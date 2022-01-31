[![Build][build-badge]][build] [![Coverage][coverage-badge]][coverage] [![Downloads][downloads-badge]][downloads] [![Size][size-badge]][size]
xdm is an MDX compiler that focusses on two things:
This is mostly things I wrote for
@mdx-js/mdx which are not slated to be
released (soon?) plus some further changes that I think are good ideas (source
maps, ESM only, defaulting to an automatic JSX runtime, no Babel, smallish
browser size, more docs, import/exports in evaluate, esbuild and Rollup
plugins).
There are also some cool experimental features in [👩🔬 Lab][lab]!
Use Node 12 or later.
Then install
xdm with either npm or yarn.
[npm][]:
npm install xdm
[yarn][]:
yarn add xdm
This package is ESM only:
Node 12+ is needed to use it and it must be
imported instead of
required.
@mdx-js/mdx
MDX is different things.
The term is sometimes used for a compiler, typically implying
@mdx-js/mdx, but
there are more.
First there was [
mdxc][mdxc].
Then came [
@mdx-js/mdx][mdxjs].
There’s also [
mdsvex][mdsvex].
And now there’s xdm too.
Sometimes the term is used for a runtime/helper library. xdm has no runtime: it’s not needed!
Most often the term is used for the format: markdown + JS(X) (there are some [caveats][]):
## Hello, world!
<div className="note">
> Some notable things in a block quote!
</div>
See?
Most of markdown works!
Those XML-like things are not HTML though: they’re JSX.
Note that there are some differences in how JSX should be authored: for example,
React expects
className, whereas Vue expects
class.
See [§ MDX syntax][mdx-syntax] below for more on how the format works.
This section describes how to use the API. See [§ MDX syntax][mdx-syntax] on how the format works. See [§ Integrations][integrations] on how to use xdm with Babel, esbuild, Rollup, webpack, etc.
Say we have an MDX document,
example.mdx:
export const Thing = () => <>World!</>
# Hello, <Thing />
First, a rough idea of what the result will be. The below is not the actual output, but it might help to form a mental model:
/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
export const Thing = () => <>World!</>
export default function MDXContent() {
return <h1>Hello, <Thing /></h1>
}
Some observations:
MDXContent) is exported
Now for how to get the actual output.
Add some code in
example.js to compile
example.mdx to JavaScript:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
const compiled = await compile(await fs.readFile('example.mdx'))
console.log(String(compiled))
}
The actual output of running
node example.js is:
/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
export const Thing = () => _jsx(_Fragment, {children: 'World!'})
function MDXContent(props = {}) {
let {wrapper: MDXLayout} = props.components || ({})
return MDXLayout
? _jsx(MDXLayout, Object.assign({}, props, {children: _jsx(_createMdxContent, {})}))
: _createMdxContent()
function _createMdxContent() {
let _components = Object.assign({h1: 'h1'}, props.components)
return _jsxs(_components.h1, {children: ['Hello, ', _jsx(Thing, {})]})
}
}
export default MDXContent
Some more observations:
{components: {wrapper: MyLayout}} to
wrap the whole content
{components: {h1: MyComponent}} to use
something else for the heading
† xdm is not coupled to React. You can also use it with Preact, Vue, Emotion, Theme UI, etc.
See [§ MDX content][mdx-content] below on how to use the result.
xdm exports the following identifiers:
[
compile][compile],
compileSync,
[
evaluate][eval],
evaluateSync,
[
run][run],
runSync, and
createProcessor.
There is no default export.
xdm/esbuild.js exports a function as the default export that returns an
[esbuild][] plugin.
xdm/rollup.js exports a function as the default export that returns a
[Rollup][] plugin.
xdm/webpack.cjs exports a [webpack][] loader as the default export.
There is also
xdm/esm-loader.js and
xdm/register.cjs, see [👩🔬 Lab][lab]
for more info.
compile(file, options?)
Compile MDX to JS.
file
MDX document to parse (
string, [
Buffer][buffer] in UTF-8, [
vfile][vfile],
or anything that can be given to
vfile).
import {VFile} from 'vfile'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
await compile(':)')
await compile(Buffer.from(':-)'))
await compile({path: 'path/to/file.mdx', value: '🥳'})
await compile(new VFile({path: 'path/to/file.mdx', value: '🤭'}))
options.remarkPlugins
List of [remark plugins][remark-plugins], presets, and pairs.
import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter' // YAML and such.
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm' // Tables, strikethrough, tasklists, literal URLs.
await compile(file, {remarkPlugins: [remarkGfm]}) // One plugin.
await compile(file, {remarkPlugins: [[remarkFrontmatter, 'toml']]}) // A plugin with options.
await compile(file, {remarkPlugins: [remarkGfm, remarkFrontmatter]}) // Two plugins.
await compile(file, {remarkPlugins: [[remarkGfm, {singleTilde: false}], remarkFrontmatter]}) // Two plugins, first w/ options.
options.rehypePlugins
List of [rehype plugins][rehype-plugins], presets, and pairs.
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex' // Render math with KaTeX.
import remarkMath from 'remark-math' // Support math like `$so$`.
await compile(file, {remarkPlugins: [remarkMath], rehypePlugins: [rehypeKatex]})
await compile(file, {
remarkPlugins: [remarkMath],
// A plugin with options:
rehypePlugins: [[rehypeKatex, {throwOnError: true, strict: true}]]
})
options.recmaPlugins
List of recma plugins. This is a new ecosystem, currently in beta, to transform esast trees (JavaScript).
options.mdExtensions
List of markdown extensions, with dot (
string[], default:
['.md', '.markdown', '.mdown', '.mkdn', '.mkd', '.mdwn', '.mkdown', '.ron']).
options.mdxExtensions
List of MDX extensions, with dot (
string[], default:
['.mdx']).
Has no effect in
compile or
evaluate, but does affect [esbuild][],
[Rollup][], and the experimental ESM loader + register hook (see [👩🔬
Lab][lab]).
options.format
Format the file is in (
'detect' | 'mdx' | 'md', default:
'detect').
'detect' — use
'markdown' for files with an extension in
mdExtensions
and
'mdx' otherwise
'mdx' — treat file as [MDX][mdx-syntax]
'md' — treat file as plain vanilla markdown
The format cannot be detected if a file is passed without a path or extension:
mdx will be assumed.
So pass a full vfile (with
path) or an object with a path.
compile({value: '…'}) // Seen as MDX
compile({value: '…'}, {format: 'md'}) // Seen as markdown
compile({value: '…', path: 'readme.md'}) // Seen as markdown
// Please do not use `.md` for MDX as other tools won’t know how to handle it.
compile({value: '…', path: 'readme.md'}, {format: 'mdx'}) // Seen as MDX
compile({value: '…', path: 'readme.md'}, {mdExtensions: []}) // Seen as MDX
This option mostly affects [esbuild][] and [Rollup][] plugins, and the experimental ESM loader + register hook (see [👩🔬 Lab][lab]), because in those it affects which files are “registered”:
format: 'mdx' registers the extensions in
options.mdxExtensions
format: 'md' registers the extensions in
options.mdExtensions
format: 'detect' registers both lists of extensions
options.outputFormat
Output format to generate (
'program' | 'function-body', default:
'program').
In most cases
'program' should be used, as it results in a whole program.
Internally, [
evaluate][eval] uses
outputFormat: 'function-body' to compile
to code that can be
evaled with [
run][run].
In some cases, you might want to do what
evaluate does in separate steps
yourself, such as when compiling on the server and running on the client.
The
'program' format will use import statements to import the runtime (and
optionally provider) and use an export statement to yield the
MDXContent
component.
The
'function-body' format will get the runtime (and optionally provider) from
arguments[0], rewrite export statements, and use a return statement to yield
what was exported.
Normally, this output format will throw on
import (and
export … from)
statements, but you can support them by setting
[
options.useDynamicImport][usedynamicimport].
A module
example.js:
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main('export const no = 3.14\n\n# hi {no}')
async function main(code) {
console.log(String(await compile(code, {outputFormat: 'program'}))) // Default
console.log(String(await compile(code, {outputFormat: 'function-body'})))
}
…yields:
import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
export const no = 3.14
function MDXContent(props = {}) { /* … */ }
export default MDXContent
const {Fragment: _Fragment, jsx: _jsx} = arguments[0]
const no = 3.14
function MDXContent(props = {}) { /* … */ }
return {no, default: MDXContent}
options.useDynamicImport
Whether to compile to dynamic import expressions (
boolean, default:
false).
This option applies when [
options.outputFormat][outputformat] is
'function-body'.
xdm can turn import statements (
import x from 'y') into dynamic imports
(
const {x} = await import('y')).
This is useful because import statements only work at the top level of
JavaScript modules, whereas
import() is available inside function bodies.
When you turn
useDynamicImport on, you should probably set [
options.baseUrl][baseurl] too.
Say we have a couple modules:
// meta.js:
export const title = 'World'
// numbers.js:
export const no = 3.14
// example.js:
import {compileSync} from 'xdm'
const code = `import {name} from './meta.js'
export {no} from './numbers.js'
# hi {name}!`
console.log(String(compileSync(code, {outputFormat: 'function-body', useDynamicImport: true})))
…now running
node example.js yields:
const {Fragment: _Fragment, jsx: _jsx, jsxs: _jsxs} = arguments[0]
const {name} = await import('./meta.js')
const {no} = await import('./numbers.js')
function MDXContent(props = {}) { /* … */ }
return {no, default: MDXContent}
options.baseUrl
Resolve relative
import (and
export … from) from this URL (
string?,
example:
import.meta.url).
Relative specifiers are non-absolute URLs that start with
/,
./, or
../.
For example:
/index.js,
./folder/file.js, or
../main.js.
This option is useful when code will run in a different place.
One example is when
.mdx files are in path a but compiled to path b and
imports should run relative the path b.
Another example is when evaluating code, whether in Node or a browser.
Say we have a module
example.js:
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
const code = 'export {number} from "./data.js"\n\n# hi'
const baseUrl = 'https://a.full/url' // Typically `import.meta.url`
console.log(String(await compile(code, {baseUrl})))
}
…now running
node example.js yields:
import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
export {number} from 'https://a.full/data.js'
function MDXContent(props = {}) { /* … */ }
export default MDXContent
options.development
Whether to add extra information to error messages in generated code
(
boolean?, default:
false).
The default can be set to
true in Node.js through environment variables: set
NODE_ENV=development.
Say we had some MDX that references a component that can be passed or provided at runtime:
**Note**<NoteIcon />: some stuff.
And a module to evaluate that:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import * as runtime from 'react/jsx-runtime'
import {evaluate} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
const path = 'example.mdx'
const value = await fs.readFile(path)
const MDXContent = (await evaluate({path, value}, runtime)).default
console.log(MDXContent())
}
Running that would normally (production) yield:
Error: Expected component `NoteIcon` to be defined: you likely forgot to import, pass, or provide it.
at _missingMdxReference (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:27:9)
at _createMdxContent (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:15:20)
at MDXContent (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:9:9)
at main (…/example.js:11:15)
But if we change add
development: true to our example:
@@ -7,6 +7,6 @@ main()
async function main() {
const path = 'example.mdx'
const value = await fs.readFile(path)
- const MDXContent = (await evaluate({path, value}, runtime)).default
+ const MDXContent = (await evaluate({path, value}, {development: true, ...runtime})).default
console.log(MDXContent({}))
}
And we’d run it again, we’d get:
Error: Expected component `NoteIcon` to be defined: you likely forgot to import, pass, or provide it.
It’s referenced in your code at `1:9-1:21` in `example.mdx`
provide it.
at _missingMdxReference (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:27:9)
at _createMdxContent (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:15:20)
at MDXContent (eval at run (…/xdm/lib/run.js:18:10), <anonymous>:9:9)
at main (…/example.js:11:15)
options.SourceMapGenerator
The
SourceMapGenerator class from [
source-map][source-map] (optional).
When given, the resulting file will have a
map field set to a source map (in
object form).
Assuming
example.mdx from [§ Use][use] exists, then:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import {SourceMapGenerator} from 'source-map'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await compile(
{path: 'example.mdx', value: await fs.readFile('example.mdx')},
{SourceMapGenerator}
)
console.log(file.map)
}
…yields:
{
version: 3,
sources: ['example.mdx'],
names: ['Thing'],
mappings: ';;aAAaA,QAAQ;YAAQ;;;;;;;;iBAE3B',
file: 'example.mdx'
}
options.providerImportSource
Place to import a provider from (
string?, example:
'@mdx-js/react').
Useful for runtimes that support context (React, Preact).
The provider must export a
useMDXComponents, which is called to access an
object of components.
If
file is the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use], then:
compile(file, {providerImportSource: '@mdx-js/react'})
…yields this difference:
/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
+import {useMDXComponents as _provideComponents} from '@mdx-js/react'
export const Thing = () => _jsx(_Fragment, {children: 'World!'})
function MDXContent(props = {}) {
- let {wrapper: MDXLayout} = props.components || ({})
+ let {wrapper: MDXLayout} = Object.assign({}, _provideComponents(), props.components)
return MDXLayout
? _jsx(MDXLayout, Object.assign({}, props, {children: _jsx(_createMdxContent, {})}))
: _createMdxContent()
function _createMdxContent() {
- let _components = Object.assign({h1: 'h1'}, props.components)
+ let _components = Object.assign({h1: 'h1'}, _provideComponents(), props.components)
return _jsxs(_components.h1, {children: ['Hello, ', _jsx(Thing, {})]})
}
}
export default MDXContent
options.jsx
Whether to keep JSX (
boolean?, default:
false).
The default is to compile JSX away so that the resulting file is immediately
runnable.
If
file is the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use], then:
compile(file, {jsx: true})
…yields this difference:
/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
-import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
-export const Thing = () => _jsx(_Fragment, {children: 'World!'})
+export const Thing = () => <>World!</>
function MDXContent(props = {}) {
let {wrapper: MDXLayout} = props.components || ({})
return MDXLayout
- ? _jsx(MDXLayout, Object.assign({}, props, {children: _jsx(_createMdxContent, {})}))
+ ? <MDXLayout {...props}><_createMdxContent /></MDXLayout>
: _createMdxContent()
function _createMdxContent() {
let _components = Object.assign({h1: 'h1'}, props.components)
- return _jsxs(_components.h1, {children: ['Hello, ', _jsx(Thing, {})]})
+ return <_components.h1>{"Hello, "}<Thing /></_components.h1>
}
}
export default MDXContent
options.jsxRuntime
JSX runtime to use (
'automatic' | 'classic', default:
'automatic').
The classic runtime compiles to calls such as
h('p'), the automatic runtime
compiles to
import _jsx from '$importSource/jsx-runtime'\n_jsx('p').
If
file is the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use], then:
compile(file, {jsxRuntime: 'classic'})
…yields this difference:
-/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
-import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
+/* @jsxRuntime classic @jsx React.createElement @jsxFrag React.Fragment */
+import React from 'react'
-export const Thing = () => _jsx(_Fragment, {children: 'World!'})
+export const Thing = () => React.createElement(React.Fragment, null, 'World!')
…
options.jsxImportSource
Place to import automatic JSX runtimes from (
string?, default:
'react').
When in the
automatic runtime, this is used to define an import for
_Fragment,
_jsx, and
_jsxs.
If
file is the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use], then:
compile(file, {jsxImportSource: 'preact'})
…yields this difference:
-/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource react */
-import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs} from 'react/jsx-runtime'
+/* @jsxRuntime automatic @jsxImportSource preact */
+import {Fragment as _Fragment, jsx as _jsx, jsxs as _jsxs } from 'preact/jsx-runtime'
options.pragma
Pragma for JSX (
string?, default:
'React.createElement').
When in the
classic runtime, this is used as an identifier for function calls:
<x /> to
React.createElement('x').
You should most probably define
pragmaFrag and
pragmaImportSource too when
changing this.
If
file is the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use], then:
compile(file, {
jsxRuntime: 'classic',
pragma: 'preact.createElement',
pragmaFrag: 'preact.Fragment',
pragmaImportSource: 'preact/compat'
})
…yields this difference:
-/* @jsxRuntime classic @jsx React.createElement @jsxFrag React.Fragment */
-import React from 'react'
+/* @jsxRuntime classic @jsx preact.createElement @jsxFrag preact.Fragment */
+import preact from 'preact/compat'
-export const Thing = () => React.createElement(React.Fragment, null, 'World!')
+export const Thing = () => preact.createElement(preact.Fragment, null, 'World!')
…
options.pragmaFrag
Pragma for JSX fragments (
string?, default:
'React.Fragment').
When in the
classic runtime, this is used as an identifier for fragments:
<>
to
React.createElement(React.Fragment).
See
options.pragma for an example.
options.pragmaImportSource
Where to import the identifier of
pragma from (
string?, default:
'react').
When in the
classic runtime, this is used to import the
pragma function.
To illustrate with an example: when
pragma is
'a.b' and
pragmaImportSource
is
'c' this following will be generated:
import a from 'c'.
See
options.pragma for an example.
Promise<VFile> — Promise that resolves to the compiled JS as a [vfile][].
import remarkPresetLintConsistent from 'remark-preset-lint-consistent' // Lint rules to check for consistent markdown.
import {reporter} from 'vfile-reporter'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
const file = await compile('*like this* or _like this_?', {remarkPlugins: [remarkPresetLintConsistent]})
console.error(reporter(file))
}
Yields:
1:16-1:27 warning Emphasis should use `*` as a marker emphasis-marker remark-lint
⚠ 1 warning
compileSync(file, options?)
Compile MDX to JS.
Synchronous version of
compile.
When possible please use the async
compile.
evaluate(file, options)
☢️ Danger: It’s called evaluate because it
evals JavaScript.
Compile and [run][] MDX.
When possible, please use
compile, write to a file, and then run with Node or
bundle with [esbuild][]/[Rollup][]/[webpack][].
But if you trust your content,
evaluate can work.
Typically,
import (or
export … from) do not work here.
They can be compiled to dynamic
import() by passing
[
options.useDynamicImport][usedynamicimport].
file
See [
compile][compile].
options
Most options are the same as [
compile][compile], with the following
exceptions:
providerImportSource is replaced by
useMDXComponents
jsx* and
pragma* options are replaced by
jsx,
jsxs, and
Fragment
outputFormat is set to
function-body
options.jsx
options.jsxs
options.Fragment
These three options are required. They come from an automatic JSX runtime that you must import yourself.
import * as runtime from 'react/jsx-runtime'
const {default: Content} = await evaluate('# hi', {...runtime, ...otherOptions})
options.useMDXComponents
Needed if you want to support a provider.
import * as provider from '@mdx-js/react'
import * as runtime from 'react/jsx-runtime'
const {default: Content} = await evaluate('# hi', {...provider, ...runtime, ...otherOptions})
Promise<Module> — Promise that resolves to something that looks a bit like a
module: an object with a
default field set to the component and anything else
that was exported from the MDX file available too.
Assuming the contents of
example.mdx from [§ Use][use] was in
file, then:
import * as runtime from 'react/jsx-runtime'
import {evaluate} from 'xdm'
console.log(await evaluate(file, {...runtime}))
…yields:
{Thing: [Function: Thing], default: [Function: MDXContent]}
evaluateSync(file, options)
☢️ Danger: It’s called evaluate because it
evals JavaScript.
Compile and run MDX.
Synchronous version of [
evaluate][eval].
When possible please use the async
evaluate.
run(functionBody, options)
☢️ Danger: This
evals JavaScript.
Run MDX compiled as [
options.outputFormat: 'function-body'][outputformat].
options
You can pass
jsx,
jsxs, and
Fragment from an automatic JSX runtime as
options.
You can pass
useMDXComponents from a provider in options as well if the MDX
is compiled with
options.providerImportSource: '#' (the exact value of this
option doesn’t matter).
All other options have to be passed to
compile instead.
Promise<Module> — See
evaluate
On the server:
import {compile} from 'xdm'
const code = String(await compile('# hi', {outputFormat: 'function-body'}))
On the client:
import {run} from 'xdm'
import * as runtime from 'react/jsx-runtime'
const code = '' // To do: get `code` from server somehow.
const {default: Content} = await run(code, runtime)
…yields:
[Function: MDXContent]
runSync(functionBody, options)
☢️ Danger: This
evals JavaScript.
Run MDX.
Synchronous version of [
run][run].
When possible please use the async
run.
createProcessor(options)
Create a unified processor to compile MDX to JS.
Has the same options as [
compile][compile], but returns a configured
processor.
Note that
format: 'detect' does not work here: only
'md' or
'mdx' are
allowed (and
'mdx' is the default).
This section describes experimental features! These do not adhere to semver and could break at any time!
.mdx files directly
ESM loaders are an experimental
feature in Node, slated to change.
Still, they let projects “hijack” imports, to do all sorts of fancy things!
xdm comes with experimental support for importing
.mdx files with
on-the-fly compilation, using
xdm/esm-loader.js:
Assuming
example.mdx from [§ Use][use] exists, and our module
example.js
looks as follows:
import {renderToStaticMarkup} from 'react-dom/server.js'
import React from 'react'
import Content from './example.mdx'
console.log(renderToStaticMarkup(React.createElement(Content)))
Running that with:
node --experimental-loader=xdm/esm-loader.js example.js
…yields:
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
To pass options, you can make your own loader, such as this
my-loader.js:
import {createLoader} from 'xdm/esm-loader.js'
// Load is for Node 17+, the rest for 12-16.
const {load, getFormat, transformSource} = createLoader(/* Options… */)
export {load, getFormat, transformSource}
Which can then be used with
node --experimental-loader=./my-loader.js.
Node itself does not yet support multiple loaders, but it is possible to combine
multiple loaders with
@node-loader/core.
.mdx files directly
require.extensions
is a deprecated feature in Node.
Still, it lets projects “hijack”
require calls to do fancy things.
xdm comes with support for requiring
.mdx files with on-the-fly
evaluation, using
xdm/register.cjs:
Assuming
example.mdx from [§ Use][use] exists, and our script
example.cjs
looks as follows:
const React = require('react')
const {renderToStaticMarkup} = require('react-dom/server.js')
const Content = require('./example.mdx')
console.log(renderToStaticMarkup(React.createElement(Content)))
Running that with:
node -r xdm/register.cjs example.cjs
…yields:
<h1>Hello, World!</h1>
To pass options, you can make your own hook, such as this
my-hook.cjs:
'use strict'
const register = require('xdm/lib/integration/require.cjs')
register({/* Options… */})
Which can then be used with
node -r ./my-hook.cjs.
The register hook uses [
evaluateSync][eval].
That means
import (and
export … from) are not supported when requiring
.mdx files.
.md and
.mdx files from the web in esbuild
⚠️ Note that this includes remote code in your bundle. Make sure you trust it! See [§ Security][security] for more info.
When passing
allowDangerousRemoteMdx to the esbuild loader, MD(X) and JS files
can be imported from
http: and
https: urls.
Take this
index.mdx file:
import Readme from 'https://raw.githubusercontent.com/wooorm/xdm/main/readme.md'
Embed the xdm readme like so:
<Readme />
And a module
build.js:
import xdm from 'xdm/esbuild.js'
import esbuild from 'esbuild'
await esbuild.build({
entryPoints: ['index.mdx'],
outfile: 'output.js',
format: 'esm',
plugins: [xdm({allowDangerousRemoteMdx: true, /* Other options… */})]
})
Running that (
node build.js) and evaluating
output.js (depends on how you
evaluate React stuff) would give:
<p>Embed the xdm readme like so:</p>
<h1>xdm</h1>
{/* … */}
<p><a href="https://github.com/wooorm/xdm/blob/main/license">MIT</a> © …</p>
Note! You don’t have to use this syntax. Or use it always. With [
format][format], you can opt-in gradually or not at all.
The MDX syntax is a mix between markdown and JSX. Markdown often feels more natural to type than HTML (or JSX) for the common things (like emphasis, headings). JSX is an extension to JavaScript that looks like HTML but makes it convenient to use components (reusable things). See this description for a more formal description of the syntax.
This gives us something along the lines of [literate programming][lit].
MDX also gives us an odd mix of two languages: markdown is whitespace sensitive and forgiving (what you type may not “work”, but it won’t crash) whereas JavaScript is whitespace insensitive and does crash on typos. Weirdly enough they combine pretty well!
It’s important to know markdown (see this cheatsheet and tutorial for help) and have experience with JavaScript (specifically JSX) to write (and enjoy writing) MDX.
Some common gotchas with writing MDX are documented here.
Most of markdown ([CommonMark][]) works:
# Heading (rank 1)
## Heading 2
### 3
#### 4
##### 5
###### 6
> Block quote
* Unordered
* List
1. Ordered
2. List
A paragraph, introducing a thematic break:
***
```js
some.code()
```
a [link](https://example.com), an ![image](./image.png), some *emphasis*,
something **strong**, and finally a little `code()`.
Some other features often used with markdown are:
There are many more things possible by configuring [remark plugins][remark-plugins] and [rehype plugins][rehype-plugins].
There are also a couple specific remark/rehype/recma plugins that work with xdm: see [plugins][].
Some markdown features don’t work in MDX:
Indented code works in markdown, but not in MDX:
console.log(1) // this is a paragraph in MDX!
The reason for that is so that you can nicely indent your components.
A different one is “autolinks”:
<svg:rect> and <admin@example.com> are links in markdown, but they crash xdm.
The reason is that they look a lot like JSX components, and we prefer being unambiguous.
If you want links, use [descriptive text](https://and-the-link-here.com).
HTML doesn’t work, because MDX has JSX instead (see next section).
And you must escape less than (`<`) and opening braces (`{`) like so: \< or \{.
More on this is documented here.
Most of JSX works. Here’s some that looks a lot like HTML (but is JSX):
<h1>Heading!</h1>
<abbr title="HyperText Markup Language">HTML</abbr> is a lovely language.
<section>
And here is *markdown* in **JSX**!
</section>
You can also use components, but note that you must either define them locally or pass them in later (see [§ MDX content][mdx-content]):
<MyComponent id="123" />
Or access the `thisOne` component on the `myComponents` object: <myComponents.thisOne />
<Component
open
x={1}
label={'this is a string, *not* markdown!'}
icon={<Icon />}
/>
More on this is documented here.
To define things from within MDX, use ESM:
import {External} from './some/place.js'
export const Local = props => <span style={{color: 'red'}} {...props} />
An <External /> component and <Local>a local component</Local>.
ESM can also be used for other things:
import {MyChart} from './chart-component.js'
import data from './population.js'
export const pi = 3.14
<MyChart data={data} label={'Something with ' + pi} />
Braces can be used to embed JavaScript expressions in MDX:
export const pi = 3.14
Two 🍰 is: {pi * 2}
Expressions can be empty or contain just a comment:
{/* A comment! */}
All content (headings, paragraphs, etc) you write are exported as the default export from a compiled MDX file as a component.
It’s possible to pass props in.
The special prop
components is used to determine how to render components.
This includes both JSX and markdown syntax.
Say we have a
message.mdx file:
# Hello, *<Planet />*!
Remember when we first met in {props.year}?
This file could be imported from JavaScript and passed components like so:
import Message from './message.mdx' // Assumes an integration is used to compile MDX -> JS.
<Message components={{Planet: () => 'Venus'}} year={1962} />
You can also change the things that come from markdown:
<Message
components={{
// Map `h1` (`# heading`) to use `h2`s.
h1: 'h2',
// Rewrite `em`s (`*like so*`) to `i` with a red foreground color.
em: (props) => <i style={{color: 'red'}} {...props} />,
// Pass a layout (using the special `'wrapper'` key).
wrapper: ({components, ...props}) => <main {...props} />,
// Pass a component.
Planet: () => 'Venus'
}}
year={1962}
/>
The following keys can be passed in
components:
h1 for
# heading)†
wrapper, which defines the layout (but local layout takes precedence)
* anything else that is a valid JavaScript identifier (
foo,
Components,
_,
$x,
a1) for the things you write with JSX (like
<So /> or
<like.so />, note that locally defined components take
precedence)‡
† Normally, in markdown, those are:
a,
blockquote,
br,
code,
em,
h1,
h2,
h3,
h4,
h5,
h6,
hr,
img,
li,
ol,
p,
pre,
strong, and
ul.
With [
remark-gfm][gfm] (see guide below), you
can also use:
del,
section,
sup,
table,
tbody,
td,
th,
thead,
and
tr.
Other remark plugins that add support for new constructs and advertise that they
work with rehype, will also work with xdm.
‡ The rules for whether a name in JSX (
x in
<x>) is a literal tag name
or not, are as follows:
<a.b> ->
h(a.b))
<a-b> ->
h('a-b'))
<a> ->
h('a'))
<A> ->
h(A))
Layouts are components that wrap the whole content. They can be defined from within MDX using a default export:
export default function Layout({children}) {
return <main>{children}</main>;
}
All the things.
The layout can also be imported and then exported with an
export … from:
export {Layout as default} from './components.js'
The layout can also be passed as
components.wrapper (but a local one takes
precedence).
Install
xdm and use
xdm/esbuild.js.
Add something along these lines to your
build call:
import xdm from 'xdm/esbuild.js'
import esbuild from 'esbuild'
await esbuild.build({
entryPoints: ['index.mdx'],
outfile: 'output.js',
format: 'esm',
plugins: [xdm({/* Options… */})]
})
esbuild takes care of turning modern JavaScript features into syntax that works wherever you want it to. No Babel needed. See esbuild’s docs for more info.
options are the same as from [
compile][compile] with the addition of:
options.allowDangerousRemoteMdx
Whether to allow importing from
http: and
https: URLs (
boolean, default:
false).
See [§ Importing
.md and
.mdx files from the web in
esbuild][import-from-web].
⚠️ Note that this evaluates any JavaScript and MDX found over the wire!
Install
xdm and use
xdm/rollup.js.
Add something along these lines to your
rollup.config.js:
import path from 'node:path'
import xdm from 'xdm/rollup.js'
export default {
// …
plugins: [
// …
xdm({/* Options… */})
]
}
If you use modern JavaScript features you might want to use Babel through
@rollup/plugin-babel
to compile to code that works:
// …
import {babel} from '@rollup/plugin-babel'
export default {
// …
plugins: [
// …
xdm({/* Options… */}),
babel({
// Also run on what used to be `.mdx` (but is now JS):
extensions: ['.js', '.jsx', '.es6', '.es', '.mjs', '.mdx', '.md'],
// Other options…
})
]
}
Source maps are supported.
You do not need to pass
options.SourceMapGenerator.
options are the same as from [
compile][compile], with the additions of:
options.include
options.exclude
List of [
picomatch][pico] patterns to include and/or exclude
(
string,
RegExp,
Array<string|RegExp>, default:
[]).
Install
xdm and use
xdm/webpack.cjs.
