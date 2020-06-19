Overview

A passphrase generator inspired by xkcd #936, designed to provide a high level of security and memorability. By default, passwords are generated with strength equivalent to a random 128-bit key.

Usage caveats:

If end consumers of these generated passphrases are given the ability to easily regenerate and cycle through them until they find ones they like, the level of security provided drops substantially.

While the architecture has been vetted by Cure53, the code itself has not yet been audited. Use at your own risk.

Example Usage

( async () => { console .log( await xkcdPassphrase.generate()); console .log( await xkcdPassphrase.generate( 256 )); console .log( await xkcdPassphrase.generate( 512 )); console .log( await xkcdPassphrase.generate( 32 , [ 'my' , 'awful' , 'custom' , 'word' , 'list' , 'that' , 'I' , 'created' , 'while' , 'drunk' ])); console .log( await xkcdPassphrase.generateWithWordCount( 4 )); })();

Changelog

Breaking changes in major versions:

3.0.0:

As part of upgrading from asm.js to WebAssembly (with asm.js included as a fallback), the API is fully asynchronous.

2.0.0: