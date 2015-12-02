openbase logo
xhr-promise

by Scott Brady
2.0.0 (see all)

Wrap the XMLHttpRequest object with Promise/A+ compliant promises.

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

697

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Build Status NPM version

xhr-promise

This module wraps the XMLHttpRequest object with Promise/A+ compliant promises. The promise implementation is provided by the zousan promise library.

Browser support

Because xhr-promise uses the XMLHttpRequest object this library will work with IE7+, Safari 5+ and evergreen browsers (Chrome and Firefox).

Installation

This package is available on npm as:

npm install xhr-promise

Example

The xhr-promise code in this example does the same thing as the following XMLHttpRequest code.

xhr-promise code:

var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require('xhr-promise');

var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise();

xhrPromise.send({
    method: 'POST',
    url: 'https://example.com/form',
    data: 'foo=bar'
  })
  .then(function (results) {
    if (results.status !== 200) {
      throw new Error('request failed');
    }
    // ...
  })
  .catch(function (e) {
    console.error('XHR error');
    // ...
  });

XMLHttpRequest code:

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();

xhr.onload = function () {
  if (xhr.status !== 200) {
    throw new Error('request failed');
  }
  // ...
}

xhr.onerror = function () {
  console.error('XHR error');
  // ...
}

xhr.open('POST', 'https://example.com/form', true);

xhr.send('foo=bar');

Access to the XMLHttpRequest object

You still have direct access to the XMLHttpRequest instance if you want to access or manipulate the object state yourself.

var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require('xhr-promise');

var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise();

xhrPromise.send({...})
  .then(function () {
    var xhr = xhrPromise.getXHR();
  });

Running the tests

$ npm install
$ grunt test

License

MIT

