined> - A promise.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
string
|The path of the file to write.
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.password]
string
|The password to encrypt the workbook.
Sheet
Add a new sheet to the workbook.
WARN: this function has limits: if you clone a sheet with some images or other things link outside the Sheet object, these things in the cloned sheet will be locked when you open in MS Excel app.
Kind: instance method of
Workbook
Returns:
Sheet - The new sheet.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|from
Sheet
|The sheet to be cloned.
|name
string
|The name of the new sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ?
|[indexOrBeforeSheet]
number |
string |
Sheet
|The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.
object
Kind: global namespace
object
Promise
string
FormulaError
RichText
number
Promise.<Workbook>
Promise.<Workbook>
Promise.<Workbook>
Date
Promise
The Promise library.
Kind: static property of
XlsxPopulate
string
The XLSX mime type.
Kind: static property of
XlsxPopulate
FormulaError
Formula error class.
Kind: static property of
XlsxPopulate
RichText
RichTexts class
Kind: static property of
XlsxPopulate
number
Convert a date to a number for Excel.
Kind: static method of
XlsxPopulate
Returns:
number - The number.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|date
Date
|The date.
Promise.<Workbook>
Create a new blank workbook.
Kind: static method of
XlsxPopulate
Returns:
Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.
Promise.<Workbook>
Loads a workbook from a data object. (Supports any supported JSZip data types.)
Kind: static method of
XlsxPopulate
Returns:
Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|data
string |
Array.<number> |
ArrayBuffer |
Uint8Array |
Buffer |
Blob |
Promise.<*>
|The data to load.
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.password]
string
|The password to decrypt the workbook.
Promise.<Workbook>
Loads a workbook from file.
Kind: static method of
XlsxPopulate
Returns:
Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|path
string
|The path to the workbook.
|[opts]
Object
|Options
|[opts.password]
string
|The password to decrypt the workbook.
Date
Convert an Excel number to a date.
Kind: static method of
XlsxPopulate
Returns:
Date - The date.
|Param
|Type
|Description
|number
number
|The number.
OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx
Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool
Object
https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/documentformat.openxml.spreadsheet.pane?view=openxml-2.8.1
Kind: global typedef
Properties
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|activePane
string
"bottomRight"
|Active Pane. The pane that is active.
|state
string
|Split State. Indicates whether the pane has horizontal / vertical splits, and whether those splits are frozen.
|topLeftCell
string
|Top Left Visible Cell. Location of the top left visible cell in the bottom right pane (when in Left-To-Right mode).
|xSplit
number
|(Horizontal Split Position) Horizontal position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none. If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of columns visible in the top pane.
|ySplit
number
|(Vertical Split Position) Vertical position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none. If the pane is frozen, this value indicates the number of rows visible in the left pane.