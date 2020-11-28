openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xcode

by apache
3.0.1 (see all)

Apache cordova

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.8M

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

53

Package

Dependencies

2

License

Apache-2.0

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

cordova-node-xcode

NPM

Node CI

Parser utility for xcodeproj project files

Allows you to edit xcodeproject files and write them back out.

based on donated code from alunny / node-xcode

Example

// API is a bit wonky right now
var xcode = require('xcode'),
    fs = require('fs'),
    projectPath = 'myproject.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj',
    myProj = xcode.project(projectPath);

// parsing is async, in a different process
myProj.parse(function (err) {
    myProj.addHeaderFile('foo.h');
    myProj.addSourceFile('foo.m');
    myProj.addFramework('FooKit.framework');
   
    fs.writeFileSync(projectPath, myProj.writeSync());
    console.log('new project written');
});

Working on the parser

If there's a problem parsing, you will want to edit the grammar under lib/parser/pbxproj.pegjs. You can test it online with the PEGjs online thingy at https://pegjs.org/online - I have had some mixed results though.

Tests under the test/parser directory will compile the parser from the grammar. Other tests will use the prebuilt parser (lib/parser/pbxproj.js).

To rebuild the parser js file after editing the grammar, run:

npm run pegjs

(and be sure to restore the Apache license notice in lib/parser/pbxproj.js before committing)

License

Apache V2

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial