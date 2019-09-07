Get the correct trash path on Linux according to the spec

Install

npm install xdg-trashdir

Usage

const xdgTrashdir = require ( 'xdg-trashdir' ); ( async ( ) => { console .log( await xdgTrashdir()); console .log( await xdgTrashdir( 'foo.zip' )); console .log( await xdgTrashdir.all()); })();

API

Returns a Promise<string> with the path to the trash.

file

Type: string

Get the trash path for a specific file.