Excel XLSX parser/generator written in JavaScript with Node.js and browser support, jQuery/d3-style method chaining, encryption, and a focus on keeping existing workbook features and styles in tact.

Table of Contents

Installation

npm install xlsx-populate

Note that xlsx-populate uses ES6 features so only Node.js v4+ is supported.

Browser

A functional browser example can be found in examples/browser/index.html.

xlsx-populate is written first for Node.js. We use browserify and babelify to transpile and pack up the module for use in the browser.

You have a number of options to include the code in the browser. You can download the combined, minified code from the browser directory in this repository or you can install with bower:

bower install xlsx-populate

After including the module in the browser, it is available globally as XlsxPopulate .

Alternatively, you can require this module using browserify. Since xlsx-populate uses ES6 features, you will also need to use babelify with babel-preset-env.

Usage

xlsx-populate has an extensive API for working with Excel workbooks. This section reviews the most common functions and use cases. Examples can also be found in the examples directory of the source code.

Populating Data

To populate data in a workbook, you first load one (either blank, from data, or from file). Then you can access sheets and cells within the workbook to manipulate them.

const XlsxPopulate = require ( 'xlsx-populate' ); XlsxPopulate.fromBlankAsync() .then( workbook => { workbook.sheet( "Sheet1" ).cell( "A1" ).value( "This is neat!" ); return workbook.toFileAsync( "./out.xlsx" ); });

Parsing Data

You can pull data out of existing workbooks using Cell.value as a getter without any arguments:

const XlsxPopulate = require ( 'xlsx-populate' ); XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync( "./Book1.xlsx" ) .then( workbook => { const value = workbook.sheet( "Sheet1" ).cell( "A1" ).value(); console .log(value); });

Note: in cells that contain values calculated by formulas, Excel will store the calculated value in the workbook. The value method will return the value of the cells at the time the workbook was saved. xlsx-populate will not recalculate the values as you manipulate the workbook and will not write the values to the output.

Ranges

xlsx-populate also supports ranges of cells to allow parsing/manipulation of multiple cells at once.

const r = workbook.sheet( 0 ).range( "A1:C3" ); r.value( 5 ); r.value([ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 ] ]); r.value( ( cell, ri, ci, range ) => Math .random());

A common use case is to simply pull all of the values out all at once. You can easily do that with the Sheet.usedRange method.

const values = workbook.sheet( "Sheet1" ).usedRange().value();

Alternatively, you can set the values in a range with only the top-left cell in the range:

workbook.sheet( 0 ).cell( "A1" ).value([ [ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 4 , 5 , 6 ], [ 7 , 8 , 9 ] ]);

The set range is returned.

Rows and Columns

You can access rows and columns in order to change size, hide/show, or access cells within:

sheet.column( "B" ).width( 25 ).hidden( false ); const cell = sheet.row( 5 ).cell( 3 );

Managing Sheets

xlsx-populate supports a number of options for managing sheets.

You can get a sheet by name or index or get all of the sheets as an array:

const sheet1 = workbook.sheet( 0 ); const sheet2 = workbook.sheet( "Sheet2" ); const sheets = workbook.sheets();

You can add new sheets:

const newSheet1 = workbook.addSheet( 'New 1' ); const newSheet2 = workbook.addSheet( 'New 2' , 1 ); const newSheet3 = workbook.addSheet( 'New 3' , 'Sheet1' ); const sheet = workbook.sheet( 'Sheet1' ); const newSheet4 = workbook.addSheet( 'New 4' , sheet);

Note: the sheet rename method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!

You can rename sheets:

const sheet = workbook.sheet( 0 ).name( "new sheet name" );

You can move sheets:

workbook.moveSheet( "Sheet1" ); workbook.moveSheet( "Sheet1" , 2 ); workbook.moveSheet( "Sheet1" , "Sheet2" );

The above methods can all use sheet references instead of names as well. And you can also move a sheet using a method on the sheet:

sheet.move( "Sheet2" );

You can delete sheets:

workbook.deleteSheet( "Sheet1" ); workbook.deleteSheet( 2 ); workbook.sheet( 0 ).delete();

You can get/set the active sheet:

const sheet = workbook.activeSheet(); sheet.active() sheet.active( true ); workbook.activeSheet( "Sheet2" );

Defined Names

Excel supports creating defined names that refer to addresses, formulas, or constants. These defined names can be scoped to the entire workbook or just individual sheets. xlsx-populate supports looking up defined names that refer to cells or ranges. (Dereferencing other names will result in an error.) Defined names are particularly useful if you are populating data into a known template. Then you do not need to know the exact location.

workbook.definedName( "some name" ).value( 5 ); workbook.sheet( 0 ).definedName( "some other name" ).value( "foo" );

You can also create, modify, or delete defined names:

workbook.definedName( "some name" , "TRUE" ); workbook.sheet( 0 ).definedName( "some name" , null );

Find and Replace

You can search for occurrences of text in cells within the workbook or sheets and optionally replace them.

workbook.find( "foo" , "bar" ); workbook.find( "foo" ); workbook.sheet( 0 ).find( "foo" ); workbook.sheet( "Sheet1" ).cell( "A1" ).find( "foo" );

Like String.replace, the find method can also take a RegExp search pattern and replace can take a function callback:

workbook.find( /[a-z]+/g , match => match.toUpperCase());

Styles

xlsx-populate supports a wide range of cell formatting. See the Style Reference for the various options.

To get/set a cell style:

const bold = cell.style( "bold" ); const styles = cell.style([ "bold" , "italic" ]); cell.style( "bold" , true ); cell.style({ bold : true , italic : true });

Similarly for ranges:

range.style( "bold" , true ); range.style( "bold" , [[ true , false ], [ false , true ]]); range.style( "bold" , (cell, ri, ci, range) => Math .random() > 0.5 ); range.style({ bold : true , italic : [[ true , false ], [ false , true ]], underline : ( cell, ri, ci, range ) => Math .random() > 0.5 });

If you are setting styles for many cells, performance is far better if you set for an entire row or column:

sheet.row( 1 ).style( "bold" , true ); sheet.column( "A" ).style({ bold : true , italic : true }); const bold = sheet.column( 3 ).style( "bold" ); const styles = sheet.row( 5 ).style([ "bold" , "italic" ]);

Note that the row/column style behavior mirrors Excel. Setting a style on a column will apply that style to all existing cells and any new cells that are populated. Getting the row/column style will return only the styles that have been applied to the entire row/column, not the styles of every cell in the row or column.

Some styles take values that are more complex objects:

cell.style( "fill" , { type : "pattern" , pattern : "darkDown" , foreground : { rgb : "ff0000" }, background : { theme : 3 , tint : 0.4 } });

There are often shortcuts for the setters, but the getters will always return the full objects:

cell.style( "fill" , "0000ff" ); const fill = cell.style( "fill" );

Number formats are one of the most common styles. They can be set using the numberFormat style.

cell.style( "numberFormat" , "0.00" );

Information on how number format codes work can be found here. You can also look up the desired format code in Excel:

Right-click on a cell in Excel with the number format you want.

Click on "Format Cells..."

Switch the category to "Custom" if it is not already.

The code in the "Type" box is the format you should copy.

Rich Texts

You can read/write rich texts to cells.

Supported styles

bold , italic , underline , strikethrough , subscript , fontSize , fontFamily , fontGenericFamily , fontScheme , fontColor . See the Style Reference for the various options.

Usage

You can read and modify rich texts on an existing rich text cell:

const RichText = require ( 'xlsx-Populate' ).RichText; const cell = workbook.sheet( 0 ).cell( 'A1' ); cell.value() instanceof RichText const richtext = cell.value(); richtext.text(); for ( let i = 0 ; i < richtext.length; i++) { const fragment = richtext.get(i); fragment.style( 'bold' ); fragment.style([ 'bold' , 'italic' ]); fragment.style( 'bold' , true ); fragment.style({ 'bold' : true , 'italic' : true }); fragment.value(); fragment.value( 'hello' ); } richtext.remove( 0 ); richtext.clear();

How to set a cell to rich texts:

const RichText = require ( 'xlsx-Populate' ).RichText; const cell = workbook.sheet( 0 ).cell( 'A1' ); cell.value( new RichText()); cell.value() .add( 'hello ' , { italic : true , bold : true }) .add( 'world!' , { fontColor : 'FF0000' });

You can specify the index when adding rich text fragment.

cell.value().add( 'text' , { bold : true }, 0 ); cell.value().add( 'text' , { bold : true }, 1 ); cell.value().add( 'text' , { bold : true });

Notes

We make a deep copy of the richtext instance when assign it to a cell, which means you can only modify the content of the richtext before calling cell.value(richtext) . Any modification to the richtext instance after calling cell.value(richtext) will not save to the cell. i.e.

const richtext = new RichText(); richtext.add( 'hello' ); cell.value(richtext); cell.value().text(); richtext.add( ' world' ) richtext.text(); cell.value().text(); cell.value() === richtext; cell.value().add( ' world' ); cell.value().text();

This means you can create a rich text instance and assign it to any cells! Each cell does not share the same instance but creates a deep copy of the instance.

const sheet = workbook.sheet( 0 ); const richtext = new RichText(); richtext.add( 'hello' ); const range = sheet.range( "A1:C3" ); range.value(richtext); sheet.cell( 'A1' ).value() === sheet.cell( 'C1' ).value()

You can get the rich text from a cell and set it to anoher cell.

const richtext = cell1.value(); cell2.value(richtext); cell1.value() === cell2.value()

Whenever you call richtext.add(text, styles, index) , we will detect if the given text contains line separators (

, \r , \r

), if it does, we will call cell.style('wrapText', true) for you. MS Excel needs wrapText to be true to have the new lines displayed, otherwise you will see the texts in one line. You may also need to set row height to have all lines displayed.

cell.value() .add( '123

456\r789\r

10' , { italic : true , fontColor : '123456' }) workbook.sheet( 0 ).row( 1 ).height( 100 );

Excel stores date/times as the number of days since 1/1/1900 (sort of). It just applies a number formatting to make the number appear as a date. So to set a date value, you will need to also set a number format for a date if one doesn't already exist in the cell:

cell.value( new Date ( 2017 , 1 , 22 )).style( "numberFormat" , "dddd, mmmm dd, yyyy" );

When fetching the value of the cell, it will be returned as a number. To convert it to a date use XlsxPopulate.numberToDate:

const num = cell.value(); const date = XlsxPopulate.numberToDate(num);

Data Validation

Data validation is also supported. To set/get/remove a cell data validation:

cell.dataValidation({ type : 'list' , allowBlank : false , showInputMessage : false , prompt : false , promptTitle : 'String' , showErrorMessage : false , error : 'String' , errorTitle : 'String' , operator : 'String' , formula1 : '$A:$A' , formula2 : 'String' }); cell.dataValidation( '$A:$A' ); const obj = cell.dataValidation(); cell.dataValidation( null );

Similarly for ranges:

range.dataValidation({ type : 'list' , allowBlank : false , showInputMessage : false , prompt : false , promptTitle : 'String' , showErrorMessage : false , error : 'String' , errorTitle : 'String' , operator : 'String' , formula1 : 'Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4' , formula2 : 'String' }); range.dataValidation( 'Item1,Item2,Item3,Item4' ); const obj = range.dataValidation(); range.dataValidation( null );

Please note, the data validation gets applied to the entire range, not each Cell in the range.

Method Chaining

xlsx-populate uses method-chaining similar to that found in jQuery and d3. This lets you construct large chains of setters as desired:

workbook .sheet( 0 ) .cell( "A1" ) .value( "foo" ) .style( "bold" , true ) .relativeCell( 1 , 0 ) .formula( "A1" ) .style( "italic" , true ) .workbook() .sheet( 1 ) .range( "A1:B3" ) .value( 5 ) .cell( 0 , 0 ) .style( "underline" , "double" );

Hyperlinks are also supported on cells using the Cell.hyperlink method. The method will not style the content to look like a hyperlink. You must do that yourself:

cell.value( "Link Text" ) .style({ fontColor : "0563c1" , underline : true }) .hyperlink( "http://example.com" ); cell.value( "Link Text" ) .style({ fontColor : "0563c1" , underline : true }) .hyperlink({ hyperlink : "http://example.com" , tooltip : "example.com" }); const value = cell.hyperlink(); cell.value( "Click to Email Jeff Bezos" ) .hyperlink({ email : "jeff@amazon.com" , emailSubject : "I know you're a busy man Jeff, but..." }); cell.value( "Click to go to an internal cell" ) .hyperlink( "Sheet2!A1" ); cell.value( "Click to go to an internal cell" ) .hyperlink(workbook.sheet( 0 ).cell( "A1" ));

Print Options

Print options are accessed using the Sheet.printOptions method. Defaults are all assumed to be false, so if the attribute is missing, then the method returns false. A method Sheet.printGridLines is provided to offer the convenience of setting both gridLines and gridLinesSet.

sheet.printOptions( 'headings' , true ); const headings = sheet.printOptions( 'headings' ); sheet.printOptions( 'verticalCentered' , undefined ); const verticalCentered = sheet.printOptions( 'verticalCentered' ); sheet.printGridLines( true ); sheet.printOptions( 'gridLines' ) === sheet.printOptions( 'gridLinesSet' ) === true ; sheet.printOptions( 'gridLineSets' , false ); const isPrintGridLinesEnabled = sheet.printGridLines();

Page Margins

Excel requires that all page margins are defined or none at all. To ensure this, please choose an existing or custom preset. See Sheet.pageMarginsPreset.

sheet.pageMarginsPreset(); sheet.pageMarginsPreset( 'normal' );

Page margins are accessed using the Sheet.pageMargins method. If a page margin is not set, the preset will fill in the gaps.

sheet.pageMargins( 'top' ); sheet.pageMargins( 'top' , 1.1 ); const topPageMarginInInches = sheet.pageMargins( 'top' );

SheetView Panes

SheetView Panes are accessed using the Sheet.panes method. For convenience, we have Sheet.freezePanes, Sheet.splitPanes, Sheet.resetPanes, and type PaneOptions.

sheet.panes(); const paneOptions = { state : 'frozen' , topLeftCell : 'B2' , xSplit : 1 , ySplit : 1 , activePane : 'bottomRight' } sheet.panes(paneOptions); sheet.freezePanes( 1 , 2 ); sheet.freezePanes( 'B3' ); sheet.splitPanes( 1000 , 2000 ); sheet.resetPanes();

Serving from Express

You can serve the workbook from express or other web servers with something like this:

router.get( "/download" , function ( req, res, next ) { XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync( "input.xlsx" ) .then( workbook => { workbook.sheet( 0 ).cell( "A1" ).value( "foo" ); return workbook.outputAsync(); }) .then( data => { res.attachment( "output.xlsx" ); res.send(data); }) .catch(next); });

Browser Usage

Usage in the browser is almost the same. A functional example can be found in examples/browser/index.html. The library is exposed globally as XlsxPopulate . Existing workbooks can be loaded from a file:

var file = document .getElementById( "file-input" ).files[ 0 ]; XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(file) .then( function ( workbook ) { });

You can also load from AJAX if you set the responseType to 'arraybuffer':

var req = new XMLHttpRequest(); req.open( "GET" , "http://..." , true ); req.responseType = "arraybuffer" ; req.onreadystatechange = function ( ) { if (req.readyState === 4 && req.status === 200 ){ XlsxPopulate.fromDataAsync(req.response) .then( function ( workbook ) { }); } }; req.send();

To download the workbook, you can either export as a blob (default behavior) or as a base64 string. You can then insert a link into the DOM and click it:

workbook.outputAsync() .then( function ( blob ) { if ( window .navigator && window .navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob) { window .navigator.msSaveOrOpenBlob(blob, "out.xlsx" ); } else { var url = window .URL.createObjectURL(blob); var a = document .createElement( "a" ); document .body.appendChild(a); a.href = url; a.download = "out.xlsx" ; a.click(); window .URL.revokeObjectURL(url); document .body.removeChild(a); } });

Alternatively, you can download via a data URI, but this is not supported by IE:

workbook.outputAsync( "base64" ) .then( function ( base64 ) { location.href = "data:" + XlsxPopulate.MIME_TYPE + ";base64," + base64; });

Promises

xlsx-populate uses promises to manage async input/output. By default it uses the Promise defined in the browser or Node.js. In browsers that don't support promises (IE) a polyfill is used via JSZip.

var Promise = XlsxPopulate.Promise;

If you prefer, you can override the default Promise library used with another ES6 compliant library like bluebird.

const Promise = require ( "bluebird" ); const XlsxPopulate = require ( "xlsx-populate" ); XlsxPopulate.Promise = Promise ;

Encryption

XLSX Agile encryption and descryption are supported so you can read and write password-protected workbooks. To read a protected workbook, pass the password in as an option:

XlsxPopulate.fromFileAsync( "./Book1.xlsx" , { password : "S3cret!" }) .then( workbook => { });

Similarly, to write a password encrypted workbook:

workbook.toFileAsync( "./out.xlsx" , { password : "S3cret!" });

The password option is supported in all output methods. N.B. Workbooks will only be encrypted if you supply a password when outputting even if they had a password when reading.

Encryption support is also available in the browser, but take care! Any password you put in browser code can be read by anyone with access to your code. You should only use passwords that are supplied by the end-user. Also, the performance of encryption/decryption in the browser is far worse than with Node.js. IE, in particular, is extremely slow. xlsx-populate is bundled for browsers with and without encryption support as the encryption libraries increase the size of the bundle a lot.

Missing Features

There are many, many features of the XLSX format that are not yet supported. If your use case needs something that isn't supported please open an issue to show your support. Better still, feel free to contribute a pull request!

Submitting an Issue

If you happen to run into a bug or an issue, please feel free to submit an issue. I only ask that you please include sample JavaScript code that demonstrates the issue. If the problem lies with modifying some template, it is incredibly difficult to debug the issue without the template. So please attach the template if possible. If you have confidentiality concerns, please attach a different workbook that exhibits the issue or you can send your workbook directly to dtjohnson after creating the issue.

Contributing

Pull requests are very much welcome! If you'd like to contribute, please make sure to read this section carefully first.

How xlsx-populate Works

An XLSX workbook is essentially a zip of a bunch of XML files. xlsx-populate uses JSZip to unzip the workbook and sax-js to parse the XML documents into corresponding objects. As you call methods, xlsx-populate manipulates the content of those objects. When you generate the output, xlsx-populate uses xmlbuilder-js to convert the objects back to XML and then uses JSZip to rezip them back into a workbook.

The way in which xlsx-populate manipulates objects that are essentially the XML data is very different from the usual way parser/generator libraries work. Most other libraries will deserialize the XML into a rich object model. That model is then manipulated and serialized back into XML upon generation. The challenge with this approach is that the Office Open XML spec is HUGE. It is extremely difficult for libraries to be able to support the entire specification. So these other libraries will deserialize only the portion of the spec they support and any other content/styles in the workbook they don't support are lost. Since xlsx-populate just manipulates the XML data, it is able to preserve styles and other content while still only supporting a fraction of the spec.

Setting up your Environment

You'll need to make sure Node.js v4+ is installed (as xlsx-populate uses ES6 syntax). You'll also need to install gulp:

npm install -g gulp

Make sure you have git installed. Then follow this guide to see how to check out code, branch, and then submit your code as a pull request. When you check out the code, you'll first need to install the npm dependencies. From the project root, run:

npm install

The default gulp task is set up to watch the source files for updates and retest while you edit. From the project root just run:

gulp

You should see the test output in your console window. As you edit files the tests will run again and show you if you've broken anything. (Note that if you've added new files you'll need to restart gulp for the new files to be watched.)

Now write your code and make sure to add Jasmine unit tests. When you are finished, you need to build the code for the browser. Do that by running the gulp build command:

gulp build

Verify all is working, check in your code, and submit a pull request.

Pull Request Checklist

To make sure your code is consistent and high quality, please make sure to follow this checklist before submitting a pull request:

Your code must follow the getter/setter pattern using a single function for both. Check arguments.length or use ArgHandler to distinguish.

or use to distinguish. You must use valid JSDoc comments on all methods and classes. Use @private for private methods and @ignore for any public methods that are internal to xlsx-populate and should not be included in the public API docs.

for private methods and for any public methods that are internal to xlsx-populate and should not be included in the public API docs. You must adhere to the configured ESLint linting rules. You can configure your IDE to display rule violations live or you can run gulp lint to see them.

to see them. Use ES6 syntax. (This should be enforced by ESLint.)

