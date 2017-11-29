The xbee-api Node.js module helps you parsing and building API frames that are used to communicate with radio modules talking the 802.15.4 and ZigBee (including ZNet) protocol stacks. These are most commonly used in Digi's xbee radio modules, hence the name of this node module. However, other devices with the mentioned protocol stacks are also supported. For details on supported firmwares and devices, see here.
xbee-api does not take care of the serial connection itself, but it is easy to hook it up to modules such as serialport.
Note that higher-level abstraction as currently provided in the now outdated svd-xbee is not part of this module anymore. Consider 101100's promise-based xbee-promise or Reactive Extensions based xbee-rx module! Some work has been done towards more abstract, stream-based modules: xbee-stream and xbee-stream-nodes (both just prototypes).
Install the module with: npm install xbee-api
var xbee_api = require('xbee-api');
var C = xbee_api.constants;
var xbeeAPI = new xbee_api.XBeeAPI();
// Something we might want to send to an XBee...
var frame_obj = {
type: C.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND,
command: "NI",
commandParameter: [],
};
console.log(xbeeAPI.buildFrame(frame_obj));
// <Buffer 7e 00 04 08 01 4e 49 5f>
// Something we might receive from an XBee...
var raw_frame = new Buffer([
0x7E, 0x00, 0x13, 0x97, 0x55, 0x00, 0x13, 0xA2, 0x00, 0x40, 0x52, 0x2B,
0xAA, 0x7D, 0x84, 0x53, 0x4C, 0x00, 0x40, 0x52, 0x2B, 0xAA, 0xF0
]);
console.log(xbeeAPI.parseFrame(raw_frame));
// { type: 151,
// id: 85,
// remote64: '0013a20040522baa',
// remote16: '7d84',
// command: 'SL',
// commandStatus: 0,
// commandData: [ 64, 82, 43, 170 ] }
See the Examples section for more useful/practical examples!
This module supports the 802.15.4 and ZigBee (including ZNet) protocol stacks.
From the XBee family, Series 1 (802.15.4) and Series 2 (ZNet 2.5 and ZigBee) modules are supported, since they come with firmwares talking either one of these stacks.
These documents are used as reference: 90000976.pdf (for Series 2) and 90000982.pdf (for Series 1). Some frame types are 802.15.4, ZNet or ZigBee specific. Be sure to use the correct ones for your module (as described in the documents and the list below). Also check out this utility from Digi.
Modules must run in API mode. Both AP=1 (without escaping) and AP=2 (with escaping) modes are supported (set the api_mode parameter accordingly).
Since ZigBee is more robust and offers more features than ZNet (none of which are yet implemented here, though!), you might be interested in upgrading your Series 2 modules from ZNet 2.5 to ZigBee: upgradingfromznettozb.pdf.
The following frame types are implemented:
These (more esoteric) frame types have not been implemented yet, Open a new issue if you need something in particular:
Enabling encryption with series 1 XBees / 802.15.4 devices causes some inexplicable problems - see Issue #12.
To get an instance
xbeeAPI of the
XBeeAPI class:
var xbee_api = require('xbee-api');
var xbeeAPI = new xbee_api.XBeeAPI({
// default options:
api_mode: 1, // [1, 2]; 1 is default, 2 is with escaping (set ATAP=2)
module: "Any", // ["802.15.4", "ZNet", "ZigBee", "Any"]; This does nothing, yet!
raw_frames: false, // [true, false]; If set to true, only raw byte frames are
// emitted (after validation) but not parsed to objects.
convert_adc: true, // [true, false]; If false, do not convert adc value to millivolt.
vref_adc: 1200, // (int); Set the value to convert adc value to millivolt.
parser_buffer_size: 512, // (int); size of the package parser buffer. 512 co
// when receiving A LOT of packets, you might want to decrease
// this to a smaller value (but typically not less than 128)
builder_buffer_size: 512 // (int); size of the package builder buffer.
// when sending A LOT of packets, you might want to decrease
// this to a smaller value (but typically not less than 128)
});
In the following a documentation of all class methods.
Returns an API frame (buffer) created from the passed frame object. See Creating frames from objects to write to the XBee for details on how these passed objects are specified.
Returns whether the library implements a parser for the frame contained in the provided buffer. The buffer only needs to contain up to the frame type segment to determine if it can be parsed, but
parseFrame() will need a complete frame.
