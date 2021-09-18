_ _ __ ____ _ _ ___ __ __ ___ ( \/ )( ) / ___)( \/ ) / __) / _\ ( ) / __) ) ( / (_/\\___ \ ) ( ( (__ / \/ (_/\( (__ (_/\_)\____/(____/(_/\_) \___)\_/\_/\____/ \___)

Installation

With npm:

npm install xlsx-calc

How to use

Read the workbook with the great js-xlsx lib.

var XLSX = require ( 'xlsx' ); var workbook = XLSX.readFile( 'test.xlsx' ); workbook.Sheets[ 'Sheet1' ].A1.v = 42 ; var XLSX_CALC = require ( 'xlsx-calc' ); XLSX_CALC(workbook);

formulajs integration

npm install --save @formulajs/formulajs

var XLSX_CALC = require ( 'xlsx-calc' ); var formulajs = require ( '@formulajs/formulajs' ); XLSX_CALC.import_functions(formulajs); var workbook = { Sheets : { Sheet1 : {}}}; workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5 = { f : 'BETA.DIST(2, 8, 10, true, 1, 3)' }; XLSX_CALC(workbook); console .log(workbook.Sheets.Sheet1.A5.v);

How to contribute

Read the basic-tests.js.

Run tests

$ npm run test -w

Run webpack

$ npm run dev

write some test like:

describe( 'HELLO' , function ( ) { it( 'says: Hello, World!' , function ( ) { workbook.Sheets[ 'Sheet1' ].A1.f = 'HELLO("World")' ; XLSX_CALC(workbook); assert.equal(workbook.Sheets[ 'Sheet1' ].A1.v, "Hello, World!" ); }); });

Register your formula/function in the src/formulas.js file below the commentary "FORMULAS REGISTERED"

var formulas = { 'FLOOR' : Math .floor, 'COUNTA' : counta, 'IRR' : irr, 'HELLO' : hello };

Write the implementation function below the commentary "THE IMPLEMENTATIONS".

function hello ( name ) { return name; }

If everything is OK you will see the mocha out:

1) XLSX_CALC HELLO says: Hello, World!: AssertionError: "World" == "Hello, World!" + expected - actual -World +Hello, World! at Context.<anonymous> ( test /basic-test.js:510:20)

So end with the correct implementation:

function hello ( name ) { return "Hello, " + name + "!" ; }

Now in terminal:

HELLO ✓ says: Hello, World! 79 passing (75ms)

Give me the balloon watermelon!

Create a pull request

Thx!

Contributors

Made with contributors-img.

MIT LICENSE

Copyright 2017, fabiooshiro

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.