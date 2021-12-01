filePath string Path to the XLSX file

sheet string or number If string is passed, finds sheet by it's name. If number , finds sheet by it's index.

withHeader boolean or number If true , column names will be taken from the first sheet row. If duplicated header name is found, column name will be prepended with column letter to maintain uniqueness. 0-based row location can be passed to this option if header is not located on the first row.

ignoreEmpty boolean If true , empty rows won't be emitted.

fillMergedCells boolean If true , merged cells will have the same value (by default, only the first cell of merged cells is filled with value). Warning! Enabling this feature may increase streaming time because file must be processed to detect merged cells before actual stream.

numberFormat standard or excel or object By default standard format is used. Excel implementation of number formatting differs from standard (can be read here) so excel option can be used to match this difference. If custom formatting is needed, a dictionary object can be passed to this option.