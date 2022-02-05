Categories
xi
xlsx-import
●
by Siemienik Pawel
●
2.4.4 (see all)
Typed import, and export XLSX spreadsheet to JS / TS. Template-based create, render, and export data into excel files.
●
npm i xlsx-import
Popularity
Downloads/wk
488
GitHub Stars
107
Maintenance
Last Commit
15d
ago
Contributors
14
Package
Dependencies
1
License
MIT
Type Definitions
Built-In
Tree-Shakeable
No
?
Reviews
Average Rating
5.0
/5
1
Read All Reviews
Top Feedback
1
Great Documentation
1
Highly Customizable
Readme
Set of appealing spreadsheet tools:
Package
XLSX-Renderer
- Export data to Ecma-376
.XLSX
Excel files based on template,
Package
XLSX-Import
- Import data from Workbooks / Worksheets Excel files,
Command line tools
Now working with:
TypeScript
JavaScript
NodeJS
React
Angular
Vue
Useful:
Official documentation on Siemienik.com
❤️ Sponsor me
Gitter community
Repo with examples
Order feature or consulting:
consulting@siemienik.com
License:
MIT
Great Documentation
1
Easy to Use
0
Performant
0
Highly Customizable
1
Bleeding Edge
0
Responsive Maintainers
0
Poor Documentation
0
Hard to Use
0
Slow
0
Buggy
0
Abandoned
0
Unwelcoming Community
0
100
Publish
Siemienik Pawel
●
Remote-first / Europe
●
4 Ratings
●
0 Reviews
●
Do things smart
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable
