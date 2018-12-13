A pure JavaScript CORS alternative. No server configuration required -
just add a
proxy.html on the domain you wish to communicate with. This
library utilizes XHook to hook all XHR, so XDomain
will work seamlessly with any library.
proxy.html files (slaves) may:
/^\/api/)
Development xdomain.js 27KB
Production xdomain.min.js 12KB (5.16KB Gzip)
CDN (Latest version is
0.8.2, though you can change to any release tag)
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js"></script>
All except IE6/7 as they don't have
postMessage
Note: It's important to include XDomain before any other library. When XDomain loads, XHook replaces the current
window.XMLHttpRequest. So if another library saves a reference to the original
window.XMLHttpRequest and uses that, XHook won't be able to intercept those requests.
On your slave domain (
http://xyz.example.com), create a small
proxy.html file:
<!DOCTYPE HTML>
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js" master="http://abc.example.com"></script>
Then, on your master domain (
http://abc.example.com), point to your new
proxy.html:
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js" slave="http://xyz.example.com/proxy.html"></script>
And that's it! Now, on your master domain, any XHR to
http://xyz.example.com will automagically work:
//do some vanilla XHR
var xhr = new XMLHttpRequest();
xhr.open("GET", "http://xyz.example.com/secret/file.txt");
xhr.onreadystatechange = function(e) {
if (xhr.readyState === 4) console.log("got result: ", xhr.responseText);
};
xhr.send();
//or if we are using jQuery...
$.get("http://xyz.example.com/secret/file.txt").done(function(data) {
console.log("got result: ", data);
});
Tip: If you enjoy being standards compliant, you can also use
data-master and
data-slave attributes.
The following two snippets are equivalent:
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js" master="http://abc.example.com/api/*"></script>
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js"></script>
<script>
xdomain.masters({
'http://abc.example.com': '/api/*'
});
</script>
So, we can then add more
masters or (
slaves) by simply including them in the
object, see API below.
xdomain.slaves(
slaves)
Will initialize as a master
Each of the
slaves must be defined as:
origin:
proxy file
The
slaves object is used as a list slaves to force one proxy file per origin.
The Quick Usage step 2 above is equivalent to:
<script src="//unpkg.com/xdomain@0.8.2/dist/xdomain.min.js"></script>
<script>
xdomain.slaves({
"http://xyz.example.com": "/proxy.html"
});
</script>
xdomain.masters(
masters)
Will initialize as a slave
Each of the
masters must be defined as:
origin:
path
origin and
path are converted to a regular expression by escaping all non-alphanumeric chars, then converting
* into
.* and finally wrapping it with
^ and
$.
path can also be a
RegExp literal.
Requests that do not match both the
origin and the
path regular
expressions will be blocked.
So you could use the following
proxy.html to allow all subdomains of
example.com:
<script src="/dist/xdomain.min.js" data-master="http://*.example.com/api/*.json"></script>
Which is equivalent to:
<script src="/dist/xdomain.min.js"></script>
<script>
xdomain.masters({
"http://*.example.com": "/api/*.json"
});
</script>
Where
"/api/*.json" becomes the RegExp
/^\/api\/.*\.json$/
Therefore, you could allow ALL domains with the following
proxy.html:
<!-- BEWARE: VERY INSECURE -->
<script src="/dist/xdomain.min.js" master="*"></script>
xdomain.debug =
false
When
true, XDomain will log actions to console
xdomain.timeout =
15e3ms (15 seconds)
Number of milliseconds until XDomains gives up waiting for an iframe to respond
xdomain.on(
event,
handler)
event may be
log,
warn or
timeout. When listening for
log and
warn events,
handler with contain the
message as the first parameter. The
timeout event fires when an iframe exeeds the
xdomain.timeout time limit.
xdomain.cookies
WARNING ⚠️ Chrome and possibly other browsers appear to be blocking access to the iframe's
document.cookie property. This means
Slave-Cookies are no longer supported in some browsers.
When
withCredentials is set to
true for a given request, the cookies of the master and slave are sent to the server using these names. If one is set to
null, it will not be sent.
//defaults
xdomain.cookies = {
master: "Master-Cookie"
slave: "Slave-Cookie"
};
Note, if you use
"Cookie" as your cookie name, it will be removed by browsers with
Disable 3rd Party Cookies switched on - this includes all Safari users and many others who purposefully enable it.
XHR interception is done seamlessly via XHook.
Use the HTML5 document type
<!DOCTYPE HTML> to prevent your page
from going into quirks mode. If you don't do this, XDomain will warn you about
the missing
JSON and/or
postMessage globals and will exit.
If you need a CORS Polyfill and you're here because of IE, give this XHook CORS polyfill a try, however, be mindful of the restrictions listed below.
Q: But I love CORS
A: You shouldn't. You should use XDomain because:
IE uses a different API (XDomainRequest) for CORS, XDomain normalizes this silliness. XDomainRequest also has many restrictions:
GET or
POST
http ->
http
progress,
timeout and
error
Content-Type header
The CORS spec is not as simple as it seems, XDomain allows you to use plain XHR instead.
On a RESTful JSON API server, CORS will generate superfluous traffic by sending a preflight OPTIONS request preceding various types of requests.
Not everyone is able to modify HTTP headers on the server, but most can upload a
proxy.html file.
Google also uses iframes as postMessage proxies instead of CORS in its Google API JS SDK:
<iframe name="oauth2relay564752183" id="oauth2relay564752183"
src="https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/postmessageRelay?..."> </iframe>
Q: XDomain is interfering with another library!
A: XDomain attempts to perfectly implement XMLHttpRequest2
so there should be no differences. If there is a difference, create an issue. Note however, one purposeful
difference affects some libraries under IE. Many use the presence of
'withCredentials' in new XMLHttpRequest()
to determine if the browser supports CORS.
The most notable library that does this is jQuery, so XHook purposefully defines
withCredentials to trick jQuery into thinking the browser supports
CORS, thereby allowing XDomain to function seamlessly in IE. However, this fix is detrimental to
other libraries like: MixPanel, FB SDK, Intercom as they will incorrectly attempt CORS on domains
which don't have a
proxy.html. So, if you are using any of these libraries which implement their own CORS workarounds, you can do the
following to manually disable defining
withCredentials and manually reenable CORS on jQuery:
//fix trackers
xhook.addWithCredentials = false;
//fix jquery cors
jQuery.support.cors = true;
Note: In newer browsers
xhook.addWithCredentials has no effect as they already support
withCredentials.
Q: XDomain works for a few requests and then it stops.
A: Most likely, the slave iframe was removed - this is often due to libraries like Turbolinks
Q: In IE, I'm getting an
Access Denied error
A: This is error occurs when IE attempts a CORS request. Read on.
Q: The browser is still sending CORS requests.
A: Double check your slaves configuration against the examples.
If your slaves configuration is correct, double-check that you're
including XDomain before
window.XMLHttpRequest is referenced anywhere.
The safest way to fix it is to include XDomain first, it has no dependencies,
it only modifies
window.XMLHttpRequest.
Q: The script is loads but the 'Quick Start' steps don't work
A: XDomain only searches the script tags for
master and
slave attributes if they have
xdomain in the
src. So, if you've renamed or embedded XDomain, you'll need to use the API in order to insert your masters and slaves.
Q: It's still not working!
A: Enable
xdomain.debug = true; (or add a
debug="true" attribute to the script tag) on both the master and the slave
and copy the
console.logs to a new issue. If possible, please provide a live example demonstrating your issue.
0.8.2
parcel as bundler
npm install
npm run dev
npm i -g serve
serve -p 3000 .
open http://localhost:3000/example/local
npm run build
dist/
Copyright © 2016 Jaime Pillora <dev@jpillora.com>
