A small XMLHttpRequest wrapper. Designed for use with browserify, webpack etc.
API is a subset of request so you can write code that works in both node.js and the browser by using
require('request') in your code and telling your browser bundler to load
xhr instead of
request.
For browserify, add a browser field to your
package.json:
"browser": {
"request": "xhr"
}
For webpack, add a resolve.alias field to your configuration:
"resolve": {
"alias": {
"request$": "xhr"
}
}
Browser support: IE8+ and everything else.
npm install xhr
var xhr = require("xhr")
xhr({
method: "post",
body: someJSONString,
uri: "/foo",
headers: {
"Content-Type": "application/json"
}
}, function (err, resp, body) {
// check resp.statusCode
})
var req = xhr(options, callback)
type XhrOptions = String | {
useXDR: Boolean?,
sync: Boolean?,
uri: String,
url: String,
method: String?,
timeout: Number?,
headers: Object?,
body: String? | Object?,
json: Boolean? | Object?,
username: String?,
password: String?,
withCredentials: Boolean?,
responseType: String?,
beforeSend: Function?
}
xhr := (XhrOptions, Callback<Response>) => Request
the returned object is either an
XMLHttpRequest instance
or an
XDomainRequest instance (if on IE8/IE9 &&
options.useXDR is set to
true)
Your callback will be called once with the arguments
(
Error,
response ,
body ) where the response is an object:
{
body: Object||String,
statusCode: Number,
method: String,
headers: {},
url: String,
rawRequest: xhr
}
body: HTTP response body -
XMLHttpRequest.response,
XMLHttpRequest.responseText or
XMLHttpRequest.responseXML depending on the request type.
rawRequest: Original
XMLHttpRequest instance
or
XDomainRequest instance (if on IE8/IE9 &&
options.useXDR is set to
true)
headers: A collection of headers where keys are header names converted to lowercase
Your callback will be called with an
Error if there is an error in the browser that prevents sending the request.
A HTTP 500 response is not going to cause an error to be returned.
var req = xhr(url, callback) -
a simple string instead of the options. In this case, a GET request will be made to that url.
var req = xhr(url, options, callback) -
the above may also be called with the standard set of options.
var req = xhr.{post, put, patch, del, head, get}(url, callback)
var req = xhr.{post, put, patch, del, head, get}(options, callback)
var req = xhr.{post, put, patch, del, head, get}(url, options, callback)
The
xhr module has convience functions attached that will make requests with the given method.
Each function is named after its method, with the exception of
DELETE which is called
xhr.del for compatibility.
The method shorthands may be combined with the url-first form of
xhr for succinct and descriptive requests. For example,
xhr.post('/post-to-me', function(err, resp) {
console.log(resp.body)
})
or
xhr.del('/delete-me', { headers: { my: 'auth' } }, function (err, resp) {
console.log(resp.statusCode);
})
options.method
Specify the method the
XMLHttpRequest should be opened
with. Passed to
XMLHttpRequest.open. Defaults to "GET"
options.useXDR
Specify whether this is a cross origin (CORS) request for IE<10.
Switches IE to use
XDomainRequest instead of
XMLHttpRequest.
Ignored in other browsers.
Note that headers cannot be set on an XDomainRequest instance.
options.sync
Specify whether this is a synchrounous request. Note that when this is true the callback will be called synchronously. In most cases this option should not be used. Only use if you know what you are doing!
options.body
Pass in body to be send across the
XMLHttpRequest.
Generally should be a string. But anything that's valid as
a parameter to
XMLHttpRequest.send should work (Buffer for file, etc.).
If
options.json is
true, then this must be a JSON-serializable object.
options.body is passed to
JSON.stringify and sent.
options.uri or
options.url
The uri to send a request to. Passed to
XMLHttpRequest.open.
options.url and
options.uri are aliases for each other.
options.headers
An object of headers that should be set on the request. The
key, value pair is passed to
XMLHttpRequest.setRequestHeader
options.timeout
Number of miliseconds to wait for response. Defaults to 0 (no timeout). Ignored when
options.sync is true.
options.json
Set to
true to send request as
application/json (see
options.body) and parse response from JSON.
For backwards compatibility
options.json can also be a valid JSON-serializable value to be sent to the server. Additionally the response body is still parsed as JSON
For sending booleans as JSON body see FAQ
options.withCredentials
Specify whether user credentials are to be included in a cross-origin
request. Sets
XMLHttpRequest.withCredentials. Defaults to false.
A wildcard
* cannot be used in the
Access-Control-Allow-Origin header when
withCredentials is true.
The header needs to specify your origin explicitly or browser will abort the request.
options.responseType
Determines the data type of the
response. Sets
XMLHttpRequest.responseType. For example, a
responseType of
document will return a parsed
Document object as the
response.body for an XML resource.
options.beforeSend
A function being called right before the
send method of the
XMLHttpRequest or
XDomainRequest instance is called. The
XMLHttpRequest or
XDomainRequest instance is passed as an argument.
options.xhr
Pass an
XMLHttpRequest object (or something that acts like one) to use instead of constructing a new one using the
XMLHttpRequest or
XDomainRequest constructors. Useful for testing.
options.json - you can set it to
true on a GET request to tell
xhr to parse the response body.
options.json body is returned as-is (a string or when
responseType is set and the browser supports it - a result of parsing JSON or XML)
options.body should be a string. You need to serialize your object before passing to
xhr for sending.
options.json:true with
options.body for convenience - then
xhr will do the serialization and set content-type accordingly.
.pipe() etc.
"true" as body by passing it as
options.json anymore?
true as a value was a bug. Despite what
JSON.stringify does, the string
"true" is not valid JSON. If you're sending booleans as JSON, please consider wrapping them in an object or array to save yourself from more trouble in the future. To bring back the old behavior, hardcode
options.json to
true and set
options.body to your boolean value.
onprogress listener?
beforeSend function for non-standard things that are browser specific. In this case:
xhr({
...
beforeSend: function(xhrObject){
xhrObject.onprogress = function(){}
}
})
You can override the constructor used to create new requests for testing. When you're making a new request:
xhr({ xhr: new MockXMLHttpRequest() })
or you can override the constructors used to create requests at the module level:
xhr.XMLHttpRequest = MockXMLHttpRequest
xhr.XDomainRequest = MockXDomainRequest