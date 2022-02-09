Lightweight library for making HTTP requests in browser and Node, with a mostly-isomorphic API.
Small (a few kilobytes) and dependency-free. Usable as a native JS module. Does NOT rely on polyfills.
fetch is crippled by lack of cancelation and upload/download progress.
xhttp exposes the underlying
XMLHttpRequest and
http.ClientRequest objects to make this available.
The API is mostly isomorphic between browsers and Node.
import * as h from 'xhttp'
// Elides cancelation for simplicity of example.
function fetchString(params) {
const req = h.req(params)
return h.wait(req).then(h.resNormal)
}
// Elides cancelation for simplicity of example.
function fetchJson(params) {
return fetchString(h.paramsToJson(params)).then(h.resFromJson)
}
When using native JS modules in a browser without a bundler, import like this:
import * as h from './node_modules/xhttp/xhttp.mjs'
Or like this:
import * as h from 'https://unpkg.com/xhttp@0.14.0/xhttp.mjs'
Params
Input to
req(params).
If
query is provided, it's automatically encoded into the URL.
In browsers,
body must be anything accepted by
XMLHttpRequest.prototype.send, which includes strings and
FormData objects. In Node,
body must be either a readable stream, a string, or a
Buffer.
interface Params {
method?: string
url: string | URL
query?: {[string]: any}
username?: string
password?: string
timeout?: number
headers?: {[string]: string}
body?: string | Buffer | ReadableStream | FormData
}
Response
Result of a promise returned by
wait(req). Includes the request and original params.
ok is true is the HTTP status was between 200 and 299.
complete is true if the HTTP request has completed and the response body has been fully downloaded. In Node,
wait(req) resolves to a response where
complete is false, and requires
resToComplete(res) to make it true.
In browsers,
body is always a string. In Node,
body is initially a readable stream, which can be buffered via
resToComplete(res) into a
Buffer, or
resToString(res) into a string. Those functions are available in the browser version for symmetry.
interface Response {
req: XMLHttpRequest | http.ClientRequest
type: string
ok: boolean
complete: boolean
status: number
statusText: number
headers: {[string]: string}
body: string | Buffer | ReadableStream
params: Params
}
ResErr
Thrown by functions like
resOnlyOk(res). These errors are always opt-in.
class ResErr extends Error {
res: Response
status: number
statusText: string
message: string
}
req(params)
Creates and immediately starts the request with the given
Params. You must immediately attach callbacks via
wait(req).
The request can be used for upload/download progress and cancelation.
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com'})
req.abort()
wait(req)
Takes a request created by
req(params) and returns a promise that will resolve to a
Response.
In Node, in case of networks errors (unreachable host), the promise may fail with an error. Otherwise, it will always resolve to a
Response, even if the request was aborted, timed out, or the server returned a 400-500 error code.
To filter only "ok" responses, use
resOnlyOk(res).
In Node, the response body is a readable stream. For isomorphic behavior, use
resToString(res), available in both environments.
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com'})
const res = await h.wait(req)
console.log(res)
// In Node:
res.body.pipe(process.stdout)
resNormal(res)
"Normal" request-response: buffers the response body to a string, and ensures that the response has an "ok" status. Otherwise throws a
ResErr.
Takes and returns a
Response, always async. Should be used via
.then().
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com'})
const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resNormal)
console.log(res.body)
resOnlyOk(res)
Ensures that the response has an "ok" status. Otherwise throws a
ResErr.
Takes and returns a
Response, always sync. Should be used via
.then().
// Has a non-"ok" code, but doesn't throw.
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com/404'})
const res = await h.wait(req)
console.log(res.status) // 404
// Throws because of `resOnlyOk`.
try {
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com/404'})
const _ = await h.wait(res).then(h.resOnlyOk)
}
catch (err) {
console.log(err) // ResErr
}
resToComplete(res)
In Node, collects the response body into a single
Buffer or string. In browsers, this is a noop, provided only for symmetry;
XMLHttpRequest automatically buffers the response body into a string.
Takes and returns a
Response, always async. Should be used via
.then().
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com'})
const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resToComplete)
console.log(res.body)
resToString(res)
Similar to
resToComplete(res). In Node, this buffers the response body into a string (not a
Buffer). In browsers, this is a noop, provided for symmetry.
