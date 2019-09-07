openbase logo
xdg-trashdir

by Kevin Mårtensson
3.1.0 (see all)

Get the correct trash path on Linux

Documentation
68.9K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

xdg-trashdir Build Status

Get the correct trash path on Linux according to the spec

Install

$ npm install xdg-trashdir

Usage

const xdgTrashdir = require('xdg-trashdir');

(async () => {
    console.log(await xdgTrashdir());
    //=> '/home/johndoe/.local/share/Trash'

    console.log(await xdgTrashdir('foo.zip'));
    //=> '/media/johndoe/UUI/.Trash-1000'

    console.log(await xdgTrashdir.all());
    //=> ['/home/johndoe/.local/share/Trash', '/media/johndoe/UUI/.Trash-1000', …]
})();

API

xdgTrashdir(file?)

Returns a Promise<string> with the path to the trash.

file

Type: string

Get the trash path for a specific file.

xdgTrashdir.all()

Returns a Promise<string[]> with all possible trash paths.

