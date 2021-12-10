WeUI - tailor-made for WeChat web service

中文版本

Introduction

WeUI is an WeChat-like UI framework officially designed by the WeChat Design Team, tailor-made for WeChat Web development, in order to improve and standardize the experience for WeChat users. Including components such as button 、 cell 、 dialog 、 progress 、 toast 、 article 、 actionsheet 、 icon .

Documentations

WeUI documentation Wiki

WeUI design reference weui-design

Mobile demo

https://weui.io

Legacy version 1.x: https://weui.io/1.x

Legacy version 0.4.x: https://weui.io/0.4.x

Development

License

The MIT License(http://opensource.org/licenses/MIT)

Please feel free to use and contribute to the development.

Contribution

If you have any ideas or suggestions to improve Wechat WeUI, welcome to submit an issue/pull request.