This module wraps the XMLHttpRequest object with Promise/A+ compliant promises. The promise implementation is provided by the zousan promise library.
Because xhr-promise uses the XMLHttpRequest object this library will work with IE7+, Safari 5+ and evergreen browsers (Chrome and Firefox).
This package is available on npm as:
npm install xhr-promise
The xhr-promise code in this example does the same thing as the following XMLHttpRequest code.
xhr-promise code:
var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require('xhr-promise');
var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise();
xhrPromise.send({
method: 'POST',
url: 'https://example.com/form',
data: 'foo=bar'
})
.then(function (results) {
if (results.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('request failed');
}
// ...
})
.catch(function (e) {
console.error('XHR error');
// ...
});
XMLHttpRequest code:
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.onload = function () {
if (xhr.status !== 200) {
throw new Error('request failed');
}
// ...
}
xhr.onerror = function () {
console.error('XHR error');
// ...
}
xhr.open('POST', 'https://example.com/form', true);
xhr.send('foo=bar');
You still have direct access to the XMLHttpRequest instance if you want to access or manipulate the object state yourself.
var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require('xhr-promise');
var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise();
xhrPromise.send({...})
.then(function () {
var xhr = xhrPromise.getXHR();
});
$ npm install
$ grunt test
MIT