ByteParser (xbytes)

NodeJS Byte Parser Parse bytes to human readable sizes (4747) → ('4.75 KB') and vice versa.

Installing

Via NPM:

npm install xbytes

Usage

const xbytes = require ( 'xbytes' ); import xbytes from 'xbytes' ; import * as xbytes from 'xbytes' ;

< script src = "xbytes/dist/index.js" > </ script >

Examples

xbytes( 4747 ); xbytes( -3946 ); xbytes( 34.724e+4 ); xbytes( 32000000000 ); xbytes( 21474836480 , { iec : true }); xbytes.parseSize( '10 GB' ); xbytes.parseSize( '-50 GiB' );

*IEC Specification**

xbytes( 5242880 , { iec : true }); xbytes.parseSize( '10 GiB' );

API

byte : <number>

: <number> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

Parse byte to human readable size. If byte is not a number or an number-like string, return null appropriately.

xbytes( 2472946 ) xbytes( 49392123904 , { iec : true })

str : <ByteString>

: <ByteString> config : <ParseOptions>

: <ParseOptions> Returns: <number>

Parse human readable size to bytes

xbytes.parseSize( '15.967 MB' ) xbytes.parseSize( '5.97 PiB' )

str : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> Returns: <ByteUnitObject>

Create a ByteUnitObject around the specified HybridByte

xbytes.parse( '10 MiB' ) xbytes.parse( '10 MiB' ).add( '20 MiB' ) xbytes.parse( '10 MiB' ).add( '20 MiB' ).toIECBytes()

str : <string>

: <string> Returns: <boolean>

Check if the provided string is a ByteString

xbytes.isBytes( '10 MiB' ) xbytes.isBytes( 'Hello' ) xbytes.isBytes( '10 iB' ) xbytes.isBytes( '10b' )

str : <UnitString>

: <UnitString> Returns: <boolean>

Check if the provided string is an UnitString

xbytes.isUnit( 'GB' ) xbytes.isUnit( 'giB' ) xbytes.isUnit( 'iB' ) xbytes.isUnit( 'BB' )

input : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> Returns: <boolean>

Check if the provided argument is parsable i.e raw_bytes (number) or ByteString.

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <HybridByteRelations>

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

Show the input size in relation to its bit format

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

Show the input size in relation to its byte format

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

Show the input size in relation to its bit format under IEC Standards

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

Show the input size in relation to its bytes format under IEC Standards

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> unit : <UnitString>

: <UnitString> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteString>

str : <ByteString>

: <ByteString> Returns: <ParsedByteString>

Parse a human readable byte into its components

str : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> options : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ParsedBytes>

Parse a human readable byte into its components. Extended from parseString(), but with a few extra properties. And flexibility to use parse either an integer byte value or a ByteString resulting in the same object.

str : <string>

: <string> Returns: <ByteString[]>

Extract all ByteStrings within a string into an array, alternative to str.match(xbytes.byteFilter)

config : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <ByteParser>

Construct a static ByteParser with predefined configurations

config : <ParseOptions>

: <ParseOptions> Returns: <SizeParser>

Construct a static SizeParser with predefined configurations

unit : <UnitString>

: <UnitString> config : <ByteOptions>

: <ByteOptions> Returns: <RelativeSizer>

Create a RelativeSizer for converting a hybrid byte into any set unit under predefined configuration

The raw Regular expression used in scanning all string byte units.

The raw regular expression used in scanning all byte containing strings.

An regular expression extension of genericMatcher with the 'i' flag.

An regular expression extension of genericMatcher with the 'gi' flags.

Supported Unit Strings

Index Prefix Decimal Bits Binary Bits (IEC) Decimal Bytes Binary Bytes (IEC) 0 - b (Bits) b (Bits) b (Bits) b (Bits) 0 - B (Bytes) B (Bytes) B (Bytes) B (Bytes) 1 K Kb (KiloBits) Kib (KiloBits) KB (KiloBytes) KiB (KibiBytes) 2 M Mb (MegaBits) Mib (MebiBits) MB (MegaBytes) MiB (MebiBytes) 3 G Gb (GigaBits) Gib (GibiBits) GB (GigaBytes) GiB (GibiBytes) 4 T Tb (TeraBits) Tib (TebiBits) TB (TeraBytes) TiB (TebiBytes) 5 P Pb (PetaBits) Pib (PebiBits) PB (PetaBytes) PiB (PebiBytes) 6 E Eb (ExaBits) Eib (ExbiBits) EB (ExaBytes) EiB (ExbiBytes) 7 Z Zb (ZettaBits) Zib (ZebiBits) ZB (ZettaBytes) ZiB (ZebiBytes) 8 Y Yb (YottaBits) Yib (YobiBits) YB (YottaBytes) YiB (YobiBytes)

A stringed byte representation. The result of a parsed byte value.

'5 MB'

'10 GiB'

'0.67 Tb'

'-50 KB'

'2e+15 KB'

'-9e-4 GB'

Used to identify a variable thats either a ByteString or a number

'47 MiB'

'50kb'

74753

'105'

iec : <boolean> Whether or not to parse under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024. Default : true

: <boolean> Whether or not to parse under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024. : bits : <boolean> Whether or not to convert inputed bytes to bits and parse in terms of bits [1 byte = 8 bits]. Default : false .

: <boolean> Whether or not to convert inputed bytes to bits and parse in terms of bits [1 byte = 8 bits]. : . fixed : <number> Number of digits to include after decimal point. Default : 2 .

: <number> Number of digits to include after decimal point. : . short : <boolean> Whether or not to shorten unit String [short: 'MB', long: 'MegaBytes']. Default : true .

: <boolean> Whether or not to shorten unit String [short: 'MB', long: 'MegaBytes']. : . space : <boolean> Whether or not to include a white space inbetween value and unit. Default : true .

: <boolean> Whether or not to include a white space inbetween value and unit. : . sticky : <boolean> Whether or not to retain unit on max unit values. e.g '1024.00 GiB' instead of '1.00 TiB' . Default : false .

: <boolean> Whether or not to retain unit on max unit values. e.g instead of . : . prefixIndex : <number> The index of unit relativity [See UnitString].

iec : <boolean> Whether or not to enforce compliance to IEC standards. Default : true .

: <boolean> Whether or not to enforce compliance to IEC standards. : . bits : <boolean> Whether or not to parse a lower case 'b' in bit format. Default: true .

size : <number>

: <number> Returns: <ByteString>

Byte parser with predefined configuration. Result of createByteParser .

str : <ByteString[]>

: <ByteString[]> Returns: <number>

ByteString parser with predefined configuration. Result of createSizeParser .

size : <HybridByte>

: <HybridByte> Returns: <ByteString>

HybridByte parser with predefined configuration. Result of createRelativeSizer .

iec : <boolean> Whether or not the byte is represented under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024. true in '7 TiB' false in '3 TB'

: <boolean> Whether or not the byte is represented under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024. type : <string> Whether the size is represented as bits(b) or bytes(B). 'b' in '499Yb' 'B' in '7 MB'

: <string> Whether the size is represented as bits(b) or bytes(B). bits : <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a bit . true in 84 Yb false in 278.58 KB

: <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a . bytes : <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a byte . true in 92 EB false in 28 Mb

: <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a . unit : <UnitString> Re-parsed UnitString of inputUnit , fixing formatting. 'TB' if 'TB' 'Gib' if 'gib'

: <UnitString> Re-parsed UnitString of , fixing formatting. inputUnit : <UnitString> The unparsed String as was provided. '47TB' in '47TB'

: <UnitString> The unparsed String as was provided. prefix : <string> The prefix of the size string. 'K' in 'KB'

: <string> The prefix of the size string. prefixIndex : <number> The index of the size unit [See UnitString]. 3 in 'GB'

: <number> The index of the size unit [See UnitString].

input : <ByteString> The unparsed String as was provided. '47TB' in '47TB'

: <ByteString> The unparsed String as was provided. value : <number> The value for the size. 83 in '83MB'

: <number> The value for the size.

input : <HybridByte> The unparsed String as was provided. 1024 in 1024 '47TB' in '47TB'

: <HybridByte> The unparsed String as was provided. size : <ByteString> The value for the size. 83 in '83MB'

: <ByteString> The value for the size. bytes : <number> The value for the size. 10485760 from '10 MiB'

: <number> The value for the size.

class ByteUnitObject

bytes : <number> Internal byte value.

Wrap a HybridByte in a chainable, transformative object.

new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ) new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ).add( '20 MiB' ) new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ).add( '20 MiB' ).toIECBytes()

bytes : <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to subract from the root byte.

: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to subract from the root byte. Returns: <ByteUnitObject>

Add byte(s) to the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value

bytes : <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Subtract byte(s) from the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value.

: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Subtract byte(s) from the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value. Returns: <ByteUnitObject>

Subtract byte(s) from the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value

bytes : <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Multiply byte(s) with the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value.

: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Multiply byte(s) with the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value. Returns: <ByteUnitObject>

Multiply byte(s) with the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value

bytes : <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to divide with.

: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to divide with. Returns: <ByteUnitObject>

Divide internal bytes by byte(s) specified, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value

unit : <UnitString>

: <UnitString> Returns: <ByteString>

Parse the internal byte into any unit, following the relativity.

new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ) new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ).convertTo( 'MB' ) new ByteUnitObject( '10 MiB' ).add( '50 MB' ).convertTo( 'KB' ) '60485.76 KB'

opts : <ByteOptions>

Parse the internal bytes property to a byte object.

Method to check integrity of internal bytes. Throw if there's an error somewhere.

raw : <HybridByte> The unparsed data

: <HybridByte> The unparsed data bits : <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte

: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte size : <number> The numeric byte format of the input HybridByte

: <number> The numeric byte format of the input HybridByte bytes : <ByteString> A relative byte parsing of the input HybridByte

: <ByteString> A relative byte parsing of the input HybridByte iecBits : <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification

: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification parsed : <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification

: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification iecBytes : <ByteString> A relative byte parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification

More Examples

Check out some examples in the examples folder

$ node examples/index.js 'Hey, its 6GB, but my 8 TB flash drive is better' ┌─────────┬──────────┬───────────┬────────┬───────────┬────────────┬────────────┬─────────────┐ │ (index) │ parsed │ size │ raw │ bytes │ iecBytes │ bits │ iecBits │ ├─────────┼──────────┼───────────┼────────┼───────────┼────────────┼────────────┼─────────────┤ │ 0 │ [ Object ] │ '6.00 GB' │ '6GB' │ '6.00 GB' │ '5.59 GiB' │ '48.00 Gb' │ '44.70 Gib' │ │ 1 │ [ Object ] │ '8.00 TB' │ '8 TB' │ '8.00 TB' │ '7.28 TiB' │ '64.00 Tb' │ '58.21 Tib' │ └─────────┴──────────┴───────────┴────────┴───────────┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┘ $ node examples/parse.js 'The 10GB file was downloaded in 50MB/s' The 10737418240 file was downloaded in 52428800 /s $ node examples/relative.js mb '10GiB, 1mb 6 gb' 85899.35 Mb, 1.00 Mb 6000.00 Mb $ node examples/random.js 10 [tabular data] $ node examples/extract.js 'Hey, its 6GB, but my 8 TB flash drive is better' ┌─────────┬────────┬───────────────┐ │ (index) │ size │ bytes │ ├─────────┼────────┼───────────────┤ │ 0 │ '6GB' │ 6000000000 │ │ 1 │ '8 TB' │ 8000000000000 │ └─────────┴────────┴───────────────┘

Features

Compatible with all versions of NodeJS (tested from v1.8.4)

$ nvm exec v1.8.4 node -pe 'require(".")(3748587)' "3.75 MB" $ nvm exec v5.12.0 node -pe 'require(".").parseSize("476 TiB")' 523367534821376 $ nvm exec v11.10.0 node -e ' let xbytes = require("./dist"); let str = "My 10GB drive transmits at 250MiB/sec" console.log(str.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.relative.bits)) ' "My 80.00 Gb drive transmits at 2.10 Gb/sec"

Decimal parsing

xbytes( 524334545.847775856 ); xbytes.parseSize( '665.284 TiB' ); xbytes( .24283884748955 ); xbytes.parseSize( '.295 MB' );

Parse human readable sizes in binary (IEC) format to bytes

xbytes.parseSize( '1 MiB' );

Parse byte values to extended human readable sizes

xbytes( 50000000 , { short : false });

Match or extract ByteStrings in a string

let data = 'My 16GB flash drive has a 4GB Zip Archive and a 5MB JavaScript file' ; xbytes.extractBytes(data); data.match(xbytes.globalByteFilter) data.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.parseSize) data.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.createSizeParser({ iec : false }))

Decimal and Binary Unit Relativity

import { parseSize, relative } from 'xbytes' ; relative( '35 TiB' ).bits relative( '35 TiB' ).bytes relative( '35 TiB' ).iecBits relative( '35 TiB' ).iecBytes parseSize(relative( '35 TiB' , { fixed : 20 }).bits); parseSize(relative( '35 TiB' , { fixed : 20 }).bytes); parseSize(relative( '35 TiB' , { fixed : 20 }).iecBits); parseSize(relative( '35 TiB' , { fixed : 20 }).iecBytes);

Development

Building

Feel free to clone, use in adherance to the license and perhaps send pull requests

git clone https://github.com/miraclx/xbytes.git cd xbytes npm install npm run build npm test

Testing

Tests are executed with Jest. To use it, simple run npm install , it will install Jest and its dependencies in your project's node_modules directory followed by npm run build and finally npm test .

To run the tests:

npm install npm run build npm test

License

Apache 2.0 © Miraculous Owonubi (@miraclx) <omiraculous@gmail.com>