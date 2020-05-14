xeogl

About

xeogl is a data-driven WebGL-based engine created by xeolabs for 3D visualization in the browser without using plugins.

xeolabs does not actively maintain xeogl, however we provide it here under an MIT lcense in case it's useful to the 3D Web community.

If you need an actively-developed WebGL engine with all the capabilities of xeogl, plus more performance and features, consider using the xeokit SDK instead.

var model = new xeogl.GLTFModel({ id : "office" , src : "models/gltf/office/scene.gltf" , scale : [ .01 , .01 , .01 ], position : [ 100 , 0 , 0 ] }); var camera = model.scene.camera; camera.eye = [ -180.21 , 248.69 , -262.17 ]; camera.look = [ -79.57 , -23.08 , 2.36 ]; camera.up = [ 0.24 , 0.72 , 0.64 ];

Release notes

Building

This project requires Node.js to be installed.