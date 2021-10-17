xlsexport

Javascript library for exporting object arrays to Excel XLS and CSV.

Installation

Clone or download the Github repo or via bower:

bower install xlsexport or npm install xlsexport

Usage

xlsExport is defined as a class, so has to be instantiated with data (objects array) and an optional title.

var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object ], String );

Since Chromium(v61) supports ES6 Modules, XlsExport is available with 'import' syntax 😎. For older browsers I also include an ES5 version inside the package.

exportToXLS(String fileName): convert data and force download of a Excel XLS file.

exportToCSV(String fileName): convert data separate by semi-colons and force download of a CSV file.

fileName parameter is optional, if it's not defined, the file will be named "export.xls".

Example

import XlsExport from './xls-export.js' ; var xls = new XlsExport([..., Object ], String ); xls.exportToXLS( 'export2017.xls' ); xls.exportToCSV( 'export2017.xls' );

License: MIT