Blazingly fast recursive conversion to and from camelCase or PascalCase for objects and arrays and strings.
It supports both Node.js and Browser.
xcase passes most of https://github.com/domchristie/humps tests, excluding only those with custom regexps and handler functions. So if you use
humps and need something much faster than this is the right place.
> node benchmark.js
xcase#camelize x 7,521,530 ops/sec ±0.18% (96 runs sampled)
humps#camelize x 870,637 ops/sec ±0.67% (95 runs sampled)
lodash#camelCase x 784,445 ops/sec ±1.18% (92 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelize
xcase#decamelize x 6,517,893 ops/sec ±0.43% (94 runs sampled)
humps#decamelize x 1,576,663 ops/sec ±0.65% (95 runs sampled)
lodash#snakeCase x 659,930 ops/sec ±1.50% (95 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#decamelize
xcase#camelizeKeys x 642,111 ops/sec ±1.16% (92 runs sampled)
humps#camelizeKeys x 126,551 ops/sec ±0.64% (91 runs sampled)
lodash#reduce + camelCase x 120,886 ops/sec ±1.11% (92 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelizeKeys
xcase#decamelizeKeys x 613,896 ops/sec ±1.13% (86 runs sampled)
humps#decamelizeKeys x 194,091 ops/sec ±0.61% (92 runs sampled)
lodash#reduce + snakeCase:
Fastest is xcase#decamelizeKeys
xcase#camelizeKeys (large object) x 678 ops/sec ±0.35% (94 runs sampled)
xcase#camelizeKeys {inPlace: true} (large object) x 570 ops/sec ±1.41% (86 runs sampled)
humps#camelizeKeys (large object) x 163 ops/sec ±0.22% (82 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#camelizeKeys (large object)
xcase#decamelizeKeys (large object) x 665 ops/sec ±0.68% (92 runs sampled)
humps#decamelizeKeys (large object) x 238 ops/sec ±0.63% (85 runs sampled)
Fastest is xcase#decamelizeKeys (large object)
Node:
npm install --save xcase
Browser (JSPM):
jspm install npm:xcase
Browser (Bower):
jspm install xcase
Browser (Manual): Load https://raw.githubusercontent.com/encharm/xcase/master/dist/xcase.min.js and use global
xcase object
let {camelizeKeys} = require('xcase');
let obj = camelizeKeys({
foo_bar: 1
});
// obj is {fooBar: 1}
camelize(string, [options])
change
"foo_bar"/
"foo bar"/
"foo-bar" to
"fooBar"
camelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])
change all keys according to
camelize
decamelize(string, [options])
change
"fooBar" to
"foo_bar" and takes custom
separator in options
decamelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])
change all keys according to
decamelize
pascalize(string, [opts])
change
"foo_bar"/
"foo bar"/
"foo-bar" to
"FooBar"
pascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])
change all keys according to
pascalize
depascalize(string, [opts])
change
"FooBar" to
"foo_bar" and takes custom
separator in options
depascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options])
change all keys according to
depascalize
Options:
inPlace: true - to modify existing object (note, it's slower than default! v8 is smarter than us)
separator - for example
- for
de** variant of functions
MIT
Copyright (c) 2016, Code Charm Ltd