Make sure to have full Jasmine unit test coverage for your code.

Make sure all tests pass successfully.

Whenever possible, do not modify/break existing API behavior. This module adheres to the semantic versioning standard. So any breaking changes will require a major release.

If your feature needs more documentation than just the JSDoc output, please add to the docs/template.md README file.

Gulp Tasks

xlsx-populate uses gulp as a build tool. There are a number of tasks:

browser - Transpile and build client-side JavaScript project bundle using browserify and babelify.

- Transpile and build client-side JavaScript project bundle using browserify and babelify. lint - Check project source code style using ESLint.

- Check project source code style using ESLint. unit - Run Jasmine unit tests.

- Run Jasmine unit tests. unit-browser - Run the unit tests in real browsers using Karma.

- Run the unit tests in real browsers using Karma. e2e-parse - End-to-end tests of parsing data out of sample workbooks that were created in Microsoft Excel.

- End-to-end tests of parsing data out of sample workbooks that were created in Microsoft Excel. e2e-generate - End-to-end tests of generating workbooks using xlsx-populate. To verify the workbooks were truly generated correctly they need to be opened in Microsoft Excel and verified. This task automates this verification using the .NET Excel Interop library with Edge.js acting as a bridge between Node.js and C#. Note that these tests will only run on Windows with Microsoft Excel and the Primary Interop Assemblies installed.

- End-to-end tests of generating workbooks using xlsx-populate. To verify the workbooks were truly generated correctly they need to be opened in Microsoft Excel and verified. This task automates this verification using the .NET Excel Interop library with Edge.js acting as a bridge between Node.js and C#. Note that these tests will only run on Windows with Microsoft Excel and the Primary Interop Assemblies installed. e2e-browser - End-to-end tests of usage of the browserify bundle in real browsers using Karma.

- End-to-end tests of usage of the browserify bundle in real browsers using Karma. blank - Convert a blank XLSX template into a JS buffer module to support fromBlankAsync.

- Convert a blank XLSX template into a JS buffer module to support fromBlankAsync. docs - Build this README doc by combining docs/template.md, API docs generated with jsdoc-to-markdown, and a table of contents generated with markdown-toc.

- Build this README doc by combining docs/template.md, API docs generated with jsdoc-to-markdown, and a table of contents generated with markdown-toc. watch - Watch files for changes and then run associated gulp task. (Used by the default task.)

- Watch files for changes and then run associated gulp task. (Used by the default task.) build - Run all gulp tasks, including linting and tests, and build the docs and browser bundle.

- Run all gulp tasks, including linting and tests, and build the docs and browser bundle. default - Run blank, unit, and docs tasks and watch the source files for those tasks for changes.

Style Reference

Styles

Style Name Type Description bold boolean true for bold, false for not bold italic boolean true for italic, false for not italic underline boolean|string true for single underline, false for no underline, 'double' for double-underline strikethrough boolean true for strikethrough false for not strikethrough subscript boolean true for subscript, false for not subscript (cannot be combined with superscript) superscript boolean true for superscript, false for not superscript (cannot be combined with subscript) fontSize number Font size in points. Must be greater than 0. fontFamily string Name of font family. fontGenericFamily number 1: Serif, 2: Sans Serif, 3: Monospace, fontScheme string 'minor' | 'major' | 'none' fontColor Color|string|number Color of the font. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. horizontalAlignment string Horizontal alignment. Allowed values: 'left' , 'center' , 'right' , 'fill' , 'justify' , 'centerContinuous' , 'distributed' justifyLastLine boolean a.k.a Justified Distributed. Only applies when horizontalAlignment === 'distributed' . A boolean value indicating if the cells justified or distributed alignment should be used on the last line of text. (This is typical for East Asian alignments but not typical in other contexts.) indent number Number of indents. Must be greater than or equal to 0. verticalAlignment string Vertical alignment. Allowed values: 'top' , 'center' , 'bottom' , 'justify' , 'distributed' wrapText boolean true to wrap the text in the cell, false to not wrap. shrinkToFit boolean true to shrink the text in the cell to fit, false to not shrink. textDirection string Direction of the text. Allowed values: 'left-to-right' , 'right-to-left' textRotation number Counter-clockwise angle of rotation in degrees. Must be [-90, 90] where negative numbers indicate clockwise rotation. angleTextCounterclockwise boolean Shortcut for textRotation of 45 degrees. angleTextClockwise boolean Shortcut for textRotation of -45 degrees. rotateTextUp boolean Shortcut for textRotation of 90 degrees. rotateTextDown boolean Shortcut for textRotation of -90 degrees. verticalText boolean Special rotation that shows text vertical but individual letters are oriented normally. true to rotate, false to not rotate. fill SolidFill|PatternFill|GradientFill|Color|string|number The cell fill. If Color, will set a solid fill with the color. If string, will set a solid RGB fill. If number, will set a solid theme color fill. border Borders|Border|string|boolean The border settings. If string, will set outside borders to given border style. If true, will set outside border style to 'thin' . borderColor Color|string|number Color of the borders. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. borderStyle string Style of the outside borders. Allowed values: 'hair' , 'dotted' , 'dashDotDot' , 'dashed' , 'mediumDashDotDot' , 'thin' , 'slantDashDot' , 'mediumDashDot' , 'mediumDashed' , 'medium' , 'thick' , 'double' leftBorder, rightBorder, topBorder, bottomBorder, diagonalBorder Border|string|boolean The border settings for the given side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' . leftBorderColor, rightBorderColor, topBorderColor, bottomBorderColor, diagonalBorderColor Color|string|number Color of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. leftBorderStyle, rightBorderStyle, topBorderStyle, bottomBorderStyle, diagonalBorderStyle string Style of the given side. diagonalBorderDirection string Direction of the diagonal border(s) from left to right. Allowed values: 'up' , 'down' , 'both' numberFormat string Number format code. See docs here.

Color

An object representing a color.

Property Type Description [rgb] string RGB color code (e.g. 'ff0000' ). Either rgb or theme is required. [theme] number Index of a theme color. Either rgb or theme is required. [tint] number Optional tint value of the color from -1 to 1. Particularly useful for theme colors. 0.0 means no tint, -1.0 means 100% darken, and 1.0 means 100% lighten.

Borders

An object representing all of the borders.

Property Type Description [left] Border|string|boolean The border settings for the left side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' . [right] Border|string|boolean The border settings for the right side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' . [top] Border|string|boolean The border settings for the top side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' . [bottom] Border|string|boolean The border settings for the bottom side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' . [diagonal] Border|string|boolean The border settings for the diagonal side. If string, will set border to the given border style. If true, will set border style to 'thin' .

Border

An object representing an individual border.

Property Type Description style string Style of the given border. color Color|string|number Color of the given border. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. [direction] string For diagonal border, the direction of the border(s) from left to right. Allowed values: 'up' , 'down' , 'both'

SolidFill

An object representing a solid fill.

