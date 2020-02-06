The xero-node SDK makes it easy for developers to access Xero's APIs in their JavaScript code, and build robust applications and software using small business & general ledger accounting data.

Table of Contents

API Client documentation

This SDK supports full method coverage for the following Xero API sets:

API Set Description Accounting The Accounting API exposes accounting functions of the main Xero application (most commonly used) Assets The Assets API exposes fixed asset related functions of the Xero Accounting application Bankfeeds The Bankfeeds API facilitates the flow of transaction and statement data Files The Files API provides access to the files, folders, and the association of files within a Xero organisation Projects Xero Projects allows businesses to track time and costs on projects/jobs and report on profitability Payroll (AU) The (AU) Payroll API exposes payroll related functions of the payroll Xero application Payroll (NZ) The (NZ) Payroll API exposes payroll related functions of the payroll Xero application Payroll (UK) The (UK) Payroll API exposes payroll related functions of the payroll Xero application

Sample Applications

Sample apps can get you started quickly with simple auth flows and advanced usage examples.

Sample App Description Screenshot starter-app Basic getting started code samples full-app Complete app with more complex examples custom-connections-starter Basic app showing Custom Connections - a Xero premium option for building M2M integrations to a single org xero-node-sso-app App showing Xero Single Sign On - as well as basic setup and usage of the Xero App Store appStoreApi.getSubscription endpoint xero-node-sso-form App showing Sign up with Xero to Lead

Xero Account Requirements

Create a free Xero user account

Login to your Xero developer dashboard and create an API application

Copy the credentials from your API app and store them using a secure ENV variable strategy

Decide the neccesary scopes for your app's functionality

Installation

To install this SDK in your project:

npm install xero-node

Configuration

import { XeroClient } from 'xero-node' ; const xero = new XeroClient({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUris : [ `http://localhost: ${port} /callback` ], scopes : 'openid profile email accounting.transactions offline_access' .split( " " ), state : 'returnPage=my-sweet-dashboard' , httpTimeout : 3000 });

Authentication

All API requests go through Xero's OAuth2.0 gateway and require a valid access_token to be set on the client which appends the access_token JWT to the header of each request.

If you are making an API call for the first time:

Send the user to the Xero authorization URL

let consentUrl = await xero.buildConsentUrl(); res.redirect(consentUrl);

The user will authorize your application and be sent to your redirect_uri

process.env.REDIRECT_URI => /callback?code=xyz123

You exchange the temporary code for a valid token_set

const tokenSet = await xero.apiCallback(req.url);

It is recommended that you store this token set JSON in a datastore in relation to the user who has authenticated the Xero API connection. Each time you want to call the Xero API, you will need to access the previously generated token set, initialize it on the SDK client , and refresh the access_token prior to making API calls.

Token Set

key value description id_token: "xxx.yyy.zzz" OpenID Connect token returned if openid profile email scopes accepted access_token: "xxx.yyy.zzz" Bearer token with a 30 minute expiration required for all API calls expires_in: 1800 Time in seconds till the token expires - 1800s is 30m refresh_token: "XXXXXXX" Alphanumeric string used to obtain a new Token Set w/ a fresh access_token - 60 day expiry scope: "email profile openid accounting.transactions offline_access" The Xero permissions that are embedded in the access_token

Example Token Set JSON:

{ "id_token" : "xxx.yyy.zz" , "access_token" : "xxx.yyy.zzz" , "expires_in" : 1800 , "token_type" : "Bearer" , "refresh_token" : "xxxxxxxxx" , "scope" : "email profile openid accounting.transactions offline_access" }

Custom Connections

Custom Connections are a Xero premium option used for building M2M integrations to a single organisation. A custom connection uses OAuth2.0's client_credentials grant which eliminates the step of exchanging the temporary code for a token set.

To use this SDK with a Custom Connection :

import { XeroClient } from 'xero-node' ; const xero = new XeroClient({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , grantType : 'client_credentials' }); const tokenSet = await xero.getClientCredentialsToken(); const invoices = await xero.accountingApi.getInvoices( '' );

Because Custom Connections are only valid for a single organisation you don't need to pass the xero-tenant-id as the first parameter to every method, or more specifically for this SDK xeroTenantId can be an empty string.

Becuase the SDK is generated from the OpenAPI spec the parameter remains which requires you to pass an empty string to use this SDK with a Custom Connection.

App Store Subscriptions

If you are implementing subscriptions to participate in Xero's App Store you will need to setup App Store subscriptions endpoints.

When a plan is successfully purchased, the user is redirected back to the URL specified in the setup process. The Xero App Store appends the subscription Id to this URL so you can immediately determine what plan the user has subscribed to through the subscriptions API.

With your app credentials you can create a client via client_credentials grant_type with the marketplace.billing scope. This unique access_token will allow you to query any functions in appStoreApi . Client Credentials tokens to query app store endpoints will only work for apps that have completed the App Store on-boarding process.

const xeroAppStoreClient = new XeroClient({ clientId: process.env.CLIENT_ID, clientSecret: process.env.CLIENT_SECRET, grantType: 'client_credentials' , scopes: [ 'marketplace.billing' ] }); try { await xeroAppStoreClient.getClientCredentialsToken() } catch (e) { console .log( 'ERROR: ' , e) } const subscriptionRequest = await xeroAppStoreClient.appStoreApi.getSubscription(subscripionId) console .log(subscriptionRequest.body) { currentPeriodEnd: 2021 -09 -02 T20: 08 : 58.772 Z, endDate: null , id: '03bc74f2-1237-4477-b782-2dfb1a6d8b21' , organisationId: '79e8b2e5-c63d-4dce-888f-e0f3e9eac647' , plans: [ Plan { id: '6abc26f3-9390-4194-8b25-ce8b9942fda9' , name: 'Small' , status: 'ACTIVE' , subscriptionItems: [ endDate: null , id: '834cff4c-b753-4de2-9e7a-3451e14fa17a' , price: { id: '2310de92-c7c0-4bcb-b972-fb7612177bc7' , amount: 0.1 , currency: 'NZD' }, product: Product { id: '9586421f-7325-4493-bac9-d93be06a6a38' , name: '' , type : 'FIXED' }, startDate: 2021 -08 -02 T20: 08 : 58.772 Z, testMode: true ] } ], startDate: 2021 -08 -02 T20: 08 : 58.772 Z, status: 'ACTIVE' , testMode: true }

You should use the subscription data to provision user access/permissions to your application.

App Store Subscription Webhooks

In additon to a subscription Id being passed through the URL, when a purchase or an upgrade takes place you will be notified via a webhook. You can then use the subscription Id in the webhook payload to query the AppStore endpoints and determine what plan the user purchased, upgraded, downgraded or cancelled.

Refer to Xero's documenation to learn more about setting up and receiving webhooks or review this blogpost explaing webhooks using xero-node sdk.

API Clients

You can access the different API sets and their available methods through the following:

const xero = new XeroClient({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUris : [ `http://localhost: ${port} /callback` ], grantType : 'client_credentials' , scopes : 'openid profile email accounting.transactions offline_access' .split( " " ), state : 'returnPage=my-sweet-dashboard' , httpTimeout : 3000 }); xero.accountingApi xero.assetApi xero.projectApi xero.filesApi xero.payrollAUApi xero.payrollNZApi xero.payrollUKApi

Helper Methods

Once you have a valid Token Set in your datastore, the next time you want to call the Xero API simply initialize a new client and refresh the token set. There are two ways to refresh a token

import { XeroClient } from 'xero-node' ; const xero = new XeroClient({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUris : [ `http://localhost: ${port} /callback` ], scopes : 'openid profile email accounting.transactions offline_access' .split( " " ) }); await xero.initialize(); const tokenSet = getTokenSetFromDatabase(userId); await xero.setTokenSet(tokenSet); if (tokenSet.expired()){ const validTokenSet = await xero.refreshToken(); }

import { XeroClient } from 'xero-node' ; const tokenSet = getTokenSetFromDatabase(userId); if (tokenSet.expired()){ const xero = new XeroClient(); const validTokenSet = await xero.refreshWithRefreshToken(client_id, client_secret, tokenSet.refresh_token) }

A full list of the SDK client's methods:

method description client. initialize Initializes the Xero Client with the provided configuration client. buildConsentUrl Returns a url concatenated from the provided redirect uri, scope, and the issuer ( Xero identity authorize url) client. apiCallback (callbackUrl) Leverages openid-client library to exchange temporary auth code for token set client. disconnect (connectionId) Removes an individual tenant connection by connection ID client. readTokenSet Returns token set currently set on the Xero Client client. setTokenSet (tokenSet) Sets a specified token set on the Xero Client client. refreshToken Leverages openid-client library to refresh token set currently set on the Xero Client and returns updated token set client. revokeToken Revokes a users refresh token and removes all their connections to your app client. formatMsDate (dateString) Takes a date string and returns it formatted as an MS Date client. refreshWithRefreshToken (clientId, clientSecret, refreshToken) Refresh a token set without leveraging openid-client client. getClientCredentialsToken Get a token set without user intervention via the client credentials grant type for custom connections only client. updateTenants (fullOrgDetails: boolean = true) GET request to the /connections endpoint. Accepts a boolean to indicate whether or not to also make a GET request to the /organisations endpoint and map full org data to each connection object prior to returning the array of connections

Usage Examples

Accounting API

import { XeroClient, HistoryRecords, Invoice } from 'xero-node' ; const xero = new XeroClient({ clientId : 'YOUR_CLIENT_ID' , clientSecret : 'YOUR_CLIENT_SECRET' , redirectUris : [ `http://localhost: ${port} /callback` ], scopes : 'openid profile email accounting.transactions offline_access' .split( " " ) }); await xero.initialize(); const tokenSet = getTokenSetFromDatabase(userId); await xero.setTokenSet(tokenSet); if (tokenSet.expired()){ const validTokenSet = await xero.refreshToken(); } await xero.updateTenants(); const activeTenantId = xero.tenants[ 0 ].tenantId; const getAccountsResponse = await xero.accountingApi.getAccounts(activeTenantId); const accountId = getAccountsResponse.body.accounts[ 0 ].accountID const getAccountResponse = await xero.accountingApi.getAccount(activeTenantId, accountId); const invoices = { invoices : [ { type : Invoice.TypeEnum.ACCREC, contact : { contactID : contactId }, lineItems : [ { description : "Acme Tires" , quantity : 2.0 , unitAmount : 20.0 , accountCode : "500" , taxType : "NONE" , lineAmount : 40.0 } ], date : "2019-03-11" , dueDate : "2018-12-10" , reference : "Website Design" , status : Invoice.StatusEnum.AUTHORISED } ] }; const createdInvoicesResponse = await xero.accountingApi.createInvoices(activeTenantId, invoices) const invoiceId = createdInvoicesResponse.body.invoices[ 0 ].invoiceID; const historyRecords: HistoryRecords = { historyRecords : [ { details : "This is a history record" } ] }; const createdInvoiceHistoryResponse = await xero.accountingApi.createInvoiceHistory(activeTenantId, invoiceId, historyRecords); const filename = "xero-dev.png" ; const pathToUpload = path.resolve(__dirname, "../public/images/xero-dev.png" ); const readStream = fs.createReadStream(pathToUpload); const contentType = mime.lookup(filename); const accountAttachmentsResponse = await xero.accountingApi.createInvoiceAttachmentByFileName(activeTenantId, invoiceId, filename, readStream, { headers : { 'Content-Type' : contentType } });

SDK conventions

Querying & Filtering

const activeTenantId = 'XERO_TENANT_ID' ; const ifModifiedSince: Date = new Date ( "2020-02-06T12:17:43.202-08:00" ); const where = 'Status=="AUTHORISED" AND Type=="SPEND"' ; const order = 'Reference ASC' ; const page = 1 ; const unitdp = 4 ; const response = await xero.accountingApi.getBankTransactions(activeTenantId, ifModifiedSince, where, order, page, unitdp);

Note that you should set the query param to undefined instead of null if you wish to ignore a specific filter.

const purchaseOrders = xero.accountingApi.getPurchaseOrders(tenant.tenantId, null , null , '2021-01-01' , '2021-04-25' , null , 1 ); const purchaseOrders = xero.accountingApi.getPurchaseOrders(tenant.tenantId, undefined , undefined , '2021-01-01' , '2021-04-25' , undefined , 1 );

Security

This repo leverages a certified OA2 and OIDC library called openid-client. For a deeper dive the repo's functionality, check out them directly https://github.com/panva/node-openid-client.

Preventing CSRF Using Xero-Node

When xero.buildConsentUrl is called we call openid-client authorizationUrl method, passing redirect_uri, scope, and state (if present) as arguments and returns a formatted url string made up from the given config. The user is then directed to the consentUrl to begin the auth process with Xero. When the auth process is complete Xero redirects the user to the specified callback route and passes along params including the state if it was initially provided. At this point openid-client takes over verifying params.state and check.state match if provided. If the state does not match the initial user's, the openid-client library throws an error:

RPError: state mismatch, expected user=1234, got: user=666

JWT Verification Using Xero-Node

JWT verification of both the access_token and id_token are baked into the openid-client library we leverage. When xero.apiCallback is called, openid-client validateJARM is triggered which also invokes validateJWT . If openid-client fails to validate the JWT signature it will throw an error.

Contributing

PRs, issues, and discussion are highly appreciated and encouraged. Note that the majority of this project is generated code based on Xero's OpenAPI specs - PR's will be evaluated and pre-merge will be incorporated into the root generation templates.

Please add tests for net new functionality and ensure existing test suite passes all tests.

npm test

Versioning

We do our best to keep OS industry semver standards, but we can make mistakes! If something is not accurately reflected in a version's release notes please let the team know.

Participating in Xero’s developer community

This SDK is one of a number of SDK’s that the Xero Developer team builds and maintains. We are grateful for all the contributions that the community makes.

Here are a few things you should be aware of as a contributor:

Xero has adopted the Contributor Covenant Code of Conduct, we expect all contributors in our community to adhere to it

If you raise an issue then please make sure to fill out the github issue template, doing so helps us help you

You’re welcome to raise PRs. As our SDKs are generated we may use your code in the core SDK build instead of merging your code

We have a contribution guide for you to follow when contributing to this SDK

Curious about how we generate our SDK’s? Have a read of our process and have a look at our OpenAPISpec

This software is published under the MIT License

For questions that aren’t related to SDKs please refer to our developer support page.