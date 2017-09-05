openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xeicon

by xpressengine
2.3.3 (see all)

Beautiful transformable iconic font made for the web.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

148

GitHub Stars

77

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

OFL-1.1

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

XEIcon

한글 문서 바로가기 →

The iconic font and CSS toolkit

XEIcon is a full shite of 820 pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created by designer, Lee Junha, and maintained by XpressEngine.

To get stared, check out http://xpressengine.github.io/XEIcon!

Quick start

  • Download the latest release.

  • Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/xpressengine/XEIcon.git.

  • Install with Bower: bower install xeicon.

  • CDN by jsDelivr: <link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xeicon@2/xeicon.min.css">

  • Install with Bower: 

$ bower install XEIcon

<link href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/xeicon/2/xeicon.min.css" rel="stylesheet">

Read the Get started page for information on the contents and examples, and more.

Changelog

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Versioning

XEIcon library will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

for more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/

Contributors

@juna, @gunil, @LeeYoonGu, @marob.

Authors

Copyright Naver Corp.

developers@xpressengine.com

License

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial