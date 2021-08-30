openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
xt

xgettext-template

by Guillaume C. Marty
4.1.1 (see all)

Extracts translatable strings from source. Identical to xgettext but for template languages.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

6mos ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

9

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xgettext-template CI

Extracts translatable strings from source. Identical to xgettext(1) but for template languages.

Template language support

React's JSX and Pug are todos (PRs are much appreciated).

Installation

$ npm install -g xgettext-template

Usage

$ xgettext-template [OPTION] [INPUTFILE]...

Options

Input file location:
  -f, --files-from  get list of input files from FILE
  -D, --directory   add DIRECTORY to list for input files search[default: ["."]]

Output file location:
  -o, --output  write output to specified file          [default: "messages.po"]

Choice of input file language:
  -L, --language  recognise the specified language
                  (Handlebars, Swig, Volt, EJS, Nunjucks)

Input file interpretation:
  --from-code  encoding of input files                        [default: "ascii"]

Operation mode:
  -j, --join-existing  join messages with existing file         [default: false]

Language specific options:
  -k, --keyword  look for WORD as an additional keyword

Output details:
  --force-po     write PO file even if empty                    [default: false]
  --no-location  do not write '#: filename:line' lines          [default: false]
  -s, --sort-output  generate sorted output                     [default: false]

Informative output:
  -h, --help     display this help and exit                            [boolean]
  -V, --version  output version information and exit                   [boolean]

More information about each option can be found in the xgettext manual.

In Poedit

Go to File - Preferences... in Poedit and add a new parser in the Parsers tab:

Poedit parser configuration

Please note that in this Windows example you have to use xgettext-template.cmd. The .cmd extension should not be there on *nix platforms.

General workflow

In the following Handlebars example translatable content is passed to helpers (_ and ngettext):

<button>{{_ "Sign in"}}</button>

<p>{{count}} {{ngettext "country" "countries" count}}</p>

With Handlebars, this requires helpers being registered:

Handlebars.registerHelper('_', function(msgid) {
  return i18n.gettext(msgid);
});

Handlebars.registerHelper('ngettext', function(msgid, plural, count) {
  return i18n.ngettext(msgid, plural, count);
});

What this i18n object refers to is up to you. Some (client/server) options are:

xgettext-template parses the strings above out of your templates into gettext's PO files. These PO files are then translated and compiled to binary MO files using applications like Poedit. The MO files are passed as input the i18n library (above).

Development

  • Clone repository and run npm install.
  • Have your editor run eslint or run npm run lint to lint.
  • Run npm test to run tests.

Note

xgettext-template initial development was founded by Dijiwan.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial