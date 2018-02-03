An extremely tiny HTTP/HTTPS request client for Node and the browser. Uses xhr in the browser and simple-get in Node.
Supported response types: JSON, ArrayBuffer, and text (default).
For streaming requests, you can just use simple-get directly. It works in Node/browser and supports true streaming in new versions of Chrome/FireFox.
npm install xhr-request --save
A simple example, loading JSON:
var request = require('xhr-request')
request('http://foo.com/some/api', {
json: true
}, function (err, data) {
if (err) throw err
// the JSON result
console.log(data.foo.bar)
})
Another example, sending a JSON
body with a
query parameter. Receives binary data as the response.
var request = require('xhr-request')
request('http://foo.com/some/api', {
method: 'PUT',
json: true,
body: { foo: 'bar' },
responseType: 'arraybuffer',
query: {
sort: 'name'
}
}, function (err, data) {
if (err) throw err
console.log('got ArrayBuffer result: ', data)
})
There are a lot of HTTP clients, but most of them are Node-centric and lead to large browser bundles with builtins like
url,
buffer,
http,
zlib, streams, etc.
With browserify, this bundles to 7kb minified. Compare to 742kb for request, 153kb for got, 74kb for simple-get, and 25kb for nets.
req = xhrRequest(url, [opt], [callback])
Sends a request to the given
url with optional
opt settings, triggering
callback on complete.
Options:
query (String|Object)
headers (Object)
json (Boolean)
responseType defaults to
'json' and
body will be sent as JSON
responseType (String)
'text',
'arraybuffer' or
'json'
'text' unless
json is true
body (String|JSON)
json is true
method (String)
'GET'
timeout (Number)
The
callback is called with the arguments
(error, data, response)
error on success will be null/undefined
data the result of the request, either a JSON object, string, or
ArrayBuffer
response the request response, see below
The response object has the following form:
{
statusCode: Number,
method: String,
headers: {},
url: String,
rawRequest: {}
}
The
rawRequest is the XMLHttpRequest in the browser, and the
http response in Node.
Since
opt is optional, you can specify
callback as the second argument.
req.abort()
The returned
req (the ClientRequest or XMLHttpRequest) has an
abort() method which can be used to cancel the request and send an Error to the callback.
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.