Property Type Description type 'solid' color Color|string|number Color of the fill. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.

PatternFill

An object representing a pattern fill.

Property Type Description type 'pattern' pattern string Name of the pattern. Allowed values: 'gray125' , 'darkGray' , 'mediumGray' , 'lightGray' , 'gray0625' , 'darkHorizontal' , 'darkVertical' , 'darkDown' , 'darkUp' , 'darkGrid' , 'darkTrellis' , 'lightHorizontal' , 'lightVertical' , 'lightDown' , 'lightUp' , 'lightGrid' , 'lightTrellis' . foreground Color|string|number Color of the foreground. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. background Color|string|number Color of the background. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.

GradientFill

An object representing a gradient fill.

Property Type Description type 'gradient' [gradientType] string Type of gradient. Allowed values: 'linear' (default), 'path' . With a path gradient, a path is drawn between the top, left, right, and bottom values and a graident is draw from that path to the outside of the cell. stops Array.<{}> stops[].position number The position of the stop from 0 to 1. stops[].color Color|string|number Color of the stop. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color. [angle] number If linear gradient, the angle of clockwise rotation of the gradient. [left] number If path gradient, the left position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1. [right] number If path gradient, the right position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1. [top] number If path gradient, the top position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1. [bottom] number If path gradient, the bottom position of the path as a percentage from 0 to 1.

API Reference

Classes

Cell A cell Column A column. FormulaError A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!). PageBreaks PageBreaks Range A range of cells. RichText A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment. RichTextFragment A Rich text fragment. Row A row. Sheet A worksheet. Workbook A workbook.

Objects

XlsxPopulate : object

Constants

_ OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool

Typedefs

Cell

A cell

Kind: global class

cell.active() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the cell is the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: boolean - True if active, false otherwise.



Make the cell the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description active boolean Must be set to true . Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different cell instead.

cell.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the column.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: string - The address

Param Type Description [opts] Object Options [opts.includeSheetName] boolean Include the sheet name in the address. [opts.rowAnchored] boolean Anchor the row. [opts.columnAnchored] boolean Anchor the column. [opts.anchored] boolean Anchor both the row and the column.

Gets the parent column of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Column - The parent column.



Clears the contents from the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.



cell.columnName() ⇒ string

Gets the column name of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: string - The column name.



cell.columnNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the column number of the cell (1-based).

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: number - The column number.



cell.find(pattern, [replacement]) ⇒ boolean

Find the given pattern in the cell and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.

Param Type Description pattern string | RegExp The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches. [replacement] string | function The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in the cell will be replaced.

cell.formula() ⇒ string

Gets the formula in the cell. Note that if a formula was set as part of a range, the getter will return 'SHARED'. This is a limitation that may be addressed in a future release.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: string - The formula in the cell.



Sets the formula in the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description formula string The formula to set.

cell.hyperlink() ⇒ string | undefined

Gets the hyperlink attached to the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: string | undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.



Set or clear the hyperlink on the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description hyperlink string | Cell | undefined The hyperlink to set or undefined to clear.

Set the hyperlink options on the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description opts Object | Cell Options or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added. [opts.hyperlink] string | Cell The hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string. [opts.tooltip] string Additional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink. [opts.email] string Email address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set. [opts.emailSubject] string Email subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.

cell.dataValidation() ⇒ object | undefined

Gets the data validation object attached to the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: object | undefined - The data validation or undefined if not set.



Set or clear the data validation object of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description dataValidation object | undefined Object or null to clear.

Invoke a callback on the cell and return the cell. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description callback tapCallback The callback function.

Invoke a callback on the cell and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: * - The return value of the callback.

Param Type Description callback thruCallback The callback function.

Create a range from this cell and another.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description cell Cell | string The other cell or cell address to range to.

Returns a cell with a relative position given the offsets provided.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The relative cell.

Param Type Description rowOffset number The row offset (0 for the current row). columnOffset number The column offset (0 for the current column).

Gets the parent row of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Row - The parent row.



cell.rowNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the row number of the cell (1-based).

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: number - The row number.



Gets the parent sheet.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.



Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: * - The style.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style.

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the style.

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. value * The value to set.

Sets the styles in the range starting with the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Range - The range that was set.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. Array.<Array.<*>> 2D array of values to set.

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description styles object.<string, *> Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description style Style Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle

Gets the value of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: string | boolean | number | Date | RichText | undefined - The value of the cell.



Sets the value of the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description value string | boolean | number | null | undefined | RichText The value to set.

Sets the values in the range starting with the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Range - The range that was set.

Param Type Description Array.<Array.<(string|boolean|number|null|undefined)>> 2D array of values to set.

Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.



Append horizontal page break after the cell.

Kind: instance method of Cell

Returns: Cell - the cell.



Cell~tapCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by tap.

Kind: inner typedef of Cell

Param Type Description cell Cell The cell

Callback used by thru.

Kind: inner typedef of Cell

Returns: * - The value to return from thru.

Param Type Description cell Cell The cell

Column

A column.

Kind: global class

column.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: string - The address

Param Type Description [opts] Object Options [opts.includeSheetName] boolean Include the sheet name in the address. [opts.anchored] boolean Anchor the address.

Get a cell within the column.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Cell - The cell in the column with the given row number.

Param Type Description rowNumber number The row number.

column.columnName() ⇒ string

Get the name of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: string - The column name.



column.columnNumber() ⇒ number

Get the number of the column.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: number - The column number.



column.hidden() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the column is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: boolean - A flag indicating whether the column is hidden.



Sets whether the column is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Column - The column.

Param Type Description hidden boolean A flag indicating whether to hide the column.

Get the parent sheet.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.



Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: * - The style.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style.

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the style.

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. value * The value to set.

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description styles object.<string, *> Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description style Style Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle

column.width() ⇒ undefined | number

Gets the width.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: undefined | number - The width (or undefined).



Sets the width.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Column - The column.

Param Type Description width number The width of the column.

Get the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.



Append vertical page break after the column.

Kind: instance method of Column

Returns: Column - the column.



FormulaError

A formula error (e.g. #DIV/0!).

Kind: global class

formulaError.error() ⇒ string

Get the error code.

Kind: instance method of FormulaError

Returns: string - The error code.



#DIV/0! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#N/A error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#NAME? error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#NULL! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#NUM! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#REF! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



#VALUE! error.

Kind: static property of FormulaError



PageBreaks

PageBreaks

Kind: global class

pageBreaks.count ⇒ number

get count of the page-breaks

Kind: instance property of PageBreaks

Returns: number - the page-breaks' count



pageBreaks.list ⇒ Array

get list of page-breaks

Kind: instance property of PageBreaks

Returns: Array - list of the page-breaks



add page-breaks by row/column id

Kind: instance method of PageBreaks

Returns: PageBreaks - the page-breaks

Param Type Description id number row/column id (rowNumber/colNumber)

remove page-breaks by index

Kind: instance method of PageBreaks

Returns: PageBreaks - the page-breaks

Param Type Description index number index of list

Range

A range of cells.

