Infinite Tree

A browser-ready tree library that can efficiently display a large tree with smooth scrolling.

Demo: http://cheton.github.io/infinite-tree

Features

High performance infinite scroll with large data set

Customizable renderer to render the tree in any form

Load nodes on demand

Native HTML5 drag and drop API

A rich set of APIs

No jQuery

Browser Support



Chrome

Edge

Firefox

IE

Opera

Safari Yes Yes Yes 8+ Yes Yes

Need to include es5-shim polyfill for IE8

React Support

Check out react-infinite-tree at https://github.com/cheton/react-infinite-tree.

Installation

npm install --save infinite-tree

Usage

const InfiniteTree = require ( 'infinite-tree' ); require ( 'infinite-tree/dist/infinite-tree.css' ); const data = { id : 'fruit' , name : 'Fruit' , children : [{ id : 'apple' , name : 'Apple' }, { id : 'banana' , name : 'Banana' , children : [{ id : 'cherry' , name : 'Cherry' , loadOnDemand : true }] }] }; const tree = new InfiniteTree({ el : document .querySelector( '#tree' ), data : data, autoOpen : true , droppable : { hoverClass : 'infinite-tree-droppable-hover' , accept : function ( event, options ) { return true ; }, drop : function ( event, options ) { } }, shouldLoadNodes : function ( parentNode ) { if (!parentNode.hasChildren() && parentNode.loadOnDemand) { return true ; } return false ; }, loadNodes : function ( parentNode, next ) { const nodes = []; nodes.length = 1000 ; for ( let i = 0 ; i < nodes.length; ++i) { nodes[i] = { id : ` ${parentNode.id} . ${i} ` , name : ` ${parentNode.name} . ${i} ` , loadOnDemand : true }; } next( null , nodes, function ( ) { }); }, nodeIdAttr : 'data-id' , rowRenderer : function ( node, treeOptions ) { return '<div data-id="<node-id>" class="infinite-tree-item">' + node.name + '</div>' ; }, shouldSelectNode : function ( node ) { if (!node || (node === tree.getSelectedNode())) { return false ; } return true ; } });

Functions Usage

Learn more: Tree / Node

const node = tree.getNodeById( 'fruit' ); tree.selectNode(node); console .log(node.getFirstChild()); console .log(node.getFirstChild().getNextSibling()); console .log(node.getFirstChild().getPreviousSibling());

Events Usage

Learn more: Events

tree.on( 'click' , function ( event ) {}); tree.on( 'doubleClick' , function ( event ) {}); tree.on( 'keyDown' , function ( event ) {}); tree.on( 'keyUp' , function ( event ) {}); tree.on( 'clusterWillChange' , function ( ) {}); tree.on( 'clusterDidChange' , function ( ) {}); tree.on( 'contentWillUpdate' , function ( ) {}); tree.on( 'contentDidUpdate' , function ( ) {}); tree.on( 'openNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'closeNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'selectNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'checkNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'willOpenNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'willCloseNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'willSelectNode' , function ( Node ) {}); tree.on( 'willCheckNode' , function ( Node ) {});

API Documentation

FAQ

Index

Creating tree nodes with checkboxes

Sets the checked attribute in your rowRenderer:

const tag = require ( 'html5-tag' ); const checkbox = tag( 'input' , { type : 'checkbox' , checked : node.state.checked, 'class' : 'checkbox' , 'data-indeterminate' : node.state.indeterminate });

In your tree, add 'click', 'contentDidUpdate', 'clusterDidChange' event listeners as below:

const updateIndeterminateState = ( tree ) => { const checkboxes = tree.contentElement.querySelectorAll( 'input[type="checkbox"]' ); for ( let i = 0 ; i < checkboxes.length; ++i) { const checkbox = checkboxes[i]; if (checkbox.hasAttribute( 'data-indeterminate' )) { checkbox.indeterminate = true ; } else { checkbox.indeterminate = false ; } } }; tree.on( 'click' , function ( node ) { const currentNode = tree.getNodeFromPoint(event.clientX, event.clientY); if (!currentNode) { return ; } if (event.target.className === 'checkbox' ) { event.stopPropagation(); tree.checkNode(currentNode); return ; } }); tree.on( 'contentDidUpdate' , () => { updateIndeterminateState(tree); }); tree.on( 'clusterDidChange' , () => { updateIndeterminateState(tree); });

How to attach click event listeners to nodes?

Use event delegation [1, 2]

const el = document .querySelector( '#tree' ); const tree = new InfiniteTree(el, { }); tree.on( 'click' , function ( event ) { const target = event.target || event.srcElement; let nodeTarget = target; while (nodeTarget && nodeTarget.parentElement !== tree.contentElement) { nodeTarget = nodeTarget.parentElement; } event.stopPropagation(); const selectors = '.dropdown .btn' ; if (nodeTarget.querySelector(selectors) !== target) { return ; } console .log(target); };

Event delegation with jQuery:

const el = document .querySelector( '#tree' ); const tree = new InfiniteTree(el, { }); $(tree.contentElement).on( 'click' , '.dropdown .btn' , function ( event ) { event.stopPropagation(); console .log(event.target); });

How to use keyboard shortcuts to navigate through nodes?

tree.on( 'keyDown' , (event) => { event.preventDefault(); const node = tree.getSelectedNode(); const nodeIndex = tree.getSelectedIndex(); if (event.keyCode === 37 ) { tree.closeNode(node); } else if (event.keyCode === 38 ) { if (tree.filtered) { let prevNode = node; for ( let i = nodeIndex - 1 ; i >= 0 ; --i) { if (tree.nodes[i].state.filtered) { prevNode = tree.nodes[i]; break ; } } tree.selectNode(prevNode); } else { const prevNode = tree.nodes[nodeIndex - 1 ] || node; tree.selectNode(prevNode); } } else if (event.keyCode === 39 ) { tree.openNode(node); } else if (event.keyCode === 40 ) { if (tree.filtered) { let nextNode = node; for ( let i = nodeIndex + 1 ; i < tree.nodes.length; ++i) { if (tree.nodes[i].state.filtered) { nextNode = tree.nodes[i]; break ; } } tree.selectNode(nextNode); } else { const nextNode = tree.nodes[nodeIndex + 1 ] || node; tree.selectNode(nextNode); } } });

How to filter nodes?

In your row renderer, returns undefined or an empty string to filter out unwanted nodes (i.e. node.state.filtered === false ):

import tag from 'html5-tag' ; const renderer = ( node, treeOptions ) => { if (node.state.filtered === false ) { return ; } return tag( 'div' , treeNodeAttributes, treeNode); };

Usage

tree.filter(predicate, options)

Use a string or a function to test each node of the tree. Otherwise, it will render nothing after filtering (e.g. tree.filter(), tree.filter(null), tree.flter(0), tree.filter({}), etc.). If the predicate is an empty string, all nodes will be filtered. If the predicate is a function, returns true to keep the node, false otherwise.

Filter by string

const keyword = 'text-to-filter' ; const filterOptions = { caseSensitive : false , exactMatch : false , filterPath : 'props.name' , includeAncestors : true , includeDescendants : true }; tree.filter(keyword, filterOptions);

Filter by function

const keyword = 'text-to-filter' ; const filterOptions = { includeAncestors : true , includeDescendants : true }; tree.filter( function ( node ) { const name = node.name || '' ; return name.toLowerCase().indexOf(keyword) >= 0 ; });

Turn off filter

Calls tree.unfilter() to turn off filter.

tree.unfilter();

How to select multiple nodes using the ctrl key (or meta key)?

You need to maintain an array of selected nodes by yourself. See below for details:

let selectedNodes = []; tree.on( 'click' , (event) => { const currentNode = tree.getNodeFromPoint(event.clientX, event.clientY); if (!currentNode) { return ; } const multipleSelectionMode = event.ctrlKey || event.metaKey; if (!multipleSelectionMode) { if (selectedNodes.length > 0 ) { event.stopPropagation(); selectedNodes.forEach( selectedNode => { selectedNode.state.selected = false ; tree.updateNode(selectedNode, {}, { shallowRendering : true }); }); selectedNodes = []; tree.state.selectedNode = currentNode; currentNode.state.selected = true ; tree.updateNode(currentNode, {}, { shallowRendering : true }); } return ; } event.stopPropagation(); const selectedNode = tree.getSelectedNode(); if (selectedNodes.length === 0 && selectedNode) { selectedNodes.push(selectedNode); tree.state.selectedNode = null ; } const index = selectedNodes.indexOf(currentNode); if (index >= 0 && selectedNodes.length > 1 ) { currentNode.state.selected = false ; selectedNodes.splice(index, 1 ); tree.updateNode(currentNode, {}, { shallowRendering : true }); } if (index < 0 ) { currentNode.state.selected = true ; selectedNodes.push(currentNode); tree.updateNode(currentNode, {}, { shallowRendering : true }); } });

License

MIT