Add something along these lines to your
webpack.config.js:
module.exports = {
module: {
// …
rules: [
// …
{test: /\.mdx?$/, use: [{loader: 'xdm/webpack.cjs', options: {}}]}
]
}
}
Source maps are supported based on how you configure webpack.
You do not need to pass
options.SourceMapGenerator.
If you use modern JavaScript features you might want to use Babel through
babel-loader to compile to
code that works:
// …
use: [
// Note that Webpack runs right-to-left: `xdm` is used first, then
// `babel-loader`.
{loader: 'babel-loader', options: {}},
{loader: 'xdm/webpack.cjs', options: {}}
]
// …
Note that
webpack-cli doesn’t support loaders in ESM directly or even
indirectly.
Because
xdm itself is ESM, this means the
xdm/webpack.cjs loader (even
though it’s CJS) doesn’t work with
webpack-cli (it does work when using the
webpack API).
To use this loader with
webpack-cli, set the
DISABLE_V8_COMPILE_CACHE=1
environment variable.
See
GH-11 for
details.
DISABLE_V8_COMPILE_CACHE=1 webpack
Snowpack uses [Rollup][] (for local files) which can
be extended.
Unfortunately,
snowpack.config.js is currently, ironically, CommonJS.
So figuring out a way to
import('xdm/rollup.js') and use it in Snowpack, is
left as an exercise to the reader.
Vite supports [Rollup][] plugins directly in
plugins in
your
vite.config.js.
WMR supports [Rollup][] plugins directly by
adding them to
plugins
in
wmr.config.mjs.
import {defineConfig} from 'wmr'
import xdm from 'xdm/rollup.js'
export default defineConfig({
plugins: [
xdm({/* Options… */})
]
})
See § Preact if you want to use Preact.
You should probably use webpack or Rollup instead of Babel directly as that
gives the neatest interface.
It is possible to use xdm in Babel and it’s fast, because it skips
xdm
serialization and Babel parsing, if Babel is used anyway.
Babel does not support syntax extensions to its parser (it has “syntax” plugins
but those in fact turn certain flags on or off).
It does support setting a different parser.
Which in turn lets us choose whether to use the
xdm or
@babel/parser.
This Babel plugin,
plugin.js:
import path from 'node:path'
import parser from '@babel/parser'
import estreeToBabel from 'estree-to-babel'
import {compileSync} from 'xdm'
export function babelPluginSyntaxMdx() {
// Tell Babel to use a different parser.
return {parserOverride: babelParserWithMdx}
}
// A Babel parser that parses `.mdx` files with xdm and passes any other things
// through to the normal Babel parser.
function babelParserWithMdx(value, options) {
if (
options.sourceFilename &&
/\.mdx?$/.test(path.extname(options.sourceFilename))
) {
// Babel does not support async parsers, unfortunately.
return compileSync(
{value, path: options.sourceFilename},
// Tell xdm to return a Babel tree instead of serialized JS.
{recmaPlugins: [recmaBabel]}
).result
}
return parser.parse(value, options)
}
// A “recma” plugin is a unified plugin that runs on the estree (used by xdm
// and much of the JS ecosystem but not Babel).
// This plugin defines `'estree-to-babel'` as the compiler, which means that
// the resulting Babel tree is given back by `compileSync`.
function recmaBabel() {
Object.assign(this, {Compiler: estreeToBabel})
}
Can be used like so with the Babel API:
import babel from '@babel/core'
import {babelPluginSyntaxMdx} from './plugin.js'
// Note that a filename must be set for our plugin to know it’s MDX instead of JS.
await babel.transformAsync(file, {filename: 'example.mdx', plugins: [babelPluginSyntaxMdx]})
Create a new app with CRA and change directory to enter it:
npx create-react-app my-app
cd my-app
Install
xdm as a dev dependency:
yarn add xdm --dev
Now we can add our MDX content.
Create an MDX file
Content.mdx in the
src/ folder:
export const Box = () => (
<div style={{padding: 20, backgroundColor: 'tomato'}} />
)
# Hello, world!
This is **markdown** with <span style={{color: "red"}}>JSX</span>: MDX!
<Box />
To use that content in the app, replace the contents of
App.js in the
src/
folder with:
/* eslint-disable import/no-webpack-loader-syntax */
import Content from '!xdm/webpack.cjs!./Content.mdx'
export default function App() {
return <Content />
}
Done! To start the development server run:
yarn start
Next uses webpack.
Install
xdm and extend
Next’s config
in a
next.config.js file like so:
module.exports = {
// Support MDX files as pages:
pageExtensions: ['mdx', 'md', 'tsx', 'ts', 'jsx', 'js'],
// Support loading `.mdx`:
webpack(config) {
config.module.rules.push({
test: /\.mdx?$/,
use: [{loader: 'xdm/webpack.cjs', options: {/* Options… */}}]
})
return config
}
}
Works out of the box.
What about React server components?
While they are currently alpha and not shipping soon, there is an experimental demo combining xdm with RSC.
You can set
providerImportSource to
'@mdx-js/react' (which has to be
installed) to support context-based components passing.
import {MDXProvider} from '@mdx-js/react'
import Post from './post.mdx' // Assumes an integration is used to compile MDX -> JS.
<MDXProvider components={{em: props => <i {...props} />}}>
<Post />
</MDXProvider>
But the above can also be written without configuring and importing a provider:
import Post from './post.mdx'
<Post components={{em: props => <i {...props} />}} />
Define a different import source in [options][compile]:
compile(file, {jsxImportSource: 'preact'})
You can set
providerImportSource to
'@mdx-js/preact' (which has to be
installed) to support context-based components passing.
See React above for more information (but use
@mdx-js/preact).
Use [mdsvex][]!
Use Vue 3, which adds support for functional components and fragments, two features heavily used in MDX.
Vue has a special way to compile JSX: xdm can’t do it but Babel can.
Tell
xdm to keep the JSX:
const jsx = String(await compile(file, {jsx: true}))
Then compile the JSX away with Babel and
@vue/babel-plugin-jsx:
import babel from '@babel/core'
const js = (await babel.transformAsync(jsx, {plugins: ['@vue/babel-plugin-jsx']})).code
You are probably already using [webpack][] and/or [Rollup][] with Vue.
If not directly, then perhaps through something like Vue CLI.
In which case, see the above sections on these tools for how to use them, but
configure them as shown in this section to import
.mdx files.
Define a different import source in [options][compile] at compile time:
compile(file, {jsxImportSource: '@emotion/react'})
Otherwise, Emotion is React based, so see the React section for more info.
Theme UI is a React-specific library that requires using context to access its effective components. This can be done at the place where you’re using MDX content at runtime:
import {base} from '@theme-ui/preset-base'
import {components, ThemeProvider} from 'theme-ui'
import Post from './post.mdx' // Assumes an integration is used to compile MDX -> JS.
<ThemeProvider theme={base}>
<Post components={components} />
</ThemeProvider>
If using a
providerImportSource set to
'@mdx-js/react' while compiling,
Theme UI automatically injects its components into that context:
import {base} from '@theme-ui/preset-base'
import {ThemeProvider} from 'theme-ui'
import Post from './post.mdx'
<ThemeProvider theme={base}>
<Post />
</ThemeProvider>
Otherwise, Theme UI is Emotion and React based, so see their sections for more info.
To support GFM (autolink literals, strikethrough, tables, and tasklists) use
remark-gfm.
Say we have an MDX file like this:
# GFM
## Autolink literals
www.example.com, https://example.com, and contact@example.com.
## Footnote
A note[^1]
[^1]: Big note.
## Strikethrough
~one~ or ~~two~~ tildes.
## Table
| a | b | c | d |
| - | :- | -: | :-: |
## Tasklist
* [ ] to do
* [x] done
Then do something like this:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import remarkGfm from 'remark-gfm'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
console.log(
String(
await compile(await fs.readFile('example.mdx'), {remarkPlugins: [remarkGfm]})
)
)
}
<h1>GFM</h1>
<h2>Autolink literals</h2>
<p>
<a href="http://www.example.com">www.example.com</a>,
<a href="https://example.com">https://example.com</a>, and
<a href="mailto:contact@example.com">contact@example.com</a>.
</p>
<h2>Footnote</h2>
<p>A note<sup><a href="#user-content-fn-1" id="user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-ref aria-describedby="footnote-label">1</a></sup></p>
<h2>Strikethrough</h2>
<p>
<del>one</del> or <del>two</del> tildes.
</p>
<h2>Table</h2>
<table>
<thead>
<tr>
<th>a</th>
<th align="left">b</th>
<th align="right">c</th>
<th align="center">d</th>
</tr>
</thead>
</table>
<h2>Tasklist</h2>
<ul className="contains-task-list">
<li className="task-list-item">
<input type="checkbox" disabled /> to do
</li>
<li className="task-list-item">
<input type="checkbox" checked disabled /> done
</li>
</ul>
<section data-footnotes className="footnotes">
<h2 id="footnote-label" className="sr-only">Footnotes</h2>
<ol>
<li id="user-content-fn-1">
<p>
Big note.
<a href="#user-content-fnref-1" data-footnote-backref className="data-footnote-backref" aria-label="Back to content">↩</a>
</p>
</li>
</ol>
</section>
There are two ways to accomplish syntax highlighting: at compile time or at runtime. Doing it at compile time means much less code is sent down the wire (syntax highlighting needs a lot of code). Doing it at runtime gives flexibility.
Use either
rehype-highlight
(
highlight.js) or
@mapbox/rehype-prism
(Prism) by doing something like this:
import rehypeHighlight from 'rehype-highlight'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main(`~~~js
console.log(1)
~~~`)
async function main(code) {
console.log(
String(await compile(code, {rehypePlugins: [rehypeHighlight]}))
)
}
…you still need to load a relevant style sheet.
<pre>
<code className="hljs language-js">
<span className="hljs-built_in">console</span>.log(
<span className="hljs-number">1</span>)
</code>
</pre>
Use for example
react-syntax-highlighter,
by doing something like this:
import SyntaxHighlighter from 'react-syntax-highlighter'
import Post from './example.mdx' // Assumes an integration is used to compile MDX -> JS.
<Post components={{code}} />
function code({className, ...props}) {
const match = /language-(\w+)/.exec(className || '')
return match
? <SyntaxHighlighter language={match[1]} PreTag="div" {...props} />
: <code className={className} {...props} />
}
<pre>
<div
className="language-js"
style={{
display: 'block',
overflowX: 'auto',
padding: '0.5em',
background: '#F0F0F0',
color: '#444'
}}
>
<code style={{whiteSpace: 'pre'}}>
<span>console.</span>
<span style={{color: '#397300'}}>log</span>
<span>(</span>
<span style={{color: '#880000'}}>1</span>
<span>)</span>
</code>
</div>
</pre>
meta field
Markdown supports a meta string for code:
```js filename="index.js"
console.log(1)
```
This is a hidden part of markdown: it’s normally not rendered. But as the above example shows, it’s a useful place to put some extra fields.
xdm doesn’t know whether you’re handling code as a component or what the
format of that meta string is, so it defaults to how markdown handles it:
meta
is ignored.
The short answer is:
use
remark-mdx-code-meta,
it lets you type JSX attributes in the
meta part and exposes them on the
pre component.
Or you can do it yourself, however you want, by writing a custom plugin to
interpret the
meta field.
For example, it’s possible to pass that string as a prop by writing a rehype
plugin:
function rehypeMetaAsAttribute() {
return transform
}
function transform(tree) {
visit(tree, 'element', onelement)
}
function onelement(node) {
if (node.tagName === 'code' && node.data && node.data.meta) {
node.properties.meta = node.data.meta
}
}
This would yields the following JSX:
<pre>
<code class="language-js" meta='filename="index.js"'>
console.log(1)
</code>
</pre>
Note that the
meta attribute is not valid HTML, so make sure to handle
code
with a component.
The meta string in this example looks a lot like HTML attributes.
What if we wanted to parse that string and add each “attribute” as a prop?
Using the same rehype plugin as above, but with a different
onelement
function, that can be achieved:
const re = /\b([-\w]+)(?:=(?:"([^"]*)"|'([^']*)'|([^"'\s]+)))?/g
// …
function onelement(node) {
let match
if (node.tagName === 'code' && node.data && node.data.meta) {
re.lastIndex = 0 // Reset regex.
while ((match = re.exec(node.data.meta))) {
node.properties[match[1]] = match[2] || match[3] || match[4] || ''
}
}
}
This would yields the following JSX:
<pre>
<code class="language-js" filename="index.js">
console.log(1)
</code>
</pre>
Note that the these added attributes are not valid HTML, so make sure to handle
code with a component.
Use
remark-math
and either
rehype-katex
(KaTeX) or
rehype-mathjax
(MathJax) by doing something like this:
import rehypeKatex from 'rehype-katex'
import remarkMath from 'remark-math'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
console.log(
String(
// You only need one backslash in an MDX file but because this is JS wrapping it,
// a double backslash is needed.
await compile('# $\\sqrt{a^2 + b^2}$', {
remarkPlugins: [remarkMath],
rehypePlugins: [rehypeKatex]
})
)
)
}
…you still need to load a KaTeX style sheet when using
rehype-katex.
<h1>
<span className="math math-inline">
<span className="katex">
<span className="katex-mathml">
<math xmlns="http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML">…</math>
</span>
<span className="katex-html" aria-hidden="true">…</span>
</span>
</span>
</h1>
Frontmatter, typically in YAML format, is frequently combined with markdown. MDX comes with support for ESM (import/exports) which is a powerful dynamic alternative.
Say we had this
post.mdx:
export const name = 'World'
export const title = 'Hi, ' + name + '!'
# {title}
Used like so:
import * as Post from './post.mdx' // Assumes an integration is used to compile MDX -> JS.
console.log(Post.title) // Prints 'Hi, World!'
Still, you might prefer frontmatter because it lets you define data that can be extracted from files without (or before) compiling:
Say our
post.mdx with frontmatter looked like this:
---
title: Hi, World!
---
# Hi, World!
Then without compiling or evaluating that file the metadata can be accessed like so:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import yaml from 'js-yaml'
main()
async function main() {
console.log(yaml.loadAll(await fs.readFile('example.mdx'))[0]) // Prints `{title: 'Hi, World!'}`
}
xdm doesn’t understand YAML frontmatter by default but can understand it
using
remark-frontmatter:
import {promises as fs} from 'node:fs'
import remarkFrontmatter from 'remark-frontmatter'
import {compile} from 'xdm'
main()
async function main() {
console.log(
await compile(await fs.readFile('example.mdx'), {
remarkPlugins: [remarkFrontmatter]
})
)
}
Now it “works”: the frontmatter is ignored. But it’s not available from inside the MDX. What if we wanted to use frontmatter from inside the MDX file too? Like so?
---
title: Hi, World!
---
# {frontmatter.title}
That’s what
remark-mdx-frontmatter
does.
xdm has several extension points:
There are also a few of these extensions made specifically for MDX:
None yet!
rehype-mdx-title
— expose the page title as a string
remark-mdx-code-meta
— interpret the code
meta field as JSX props
remark-mdx-images
— change image sources to JavaScript imports
remark-mdx-frontmatter
— change frontmatter (YAML) metadata to exports
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
To enable types for imported
.mdx,
.md, etcetera files, first make sure
the TypeScript
JSX namespace is typed (such as by importing the
react
types).
Then install
@types/mdx, which adds types to import statements of supported
files.
import Post from './post.mdx' // `Post` is now typed.
@mdx-js/mdx
API (build):
skipExport or
wrapExport options
evaluate instead of
runtime package to eval MDX
API (run):
exports work in
evaluate
Input:
main branch of
@mdx-js/mdx
<p><h1 /></p>
format: 'md')
Output:
isMDXContent prop on the
MDXContent component
components: {h1 = () => ...} that component gets
used for
# heading but not for
<h1>heading</h1>
parent.child combos (
ol.li) for components
inlineCode component (use
pre and/or
code
instead)
evaluate
" in attributes
Experiments:
import Content from './file.mdx' in Node
require('./file.mdx') in Node
allowDangerousRemoteMdx in esbuild to load MD(X) from the web
To understand what this project does, it’s very important to first understand
what unified does: please read through the
unifiedjs/unified readme (the part
until you hit the API section is required reading).
xdm is a unified pipeline — wrapped so that most folks don’t need to know
about unified:
core.js#L76-L102.
The processor goes through these steps:
The input is MDX (serialized markdown with embedded JSX, ESM, and
expressions).
The markdown is parsed with [
micromark][micromark] and the embedded JS with
one of its extensions
micromark-extension-mdxjs
(which in turn uses [acorn][]).
Then
mdast-util-from-markdown
and its extension
mdast-util-mdx are used to
turn the results from the parser into a syntax tree:
mdast.
Markdown is closest to the source format.
This is where [remark plugins][remark-plugins] come in.
Typically, there shouldn’t be much going on here.
But perhaps you want to support GFM (tables and such) or frontmatter?
Then you can add a plugin here:
remark-gfm or
remark-frontmatter,
respectively.
After markdown, we go to hast (HTML).
This transformation is done by
mdast-util-to-hast.
Wait, why, what does HTML have to do with it?
Part of the reason is that we care about HTML semantics: we want to know that
something is an
<a>, not whether it’s a link with a resource (
[text](url))
or a reference to a defined link definition (
[text][id]\n\n[id]: url).
So an HTML AST is closer to where we want to go.
Another reason is that there are many things folks need when they go MDX -> JS,
markdown -> HTML, or even folks who only process their HTML -> HTML: use cases
other than xdm.
By having a single AST in these cases and writing a plugin that works on that
AST, that plugin can supports all these use cases (for example,
rehype-highlight
for syntax highlighting or
rehype-katex
for math).
So, this is where [rehype plugins][rehype-plugins] come in: most of the plugins,
probably.
Then we go to JavaScript: esast (JS; an
AST which is compatible with estree but looks a bit more like other unist ASTs).
This transformation is done by
hast-util-to-estree.
This is a new ecosystem that does not have utilities or plugins yet.
But it’s where xdm does its thing: where it adds imports/exports, where it
compiles JSX away into
_jsx() calls, and where it does the other cool things
that it provides.
Finally, The output is serialized JavaScript. That final step is done by astring, a small and fast JS generator.
MDX is unsafe: it’s a programming language.
You might want to look into using
<iframe>s with
sandbox, but security is
hard, and that doesn’t seem to be 100%.
For Node, vm2 sounds interesting.
But you should probably also sandbox the whole OS (Docker?), perform rate
limiting, and make sure processes can be killed when taking too long.
A lot of things are going on in
xdm: parsing markdown to a syntax tr