Kind: global class

range.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: string - The address.

Param Type Description [opts] Object Options [opts.includeSheetName] boolean Include the sheet name in the address. [opts.startRowAnchored] boolean Anchor the start row. [opts.startColumnAnchored] boolean Anchor the start column. [opts.endRowAnchored] boolean Anchor the end row. [opts.endColumnAnchored] boolean Anchor the end column. [opts.anchored] boolean Anchor all row and columns.

Gets a cell within the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description ri number Row index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based). ci number Column index relative to the top-left corner of the range (0-based).

Sets sheet autoFilter to this range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - This range.



Get the cells in the range as a 2D array.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Array.<Array.<Cell>> - The cells.



Clear the contents of all the cells in the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.



Get the end cell of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Cell - The end cell.



Call a function for each cell in the range. Goes by row then column.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description callback forEachCallback Function called for each cell in the range.

range.formula() ⇒ string | undefined

Gets the shared formula in the start cell (assuming it's the source of the shared formula).

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: string | undefined - The shared formula.



Sets the shared formula in the range. The formula will be translated for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description formula string The formula to set.

Creates a 2D array of values by running each cell through a callback.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - The 2D array of return values.

Param Type Description callback mapCallback Function called for each cell in the range.

range.merged() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the cells in the range are merged.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: boolean - The value.



Sets a value indicating whether the cells in the range should be merged.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description merged boolean True to merge, false to unmerge.

range.dataValidation() ⇒ object | undefined

Gets the data validation object attached to the Range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: object | undefined - The data validation object or undefined if not set.



Set or clear the data validation object of the entire range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description dataValidation object | undefined Object or null to clear.

Reduces the range to a single value accumulated from the result of a function called for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: * - The accumulated value.

Param Type Description callback reduceCallback Function called for each cell in the range. [initialValue] * The initial value.

Gets the parent sheet of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.



Gets the start cell of the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Cell - The start cell.



Gets a single style for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - 2D array of style values.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style.

Gets multiple styles for each cell.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Object.<string, Array.<Array.<*>>> - Object whose keys are style names and values are 2D arrays of style values.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the styles.

Set the style in each cell to the result of a function called for each.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. callback mapCallback The callback to provide value for the cell.

Sets the style in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. values Array.<Array.<*>> The style values to set.

Set the style of all cells in the range to a single style value.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. value * The value to set.

Set multiple styles for the cells in the range.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description styles object.<string, (Range~mapCallback|Array.<Array.<*>>|*)> Object whose keys are style names and values are either function callbacks, 2D arrays of style values, or a single value for all the cells.

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description style Style Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle

Invoke a callback on the range and return the range. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description callback tapCallback The callback function.

Invoke a callback on the range and return the value provided by the callback. Useful for method chaining.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: * - The return value of the callback.

Param Type Description callback thruCallback The callback function.

Get the values of each cell in the range as a 2D array.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Array.<Array.<*>> - The values.



Set the values in each cell to the result of a function called for each.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description callback mapCallback The callback to provide value for the cell.

Sets the value in each cell to the corresponding value in the given 2D array of values.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description values Array.<Array.<*>> The values to set.

Set the value of all cells in the range to a single value.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description value * The value to set.

Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Range

Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.



Range~forEachCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by forEach.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

Param Type Description cell Cell The cell. ri number The relative row index. ci number The relative column index. range Range The range.

Callback used by map.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

Returns: * - The value to map to.

Param Type Description cell Cell The cell. ri number The relative row index. ci number The relative column index. range Range The range.

Callback used by reduce.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

Returns: * - The value to map to.

Param Type Description accumulator * The accumulated value. cell Cell The cell. ri number The relative row index. ci number The relative column index. range Range The range.

Range~tapCallback ⇒ undefined

Callback used by tap.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

Param Type Description range Range The range.

Callback used by thru.

Kind: inner typedef of Range

Returns: * - The value to return from thru.

Param Type Description range Range The range.

RichText

A RichText class that contains many RichTextFragment.

Kind: global class

new RichText([node])

Creates a new instance of RichText. If you get the instance by calling Cell.value() , adding a text contains line separator will trigger Cell.style('wrapText', true), which will make MS Excel show the new line. i.e. In MS Excel, Tap "alt+Enter" in a cell, the cell will set wrap text to true automatically.

Param Type Description [node] undefined | null | Object The node stored in the shared string

Gets which cell this RichText instance belongs to.

Kind: instance property of RichText

Returns: Cell | undefined - The cell this instance belongs to.



richText.length ⇒ number

Gets the how many rich text fragment this RichText instance contains

Kind: instance property of RichText

Returns: number - The number of fragments this RichText instance has.



richText.text() ⇒ string

Gets concatenated text without styles.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: string - concatenated text



Gets the instance with cell reference defined.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichText - The instance with cell reference defined.

Param Type Description cell Cell Cell reference.

Returns a deep copy of this instance. If cell reference is provided, it checks line separators and calls cell.style('wrapText', true) when needed.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichText - A deep copied instance

Param Type Description [cell] Cell | undefined The cell reference.

Gets the ith fragment of this RichText instance.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichTextFragment - A rich text fragment

Param Type Description index number The index

Removes a rich text fragment. This instance will be mutated.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichText - the rich text instance

Param Type Description index number the index of the fragment to remove

Adds a rich text fragment to the last or after the given index. This instance will be mutated.

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichText - the rich text instance

Param Type Description text string the text [styles] Object the styles js object, i.e. {fontSize: 12} [index] number | undefined | null the index of the fragment to add

Clears this rich text

Kind: instance method of RichText

Returns: RichText - the rich text instance



richText.removeUnsupportedNodes() ⇒ undefined

Remove all unsupported nodes (phoneticPr, rPh for Japanese language).

Kind: instance method of RichText



RichTextFragment

A Rich text fragment.

Kind: global class

new RichTextFragment(value, [styles], richText)

Creates a new instance of RichTextFragment.

Param Type Description value string | Object Text value or XML node [styles] object | undefined | null Multiple styles. richText RichText The rich text instance where this fragment belongs to.

richTextFragment.value() ⇒ string

Gets the value of this part of rich text

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: string - text



Sets the value of this part of rich text

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: RichTextFragment - - RichTextFragment

Param Type Description text string the text to set

Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: * - The style.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style.

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the style.

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. value * The value to set.

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of RichTextFragment

Returns: RichTextFragment - This RichTextFragment.

Param Type Description styles object.<string, *> Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

Row

A row.

Kind: global class

row.address([opts]) ⇒ string

Get the address of the row.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: string - The address

Param Type Description [opts] Object Options [opts.includeSheetName] boolean Include the sheet name in the address. [opts.anchored] boolean Anchor the address.

Get a cell in the row.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description columnNameOrNumber string | number The name or number of the column.

row.height() ⇒ undefined | number

Gets the row height.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: undefined | number - The height (or undefined).



