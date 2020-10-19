EnjoyHint

EnjoyHint is a web-tool that provides the simplest way to create interactive tutorials and hints for your site or web-application. It can also be used to highlight and sign application elements.

EnjoyHint is free software distributed under the terms of MIT license.

Dependencies

EnjoyHint require the following plugins and libs:

jQuery v3.5.1

jQuery.scrollTo v2.1.2

KineticJS > v5.1.0

Installation

You can install it through node or bower package managers:

npm install xbs-enjoyhint

bower install xbs-enjoyhint

Alternative way:

Download the latest version of EnjoyHint from GitHub.

Extract the archive with EnjoyHint.

Move the EnjoyHint directory to somewhere on your webserver.

Install dependencies npm install or bower install if you want to use internal libraries.

or if you want to use internal libraries. Insert next lines into your page's \<head> tag:

< script src = "https://code.jquery.com/jquery-3.5.1.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/kineticjs/5.2.0/kinetic.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/jquery-scrollTo/2.1.2/jquery.scrollTo.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "<pathontheserver>/jquery/dist/jquery.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "<pathontheserver>/kinetic/kinetic.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "<pathontheserver>/jquery.scrollto/jquery.scrollTo.min.js" > </ script > < link href = "<pathontheserver>/enjoyhint/enjoyhint.css" rel = "stylesheet" > < script src = "<pathontheserver>/enjoyhint/enjoyhint.min.js" > </ script >

Initialization and configuration:

var enjoyhint_instance = new EnjoyHint({}); var enjoyhint_script_steps = [ { 'click .new_btn' : 'Click the "New" button to start creating your project' } ]; enjoyhint_instance.set(enjoyhint_script_steps); enjoyhint_instance.run();

Script Configuration

The sequence of steps can be only linear for now. So, the script config is an array. Every element of this array is the config for some step.

Example of script configuration

Highlight some button and after you click on it, highlight some panel:

var enjoyhint_script_steps = [ { 'click .some_btn' : 'Click on this btn' }, { 'click .some_panel' : 'Click on this panel' } ];

Properties of the step configuration

"event selector" : "description" - to describe a step you should set an event type, selecte element and add description for this element (hint)

- to describe a step you should set an event type, selecte element and add description for this element (hint) arrowColor - the color of a marker that accepts all CSS colors.

- the color of a marker that accepts all CSS colors. keyCode - the code of a button, which triggers the next EnjoyHint step upon a click. Defined by the “key” event. (“key #block” : “hello”).

- the code of a button, which triggers the next EnjoyHint step upon a click. Defined by the “key” event. (“key #block” : “hello”). event_selector - if you need to attach an event (that was set in "event" property) to other selector, you can use this one

- if you need to attach an event (that was set in "event" property) to other selector, you can use this one timeout - delay before the moment, when an element is highlighted

- delay before the moment, when an element is highlighted shape - shape for highlighting (circle|rect)

- shape for highlighting (circle|rect) radius - if the shape of "circle" is specified, we can set the radius.

- if the shape of "circle" is specified, we can set the radius. margin - margin for the highlight shape (for Ex.:10)

- margin for the highlight shape (for Ex.:10) top - top margin for the shape of "rect" type

- top margin for the shape of "rect" type right - right margin for the shape of "rect" type

- right margin for the shape of "rect" type bottom - bottom margin for the shape of "rect" type

- bottom margin for the shape of "rect" type left - left margin for the shape of "rect" type

- left margin for the shape of "rect" type scrollAnimationSpeed - sets the auto scroll speed (ms).

- sets the auto scroll speed (ms). nextButton - allows applying its classes and names for the button Nеxt.

- allows applying its classes and names for the button Nеxt. skipButton - allows applying its classes and names for the button Skip.

- allows applying its classes and names for the button Skip. prevButton - allows applying its classes and names for the button Previous. For the example :

var options = { "next #block" : 'Hello.' , "nextButton" : { className : "myNext" , text : "myNEXT" }, "skipButton" : { className : "mySkip" , text : "mySKIP" }, "prevButton" : { className : "myPrev" , text : "myPREV" } }

showSkip - shows or hides the Skip button (true|false)

- shows or hides the Skip button (true|false) showNext - shows or hides the Next button (true|false)

- shows or hides the Next button (true|false) showPrev - shows or hides the Previous button (true|false)

auto - for example, you need to click on the same button on the second step imediatelly after the first step and go to the next step after it. Then you can use "auto" in the "event_type" property and "click" in "event" property.

- for example, you need to click on the same button on the second step imediatelly after the first step and go to the next step after it. Then you can use "auto" in the "event_type" property and "click" in "event" property. custom - this value is very usefull if you need to go to the next step by event in your app code. For example, you want to go to the next step only after some data have been loaded in your application. Then you should use the "custom" event_type and the "trigger" method of the EnjoyHint instance.

$. get ('/load/some_data', function(data){ enjoyhint_instance.trigger( 'custom_event_name' ); });

next - when you set value of event_type to "next", you will see the "Next" btn on this step.

- when you set value of event_type to "next", you will see the "Next" btn on this step. key - tells EnjoyHint to go to the next step when you click on the button defined by the keyCode

Methods

set - set current steps configuration. Arguments: config

- set current steps configuration. Arguments: config run - run the current script. Has no arguments

- run the current script. Has no arguments resume - resume the script from the step where it was stopped. Has no arguments

- resume the script from the step where it was stopped. Has no arguments getCurrentStep - returns the current step index

- returns the current step index trigger - After writing this code you can either move to the next step or finish with EnjoyHint (next|skip)

Events

Script Events:

onStart - fires on the first step.

- fires on the first step. onEnd - fires after the last step in script.

- fires after the last step in script. onSkip - fires after user has clicked skip.

var enjoyhint_instance = new EnjoyHint({ onStart : function ( ) { } });

Step Events:

onBeforeStart - fires before the step is started.

var enjoyhint_script_steps = [ { selector : '.some_btn' , event : 'click' , description : 'Click on this btn' , onBeforeStart : function ( ) { } } ];

Release notes