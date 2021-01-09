NodeJS Byte Parser Parse bytes to human readable sizes (4747) → ('4.75 KB') and vice versa.
Via NPM:
npm install xbytes
// Node CommonJS
const xbytes = require('xbytes');
// Or Node ES6 Modules
import xbytes from 'xbytes';
// Or TypeScript
import * as xbytes from 'xbytes';
<!-- Or in the Browser -->
<script src="xbytes/dist/index.js"></script>
xbytes(4747); // '4.75 KB'
xbytes(-3946); // '-3.95 KB'
xbytes(34.724e+4); // '347.24 KB'
xbytes(32000000000); // '32.00 GB'
xbytes(21474836480, {iec: true}); // '20.00 GiB'
xbytes.parseSize('10 GB'); // 10000000
xbytes.parseSize('-50 GiB'); // -53687091200
*IEC Specification**
xbytes(5242880, {iec: true}); // '5 MiB'
xbytes.parseSize('10 GiB'); // 10485760
byte: <number>
options: <ByteOptions>
Parse
byte to human readable size. If
byte is not a number or an number-like string, return
null appropriately.
xbytes(2472946)
// << '2.47 MB'
xbytes(49392123904, {iec: true})
// << '46.00 GiB'
str: <ByteString>
config: <ParseOptions>
Parse human readable size to bytes
xbytes.parseSize('15.967 MB')
// << 15967000
xbytes.parseSize('5.97 PiB')
// << 6721622443850465
str: <HybridByte>
Create a ByteUnitObject around the specified HybridByte
xbytes.parse('10 MiB')
// << ByteUnitObject { bytes: 10485760 }
xbytes.parse('10 MiB').add('20 MiB')
// << ByteUnitObject { bytes: 31457280 }
xbytes.parse('10 MiB').add('20 MiB').toIECBytes()
// << '30.00 MiB'
Check if the provided string is a ByteString
xbytes.isBytes('10 MiB')
// << true
xbytes.isBytes('Hello')
// << false
xbytes.isBytes('10 iB')
// << false
xbytes.isBytes('10b')
// << true
str: <UnitString>
Check if the provided string is an UnitString
xbytes.isUnit('GB')
// << true
xbytes.isUnit('giB')
// << true
xbytes.isUnit('iB')
// << false
xbytes.isUnit('BB')
// << false
input: <HybridByte>
Check if the provided argument is parsable i.e raw_bytes (number) or ByteString.
size: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
size: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
Show the input size in relation to its
bit format
size: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
Show the input size in relation to its
byte format
size: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
Show the input size in relation to its
bit format under
IEC Standards
size: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
Show the input size in relation to its
bytes format under
IEC Standards
size: <HybridByte>
unit: <UnitString>
options: <ByteOptions>
str: <ByteString>
Parse a human readable byte into its components
str: <HybridByte>
options: <ByteOptions>
Parse a human readable byte into its components.
Extended from parseString(), but with a few extra properties.
And flexibility to use parse either an integer byte value or a
ByteString resulting in the same object.
str: <string>
Extract all ByteStrings within a string into an array, alternative to
str.match(xbytes.byteFilter)
config: <ByteOptions>
Construct a static ByteParser with predefined configurations
config: <ParseOptions>
Construct a static SizeParser with predefined configurations
unit: <UnitString>
config: <ByteOptions>
Create a RelativeSizer for converting a hybrid byte into any set unit under predefined configuration
RegExp
The raw Regular expression used in scanning all string byte units.
RegExp
The raw regular expression used in scanning all byte containing strings.
RegExp
An regular expression extension of
genericMatcher with the 'i' flag.
RegExp
An regular expression extension of
genericMatcher with the 'gi' flags.
String
Supported Unit Strings
|Index
|Prefix
|Decimal Bits
|Binary Bits (IEC)
|Decimal Bytes
|Binary Bytes (IEC)
|0
|-
|b (Bits)
|b (Bits)
|b (Bits)
|b (Bits)
|0
|-
|B (Bytes)
|B (Bytes)
|B (Bytes)
|B (Bytes)
|1
|K
|Kb (KiloBits)
|Kib (KiloBits)
|KB (KiloBytes)
|KiB (KibiBytes)
|2
|M
|Mb (MegaBits)
|Mib (MebiBits)
|MB (MegaBytes)
|MiB (MebiBytes)
|3
|G
|Gb (GigaBits)
|Gib (GibiBits)
|GB (GigaBytes)
|GiB (GibiBytes)
|4
|T
|Tb (TeraBits)
|Tib (TebiBits)
|TB (TeraBytes)
|TiB (TebiBytes)
|5
|P
|Pb (PetaBits)
|Pib (PebiBits)
|PB (PetaBytes)
|PiB (PebiBytes)
|6
|E
|Eb (ExaBits)
|Eib (ExbiBits)
|EB (ExaBytes)
|EiB (ExbiBytes)
|7
|Z
|Zb (ZettaBits)
|Zib (ZebiBits)
|ZB (ZettaBytes)
|ZiB (ZebiBytes)
|8
|Y
|Yb (YottaBits)
|Yib (YobiBits)
|YB (YottaBytes)
|YiB (YobiBytes)
String
A stringed byte representation. The result of a parsed byte value.
Number|
ByteString
Used to identify a variable thats either a ByteString or a number
Object
iec: <boolean> Whether or not to parse under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024. Default:
true
bits: <boolean> Whether or not to convert inputed bytes to bits and parse in terms of bits [1 byte = 8 bits]. Default:
false.
fixed: <number> Number of digits to include after decimal point. Default:
2.
short: <boolean> Whether or not to shorten unit String [short: 'MB', long: 'MegaBytes']. Default:
true.
space: <boolean> Whether or not to include a white space inbetween value and unit. Default:
true.
sticky: <boolean> Whether or not to retain unit on max unit values. e.g
'1024.00 GiB' instead of
'1.00 TiB'. Default:
false.
prefixIndex: <number> The index of unit relativity [See UnitString].
Object
iec: <boolean> Whether or not to enforce compliance to IEC standards. Default:
true.
bits: <boolean> Whether or not to parse a lower case 'b' in bit format. Default:
true.
Function
size: <number>
Byte parser with predefined configuration. Result of
createByteParser.
Function
str: <ByteString[]>
ByteString parser with predefined configuration. Result of
createSizeParser.
Function
size: <HybridByte>
HybridByte parser with predefined configuration. Result of
createRelativeSizer.
Object
iec: <boolean> Whether or not the byte is represented under the IEC standard i.e in terms of 1024.
true in
'7 TiB'
false in
'3 TB'
type: <string> Whether the size is represented as bits(b) or bytes(B).
'b' in
'499Yb'
'B' in
'7 MB'
bits: <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a
bit.
true in
84 Yb
false in
278.58 KB
bytes: <boolean> Whether or not the size is specifically represented as a
byte.
true in
92 EB
false in
28 Mb
unit: <UnitString> Re-parsed UnitString of
inputUnit, fixing formatting.
'TB' if
'TB'
'Gib' if
'gib'
inputUnit: <UnitString> The unparsed String as was provided.
'47TB' in
'47TB'
prefix: <string> The prefix of the size string.
'K' in
'KB'
prefixIndex: <number> The index of the size unit [See UnitString].
3 in
'GB'
extends ParsedUnit:
Object
input: <ByteString> The unparsed String as was provided.
'47TB' in
'47TB'
value: <number> The value for the size.
83 in
'83MB'
extends ParsedByteString:
Object
input: <HybridByte> The unparsed String as was provided.
1024 in
1024
'47TB' in
'47TB'
size: <ByteString> The value for the size.
83 in
'83MB'
bytes: <number> The value for the size.
10485760 from
'10 MiB'
bytes: <number> Internal byte value.
Wrap a HybridByte in a chainable, transformative object.
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB')
// << ByteUnitObject { bytes: 10485760 }
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB').add('20 MiB')
// << ByteUnitObject { bytes: 31457280 }
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB').add('20 MiB').toIECBytes()
// << '30.00 MiB'
bytes: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to subract from the root byte.
Add byte(s) to the internal bytes, resulting in a new
ByteUnitObject object with the value
bytes: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Subtract byte(s) from the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value.
Subtract byte(s) from the internal bytes, resulting in a new
ByteUnitObject object with the value
bytes: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Multiply byte(s) with the internal bytes, resulting in a new ByteUnitObject object with the value.
Multiply byte(s) with the internal bytes, resulting in a new
ByteUnitObject object with the value
bytes: <HybridByte|HybridByte[]> Byte(s) to divide with.
Divide internal bytes by byte(s) specified, resulting in a new
ByteUnitObject object with the value
unit: <UnitString>
Parse the internal byte into any unit, following the relativity.
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB')
// >> ByteUnitObject { bytes: 10485760 }
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB').convertTo('MB')
// >> '10.49 MB'
new ByteUnitObject('10 MiB').add('50 MB').convertTo('KB')
'60485.76 KB'
opts: <ByteOptions>
Parse the internal bytes property to a byte object.
Method to check integrity of internal bytes. Throw if there's an error somewhere.
