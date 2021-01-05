openbase logo
xm

xhr-mock

by James Newell
2.5.1 (see all)

Utility for mocking XMLHttpRequest.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

144K

GitHub Stars

191

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

21

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Mocking

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xhr-mock

This repo is a mono-repo managed by lernajs.

📖 Documentation

The documentation for the main NPM package can be found here.

🛠 Development

Install the dependencies:

yarn
yarn run bootstrap

The NPM package

Build and test the package:

cd packages/xhr-mock
yarn run build # transpile the sources
yarn run test  # run the unit tests

The integration tests

Test the package against a few well known XHR libraries:

# NOTE: you need to build the main package first
cd packages/xhr-mock-tests
yarn run test  # run the integration tests

🎁 Contributing

Contributors are very welcome! Please raise an issue or PR on Github.