Takes and returns a
Response, always async. Should be used via
.then().
const req = h.req({url: 'https://example.com'})
const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resToString)
console.log(res.body)
resFromJson(res)
Invokes
JSON.parse on the response body. The body must have been already downloaded via
resToComplete(res) or
resToString(res). Should be used for receiving JSON. For sending JSON, use
paramsToJson(params).
Takes and returns a
Response, always sync. Must be preceded by body buffering. Should be used via
.then().
const req = h.req({url: '/api/some-json-endpoint'})
const res = await h.wait(req)
.then(h.resToComplete)
.then(h.resFromJson)
console.log(res.body)
paramsToJson(params)
Invokes
JSON.stringify on the request body, and adds the appropriate
content-type header. Should be used for sending JSON. For receiving JSON, use
resFromJson(res).
Takes and returns
Params.
const req = h.req(h.paramsToJson({
url: '/api/some-json-endpoint',
method: 'post',
body: {key: 'val'},
}))
Many utility functions are exported but undocumented. Peruse the source, looking for
export.
ResErr error messages now includes the response type if the response body is missing. Particularly useful for timeout responses.
Minor breaking changes in the name of simplicity and consistency:
In browsers, the following functions now always return promises, for consistency with Node:
resNormal,
resToComplete,
resToString.
The undocumented function
urlWithQuery now always returns a
URL object, rather than a string. The input
url may be a string or another
URL (not mutated).
Library reduction:
Removed undocumented:
queryFormat,
urlJoin,
urlBase,
urlSearch,
urlHash.
Use the native
URL and
URLSearchParams interfaces for URL decoding and encoding. (No change in the documented
Params API;
url and
query work the same as before.)
Reduced the unminified size of both files by ≈1 KiB (browser to 6 KiB, Node to 8 KiB).
Revert one of the breaking changes in
0.13.0: headers are once again called
headers, rather than
head, for consistency with Node's convention.
Query formatting improvements:
Date.prototype.toISOString, producing strings like
0001-02-03T04:05:06.000Z.
''.
Breaking:
The API has been revised, simplified, and made mostly isomorphic between browsers and Node.
Uses promises to simplify response transformation. Still exposes the underlying request objects, allowing progress tracking and cancelation.
Provided only as native JS modules. Not compatible with IE or
require.
Minor improvements:
Supports lists in queries and headers.
The Node version is now dependency-free.
Browser:
Breaking:
renamed
Xhttp →
request
request and
transformParams no longer treat
body as query params for read-only requests. Now you explicitly pass
params.query instead. This works for all HTTP methods, not just GET/HEAD/OPTIONS as before.
Automatic query encoding no longer omits values with empty strings, but does still omit
null or
undefined values.
Node:
Params now accept a dict of query parameters that are automatically formdata-encoded and appended to the URL:
xhttp.bufferedRequest({
url: 'https://google.com/search',
query: {q: 'test'},
}, (err, response) => {
// ...
})
This makes a request to
https://google.com/search?q=test.
Node:
Breaking: removed futures and the Posterus dependency. The API is now callback-based. The user is expected to add promises/futures/observables/etc. by themselves. This makes us more flexible and lightweight.
Node:
Minor but breaking cleanup.
httpRequest →
textRequest
okErr →
httpError
textRequest and
jsonRequest no longer implicitly use
httpError to throw on non-200+ responses
.reason = 'abort', not
.reason = 'aborted' for mental consistency with its counterpart in the browser library
Also updated dependencies.
Browser:
Breaking cleanup. Renamed/replaced most lower-level utils (that nobody ever used) to simplify customization. See the Misc Utils section for the new examples. The main
Xhttp function works the same way, so most users shouldn't notice a difference.
Node:
Breaking:
Response no longer has a
.stream property; in a streaming response, the
.body is a stream.
bufferBody and
stringifyBody now work on anything with a
.body and don't require the full
Response structure.
bufferBody consistently returns a future.
I'm receptive to suggestions. If this library almost satisfies you but needs changes, open an issue or chat me up. Contacts: https://mitranim.com/#contacts