Parses and returns a frame object from the buffer passed. Note that the buffer must be a complete frame, starting with the start byte and ending with the checksum byte. See Objects created from received API Frames for details on how the retured objects are specified.
Returns a parser function with the profile
function(emitter, buffer) {}. This can be passed to a serial reader such as serialport. Note that XBeeAPI will not use the emitter to emit a parsed frame, but it's own emitter (see Event: 'frame_object').
Parses data in the buffer, assumes it is comming directly from the XBee. If a complete frame is collected, it is emitted as Event: 'frame_object'.
Is emitted whenever a complete frame is collected and parsed.
Increments the internal
frameId counter and returns it. Useful for building requests where we want to identify the respective response frame later on.
There are four basic requests we can make to the XBee of which two are essentially the same. We can make (queued) command requests (0x08 and 0x09) and remote command request (0x17). These all behave pretty much the same as writing AT commands in AT mode. Lastly, there are transmit requests which can be used to send your own data to other devices (0x10, 0x00, 0x01 - depending on your firmware).
Note that many parameters have default values. For example,
destination16/64 default to their unknown/broadcast values. For non-single-byte parameters, you can choose to pass a string (
"fffe") or a byte array (
[0xff, 0xfe]). We'd expect the latter to be slightly faster (but no benchmarks have been made).
{
type: 0x08, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND
id: 0x52, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
command: "NJ",
commandParameter: [],
}
Execute the AT command set in
command, optionally set a
comandParameter value. An empty parameter usually queries the AT parameter value.
{
type: 0x09, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND_QUEUE_PARAMETER_VALUE
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
command: "BD",
commandParameter: [ 0x07 ]
}
Pretty much the same as AT Command Requests, except that the commands are queued and applied at once when either an
AC command is queued or a regular AT command request is sent.
{
type: 0x17, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.REMOTE_AT_COMMAND_REQUEST
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
destination64: "0013a20040401122",
destination16: "fffe", // optional, "fffe" is default
remoteCommandOptions: 0x02, // optional, 0x02 is default
command: "BH",
commandParameter: [ 0x01 ] // Can either be string or byte array.
}
Behaves just as AT Command Requests, with additional
destination64/16 parameters set to the remote node on which the AT command is to be executed.
{
type: 0x10, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_TRANSMIT_REQUEST
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
destination64: "0013a200400a0127",
destination16: "fffe", // optional, "fffe" is default
broadcastRadius: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
options: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
data: "TxData0A" // Can either be string or byte array.
}
Transmit your own
data to a remote node.
{
type: 0x00, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.TX_REQUEST_64
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
destination64: "0013a200400a0127",
options: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
data: "TxData0A" // Can either be string or byte array.
}
Transmit your own
data to a remote node using a 64 bit address. This is for Series 1 / 802.15.4 modules only!
{
type: 0x01, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.TX_REQUEST_16
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
destination16: "ab00",
options: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
data: "TxData0A" // Can either be string or byte array.
}
Transmit your own
data to a remote node using a 16 bit address. This is for Series 1 / 802.15.4 modules only!
{
type: 0x11, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_TRANSMIT_REQUEST
id: 0x01, // optional, nextFrameId() is called per default
destination64: "0013a200400a0127", // default is broadcast address
destination16: "fffe", // default is "fffe" (unknown/broadcast)
sourceEndpoint: 0xA0,
destinationEndpoint: 0xA1,
clusterId: "1554",
profileId: "C105",
broadcastRadius: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
options: 0x00, // optional, 0x00 is default
data: "TxData0A" // Can either be string or byte array.
}
Allows ZigBee application layer fields (endpoint and cluster ID) to be specified for a data transmission. Similar to the ZigBee Transmit Request, but also requires ZigBee application layer addressing fields to be specified (endpoints, cluster ID, profile ID). An Explicit Addressing Request API frame causes the module to send data as an RF packet to the specified destination, using the specified source and destination endpoints, cluster ID, and profile ID.
{
type: 0x21, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.CREATE_SOURCE_ROUTE
destination64: "deadbeefcafebabe", // Must be a unicast address
destination16: "adad", // Must be a unicast address
addresses: [ // List of hops to destination (usually get these from route record indicator frames)
'babe', // Hop closes to destination
'beef',
'cafe' // Hop closest to source
]
}
This sets a source route for sending a packet using a hard-coded route. See the ZigBee documentation on using source routing.
Objects created from API frames that the XBee would recieve contain a
type property that identifies the frame type. If the frame is a response to a query made earlier, the
id that was used for that request is also included.
{
type: 0x88, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND_RESPONSE
id: 0x01,
command: "BD",
commandStatus: 0x00,
commandData: []
}
This is a response to a AT command request, for example to query or change an AT parameter value on the XBee module. The command was, in this case, setting the
BD parameter of module. The command status
0 means
OK (see Constants for more), which means that the baud rate was changed successfully.
{
type: 0x97, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.REMOTE_COMMAND_RESPONSE
id: 0x01,
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
remote16: "7d84",
command: "SL",
commandStatus: 0x00,
commandData: [ 0x40, 0x52, 0x2b, 0xaa ]
}
This is a response to a remote AT command request, for example to query or change an AT parameter value on another device in the network. This seems to be a response from the node with the address
0013a20040522baa. The requested command was, in this case,
SL. The command status
0 means
OK.
{
type: 0x8B, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_TRANSMIT_STATUS
id: 0x01,
remote16: "7d84",
transmitRetryCount: 0,
deliveryStatus: 0,
discoveryStatus: 1
}
This status is received after sending out a transmit request to the XBee (i.e. to send some text data to another module). The status contains the 16bit network address
remote16, the number of transmission retries, information about whether delivery was successful and about any discoveries made.
{
type: 0x8a, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.MODEM_STATUS
modemStatus: 0x06
}
These statuses give information about the general operation of the XBee. See the Constants section for more.
{
type: 0x90, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_RECEIVE_PACKET
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
remote16: "7d84",
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
This frame contains general data (such as text data) received from remote nodes.
{
type: 0x90, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_EXPLICIT_RX
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
remote16: "7d84",
sourceEndpoint: "e8",
destinationEndpoint: "e8",
clusterId: "0011",
profileId: "c105",
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
{
type: 0x92, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_IO_DATA_SAMPLE_RX
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
remote16: "7d84",
receiveOptions: 0x01,
numSamples: 1,
digitalSamples: {
"DIO2": 1,
"DIO3": 0,
"DIO4": 1
},
analogSamples: {
"AD1": 644
}
}
An I/O data sample that contains information about the state of the digital and analog I/O pins that are set to sample data. Here, pins
DIO2 &
DIO4 read
HIGH,
DIO3 reads
LOW, and
AD1 samples an analog voltage of
644mV.
{
type: 0x94, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.XBEE_SENSOR_READ
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
remote16: "7d84",
sensors: 0x03,
receiveOptions: 0x01,
sensorValues: {
AD0: 40, // A/D values in mV
AD1: 4120,
AD2: 4680,
AD3: 1640,
T: 362,
temperature: 22.625, // in °C, undefined if no temp sens
relativeHumidity: 30.71, // in %, undefined if no hum sens
trueHumidity: 30.54, // in %, undefined if not both temp & hum
waterPresent: false
}
}
When the module receives a sensor sample (from a Digi 1-wire sensor adapter).
{
type: 0x95, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.NODE_IDENTIFICATION
sender64: "0013a20040522baa"
sender16: "7d84"
receiveOptions: 0x02
remote64: "0013a20040522baa"
remote16:"7d84"
nodeIdentifier: "MY_ROUTER",
remoteParent16: "fffe",
deviceType: 0x01,
sourceEvent: 0x01
}
Modules with the
JN (Join Notification) parameter enabled will transmit a broadcast Node Identification Indicator packet on power up and when joining. This can also be sent when the D0 button is pressed. Which of these events occurred is set in the
sourceEvent property.
sender64/16 here is the one from who the packet was received, whereas
remote64/16 is the identified node itself (may be the same).
{
type: 0x80, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.RX_PACKET_64
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
rssi: 0x3f
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
This frame contains general data (such as text data) received from remote nodes(64 bit address). This is received only from Series 1 / 802.15.4 hardware.
{
type: 0x81, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.RX_PACKET_16
remote64: "522b",
rssi: 0x3f
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
This frame contains general data (such as text data) received from remote nodes(16 bit address). This is received only from Series 1 / 802.15.4 hardware.
