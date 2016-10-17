Manage all of your organization's APIs in Postman, with the industry's most complete API development environment.
Newman is a command-line collection runner for Postman. It allows you to effortlessly run and test a Postman collection directly from the command-line. It is built with extensibility in mind so that you can easily integrate it with your continuous integration servers and build systems.
To run Newman, ensure that you have Node.js >= v10. Install Node.js via package manager.
The easiest way to install Newman is using NPM. If you have Node.js installed, it is most likely that you have NPM installed as well.
$ npm install -g newman
This installs Newman globally on your system allowing you to run it from anywhere. If you want to install it locally, Just remove the
-g flag.
Install Newman globally on your system using Homebrew.
$ brew install newman
The
newman run command allows you to specify a collection to be run. You can easily export your Postman
Collection as a json file from the Postman App and run it using Newman.
$ newman run examples/sample-collection.json
If your collection file is available as an URL (such as from our Cloud API service), Newman can fetch your file and run it as well.
$ newman run https://www.getpostman.com/collections/631643-f695cab7-6878-eb55-7943-ad88e1ccfd65-JsLv
For the complete list of options, refer the Command Line Options section below.
Newman can be easily used within your JavaScript projects as a Node.js module. The entire set of Newman CLI functionality is available for programmatic use as well. The following example runs a collection by reading a JSON collection file stored on disk.
const newman = require('newman'); // require newman in your project
// call newman.run to pass `options` object and wait for callback
newman.run({
collection: require('./sample-collection.json'),
reporters: 'cli'
}, function (err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('collection run complete!');
});
For the complete list of options, refer the API Reference section below.
Reporters provide information about the current collection run in a format that is easy to both: disseminate and assimilate.
Reporters can be configured using the
-r or
--reporters options. Inbuilt reporters in newman are:
cli,
json,
junit,
progress and
emojitrain.
CLI reporter is enabled by default when Newman is used as a CLI, you do not need to specifically provide the same as part of reporters option. However, enabling one or more of the other reporters will result in no CLI output. Explicitly enable the CLI option in such a scenario. Check the example given below using the CLI and JSON reporters:
$ newman run examples/sample-collection.json -r cli,json
For more details on Reporters and writing your own External Reporters refer to their corresponding sections below.
newman [options]
-h,
--help
Show command line help, including a list of options, and sample use cases.
-v,
--version
Displays the current Newman version, taken from package.json
newman run <collection-file-source> [options]
-e <source>,
--environment <source>
Specify an environment file path or URL. Environments provide a set of variables that one can use within collections. Read More
-g <source>,
--globals <source>
Specify the file path or URL for global variables. Global variables are similar to environment variables but have a lower precedence and can be overridden by environment variables having the same name.
-d <source>,
--iteration-data <source>
Specify a data source file (JSON or CSV) to be used for iteration as a path to a file or as a URL. Read More
-n <number>,
--iteration-count <number>
Specifies the number of times the collection has to be run when used in conjunction with iteration data file.
--folder <name>
Run requests within a particular folder/folders or specific requests in a collection. Multiple folders or requests can be specified by using --folder multiple times, like so: --folder f1 --folder f2 --folder r1 --folder r2.
--working-dir <path>
Set the path of the working directory to use while reading files with relative paths. Default to current directory.
--no-insecure-file-read
Prevents reading of files situated outside of the working directory.
--export-environment <path>
The path to the file where Newman will output the final environment variables file before completing a run.
--export-globals <path>
The path to the file where Newman will output the final global variables file before completing a run.
--export-collection <path>
The path to the file where Newman will output the final collection file before completing a run.
--timeout <ms>
Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for the entire collection run to complete execution.
--timeout-request <ms>
Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for requests to return a response.
--timeout-script <ms>
Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for scripts to complete execution.
-k,
--insecure
Disables SSL verification checks and allows self-signed SSL certificates.
--ignore-redirects
Prevents newman from automatically following 3XX redirect responses.
--delay-request
Specify the extent of delay between requests (milliseconds).
