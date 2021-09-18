openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xc

xlsx-calc

by Fabio Issamu Oshiro
0.6.9 (see all)

javascript nodejs excel formula parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

686

GitHub Stars

81

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

 _  _  __    ____  _  _     ___   __   __     ___ 
( \/ )(  )  / ___)( \/ )   / __) / _\ (  )   / __)
 )  ( / (_/\\___ \ )  (   ( (__ /    \/ (_/\( (__ 
(_/\_)\____/(____/(_/\_)   \___)\_/\_/\____/ \___)

Installation

With npm:

npm install xlsx-calc

How to use

Read the workbook with the great js-xlsx lib.

var XLSX = require('xlsx');
var workbook = XLSX.readFile('test.xlsx');

// change some cell value
workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.v = 42;

// recalc the workbook
var XLSX_CALC = require('xlsx-calc');
XLSX_CALC(workbook);

formulajs integration

npm install --save @formulajs/formulajs

var XLSX_CALC = require('xlsx-calc');

// load your calc functions lib
var formulajs = require('@formulajs/formulajs');

// import your calc functions lib
XLSX_CALC.import_functions(formulajs);

var workbook = {Sheets: {Sheet1: {}}};

// use it
workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5 = {f: 'BETA.DIST(2, 8, 10, true, 1, 3)'};
XLSX_CALC(workbook);

// see the result -> 0.6854705810117458
console.log(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5.v);

How to contribute

Read the basic-tests.js.

Run tests

$ npm run test-w

Run webpack

$ npm run dev

write some test like:

//(...)
describe('HELLO', function() {
    it('says: Hello, World!', function() {
        workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.f = 'HELLO("World")';
        XLSX_CALC(workbook);
        assert.equal(workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.v, "Hello, World!");
    });
});
//(...)

Register your formula/function in the src/formulas.js file below the commentary "FORMULAS REGISTERED"

  // +---------------------+
  // | FORMULAS REGISTERED |
  // +---------------------+
  var formulas = {
    'FLOOR': Math.floor,
    'COUNTA': counta,
    'IRR': irr,
    'HELLO': hello // <---- Your contribution!!
  };

Write the implementation function below the commentary "THE IMPLEMENTATIONS".

// +---------------------+
// | THE IMPLEMENTATIONS |
// +---------------------+
function hello(name) {
  return name;
}

If everything is OK you will see the mocha out:

  1) XLSX_CALC HELLO says: Hello, World!:

      AssertionError: "World" == "Hello, World!"
      + expected - actual

      -World
      +Hello, World!
      
      at Context.<anonymous> (test/basic-test.js:510:20)

So end with the correct implementation:

// +---------------------+
// | THE IMPLEMENTATIONS |
// +---------------------+
function hello(name) {
  return "Hello, " + name + "!";
}

Now in terminal:

  HELLO
    ✓ says: Hello, World!

  79 passing (75ms)

Give me the balloon watermelon!

Create a pull request

Thx!

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

MIT LICENSE

Copyright 2017, fabiooshiro

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial