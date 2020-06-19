A passphrase generator inspired by xkcd #936, designed to provide a high level of security and memorability. By default, passwords are generated with strength equivalent to a random 128-bit key.
Usage caveats:
If end consumers of these generated passphrases are given the ability to easily regenerate and cycle through them until they find ones they like, the level of security provided drops substantially.
While the architecture has been vetted by Cure53, the code itself has not yet been audited. Use at your own risk.
(async () => {
console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate());
/* collision pest numerous baboon tarnish aimee airgas swivel navigate */
console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(256));
/*
* provolone email darkish symptom unending bridges bianca carport culminate vacancy
* rehydrate disjoin rotten cornball mousiness cephalon appear buddhism vanity
*/
console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(512));
/*
* minneapolis detonate headsman jacob lumber custodian glimmer silt lipton carded
* avalanche shady launder issueless freebee maude unedited spearhead nickname fleshed
* dissuade rudolph spouse lupe babolat severity chapman liquefy skunk humongous chatroom
* eatable kay cypress olson found emergency tree
*/
console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generate(32, [
'my',
'awful',
'custom',
'word',
'list',
'that',
'I',
'created',
'while',
'drunk'
]));
/* that awful that custom list word list that custom custom */
console.log(await xkcdPassphrase.generateWithWordCount(4));
/* oscar jury email tugboat */
})();
Breaking changes in major versions:
3.0.0:
2.0.0: