Parser utility for xcodeproj project files

Allows you to edit xcodeproject files and write them back out.

based on donated code from alunny / node-xcode

Example

var xcode = require ( 'xcode' ), fs = require ( 'fs' ), projectPath = 'myproject.xcodeproj/project.pbxproj' , myProj = xcode.project(projectPath); myProj.parse( function ( err ) { myProj.addHeaderFile( 'foo.h' ); myProj.addSourceFile( 'foo.m' ); myProj.addFramework( 'FooKit.framework' ); fs.writeFileSync(projectPath, myProj.writeSync()); console .log( 'new project written' ); });

Working on the parser

If there's a problem parsing, you will want to edit the grammar under lib/parser/pbxproj.pegjs . You can test it online with the PEGjs online thingy at https://pegjs.org/online - I have had some mixed results though.

Tests under the test/parser directory will compile the parser from the grammar. Other tests will use the prebuilt parser ( lib/parser/pbxproj.js ).

To rebuild the parser js file after editing the grammar, run:

npm run pegjs

(and be sure to restore the Apache license notice in lib/parser/pbxproj.js before committing)

License

Apache V2