Parser utility for xcodeproj project files
Allows you to edit xcodeproject files and write them back out.
based on donated code from alunny / node-xcode
// API is a bit wonky right now
var xcode = require('xcode'),
fs = require('fs'),
projectPath = 'myproject.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj',
myProj = xcode.project(projectPath);
// parsing is async, in a different process
myProj.parse(function (err) {
myProj.addHeaderFile('foo.h');
myProj.addSourceFile('foo.m');
myProj.addFramework('FooKit.framework');
fs.writeFileSync(projectPath, myProj.writeSync());
console.log('new project written');
});
If there's a problem parsing, you will want to edit the grammar under
lib/parser/pbxproj.pegjs. You can test it online with the PEGjs online thingy
at https://pegjs.org/online - I have had some mixed results though.
Tests under the
test/parser directory will compile the parser from the
grammar. Other tests will use the prebuilt parser (
lib/parser/pbxproj.js).
To rebuild the parser js file after editing the grammar, run:
npm run pegjs
(and be sure to restore the Apache license notice in
lib/parser/pbxproj.js before committing)
Apache V2