Object
raw: <HybridByte> The unparsed data
bits: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte
size: <number> The numeric byte format of the input HybridByte
bytes: <ByteString> A relative byte parsing of the input HybridByte
iecBits: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification
parsed: <ByteString> A relative bit parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification
iecBytes: <ByteString> A relative byte parsing of the input HybridByte under the IEC Specification
Check out some examples in the
examples folder
$ node examples/index.js 'Hey, its 6GB, but my 8 TB flash drive is better'
┌─────────┬──────────┬───────────┬────────┬───────────┬────────────┬────────────┬─────────────┐
│ (index) │ parsed │ size │ raw │ bytes │ iecBytes │ bits │ iecBits │
├─────────┼──────────┼───────────┼────────┼───────────┼────────────┼────────────┼─────────────┤
│ 0 │ [Object] │ '6.00 GB' │ '6GB' │ '6.00 GB' │ '5.59 GiB' │ '48.00 Gb' │ '44.70 Gib' │
│ 1 │ [Object] │ '8.00 TB' │ '8 TB' │ '8.00 TB' │ '7.28 TiB' │ '64.00 Tb' │ '58.21 Tib' │
└─────────┴──────────┴───────────┴────────┴───────────┴────────────┴────────────┴─────────────┘
$ node examples/parse.js 'The 10GB file was downloaded in 50MB/s'
The 10737418240 file was downloaded in 52428800/s
$ node examples/relative.js mb '10GiB, 1mb 6 gb'
85899.35 Mb, 1.00 Mb 6000.00 Mb
$ node examples/random.js 10 // Parse 10 random bytes
[tabular data]
$ node examples/extract.js 'Hey, its 6GB, but my 8 TB flash drive is better'
┌─────────┬────────┬───────────────┐
│ (index) │ size │ bytes │
├─────────┼────────┼───────────────┤
│ 0 │ '6GB' │ 6000000000 │
│ 1 │ '8 TB' │ 8000000000000 │
└─────────┴────────┴───────────────┘
$ nvm exec v1.8.4 node -pe 'require(".")(3748587)'
"3.75 MB"
$ nvm exec v5.12.0 node -pe 'require(".").parseSize("476 TiB")'
523367534821376
$ nvm exec v11.10.0 node -e '
let xbytes = require("./dist");
let str = "My 10GB drive transmits at 250MiB/sec"
console.log(str.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.relative.bits))
'
"My 80.00 Gb drive transmits at 2.10 Gb/sec"
xbytes(524334545.847775856); // 524.33 MB
xbytes.parseSize('665.284 TiB'); // 731487493773328.4
xbytes(.24283884748955); // 0.24 B
xbytes.parseSize('.295 MB'); // 295000
xbytes.parseSize('1 MiB'); // 1048576
xbytes(50000000, {short: false}); // '50.00 MegaBytes'
let data = 'My 16GB flash drive has a 4GB Zip Archive and a 5MB JavaScript file';
xbytes.extractBytes(data);
//> [ '16GB', '4GB', '5MB' ]
data.match(xbytes.globalByteFilter)
//> [ '16GB', '4GB', '5MB' ]
data.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.parseSize)
//> 'My 16000000000 flash drive has a 4000000000 Zip Archive and a 5000000 JavaScript file'
data.replace(xbytes.globalByteFilter, xbytes.createSizeParser({ iec: false }))
//> 'My 17179869184 flash drive has a 4294967296 Zip Archive and a 5242880 JavaScript file'
import { parseSize, relative } from 'xbytes';
relative('35 TiB').bits // '307.86 Tb'
relative('35 TiB').bytes // '38.48 TB'
relative('35 TiB').iecBits // '280.00 Tib'
relative('35 TiB').iecBytes // '35.00 TiB'
parseSize(relative('35 TiB', {fixed: 20}).bits);
//> 38482906972160
parseSize(relative('35 TiB', {fixed: 20}).bytes);
//> 38482906972160
parseSize(relative('35 TiB', {fixed: 20}).iecBits);
//> 38482906972160
parseSize(relative('35 TiB', {fixed: 20}).iecBytes);
//> 38482906972160
Feel free to clone, use in adherance to the license and perhaps send pull requests
git clone https://github.com/miraclx/xbytes.git
cd xbytes
npm install
# hack on code
npm run build
npm test
Tests are executed with Jest. To use it, simple run
npm install, it will install
Jest and its dependencies in your project's
node_modules directory followed by
npm run build and finally
npm test.
To run the tests:
npm install
npm run build
npm test
Apache 2.0 © Miraculous Owonubi (@miraclx) <omiraculous@gmail.com>