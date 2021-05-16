Website • Documentation • Newsletter • Discord • Twitter • Download App
$ npm install -g xc-cli
$ xc app.install
$ xc app.open
GUI Installation Notes
$ xc new project-name
$ xc man
XgeneCloud consists of Three simple & amazing products :
|Database
|REST APIs Demo
|GraphQL APIs Demo
|MySql
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|Postgres
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|MsSql
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|Sqlite3
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|MariaDb
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|Multiple Databases
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|Scaffolding for a Table
|using CLI / using GUI
|using CLI / using GUI
|ACL
|Click here
|Click here
|Auto Documentation
|Click here
|Feature
|Links
|Setup
|Click here
|API Client History
|Click here
|API Client Collections
|Click here
|API Performance Test
|Click here
|Database Client Design
|Click here
|Database Client Migrations
|Click here
|Smart Terminal
|Click here
|Themes : Dark
|Click here
|Themes : Colors
|Click here
|Themes : Custom Colors
|Click here
|Multi Environment project
|Click here
|Playlist
|Link
|Instant Rest APIs
|Click here
|Instant GraphQL APIs
|Click here
|Database Client - Desktop App
|Click here
|Smart Terminal
|Click here
|Themes
|Click here
|Cloud Platform
|Serverless
|Serverless Containers
|AWS
|Lambda
|Fargate
|GCP
|Cloud Function
|Cloud Run
|Azure
|Function App
|Function App Container
|Zeit
|Now
|Alibaba
|Function Compute
|Alibaba Serverless Kubernetes
Open
server/config/default.config.js and set
aws.lambda to true and change other cloud serverless platform values as
false.
Install AWS cli & authenticate
Open
serverless.yml file and do the necessary changes.
npm run aws:lambda
npm install -g azure-functions-core-tools
npm run azure:deploy
npm run gcp:fn
Install Zeit now library and authenticate using email.
Add
production environment in
config.xc.json
"envs": {
"production": {
"db": [
{
"client": "mysql",
"connection": {
"host": "localhost",
"port": "3306",
"user": "root",
"password": "password",
"database": "sakila"
},
"meta": {
"tableName": "_evolutions",
"dbAlias": "primary"
}
}
],
"api" : {}
}
},
npm run zeit:now
fun cli tool
npm install @alicloud/fun -g
fun config ( https://www.alibabacloud.com/help/doc-detail/64204.htm )
npm run ali:fn:compute
fun deploy