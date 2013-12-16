XCSSMatrix

The XCSSMatrix class is intended to bring the functionality from WebKitCSSMatrix to other browsers, and NodeJS. The CSSMatrix interface was defined in the CSS 2D Transforms and CSS 3D Transforms Module specifications.

Browser Support

Chrome 6+, Safari 5+, FF4+, Opera 11+, IE9+

Getting started

nodejs

npm install xcssmatrix var XCSSMatrix = require ( 'xcssmatrix' )

Browser

See the examples in the dist directory

via require.js

< script src = "http://requirejs.org/docs/release/2.1.0/minified/require.js" > </ script > < script > require ([ 'XCSSMatrix' ], function ( XCSSMatrix ) { }); </ script >

via browserify

< script src = "XCSSMatrix.js" > </ script > < script > var m3d = new XCSSMatrix( 'rotateY(1rad) translate3d(23px, 34px, 45px)' ); </ script >

Usage

> var matrix = new XCSSMatrix( 'translate(12px) rotateX(34deg) rotateY(45rad) skew(67deg)' ) undefined > matrix.toString() 'matrix3d(0.525322, 0.475819, -0.705431, 0.000000, 1.237581, 1.949997, -1.102698, 0.000000, 0.850904, -0.293756, 0.435512, 0.000000, 12.000000, 0.000000, 0.000000, 1.000000)' > var originalCSS = matrix.toString() > matrix.rotate( 90 ) > matrix.toString() === originalCSS true > matrix = matrix.rotate( 90 ) > matrix.toString() === originalCSS false

Tests

Its API is intended to match the spec. The tests have been copied from the WebKitCSSMatrix tests for 2D and 3D.

The implementation was largely copied from Firmin's FirminCSSMatrix object.

At the moment, it does not throw errors, which is (was) against the spec. See issue #1 for more.

Please create tickets(and/or tests) for any failing cases.

[2dtests]: [http://src.chromium.org/svn/branches/WebKit/472/LayoutTests/transforms/cssmatrix-2d-interface.xhtml]

[3dtests]: [http://src.chromium.org/svn/branches/WebKit/472/LayoutTests/transforms/cssmatrix-3d-interface.xhtml]