--cookie-jar <path>
Specify the file path for a JSON Cookie Jar. Uses
tough-cookie to deserialize the file.
--export-cookie-jar <path>
The path to the file where Newman will output the final cookie jar file before completing a run. Uses
tough-cookie's serialize method.
--bail [optional modifiers]
Specify whether or not to stop a collection run on encountering the first test script error.
Can optionally accept modifiers, currently include
folder and
failure.
folder allows you to skip the entire collection run in case an invalid folder
was specified using the
--folder option or an error was encountered in general.
On the failure of a test,
failure would gracefully stop a collection run after completing the current test script.
-x,
--suppress-exit-code
Specify whether or not to override the default exit code for the current run.
--color <value>
Enable or Disable colored CLI output. The color value can be any of the three:
on,
off or
auto(default).
With
auto, Newman attempts to automatically turn color on or off based on the color support in the terminal.
This behaviour can be modified by using the
on or
off value accordingly.
--disable-unicode
Specify whether or not to force the unicode disable option. When supplied, all symbols in the output will be replaced by their plain text equivalents.
--global-var "<global-variable-name>=<global-variable-value>"
Allows the specification of global variables via the command line, in a key=value format. Multiple CLI global variables can be added by using
--global-var multiple times, like so:
--global-var "foo=bar" --global-var "alpha=beta".
--env-var "<environment-variable-name>=<environment-variable-value>"
Allows the specification of environment variables via the command line, in a key=value format. Multiple CLI environment variables can be added by using
--env-var multiple times, like so:
--env-var "foo=bar" --env-var "alpha=beta".
--verbose
Show detailed information of collection run and each request sent.
Client certificates are an alternative to traditional authentication mechanisms. These allow their users to make authenticated requests to a server, using a public certificate, and an optional private key that verifies certificate ownership. In some cases, the private key may also be protected by a secret passphrase, providing an additional layer of authentication security.
Newman supports SSL client certificates, via the following CLI options:
--ssl-client-cert
The path to the public client certificate file.
--ssl-client-key
The path to the private client key (optional).
--ssl-client-passphrase
The secret passphrase used to protect the private client key (optional).
--ssl-client-cert-list
This option allows setting different SSL client certificate according to URL or hostname.
This option takes precedence over
--ssl-client-cert,
--ssl-client-key and
--ssl-client-passphrase options. If there is no match for the URL in the list, these options are used as fallback.
When it is not wanted to use the
--insecure option, additionally trusted CA certificates can be provided like this:
--ssl-extra-ca-certs
Newman can also be configured to work with proxy settings via the following environment variables:
HTTP_PROXY /
http_proxy
HTTPS_PROXY /
https_proxy
NO_PROXY /
no_proxy
For more details on using these variables, refer here.
The
run function executes a collection and returns the run result to a callback function provided as parameter. The
return of the
newman.run function is a run instance, which emits run events that can be listened to.
|Parameter
|Description
|options
|This is a required argument and it contains all information pertaining to running a collection.
Required
Type:
object
|options.collection
|The collection is a required property of the
options argument. It accepts an object representation of a Postman Collection which should resemble the schema mentioned at https://schema.getpostman.com/. The value of this property could also be an instance of Collection Object from the Postman Collection SDK.
As
string, one can provide a URL where the Collection JSON can be found (e.g. Postman Cloud API service) or path to a local JSON file.
Required
Type:
object\|string PostmanCollection
|options.environment
|One can optionally pass an environment file path or URL as
string to this property and that will be used to read Postman Environment Variables from. This property also accepts environment variables as an
object. Environment files exported from Postman App can be directly used here.
Optional
Type:
object\|string
|options.envVar
|One can optionally pass environment variables as an array of key-value string object pairs. It will be used to read Postman Environment Variables as well as overwrite environment variables from
options.environments.
Optional
Type:
array\|object
|options.globals
|Postman Global Variables can be optionally passed on to a collection run in form of path to a file or URL. It also accepts variables as an
object.
Optional
Type:
object\|string
|options.globalVar
|One can optionally pass global environment variables as an array of key-value string object pairs. It will be used to read Postman Global Environment Variables as well as overwrite global environment variables from
options.globals.
Optional
Type:
array\|object
|options.iterationCount
|Specify the number of iterations to run on the collection. This is usually accompanied by providing a data file reference as
options.iterationData.
Optional
Type:
number, Default value:
1
|options.iterationData
|Path to the JSON or CSV file or URL to be used as data source when running multiple iterations on a collection.
Optional
Type:
string
|options.folder
|The name or ID of the folder/folders (ItemGroup) in the collection which would be run instead of the entire collection.
Optional
Type:
string\|array
|options.workingDir
|The path of the directory to be used as working directory.
Optional
Type:
string, Default value:
Current Directory
|options.insecureFileRead
|Allow reading files outside of working directory.
Optional
Type:
boolean, Default value:
true
|options.timeout
|Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for the entire collection run to complete execution.
Optional
Type:
number, Default value:
Infinity
|options.timeoutRequest
|Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for requests to return a response.
Optional
Type:
number, Default value:
Infinity
|options.timeoutScript
|Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for scripts to return a response.
Optional
Type:
number, Default value:
Infinity
|options.delayRequest
|Specify the time (in milliseconds) to wait for between subsequent requests.
Optional
Type:
number, Default value:
0
|options.ignoreRedirects
|This specifies whether newman would automatically follow 3xx responses from servers.
Optional
Type:
boolean, Default value:
false
|options.insecure
|Disables SSL verification checks and allows self-signed SSL certificates.
Optional
Type:
boolean, Default value:
false
|options.bail
|A switch to specify whether or not to gracefully stop a collection run (after completing the current test script) on encountering the first error. Takes additional modifiers as arguments to specify whether to end the run with an error for invalid name or path.
Available modifiers:
folder and
failure.
eg.
bail : ['folder']
Optional
Type:
boolean\|object, Default value:
false
|options.suppressExitCode
|If present, allows overriding the default exit code from the current collection run, useful for bypassing collection result failures. Takes no arguments.
Optional
Type:
boolean, Default value:
false
|options.reporters
|Specify one reporter name as
string or provide more than one reporter name as an
array.
Available reporters:
cli,
json,
junit,
progress and
emojitrain.
Optional
Type:
string\|array
|options.reporter
|Specify options for the reporter(s) declared in
options.reporters.
e.g.
reporter : { junit : { export : './xmlResults.xml' } }
e.g.
reporter : { html : { export : './htmlResults.html', template: './customTemplate.hbs' } }
Optional
Type:
object
|options.color
|Enable or Disable colored CLI output.
Available options:
on,
off and
auto
Optional
Type:
string, Default value:
auto
|options.sslClientCert
|The path to the public client certificate file.
Optional
Type:
string
|options.sslClientKey
|The path to the private client key file.
Optional
Type:
string
|options.sslClientPassphrase
|The secret client key passphrase.
Optional
Type:
string
|options.sslClientCertList
|The path to the client certificate configuration list file. This option takes precedence over
sslClientCert,
sslClientKey and
sslClientPassphrase. When there is no match in this configuration list,
sslClientCert is used as fallback.
Optional
Type:
string\|array
|options.sslExtraCaCerts
|The path to the file, that holds one or more trusted CA certificates in PEM format.
Optional
Type:
string
|options.requestAgents
|Specify the custom requesting agents to be used when performing HTTP and HTTPS requests respectively. Example: Using Socks Proxy
Optional
Type:
object
|options.cookieJar
|One can optionally pass a CookieJar file path as
string to this property and that will be deserialized using
tough-cookie. This property also accepts a
tough-cookie CookieJar instance.
Optional
Type:
object\|string
|options.newmanVersion
|The Newman version used for the collection run.
This will be set by Newman
|callback
|Upon completion of the run, this callback is executed with the
error,
summary argument.
Required
Type:
function
The
callback parameter of the
newman.run function receives two arguments: (1)
error and (2)
summary
|Argument
|Description
|error
|In case newman faces an error during the run, the error is passed on to this argument of callback. By default, only fatal errors, such as the ones caused by any fault inside Newman is passed on to this argument. However, setting
abortOnError:true or
abortOnFailure:true as part of run options will cause newman to treat collection script syntax errors and test failures as fatal errors and be passed down here while stopping the run abruptly at that point.
Type:
object
|summary
|The run summary will contain information pertaining to the run.
Type:
object
|summary.error
|An error object which if exists, contains an error message describing the message
Type:
object
|summary.collection
|This object contains information about the collection being run, it's requests, and their associated pre-request scripts and tests.
Type:
object
|summary.environment
|An object with environment variables used for the current run, and the usage status for each of those variables.
Type:
object
|summary.globals
|This object holds details about the globals used within the collection run namespace.
Type:
object
|summary.run
|A cumulative run summary object that provides information on .
Type:
object
|summary.run.stats
|An object which provides details about the total, failed, and pending counts for pre request scripts, tests, assertions, requests, and more.
Type:
object
|summary.run.failures
|An array of failure objects, with each element holding details, including the assertion that failed, and the request.
Type:
array.<object>
|summary.run.executions
|This object contains information about each request, along with it's associated activities within the scope of the current collection run.
Type:
array.<object>
Newman triggers a whole bunch of events during the run.
newman.run({
collection: require('./sample-collection.json'),
iterationData: [{ "var": "data", "var_beta": "other_val" }],
globals: {
"id": "5bfde907-2a1e-8c5a-2246-4aff74b74236",
"name": "test-env",
"values": [
{
"key": "alpha",
"value": "beta",
"type": "text",
"enabled": true
}
],
"timestamp": 1404119927461,
"_postman_variable_scope": "globals",
"_postman_exported_at": "2016-10-17T14:31:26.200Z",
"_postman_exported_using": "Postman/4.8.0"
},
globalVar: [
{ "key":"glboalSecret", "value":"globalSecretValue" },
{ "key":"globalAnotherSecret", "value":`${process.env.GLOBAL_ANOTHER_SECRET}`}
],
environment: {
"id": "4454509f-00c3-fd32-d56c-ac1537f31415",
"name": "test-env",
"values": [
{
"key": "foo",
"value": "bar",
"type": "text",
"enabled": true
}
],
"timestamp": 1404119927461,
"_postman_variable_scope": "environment",
"_postman_exported_at": "2016-10-17T14:26:34.940Z",
"_postman_exported_using": "Postman/4.8.0"
},
envVar: [
{ "key":"secret", "value":"secretValue" },
{ "key":"anotherSecret", "value":`${process.env.ANOTHER_SECRET}`}
],
}).on('start', function (err, args) { // on start of run, log to console
console.log('running a collection...');
}).on('done', function (err, summary) {
if (err || summary.error) {
console.error('collection run encountered an error.');
}
else {
console.log('collection run completed.');
}
});
All events receive two arguments (1)
error and (2)
args. The list below describes the properties of the second
argument object.
|Event
|Description
|start
|The start of a collection run
|beforeIteration
|Before an iteration commences
|beforeItem
|Before an item execution begins (the set of prerequest->request->test)
|beforePrerequest
|Before
prerequest script is execution starts
|prerequest
|After
prerequest script execution completes
|beforeRequest
|Before an HTTP request is sent
|request
|After response of the request is received
|beforeTest
|Before
test script is execution starts
|test
|After
test script execution completes
|beforeScript
|Before any script (of type
test or
prerequest) is executed
|script
|After any script (of type
test or
prerequest) is executed
|item
|When an item (the whole set of prerequest->request->test) completes
|iteration
|After an iteration completes
|assertion
|This event is triggered for every test assertion done within
test scripts
|console
|Every time a
console function is called from within any script, this event is propagated
|exception
|When any asynchronous error happen in
scripts this event is triggered
|beforeDone
|An event that is triggered prior to the completion of the run
|done
|This event is emitted when a collection run has completed, with or without errors
-r <reporter-name>,
--reporters <reporter-name>
Specify one reporter name as
string or provide more than one reporter name as a comma separated list of reporter names. Available reporters are:
cli,
json,
junit,
progress and
emojitrain.