Sets the row height.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Row - The row.

Param Type Description height number The height of the row.

row.hidden() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the row is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: boolean - A flag indicating whether the row is hidden.



Sets whether the row is hidden.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Row - The row.

Param Type Description hidden boolean A flag indicating whether to hide the row.

row.rowNumber() ⇒ number

Gets the row number.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: number - The row number.



Gets the parent sheet of the row.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Sheet - The parent sheet.



Gets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: * - The style.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style.

Gets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the style.

Sets an individual style.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description name string The name of the style. value * The value to set.

Sets multiple styles.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description styles object.<string, *> Object whose keys are the style names and values are the styles to set.

Sets to a specific style

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description style Style Style object given from stylesheet.createStyle

Get the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.



Append horizontal page break after the row.

Kind: instance method of Row

Returns: Row - the row.



Sheet

A worksheet.

Kind: global class

sheet.active() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether the sheet is the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: boolean - True if active, false otherwise.



Make the sheet the active sheet in the workkbok.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description active boolean Must be set to true . Deactivating directly is not supported. To deactivate, you should activate a different sheet instead.

Get the active cell in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Cell - The active cell.



Set the active cell in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description cell string | Cell The cell or address of cell to activate.

Set the active cell in the workbook by row and column.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description rowNumber number The row number of the cell. columnNameOrNumber string | number The column name or number of the cell.

Gets the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description address string The address of the cell.

Gets the cell with the given row and column numbers.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Cell - The cell.

Param Type Description rowNumber number The row number of the cell. columnNameOrNumber string | number The column name or number of the cell.

Gets a column in the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Column - The column.

Param Type Description columnNameOrNumber string | number The name or number of the column.

sheet.definedName(name) ⇒ undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column

Gets a defined name scoped to the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.

Param Type Description name string The defined name.

Set a defined name scoped to the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description name string The defined name. refersTo string | Cell | Range | Row | Column What the name refers to.

Deletes the sheet and returns the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.



Find the given pattern in the sheet and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Array.<Cell> - The matching cells.

Param Type Description pattern string | RegExp The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches. [replacement] string | function The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.

sheet.gridLinesVisible() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: boolean - True if selected, false if not.



Sets whether this sheet's grid lines are visible.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description selected boolean True to make visible, false to hide.

sheet.hidden() ⇒ boolean | string

Gets a value indicating if the sheet is hidden or not.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: boolean | string - True if hidden, false if visible, and 'very' if very hidden.



Set whether the sheet is hidden or not.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description hidden boolean | string True to hide, false to show, and 'very' to make very hidden.

Move the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description [indexOrBeforeSheet] number | string | Sheet The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

sheet.name() ⇒ string

Get the name of the sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: string - The sheet name.



Set the name of the sheet. Note: this method does not rename references to the sheet so formulas, etc. can be broken. Use with caution!

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description name string The name to set to the sheet.

Gets a range from the given range address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description address string The range address (e.g. 'A1:B3').

Gets a range from the given cells or cell addresses.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description startCell string | Cell The starting cell or cell address (e.g. 'A1'). endCell string | Cell The ending cell or cell address (e.g. 'B3').

Gets a range from the given row numbers and column names or numbers.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Range - The range.

Param Type Description startRowNumber number The starting cell row number. startColumnNameOrNumber string | number The starting cell column name or number. endRowNumber number The ending cell row number. endColumnNameOrNumber string | number The ending cell column name or number.

Unsets sheet autoFilter.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - This sheet.



Sets sheet autoFilter to a Range.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - This sheet.

Param Type Description range Range The autoFilter range.

Gets the row with the given number.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Row - The row with the given number.

Param Type Description rowNumber number The row number.

sheet.tabColor() ⇒ undefined | Color

Get the tab color. (See style Color.)

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: undefined | Color - The color or undefined if not set.



sheet.tabColor() ⇒ Color | string | number

Sets the tab color. (See style Color.)

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Color | string | number - color - Color of the tab. If string, will set an RGB color. If number, will set a theme color.



sheet.tabSelected() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is selected.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: boolean - True if selected, false if not.



Sets whether this sheet is selected.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description selected boolean True to select, false to deselected.

sheet.rightToLeft() ⇒ boolean

Gets a value indicating whether this sheet is rtl (Right To Left).

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: boolean - True if rtl, false if ltr.



Sets whether this sheet is rtl.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description rtl boolean True to rtl, false to ltr (Left To Right).

Get the range of cells in the sheet that have contained a value or style at any point. Useful for extracting the entire sheet contents.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Range | undefined - The used range or undefined if no cells in the sheet are used.



Gets the parent workbook.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Workbook - The parent workbook.



sheet.pageBreaks() ⇒ Object

Gets all page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Object - the object holds both vertical and horizontal PageBreaks.



Gets the vertical page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: PageBreaks - vertical PageBreaks.



Gets the horizontal page breaks.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: PageBreaks - horizontal PageBreaks.



sheet.hyperlink(address) ⇒ string | undefined

Get the hyperlink attached to the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: string | undefined - The hyperlink or undefined if not set.

Param Type Description address string The address of the hyperlinked cell.

Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description address string The address of the hyperlinked cell. hyperlink string The hyperlink to set or undefined to clear. [internal] boolean The flag to force hyperlink to be internal. If true, then autodetect is skipped.

Set the hyperlink on the cell with the given address and options.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description address string The address of the hyperlinked cell. opts Object | Cell Options or Cell. If opts is a Cell then an internal hyperlink is added. [opts.hyperlink] string | Cell The hyperlink to set, can be a Cell or an internal/external string. [opts.tooltip] string Additional text to help the user understand more about the hyperlink. [opts.email] string Email address, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set. [opts.emailSubject] string Email subject, ignored if opts.hyperlink is set.

sheet.printOptions(attributeName) ⇒ boolean

Get the print option given a valid print option attribute.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Param Type Description attributeName string Attribute name of the printOptions. gridLines - Used in conjunction with gridLinesSet. If both gridLines and gridlinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). gridLinesSet - Used in conjunction with gridLines. If both gridLines and gridLinesSet are true, then grid lines shall print. Otherwise, they shall not (i.e., one or both have false values). headings - Print row and column headings. horizontalCentered - Center on page horizontally when printing. verticalCentered - Center on page vertically when printing.

Set the print option given a valid print option attribute and a value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description attributeName string Attribute name of the printOptions. See get print option for list of valid attributes. attributeEnabled undefined | boolean If undefined or false then the attribute is removed, otherwise the print option is enabled.

sheet.printGridLines() ⇒ boolean

Get the print option for the gridLines attribute value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet



Set the print option for the gridLines attribute value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description enabled undefined | boolean If undefined or false then attribute is removed, otherwise gridLines is enabled.

sheet.pageMargins(attributeName) ⇒ number

Get the page margin given a valid attribute name. If the value is not yet defined, then it will return the current preset value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: number - the attribute value.

