This is an extendible BBCode parser for JavaScript.
Online demo: patorjk.com/bbcode-previewer
I had looked around a little bit and noticed that the existing JavaScript BBCode parsers had at least a few of the following issues:
[b][u]test[/b][/u]).
[color=red]red[color=blue]blue[/color]red again[/color]). This happens because their
regex will look for the first closing tag it can find.
[list][*]item 1[*]item 2[/list]).
[list][td]item 1?[/td][/list]).
So I wrote this module in an attempt to solve these issues.
Including
xbbcode.js will expose its API through an
XBBCODE object that you can use to process BBCode into HTML.
<head>
<!-- Optional styling for .xbbcode-* classes -->
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="xbbcode.css">
</head>
<body>
<script src="xbbcode.js"></script>
<script>
var result = XBBCODE.process({
text: "[b]Hello world[/b]",
removeMisalignedTags: false,
addInLineBreaks: false
});
console.error("Errors", result.error);
console.dir(result.errorQueue);
console.log(result.html); //=> <span class="xbbcode-b">Hello world</span>
</script>
</body>
To add a new tag to your BBCode, add properties to the "tags" object inside of the XBBCODE object.
For example, say you wanted to add a tag called
[googleit] which would change its
contents into a link of its google search results. You'd implement that by adding this to
the tags object:
"googleit": {
openTag: function(params,content) {
var website = 'http://www.google.com/#q=' + content;
return '<a href="' + website + '">';
},
closeTag: function(params,content) {
return '</a>';
}
}
That will transform this BBCode:
[googleit]ta-da![/googleit]
Into this:
<a href="http://www.google.com/#q=ta-da!">ta-da!</a>
Refer to xbbcode.js for additional configuration options and other examples.
Hopefully this will be somewhat useful for you. If you have any suggestions or find any bugs please let me know.