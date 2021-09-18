_ _ __ ____ _ _ ___ __ __ ___ ( \/ )( ) / ___)( \/ ) / __) / _\ ( ) / __) ) ( / (_/\\___ \ ) ( ( (__ / \/ (_/\( (__ (_/\_)\____/(____/(_/\_) \___)\_/\_/\____/ \___)
With npm:
npm install xlsx-calc
Read the workbook with the great js-xlsx lib.
var XLSX = require('xlsx');
var workbook = XLSX.readFile('test.xlsx');
// change some cell value
workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.v = 42;
// recalc the workbook
var XLSX_CALC = require('xlsx-calc');
XLSX_CALC(workbook);
npm install --save @formulajs/formulajs
var XLSX_CALC = require('xlsx-calc');
// load your calc functions lib
var formulajs = require('@formulajs/formulajs');
// import your calc functions lib
XLSX_CALC.import_functions(formulajs);
var workbook = {Sheets: {Sheet1: {}}};
// use it
workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5 = {f: 'BETA.DIST(2, 8, 10, true, 1, 3)'};
XLSX_CALC(workbook);
// see the result -> 0.6854705810117458
console.log(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5.v);
Read the basic-tests.js.
Run tests
$ npm run test-w
Run webpack
$ npm run dev
write some test like:
//(...)
describe('HELLO', function() {
it('says: Hello, World!', function() {
workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.f = 'HELLO("World")';
XLSX_CALC(workbook);
assert.equal(workbook.Sheets['Sheet1'].A1.v, "Hello, World!");
});
});
//(...)
Register your formula/function in the src/formulas.js file below the commentary "FORMULAS REGISTERED"
// +---------------------+
// | FORMULAS REGISTERED |
// +---------------------+
var formulas = {
'FLOOR': Math.floor,
'COUNTA': counta,
'IRR': irr,
'HELLO': hello // <---- Your contribution!!
};
Write the implementation function below the commentary "THE IMPLEMENTATIONS".
// +---------------------+
// | THE IMPLEMENTATIONS |
// +---------------------+
function hello(name) {
return name;
}
If everything is OK you will see the mocha out:
1) XLSX_CALC HELLO says: Hello, World!:
AssertionError: "World" == "Hello, World!"
+ expected - actual
-World
+Hello, World!
at Context.<anonymous> (test/basic-test.js:510:20)
So end with the correct implementation:
// +---------------------+
// | THE IMPLEMENTATIONS |
// +---------------------+
function hello(name) {
return "Hello, " + name + "!";
}
Now in terminal:
HELLO
✓ says: Hello, World!
79 passing (75ms)
Give me the balloon watermelon!
Create a pull request
Thx!
Made with contributors-img.
