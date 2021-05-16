openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

xc-instant

by nocodb
0.1.85 (see all)

XgeneCloud is now https://github.com/nocodb/nocodb

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

102

GitHub Stars

1.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

75

License

AGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

XgeneCloud
Instant REST & GraphQL APIs on any Database

[![Build Status](https://travis-ci.org/dwyl/esta.svg?branch=master)](https://travis-ci.com/github/xgenecloud/xgenecloud) [![Node version](https://badgen.net/npm/node/next)](http://nodejs.org/download/) [![License](https://badgen.net/npm/license/xc-core)]() [![Twitter](https://img.shields.io/twitter/url/https/twitter.com/XgeneCloud.svg?style=social&label=Follow%20%40XgeneCloud)](https://twitter.com/xgenecloud)

WebsiteDocumentationNewsletterDiscordTwitterDownload App


Supported Databases

  • MySQL 🔥
  • PostgresSQL 🔥
  • MSSQL / SQL Server 🔥
  • SQLite 🔥
  • MariaDb 🔥
  • Amazon Aurora 🔥

Usage

Install CLI

$ npm install -g xc-cli

Install & Open GUI (Built in Database & API Client)

$ xc app.install
$ xc app.open

GUI Installation Notes

  • For Mac : Move the installed application to applications folder
  • For Windows : Install into default paths (program files) and open app manually by going to program files.
  • For Linux : Install into default path

Generate REST/GraphQL APIs Instantly

$ xc new project-name

For Help

$ xc man



Demo 1 : Generate REST APIs on existing MySQL Database





Demo 2 : GUI for Database Design and Scaffolding APIs





Demo 3 : Generate GraphQL APIs on existing MySQL Database





Amazing Responses To Our HackerNews Launch


What is XgeneCloud ?

XgeneCloud consists of Three simple & amazing products :

  • An Instant API Framework that can generate REST & GraphQL on any database
  • A GUI based fully-featured Database & API Client
    • GUI DB Client enables - Point & Click schema design & schema migrations.
    • GUI API Client to debug APIs.
  • A Hybrid Serverless Framework!
    • All APIs generated can be deployed as Serverless Functions on any Cloud Platform!
    • This is without changing any change to source code generated.

A Simple Overview



A Detailed Overview


Table Of Contents

Please Note

  • Whilst we are in beta - you can expect some breaking changes.

All Demos : Instant APIs on other SQL databases

DatabaseREST APIs DemoGraphQL APIs Demo
MySqlusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
Postgresusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
MsSqlusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
Sqlite3using CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
MariaDbusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
Multiple Databasesusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
Scaffolding for a Tableusing CLI / using GUIusing CLI / using GUI
ACLClick hereClick here
Auto DocumentationClick here

Feature Demos : Others

FeatureLinks
SetupClick here
API Client HistoryClick here
API Client CollectionsClick here
API Performance TestClick here
Database Client DesignClick here
Database Client MigrationsClick here
Smart TerminalClick here
Themes : DarkClick here
Themes : ColorsClick here
Themes : Custom ColorsClick here
Multi Environment projectClick here

Youtube PlayLists

PlaylistLink
Instant Rest APIsClick here
Instant GraphQL APIsClick here
Database Client - Desktop AppClick here
Smart TerminalClick here
ThemesClick here

Serverless Platforms Supported

Cloud PlatformServerlessServerless Containers
AWS Lambda Fargate
GCP Cloud Function Cloud Run
Azure Function App Function App Container
Zeit Now
Alibaba Function Compute Alibaba Serverless Kubernetes

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for MySQL Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for MySQL Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for Postgres Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for Postgres Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for MSSQL Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for MSSQL Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for SQLite Database Using CLI

Coming Soon...

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for SQLite Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for Multiple Databases Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Scaffolding for a Table

Youtube

⤴️

Scaffolding for a Table : CLI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating REST APIs for Multiple Databases Using CLI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for MySQL Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for MySQL Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for Postgres Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for Postgres Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for MSSQL Database Using CLI

Asciinema

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for MSSQL Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for SQLite Database Using CLI

Coming Soon...

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for SQLite Database Using GUI

Youtube

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for Multiple Databases Using GUI

Coming soon...

⤴️

Generating GraphQL APIs for Multiple Databases Using CLI

Coming soon...

⤴️

Scaffolding for a Table : GQL

Youtube

⤴️

Scaffolding for a Table : GQL CLI

Youtube

⤴️

GraphQL : ACL

Youtube

⤴️

REST : ACL

Youtube

⤴️

Swagger

Youtube

⤴️

Setup

Asciinema

⤴️

API Client History

Youtube

⤴️

API Client Collections

Youtube

⤴️

API Performance Test

Youtube

⤴️

Database Client Design

Youtube

⤴️

Database Client Migrations

Youtube

⤴️

Smart Terminal

Youtube

⤴️

Themes : Dark

Youtube

⤴️

Themes : Colors

Youtube

⤴️

Themes : Custom Colors

Youtube

⤴️

Multi Environment project

Youtube

Serverless Deployment

⤴️

AWS Lambda Deployment

  • Open server/config/default.config.js and set aws.lambda to true and change other cloud serverless platform values as false.

  • Install AWS cli & authenticate

    Refer : https://docs.aws.amazon.com/cli/index.html

  • Open serverless.yml file and do the necessary changes.

  • npm run aws:lambda

⤴️

Azure Function App

  • Install Azure cli and login.
  • npm install -g azure-functions-core-tools
  • npm run azure:deploy

⤴️

GCP Cloud Function

  • Install Google Cloud cli and authenticate.
  • npm run gcp:fn

⤴️

Zeit Now

  • Install Zeit now library and authenticate using email.

  • Add production environment in config.xc.json

    "envs": {
    "production": {
      "db": [
        {
          "client": "mysql",
          "connection": {
            "host": "localhost",
            "port": "3306",
            "user": "root",
            "password": "password",
            "database": "sakila"
          },
          "meta": {
            "tableName": "_evolutions",
            "dbAlias": "primary"
          }
        }
      ],
      "api" : {}
    }
  },

  • npm run zeit:now

⤴️

Alibaba Function Compute

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial