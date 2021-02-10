This is an npm package that implements the W3C XMLHttpRequest specification on top of the node.js APIs.
This library is tested against the following platforms.
Keep in mind that the versions above are not hard requirements.
The preferred installation method is to add the library to the
dependencies
section in your
package.json.
{
"dependencies": {
"xhr2": "*"
}
}
Alternatively,
npm can be used to install the library directly.
npm install xhr2
Once the library is installed,
require-ing it returns the
XMLHttpRequest
constructor.
var XMLHttpRequest = require('xhr2');
The other objects that are usually defined in an XHR environment are hanging
off of
XMLHttpRequest.
var XMLHttpRequestUpload = XMLHttpRequest.XMLHttpRequestUpload;
MDN (the Mozilla Developer Network) has a great intro to XMLHttpRequest.
This library's CoffeeDocs can be used as quick reference to the XMLHttpRequest specification parts that were implemented.
The following standard features are implemented.
http and
https URI protocols
send() accepts the following data types: String, ArrayBufferView,
ArrayBuffer (deprecated in the standard)
responseType values:
text,
json,
arraybuffer
readystatechange and download progress events
overrideMimeType()
abort()
timeout
The following node.js extensions are implemented.
send() accepts a node.js Buffer
responseType to
buffer produces a node.js Buffer
nodejsSet does XHR network configuration that is not exposed in browsers,
for security reasons
The following standard features are not implemented.
file:// URIs
data: URIs
The library aims to implement the W3C XMLHttpRequest specification, so the library's API will always be a (hopefully growing) subset of the API in the specification.
The following commands will get the source tree in a
node-xhr2/ directory and
build the library.
git clone git://github.com/pwnall/node-xhr2.git
cd node-xhr2
npm install
npm pack
Installing CoffeeScript globally will let you type
cake instead of
node_modules/.bin/cake
npm install -g coffeescript
The library comes with unit tests that exercise the XMLHttpRequest API.
cake test
The tests themselves can be tested by running them in a browser environment, where a different XMLHttpRequest implementation is available. Both Google Chrome and Firefox deviate from the specification in small ways, so it's best to run the tests in both browsers and mentally compute an intersection of the failing tests.
cake webtest
BROWSER=firefox cake webtest
The library is Copyright (c) 2013 Victor Costan, and distributed under the MIT License.