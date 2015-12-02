This module wraps the XMLHttpRequest object with Promise/A+ compliant promises. The promise implementation is provided by the zousan promise library.

Browser support

Because xhr-promise uses the XMLHttpRequest object this library will work with IE7+, Safari 5+ and evergreen browsers (Chrome and Firefox).

Installation

This package is available on npm as:

npm install xhr-promise

Example

The xhr-promise code in this example does the same thing as the following XMLHttpRequest code.

xhr-promise code:

var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require ( 'xhr-promise' ); var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise(); xhrPromise.send({ method : 'POST' , url : 'https://example.com/form' , data : 'foo=bar' }) .then( function ( results ) { if (results.status !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( 'request failed' ); } }) .catch( function ( e ) { console .error( 'XHR error' ); });

XMLHttpRequest code:

var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest(); xhr.onload = function ( ) { if (xhr.status !== 200 ) { throw new Error ( 'request failed' ); } } xhr.onerror = function ( ) { console .error( 'XHR error' ); } xhr.open( 'POST' , 'https://example.com/form' , true ); xhr.send( 'foo=bar' );

Access to the XMLHttpRequest object

You still have direct access to the XMLHttpRequest instance if you want to access or manipulate the object state yourself.

var XMLHttpRequestPromise = require ( 'xhr-promise' ); var xhrPromise = new XMLHttpRequestPromise(); xhrPromise.send({...}) .then( function ( ) { var xhr = xhrPromise.getXHR(); });

Running the tests

npm install grunt test

License

MIT