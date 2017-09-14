xcase

Blazingly fast recursive conversion to and from camelCase or PascalCase for objects and arrays and strings.

It supports both Node.js and Browser.

xcase passes most of https://github.com/domchristie/humps tests, excluding only those with custom regexps and handler functions. So if you use humps and need something much faster than this is the right place.

> node benchmark.js xcase humps lodash Fastest is xcase xcase humps lodash Fastest is xcase xcase humps lodash Fastest is xcase xcase humps lodash Fastest is xcase xcase xcase humps Fastest is xcase xcase humps Fastest is xcase

Installation

Node: npm install --save xcase

Browser (JSPM): jspm install npm:xcase

Browser (Bower): jspm install xcase

Browser (Manual): Load https://raw.githubusercontent.com/encharm/xcase/master/dist/xcase.min.js and use global xcase object

let {camelizeKeys} = require ( 'xcase' ); let obj = camelizeKeys({ foo_bar : 1 });

API

camelize(string, [options]) change "foo_bar" / "foo bar" / "foo-bar" to "fooBar"

camelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options]) change all keys according to camelize

decamelize(string, [options]) change "fooBar" to "foo_bar" and takes custom separator in options

decamelizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options]) change all keys according to decamelize

pascalize(string, [opts]) change "foo_bar" / "foo bar" / "foo-bar" to "FooBar"

pascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options]) change all keys according to pascalize

depascalize(string, [opts]) change "FooBar" to "foo_bar" and takes custom separator in options

depascalizeKeys(objectOrArray, [options]) change all keys according to depascalize

Options:

inPlace: true - to modify existing object (note, it's slower than default! v8 is smarter than us)

- to modify existing object (note, it's slower than default! v8 is smarter than us) separator - for example - for de** variant of functions

License

MIT

Copyright (c) 2016, Code Charm Ltd