Memory-efficiently turns XLSX file into a transform stream with all its benefits.
data,
end, etc.)
data event.
npm install xlstream
source.xlsx contents:
|A
|B
|hello
|123
Where
123 is a
123.123 number formatted to be rounded to integer.
Script:
const { getXlsxStream } = require("xlstream");
(async () => {
const stream = await getXlsxStream({
filePath: "./source.xlsx",
sheet: 0,
});
stream.on("data", (x) => console.log(x));
})();
Result:
{
"raw": {
"obj": { "A": "hello", "B": 123.123 },
"arr": [ "hello", 123.123 ]
},
"formatted": {
"obj": { "A": "hello", "B": 123 },
"arr": [ "hello", 123 ]
},
"header": [],
"totalSheetSize": 1110,
"processedSheetSize": 1110
}
Returns transform stream of the sheet.
|option
|type
|description
|filePath
string
|Path to the XLSX file
|sheet
string or
number
|If
string is passed, finds sheet by it's name. If
number, finds sheet by it's index.
|withHeader
boolean or
number
|If
true, column names will be taken from the first sheet row. If duplicated header name is found, column name will be prepended with column letter to maintain uniqueness. 0-based row location can be passed to this option if header is not located on the first row.
|ignoreEmpty
boolean
|If
true, empty rows won't be emitted.
|fillMergedCells
boolean
|If
true, merged cells will have the same value (by default, only the first cell of merged cells is filled with value). Warning! Enabling this feature may increase streaming time because file must be processed to detect merged cells before actual stream.
|numberFormat
standard or
excel or
object
|By default
standard format is used. Excel implementation of number formatting differs from standard (can be read here) so
excel option can be used to match this difference. If custom formatting is needed, a dictionary object can be passed to this option.
|encoding
string
|Sets file encoding.
Async generator which yields transform streams of the sheets.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|filePath
string
|Path to the XLSX file
|sheets
|array of sheet objects
|Options of sheet object can be found below.
|encoding
string
|Sets file encoding.
Returns array of sheets with
name and
hidden info.
|Option
|Type
|Description
|filePath
string
|Path to the XLSX file
You can build
js source by using
npm run build command.
Tests can be run by using
npm test command.