Param Type Description attributeName string Attribute name of the pageMargins. left - Left Page Margin in inches. right - Right page margin in inches. top - Top Page Margin in inches. buttom - Bottom Page Margin in inches. footer - Footer Page Margin in inches. header - Header Page Margin in inches.

Set the page margin (or override the preset) given an attribute name and a value.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description attributeName string Attribute name of the pageMargins. See get page margin for list of valid attributes. attributeStringValue undefined | number | string If undefined then set back to preset value, otherwise, set the given attribute value.

sheet.pageMarginsPreset() ⇒ string

Page margins preset is a set of page margins associated with a name. The page margin preset acts as a fallback when not explicitly defined by Sheet.pageMargins . If a sheet already contains page margins, it attempts to auto-detect, otherwise they are defined as the template preset. If no page margins exist, then the preset is undefined and will not be included in the output of Sheet.toXmls . Available presets include: normal, wide, narrow, template.

Get the page margins preset name. The registered name of a predefined set of attributes.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: string - The preset name.



Set the page margins preset by name, clearing any existing/temporary attribute values.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description presetName undefined | string The preset name. If undefined , page margins will not be included in the output of Sheet.toXmls .

Set a new page margins preset by name and attributes object.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet.

Param Type Description presetName string The preset name. presetAttributes object The preset attributes.

Gets sheet view pane options

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: PaneOptions - sheet view pane options



Sets sheet view pane options

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet

Param Type Description paneOptions PaneOptions | null | undefined sheet view pane options

Freezes Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet

Param Type Description xSplit number the number of columns visible in the top pane. 0 (zero) if none. ySplit number the number of rows visible in the left pane. 0 (zero) if none.

freezes Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet

Param Type Description topLeftCell string Top Left Visible Cell. Location of the top left visible cell in the bottom right pane (when in Left-To-Right mode).

Splits Panes for this sheet.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet

Param Type Description xSplit number (Horizontal Split Position) Horizontal position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none. ySplit number (Vertical Split Position) VVertical position of the split, in 1/20th of a point; 0 (zero) if none.

resets to default sheet view panes.

Kind: instance method of Sheet

Returns: Sheet - The sheet



Workbook

A workbook.

Kind: global class

Get the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Sheet - The active sheet.



Set the active sheet in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description sheet Sheet | string | number The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to activate. The sheet must not be hidden.

Add a new sheet to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Sheet - The new sheet.

Param Type Description name string The name of the sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ? [indexOrBeforeSheet] number | string | Sheet The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

workbook.definedName(name) ⇒ undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column

Gets a defined name scoped to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: undefined | string | Cell | Range | Row | Column - What the defined name refers to or undefined if not found. Will return the string formula if not a Row, Column, Cell, or Range.

Param Type Description name string The defined name.

Set a defined name scoped to the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description name string The defined name. refersTo string | Cell | Range | Row | Column What the name refers to.

Delete a sheet from the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description sheet Sheet | string | number The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move.

workbook.find(pattern, [replacement]) ⇒ boolean

Find the given pattern in the workbook and optionally replace it.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: boolean - A flag indicating if the pattern was found.

Param Type Description pattern string | RegExp The pattern to look for. Providing a string will result in a case-insensitive substring search. Use a RegExp for more sophisticated searches. [replacement] string | function The text to replace or a String.replace callback function. If pattern is a string, all occurrences of the pattern in each cell will be replaced.

Move a sheet to a new position.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description sheet Sheet | string | number The sheet or name of sheet or index of sheet to move. [indexOrBeforeSheet] number | string | Sheet The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

Generates the workbook output.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.

Param Type Description [type] string The type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers.

Generates the workbook output.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Promise.<(string|Uint8Array|ArrayBuffer|Blob|Buffer)> - The data.

Param Type Description [opts] Object Options [opts.type] string The type of the data to return: base64, binarystring, uint8array, arraybuffer, blob, nodebuffer. Defaults to 'nodebuffer' in Node.js and 'blob' in browsers. [opts.password] string The password to use to encrypt the workbook.

Gets the sheet with the provided name or index (0-based).

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Sheet | undefined - The sheet or undefined if not found.

Param Type Description sheetNameOrIndex string | number The sheet name or index.

Get an array of all the sheets in the workbook.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Array.<Sheet> - The sheets.



Gets an individual property.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: * - The property.

Param Type Description name string The name of the property.

Gets multiple properties.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: object.<string, *> - Object whose keys are the property names and values are the properties.

Param Type Description names Array.<string> The names of the properties.

Sets an individual property.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description name string The name of the property. value * The value to set.

Sets multiple properties.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Workbook - The workbook.

Param Type Description properties object.<string, *> Object whose keys are the property names and values are the values to set.

workbook.properties() ⇒ CoreProperties

Get access to core properties object

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: CoreProperties - The core properties.



Write the workbook to file. (Not supported in browsers.)

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Promise.<undefined> - A promise.

Param Type Description path string The path of the file to write. [opts] Object Options [opts.password] string The password to encrypt the workbook.

Add a new sheet to the workbook.

WARN: this function has limits: if you clone a sheet with some images or other things link outside the Sheet object, these things in the cloned sheet will be locked when you open in MS Excel app.

Kind: instance method of Workbook

Returns: Sheet - The new sheet.

Param Type Description from Sheet The sheet to be cloned. name string The name of the new sheet. Must be unique, less than 31 characters, and may not contain the following characters: \ / * [ ] : ? [indexOrBeforeSheet] number | string | Sheet The index to move the sheet to or the sheet (or name of sheet) to move this sheet before. Omit this argument to move to the end of the workbook.

XlsxPopulate : object

Kind: global namespace

XlsxPopulate.Promise : Promise

The Promise library.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate



XlsxPopulate.MIME_TYPE : string

The XLSX mime type.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate



Formula error class.

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate



RichTexts class

Kind: static property of XlsxPopulate



Convert a date to a number for Excel.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate

Returns: number - The number.

Param Type Description date Date The date.

Create a new blank workbook.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate

Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.



Loads a workbook from a data object. (Supports any supported JSZip data types.)

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate

Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.

Param Type Description data string | Array.<number> | ArrayBuffer | Uint8Array | Buffer | Blob | Promise.<*> The data to load. [opts] Object Options [opts.password] string The password to decrypt the workbook.

Loads a workbook from file.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate

Returns: Promise.<Workbook> - The workbook.

Param Type Description path string The path to the workbook. [opts] Object Options [opts.password] string The password to decrypt the workbook.

Convert an Excel number to a date.

Kind: static method of XlsxPopulate

Returns: Date - The date.

Param Type Description number number The number.

OOXML uses the CFB file format with Agile Encryption. The details of the encryption are here: https://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/dd950165(v=office.12).aspx

Helpful guidance also take from this Github project: https://github.com/nolze/ms-offcrypto-tool

Kind: global constant



PaneOptions : Object

https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/dotnet/api/documentformat.openxml.spreadsheet.pane?view=openxml-2.8.1

Kind: global typedef