{
type: 0x82, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.RX_PACKET_64_IO
remote64: "0013a20040522baa",
rssi: 0x3f
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
This frame contains I/O data received from remote nodes (64 bit address). This is received only from Series 1 / 802.15.4 hardware.
{
type: 0x83, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.RX_PACKET_16_IO
remote64: "522b",
rssi: 0x3f
receiveOptions: 0x01,
data: [ 0x52, 0x78, 0x44, 0x61, 0x74, 0x61 ]
}
This frame contains I/O data received from remote nodes (16 bit address). This is received only from Series 1 / 802.15.4 hardware.
{
type: 0x89, // xbee_api.constants.FRAME_TYPE.TX_STATUS
id: 0x01,
deliveryStatus: 0
}
When a TX Request is completed, the module sends a TX Status message. This message will indicate if the packet was transmitted successfully or if there was a failure (
deliveryStatus).
You don't have to remember the hex-numbers of the frame types, command options, status types, etc. Everything is defined in two-way constants. See the examples below:
var xbee_api = require('xbee-api');
var C = xbee_api.constants;
// Frame types (frame.type):
C.FRAME_TYPE.ZIGBEE_TRANSMIT_REQUEST; // 0x10
C.FRAME_TYPE[0x10] // "ZigBee Transmit Request (0x10)";
// Command Status (frame.commandStatus)
C.COMMAND_STATUS.ERROR; // 0x01
C.COMMAND_STATUS[0x01]; // "(Error (0x01)"
// Discovery Status (frame.discoveryStatus)
C.DISCOVERY_STATUS.ADDRESS_DISCOVERY // 0x01
C.DISCOVERY_STATUS[0x01] // "Address Discovery (0x01)"
// Delivery Status (frame.deliveryStatus)
C.DELIVERY_STATUS.ADDRESS_NOT_FOUND // 0x24
C.DELIVERY_STATUS[0x24] // "Address Not Found (0x24)"
// Modem Status (frame.modemStatus)
C.MODEM_STATUS.JOINED_NETWORK // 0x02
C.MODEM_STATUS[0x02] // "Joined Network (0x02)"
// Receive Options (frame.receiveOptions)
C.RECEIVE_OPTIONS.PACKET_ACKNOWLEDGED // 0x01;
C.RECEIVE_OPTIONS[0x01] // "Packet Acknowledged (0x01)"
// Device Type (frame.deviceType)
C.DEVICE_TYPE.END_DEVICE // 0x02
C.DEVICE_TYPE[0x02] // "End Device (0x02)"
Please refer to
lib/constants.js for a more complete list, and your module's documentation for more explanation.
To combine with serialport, using the streaming API, we use the builder and parser transform streams.
var SerialPort = require('serialport').SerialPort;
var xbee_api = require('xbee-api');
var C = xbee_api.constants;
var xbeeAPI = new xbee_api.XBeeAPI({
api_mode: 1
});
var serialport = new SerialPort("COM19", {
baudrate: 57600,
});
serialport.pipe(xbeeAPI.parser);
xbeeAPI.builder.pipe(serialport);
serialport.on("open", function() {
var frame_obj = { // AT Request to be sent
type: C.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND,
command: "NI",
commandParameter: [],
};
xbeeAPI.builder.write(frame_obj);
});
// All frames parsed by the XBee will be emitted here
xbeeAPI.parser.on("data", function(frame) {
console.log(">>", frame);
});
To link a received frame object to a request we earlier sent, we have to set and remember the
frame.id of our request. Then, when a new frame object is emitted, we could look it up and route the response back.
var frameId = xbeeAPI.nextFrameId();
var frame_obj = {
type: C.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND,
id: frameId,
command: "NI",
commandParameter: []
};
xbeeAPI.builder.write(frame_obj);
// All frames parsed by the XBee will be emitted here
xbeeAPI.parser.on("data", function(frame) {
if (frame.id == frameId &&
frame.type == C.FRAME_TYPE.AT_COMMAND_RESPONSE) {
// This frame is definitely the response!
console.log("Node identifier:",
String.fromCharCode(frame.commandData));
} else {
// This is some other frame
}
});
See the examples folder in the repository for more examples.
See this example for how to use xbee-api in Google Chrome using the chrome.serial API.
Feel free to send a pull request. There are nodeunit test in the
test/ folder (clone; run
npm install; run
grunt nodeunit).
