xi

xlsx-import

by Siemienik Pawel
2.4.4 (see all)

Typed import, and export XLSX spreadsheet to JS / TS. Template-based create, render, and export data into excel files.

Popularity

Downloads/wk

488

GitHub Stars

107

Maintenance

Last Commit

15d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Highly Customizable

Readme

XToolSet Banner

Set of appealing spreadsheet tools:

  • Package XLSX-Renderer - Export data to Ecma-376 .XLSX Excel files based on template,
  • Package XLSX-Import - Import data from Workbooks / Worksheets Excel files,
  • Command line tools

Now working with:

TypeScriptJavaScriptNodeJSReactAngularVue
TypeScriptJavaScriptNodeJSReactAngularVue

100
Siemienik PawelRemote-first / Europe4 Ratings0 Reviews
Do things smart
December 15, 2020
Great Documentation
Highly Customizable

