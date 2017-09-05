한글 문서 바로가기 →

The iconic font and CSS toolkit

XEIcon is a full shite of 820 pictographic icons for easy scalable vector graphics on websites, created by designer, Lee Junha, and maintained by XpressEngine.

To get stared, check out http://xpressengine.github.io/XEIcon!

Quick start

Download the latest release.

Clone the repo: git clone https://github.com/xpressengine/XEIcon.git .

Install with Bower: bower install xeicon .

CDN by jsDelivr: <link rel="stylesheet" href="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/xeicon@2/xeicon.min.css">

Read the Get started page for information on the contents and examples, and more.

Changelog

Contributing

Please read through our contributing guidelines. Included are directions for opening issues, coding standards, and notes on development.

Versioning

XEIcon library will be maintained under the Semantic Versioning guidelines as much as possible. Releases will be numbered with the following format:

<major>.<minor>.<patch>

for more information on SemVer, please visit http://semver.org/

Contributors

@juna, @gunil, @LeeYoonGu, @marob.

Authors

Copyright

Copyright Naver Corp.

developers@xpressengine.com

License