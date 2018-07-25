Creates an XKCD-style password based on your parameters.
Includes a CLI (
xkcd-password) for your convenience, and a default wordlist.
Supports both a callback-based API and Promises/A+.
Warning: I am not a cryptographer, or any sort of password expert. An audit would be greatly appreciated.
To install the module for use in your projects:
npm install xkcd-password
Or a global install to get the commandline client:
npm install xkcd-password -g
This will make the
xkcd-password command available on your path.
This can be used both as a module in another application, or when installed globally, via a commandline application.
$ xkcd-password --help
Usage: xkcd-password [options]
Options:
-n, --numWords The number of words to generate for your password. [4]
-m, --minLength Minimum lengh of words chosen for the generated password. [5]
-x, --maxLength Maximum length of words chosen for the generated password. [8]
-f, --wordFile The newline-delimited list of words to be used as the source.
-s, --separator The separator character to use between words when output to the console. [ ]
--version print version and exit
var xkcdPassword = require('xkcd-password')
var pw = new xkcdPassword()
var options = {
numWords: 4,
minLength: 5,
maxLength: 8
}
// using callbacks
pw.generate(options, function (err, result) {
console.log(result) // ['distome', 'pantries', 'sending', 'weiner']
})
// or, with promises
pw.generate(options).then(function (result) {
console.log(result) // [ 'crambo', 'piled', 'procural', 'plunk' ]
}).catch(function(err) {
if (!err) {
console.log('No errors here!')
}
})
Feel free to send pull requests! I'm not picky, but would like the following:
v2.0.0
Update all dependencies and require Node.js 4 and above. — @cabbiepete
Updates to standard style. — @fardog
Move tests to tape. — @fardog
Allow use without the
new keyword. — @fardog
v1.2.0
Replaces nomnom with minimist, and adds a custom validator for CLI options.
v1.1.1
Updates dependencies and internal documentation. Adds dependency badge.
v1.1.0
Doesn't use promises unless you haven't specified a callback. Prevents the generator from entering an infinite loop. Adds additional checks on minimum and maximum word length options.
v1.0.0
API now supports Promises as well as callbacks.
v0.2.7
Updates to the latest version of random-lib and debug.
v0.2.6
Updates to the latest version of async, so that xkcd-password and random-lib use the same version.
v0.2.5
Additional tests.
v0.2.4
Avoids releasing Zalgo on errors.
v0.2.3
Smarter rewrite of word generation function based on additional functionality that random-lib provides. Additional tests.
v0.2.2
Now uses my random-lib wrapper for
crypto.randomBytes().
v0.2.1
Now uses Node's
crypto.randomBytes() for its PRNG, rather than Math.random()
in most cases.
v0.2.0
Changes generation function to accept an "options" object rather than discrete parameters to the generate function. Provides defaults if options aren't given.
This project includes a wordlist taken from Grady Ward's Moby II, a list of words that has been placed in the public domain.
The Moby lexicon project is complete and has been place into the public domain. Use, sell, rework, excerpt and use in any way on any platform.
Placing this material on internal or public servers is also encouraged. The compiler is not aware of any export restrictions so freely distribute world-wide.
You can verify the public domain status by contacting
Grady Ward 3449 Martha Ct. Arcata, CA 95521-4884