Javascript library for exporting object arrays to Excel XLS and CSV.
Clone or download the Github repo or via bower:
bower install xlsexport
or
npm install xlsexport
xlsExport is defined as a class, so has to be instantiated with data (objects array) and an optional title.
var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object], String);
Since Chromium(v61) supports ES6 Modules, XlsExport is available with 'import' syntax 😎. For older browsers I also include an ES5 version inside the package.
fileName parameter is optional, if it's not defined, the file will be named "export.xls".
import XlsExport from './xls-export.js';
var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object], String);
xls.exportToXLS('export2017.xls');
xls.exportToCSV('export2017.xls');
License: MIT