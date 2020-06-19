openbase logo
xkcd-passphrase

by cyph
3.3.3 (see all)

Passphrase generator inspired by http://xkcd.com/936

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

35

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

xkcd-passphrase

Overview

A passphrase generator inspired by xkcd #936, designed to provide a high level of security and memorability. By default, passwords are generated with strength equivalent to a random 128-bit key.

Usage caveats:

  • If end consumers of these generated passphrases are given the ability to easily regenerate and cycle through them until they find ones they like, the level of security provided drops substantially.

  • While the architecture has been vetted by Cure53, the code itself has not yet been audited. Use at your own risk.

Example Usage

(async () => {
    console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate());
    /* collision pest numerous baboon tarnish aimee airgas swivel navigate */

    console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(256));
    /*
     * provolone email darkish symptom unending bridges bianca carport culminate vacancy
     * rehydrate disjoin rotten cornball mousiness cephalon appear buddhism vanity
     */

    console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(512));
    /*
     * minneapolis detonate headsman jacob lumber custodian glimmer silt lipton carded
     * avalanche shady launder issueless freebee maude unedited spearhead nickname fleshed
     * dissuade rudolph spouse lupe babolat severity chapman liquefy skunk humongous chatroom
     * eatable kay cypress olson found emergency tree
     */ 

    console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(32, [
        'my',
        'awful',
        'custom',
        'word',
        'list',
        'that',
        'I',
        'created',
        'while',
        'drunk'
    ]));
    /* that awful that custom list word list that custom custom */ 

    console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generateWithWordCount(4));
    /* oscar jury email tugboat */
})();

Changelog

Breaking changes in major versions:

3.0.0:

  • As part of upgrading from asm.js to WebAssembly (with asm.js included as a fallback), the API is fully asynchronous.

2.0.0:

  • Module bundling support.

