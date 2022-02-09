Overview

Lightweight library for making HTTP requests in browser and Node, with a mostly-isomorphic API.

Small (a few kilobytes) and dependency-free. Usable as a native JS module. Does NOT rely on polyfills.

Why

Native APIs are too low-level and error-prone.

Other libraries are too bloated.

fetch is crippled by lack of cancelation and upload/download progress. xhttp exposes the underlying XMLHttpRequest and http.ClientRequest objects to make this available.

Usage

The API is mostly isomorphic between browsers and Node.

import * as h from 'xhttp' function fetchString ( params ) { const req = h.req(params) return h.wait(req).then(h.resNormal) } function fetchJson ( params ) { return fetchString(h.paramsToJson(params)).then(h.resFromJson) }

When using native JS modules in a browser without a bundler, import like this:

import * as h from './node_modules/xhttp/xhttp.mjs'

Or like this:

import * as h from 'https://unpkg.com/xhttp@0.14.0/xhttp.mjs'

API

Types

Params

Input to req(params) .

If query is provided, it's automatically encoded into the URL.

In browsers, body must be anything accepted by XMLHttpRequest.prototype.send , which includes strings and FormData objects. In Node, body must be either a readable stream, a string, or a Buffer .

interface Params { method?: string url: string | URL query?: {[ string ]: any } username?: string password?: string timeout?: number headers?: {[ string ]: string } body?: string | Buffer | ReadableStream | FormData }

Response

Result of a promise returned by wait(req) . Includes the request and original params.

ok is true is the HTTP status was between 200 and 299.

complete is true if the HTTP request has completed and the response body has been fully downloaded. In Node, wait(req) resolves to a response where complete is false, and requires resToComplete(res) to make it true.

In browsers, body is always a string. In Node, body is initially a readable stream, which can be buffered via resToComplete(res) into a Buffer , or resToString(res) into a string. Those functions are available in the browser version for symmetry.

interface Response { req: XMLHttpRequest | http.ClientRequest type : string ok: boolean complete: boolean status: number statusText: number headers: {[ string ]: string } body: string | Buffer | ReadableStream params: Params }

ResErr

Thrown by functions like resOnlyOk(res) . These errors are always opt-in.

class ResErr extends Error { res: Response status: number statusText: string message: string }

Creates and immediately starts the request with the given Params . You must immediately attach callbacks via wait(req) .

The request can be used for upload/download progress and cancelation.

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com' }) req.abort()

Takes a request created by req(params) and returns a promise that will resolve to a Response .

In Node, in case of networks errors (unreachable host), the promise may fail with an error. Otherwise, it will always resolve to a Response , even if the request was aborted, timed out, or the server returned a 400-500 error code.

To filter only "ok" responses, use resOnlyOk(res) .

In Node, the response body is a readable stream. For isomorphic behavior, use resToString(res) , available in both environments.

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com' }) const res = await h.wait(req) console .log(res) res.body.pipe(process.stdout)

"Normal" request-response: buffers the response body to a string, and ensures that the response has an "ok" status. Otherwise throws a ResErr .

Takes and returns a Response , always async. Should be used via .then() .

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com' }) const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resNormal) console .log(res.body)

Ensures that the response has an "ok" status. Otherwise throws a ResErr .

Takes and returns a Response , always sync. Should be used via .then() .

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com/404' }) const res = await h.wait(req) console .log(res.status) try { const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com/404' }) const _ = await h.wait(res).then(h.resOnlyOk) } catch (err) { console .log(err) }

In Node, collects the response body into a single Buffer or string. In browsers, this is a noop, provided only for symmetry; XMLHttpRequest automatically buffers the response body into a string.

Takes and returns a Response , always async. Should be used via .then() .

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com' }) const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resToComplete) console .log(res.body)

Similar to resToComplete(res) . In Node, this buffers the response body into a string (not a Buffer ). In browsers, this is a noop, provided for symmetry.

Takes and returns a Response , always async. Should be used via .then() .

const req = h.req({ url : 'https://example.com' }) const res = await h.wait(req).then(h.resToString) console .log(res.body)

Invokes JSON.parse on the response body. The body must have been already downloaded via resToComplete(res) or resToString(res) . Should be used for receiving JSON. For sending JSON, use paramsToJson(params) .

Takes and returns a Response , always sync. Must be preceded by body buffering. Should be used via .then() .

const req = h.req({ url : '/api/some-json-endpoint' }) const res = await h.wait(req) .then(h.resToComplete) .then(h.resFromJson) console .log(res.body)

Invokes JSON.stringify on the request body, and adds the appropriate content-type header. Should be used for sending JSON. For receiving JSON, use resFromJson(res) .

Takes and returns Params .

const req = h.req(h.paramsToJson({ url : '/api/some-json-endpoint' , method : 'post' , body : { key : 'val' }, }))

Changelog

ResErr error messages now includes the response type if the response body is missing. Particularly useful for timeout responses.

Minor breaking changes in the name of simplicity and consistency:

In browsers, the following functions now always return promises, for consistency with Node: resNormal , resToComplete , resToString .

The undocumented function urlWithQuery now always returns a URL object, rather than a string. The input url may be a string or another URL (not mutated).

Library reduction: Removed undocumented: queryFormat , urlJoin , urlBase , urlSearch , urlHash . Use the native URL and URLSearchParams interfaces for URL decoding and encoding. (No change in the documented Params API; url and query work the same as before.)



Reduced the unminified size of both files by ≈1 KiB (browser to 6 KiB, Node to 8 KiB).

Revert one of the breaking changes in 0.13.0 : headers are once again called headers , rather than head , for consistency with Node's convention.

Query formatting improvements:

Machine-readable date encoding via Date.prototype.toISOString , producing strings like 0001-02-03T04:05:06.000Z .

, producing strings like . Reject non-string query keys.

Nil query values are encoded as '' .

. Other non-primitive query values are rejected with an exception.

Breaking:

The API has been revised, simplified, and made mostly isomorphic between browsers and Node.

Uses promises to simplify response transformation. Still exposes the underlying request objects, allowing progress tracking and cancelation.

Provided only as native JS modules. Not compatible with IE or require .

Minor improvements:

Supports lists in queries and headers.

The Node version is now dependency-free.

Browser:

Breaking:

renamed Xhttp → request

request and transformParams no longer treat body as query params for read-only requests. Now you explicitly pass params.query instead. This works for all HTTP methods, not just GET/HEAD/OPTIONS as before.

Automatic query encoding no longer omits values with empty strings, but does still omit null or undefined values.

Node:

Params now accept a dict of query parameters that are automatically formdata-encoded and appended to the URL:

xhttp .bufferedRequest ({ url : 'https://google.com/search' , query : { q : 'test' }, }, (err, response) => { })

This makes a request to https://google.com/search?q=test .

Node:

Breaking: removed futures and the Posterus dependency. The API is now callback-based. The user is expected to add promises/futures/observables/etc. by themselves. This makes us more flexible and lightweight.

Node:

Minor but breaking cleanup.

renamed httpRequest → textRequest

→ renamed okErr → httpError

→ textRequest and jsonRequest no longer implicitly use httpError to throw on non-200+ responses

and no longer implicitly use to throw on non-200+ responses an aborted response now has .reason = 'abort' , not .reason = 'aborted' for mental consistency with its counterpart in the browser library

Also updated dependencies.

Browser:

Breaking cleanup. Renamed/replaced most lower-level utils (that nobody ever used) to simplify customization. See the Misc Utils section for the new examples. The main Xhttp function works the same way, so most users shouldn't notice a difference.

Node:

Breaking: Response no longer has a .stream property; in a streaming response, the .body is a stream.

bufferBody and stringifyBody now work on anything with a .body and don't require the full Response structure.

bufferBody consistently returns a future.

