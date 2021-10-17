openbase logo
xls

xlsexport

by DxFFFFFF
1.5.2

Javascript library for exporting object arrays to Excel XLS and CSV.

Overview

Readme

xlsexport

Javascript library for exporting object arrays to Excel XLS and CSV.

Installation

Clone or download the Github repo or via bower:

bower install xlsexport

or

npm install xlsexport

Usage

xlsExport is defined as a class, so has to be instantiated with data (objects array) and an optional title.

var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object], String);

Since Chromium(v61) supports ES6 Modules, XlsExport is available with 'import' syntax 😎. For older browsers I also include an ES5 version inside the package.

Methods:

  • exportToXLS(String fileName): convert data and force download of a Excel XLS file.
  • exportToCSV(String fileName): convert data separate by semi-colons and force download of a CSV file.

fileName parameter is optional, if it's not defined, the file will be named "export.xls".

Example

import XlsExport from './xls-export.js';

var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object], String);
xls.exportToXLS('export2017.xls');
xls.exportToCSV('export2017.xls');

Demo: https://jsfiddle.net/3xvb2g5w/

License: MIT

