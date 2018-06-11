With XHook, you could easily implement functionality to:
Here, we're converting vowels to z's in all requests to 'example.txt':
//modify 'responseText' of 'example2.txt'
xhook.after(function(request, response) {
if(request.url.match(/example\.txt$/))
response.text = response.text.replace(/[aeiou]/g,'z');
});
Tested in IE8+, Chrome, Firefox, Safari
⚠️ It's important to include XHook first as other libraries may store a reference to
XMLHttpRequest before XHook can patch it
Development xhook.js 14KB
Production xhook.min.js 6KB
CDN (Use
latest or lock to one of the available versions)
<script src="//unpkg.com/xhook@latest/dist/xhook.min.js"></script>
xhook.before(handler(request[, callback])[, index])
Modifying any property of the
request object will modify the underlying XHR before it is sent.
To make the
handler is asynchronous, just include the optional
callback function, which accepts an optional
response object.
To provide a fake response,
return or
callback() a
response object.
xhook.after(handler(request, response[, callback]) [, index])
Modifying any property of the
response object will modify the underlying XHR before it is received.
To make the
handler is asynchronous, just include the optional
callback function.
xhook.enable()
Enables XHook (swaps out the native
XMLHttpRequest class). XHook is enabled be default.
xhook.disable()
Disables XHook (swaps the native
XMLHttpRequest class back in)
request Object
method (String) (
open(method,url))
url (String) (
open(method,url))
body (String) (
send(body))
headers (Object) (Contains Name-Value pairs set with
setRequestHeader(name,value))
timeout (Number) (
timeout)
type (String) (
responseType)
withCredentials (String) (
withCredentials)
response Object
status (Number) Required when for fake
responses (
status)
statusText (String) (
statusText)
text (String) (
responseText)
headers (Object) (Contains Name-Value pairs retrieved with
getAllResponseHeaders())
xml (XML) (
responseXML)
data (Varies) (
response)
The dark red
before hook is returning a
response object, which will trigger the
after
hooks, then trigger the appropriate events, so it appears as if
response came from
the server.
XHook does not attempt to resolve any browser compatibility issues. Libraries like jQuery
and https://github.com/ilinsky/xmlhttprequest will attempt to do this. XHook simply proxies to and from
XMLHttpRequest, so you may use any library
conjunction with XHook, just make sure to load XHook first.
You may use synchronous XHR, though this will cause asynchronous hooks to be skipped.
See CONTRIBUTING for instructions on how to build and run XHook locally.
Contributors:
