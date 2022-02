Xel is a HTML 5 widget toolkit for building native-like Web, Electron and Hybrid apps.

Xel follows the Keep It Simple principle and thus is written using plain JS, HTML and CSS. It does not make use of any preprocessors or heavy abstraction layers.

Some of the widgets included:

Buttons

Tabs

Sliders

Selects

Checkboxes

Switches

Radios

Menus

Menubars

Context menus

Text inputs

Number inputs

Cards

Dialogs

Drawers

Popovers

Progressbars

Throbbers

Swatchs

Steppers

Visit xel-toolkit.org for a complete list of all supported widgets with demos and documentation.