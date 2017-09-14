openbase logo
xcase

by encharm
2.0.1

Blazingly fast recursive conversion to and from camelCase or PascalCase for objects and arrays and strings

Popularity

Downloads/wk

77.3K

GitHub Stars

21

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No

Readme

xcase

Blazingly fast recursive conversion to and from camelCase or PascalCase for objects and arrays and strings.

It supports both Node.js and Browser.

xcase passes most of https://github.com/domchristie/humps tests, excluding only those with custom regexps and handler functions. So if you use humps and need something much faster than this is the right place.

> node benchmark.js
xcase#camelize x 7,521,530 ops/sec ±0.18% (96 runs sampled)
humps#camelize x 870,637 ops/sec ±0.67% (95 runs sampled)
lodash#camelCase x 784,445 ops/sec ±1.18% (92 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelize
xcase#decamelize x 6,517,893 ops/sec ±0.43% (94 runs sampled)
humps#decamelize x 1,576,663 ops/sec ±0.65% (95 runs sampled)
lodash#snakeCase x 659,930 ops/sec ±1.50% (95 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#decamelize
xcase#camelizeKeys x 642,111 ops/sec ±1.16% (92 runs sampled)
humps#camelizeKeys x 126,551 ops/sec ±0.64% (91 runs sampled)
lodash#reduce + camelCase x 120,886 ops/sec ±1.11% (92 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelizeKeys
xcase#decamelizeKeys x 613,896 ops/sec ±1.13% (86 runs sampled)
humps#decamelizeKeys x 194,091 ops/sec ±0.61% (92 runs sampled)
lodash#reduce + snakeCase: 
Fastest is xcase#decamelizeKeys
xcase#camelizeKeys (large object) x 678 ops/sec ±0.35% (94 runs sampled)
xcase#camelizeKeys {inPlace: true} (large object) x 570 ops/sec ±1.41% (86 runs sampled)
humps#camelizeKeys (large object) x 163 ops/sec ±0.22% (82 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelizeKeys (large object)
xcase#decamelizeKeys (large object) x 665 ops/sec ±0.68% (92 runs sampled)
humps#decamelizeKeys (large object) x 238 ops/sec ±0.63% (85 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#decamelizeKeys (large object)

Installation

Node: npm install --save xcase

Browser (JSPM): jspm install npm:xcase

Browser (Bower): jspm install xcase

Browser (Manual): Load https://raw.githubusercontent.com/encharm/xcase/master/dist/xcase.min.js and use global xcase object

Usage:

let {camelizeKeys} = require('xcase');
let obj = camelizeKeys({
  foo_bar: 1
}); 
// obj is {fooBar: 1}

API

  • camelize(string, [options])

    change "foo_bar"/"foo bar"/"foo-bar" to "fooBar"

  • camelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])

    change all keys according to camelize

  • decamelize(string, [options])

    change "fooBar" to "foo_bar" and takes custom separator in options

  • decamelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])

    change all keys according to decamelize

  • pascalize(string, [opts])

    change "foo_bar"/"foo bar"/"foo-bar" to "FooBar"

  • pascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])

    change all keys according to pascalize

  • depascalize(string, [opts])

    change "FooBar" to "foo_bar" and takes custom separator in options

  • depascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])

    change all keys according to depascalize

Options:

  • inPlace: true - to modify existing object (note, it's slower than default! v8 is smarter than us)
  • separator - for example - for de** variant of functions

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016, Code Charm Ltd