Spaces should not be used between reporter names / commas whilst specifying a comma separated list of reporters. For instance:
✅
-r cli,json,junit
❌
-r cli , json,junit
--reporter-{{reporter-name}}-{{reporter-option}}
When multiple reporters are provided, if one needs to specifically override or provide an option to one reporter, this is achieved by prefixing the option with
--reporter-{{reporter-name}}-.
For example,
... --reporters cli,json --reporter-cli-silent would silence the CLI reporter only.
--reporter-{{reporter-options}}
If more than one reporter accepts the same option name, they can be provided using the common reporter option syntax.
For example,
... --reporters cli,json --reporter-silent passes the
silent: true option to both JSON and CLI
reporter.
Note: Sample collection reports have been provided in examples/reports.
The built-in CLI reporter supports the following options, use them with appropriate argument switch prefix. For example, the
option
no-summary can be passed as
--reporter-no-summary or
--reporter-cli-no-summary.
CLI reporter is enabled by default when Newman is used as a CLI, you do not need to specifically provide the same as part of
--reporters option.
However, enabling one or more of the other reporters will result in no CLI output. Explicitly enable the CLI option in
such a scenario.
|CLI Option
|Description
--reporter-cli-silent
|The CLI reporter is internally disabled and you see no output to terminal.
|
--reporter-cli-show-timestamps | This prints the local time for each request made. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-summary | The statistical summary table is not shown. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-failures | This prevents the run failures from being separately printed. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-assertions | This turns off the output for request-wise assertions as they happen. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-success-assertions | This turns off the output for successful assertions as they happen. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-console | This turns off the output of
console.log (and other console calls) from collection's scripts. |
|
--reporter-cli-no-banner | This turns off the
newman banner shown at the beginning of each collection run. |
The built-in JSON reporter is useful in producing a comprehensive output of the run summary. It takes the path to the
file where to write the report. The content of this file is exactly the same as the
summary parameter sent to the callback
when Newman is used as a library.
To enable JSON reporter, provide
--reporters json as a CLI option.
|CLI Option
|Description
--reporter-json-export <path>
|Specify a path where the output JSON file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to
newman/ in the current working directory. If the specified path does not exist, it will be created. However, if the specified path is a pre-existing directory, the report will be generated in that directory.
The built-in JUnit reporter can output a summary of the collection run to a JUnit compatible XML file. To enable the JUNIT reporter, provide
--reporters junit as a CLI option.
|CLI Option
|Description
--reporter-junit-export <path>
|Specify a path where the output XML file will be written to disk. If not specified, the file will be written to
newman/ in the current working directory. If the specified path does not exist, it will be created. However, if the specified path is a pre-existing directory, the report will be generated in that directory.
An external reporter, maintained by Postman, which can be installed via
npm install -g newman-reporter-html. This reporter was part of the Newman project but was separated out into its own project in V4.
The complete installation and usage guide is available at newman-reporter-html. Once the HTML reporter is installed you can provide
--reporters html as a CLI option.
Newman also supports external reporters, provided that the reporter works with Newman's event sequence. Working examples of how Newman reporters work can be found in lib/reporters.
For instance, to use the Newman HTML Reporter:
newman-reporter-<name>. The installation should be global if Newman is installed globally, local otherwise. (Remove
-g flag from the command below for a local installation.)
$ npm install -g newman-reporter-html
newman-reporter prefix is not required while specifying the reporter name in the options.
$ newman run /path/to/collection.json -r cli,html
const newman = require('newman');
newman.run({
collection: '/path/to/collection.json',
reporters: ['cli', 'html']
}, process.exit);
Several members of the Postman community have created custom reporters offering different option to output the data coming from Newman. Listed below is a selection of these but more can be found here on NPM.
Once the custom reporter NPM package has been installed either globally or locally, this can be then used with Newman in the following ways:
$ newman run /path/to/collection.json -r htmlextra,csv
const newman = require('newman');
newman.run({
collection: '/path/to/collection.json',
reporters: ['htmlextra', 'csv']
}, process.exit);
csv file containing the high level summary of the Collection run
statsd and used on time series analytic tools like Grafana
A custom reporter is a Node module with a name of the form
newman-reporter-<name>. To create a custom reporter:
npm init.
index.js file, that exports a function of the following form:
function CustomNewmanReporter (emitter, reporterOptions, collectionRunOptions) {
// emitter is an event emitter that triggers the following events: https://github.com/postmanlabs/newman#newmanrunevents
// reporterOptions is an object of the reporter specific options. See usage examples below for more details.
// collectionRunOptions is an object of all the collection run options: https://github.com/postmanlabs/newman#newmanrunoptions-object--callback-function--run-eventemitter
}
module.exports = CustomNewmanReporter
npm pack command to create a
.tgz file. Once created, this can be installed using the
npm i -g newman-reporter-<name>.<version>.tgz command.
Once you're happy with your reporter, it can be published to
npm using
npm publish. This will then be made available for other people to download.
Scoped reporter package names like
@myorg/newman-reporter-<name> are also supported. Working reporter examples can be found in lib/reporters.
Newman also supports file uploads for request form data. The files must be present in the current working directory. Your collection must also contain the filename in the "src" attribute of the request.
In this collection,
sample-file.txt should be present in the current working directory.
{
"info": {
"name": "file-upload"
},
"item": [
{
"request": {
"url": "https://postman-echo.com/post",
"method": "POST",
"body": {
"mode": "formdata",
"formdata": [
{
"key": "file",
"type": "file",
"enabled": true,
"src": "sample-file.txt"
}
]
}
}
}
]
}
$ ls
file-upload.postman_collection.json sample-file.txt
$ newman run file-upload.postman_collection.json
1 Generate an API key
2 Fetch a list of your collections from:
https://api.getpostman.com/collections?apikey=$apiKey
3 Get the collection link via it's
uid:
https://api.getpostman.com/collections/$uid?apikey=$apiKey
4 Obtain the environment URI from:
https://api.getpostman.com/environments?apikey=$apiKey
5 Using the collection and environment URIs acquired in steps 3 and 4, run the collection as follows:
$ newman run "https://api.getpostman.com/collections/$uid?apikey=$apiKey" \
--environment "https://api.getpostman.com/environments/$uid?apikey=$apiKey"
To use Newman in Docker check our docker documentation.
When using Newman as a library, you can pass a custom HTTP(S) agent which will be used for making the requests. Here's an example of how to setup socks proxy using a custom agent.
const newman = require('newman');
const SocksProxyAgent = require('socks-proxy-agent');
const requestAgent = new SocksProxyAgent({ host: 'localhost', port: '1080' });
newman.run({
collection: require('./sample-collection.json'),
requestAgents: {
http: requestAgent, // agent used for HTTP requests
https: requestAgent, // agent used for HTTPS requests
}
}, function (err) {
if (err) { throw err; }
console.log('collection run complete!');
});
|Newman
|Node
|v3.x
|>= v4.x
|v4.x
|>= v6.x
|v5.x
|>= v10.x
The current Node version compatibility can also be seen from the
engines.node property in package.json
Newman attempts to detect file encoding for files that are provided as
command line input. However, it mostly relies on NodeJS and the underlying
operating system to do the heavy lifting. Currently,
ASCII,
UTF-8,
UTF-16LE
and
ISO-8859-1 are the only ones that are detection assisted.
Please take a moment to read our contributing guide to learn about our development process. Open an issue first to discuss potential changes/additions.
Sign in using your Postman account to participate in the discussions and don't forget to take advantage of the search bar - the answer to your question might already be waiting for you! Don’t want to log in? Then lurk on the sidelines and absorb all the knowledge.
This software is licensed under Apache-2.0. Copyright Postdot Technologies, Inc. See the LICENSE.md file for more information.