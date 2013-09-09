xAPIWrapper

Wrapper to simplify communication to an LRS. Read more about the Experience API Spec here.

Check out the Reference Documentation Here

Javascript Experience API wrapper.

This javascript file can be included to web based xAPI clients to simplify the process of connecting and communicating to an LRS. It is enclosed in an ADL object like the ADL xAPI Verbs project, allowing a single object to contain both the ADL verbs and the ADL xapiwrapper.

This wrapper has two version identifiers within the code. One, xapiVersion is the version of the Experience API Specification for which it was built, and can be used to determine if the wrapper is compatible with an LRS implementing a specific xAPI Specification version. The second is the build date in the header of the minified file, which can be used to tell if you're using the latest version.

Dependencies

The wrapper relies on external dependencies to perform some actions. Make sure you include our compilation of the necessary CryptoJS components in your pages if you're not using xapiwrapper.min.js .

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js" > </ script >

In the past we used the below libraries for the same purpose. You may continue to use them for current systems, but the CryptoJS compilation is recommended.

For IE/Edge support you will need to include a TextEncoder and TextDecoder shim if you're not using xapiwrapper.min.js

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js" > </ script >

Installing

Using this wrapper could either be done by downloading the latest release or cloning the project.

Downloading the latest release version

The minified wrapper is self-contained. It includes all required dependencies in addition to the ADL Verbs and the XAPIStatement module. For production sites, this version of the wrapper is recommended.

Download the latest release

Follow the instructions for including the wrapper in your source files.

Cloning and building the project

You can optionally clone and use the dist/xapiwrapper.min.js :

git clone https://github.com/adlnet/xAPIWrapper/

Building the project

Compiling the minified version is easy. Install Node.js and NPM if you don't already have them (download them here) or

$ sudo apt-get install nodejs $ sudo apt-get install npm $ sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node

Then install the build system, Grunt. This may require root/admin privileges on your system.

$ cd xAPIWrapper

$ sudo npm install -g grunt

Install the xAPIWrapper dependencies:

$ sudo npm install

Then execute the build script:

$ grunt

This will overwrite dist/xapiwrapper.min.js with the minifed versions of the wrapper and all its dependencies.

Including in your Software.

Include the wrapper file, and optionally the dependencies.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/activitytypes.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/verbs.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapiwrapper.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapistatement.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapi-util.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapi-launch.js" > </ script >

Alternatively, use the minified version:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./dist/xapiwrapper.min.js" > </ script >

Configuration

The wrapper at a minimum needs to know the url of the LRS, though most cases will also require the authorization information as well.

This wrapper provides two options for configuration. You may:

Edit the configuration object ( Config ) in the xapiwrapper.js file

var Config = function ( ) { var conf = {}; conf[ 'endpoint' ] = "http://localhost:8000/xapi/" ; try { conf[ 'auth' ] = "Basic " + toBase64( 'tom:1234' ); } catch (e) { log( "Exception in Config trying to encode auth: " + e); } return conf }();

Create your own configuration object and pass it to the xapiwrapper object

var conf = { "endpoint" : "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/" , "auth" : "Basic " + toBase64( 'tom:1234' ), }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(conf);

Optionally, auth credentials can be updated by user and password properties on the configuration object:

var conf = { "endpoint" : "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/" , "user" : "tom" , "password" : "1234" , }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(conf);

or

var creds = { "user" : "tom" , "password" : "1234" , }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.updateAuth(ADL.XAPIWrapper.lrs, creds.user, creds.password);

The script automatically runs, creating or adding to an ADL object an instantiated xAPI Wrapper object. The object is created using the configuration object inside the xapiwrapper.js file. If you modified this object with your configuration, then xAPI Wrapper object is ready to use.

ADL.XAPIWrapper.testConfig(); > true

Launch Parameters

The configuration will also look for url query parameters and use those name - value pairs in the XAPIWrapper's internal configuration. That means that http://localhost:8000/content/example.html?actor={"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}

(not url encoded for illustrative purposes) would be parsed for an actor, which would automatically be included in the wrapper configuration.

NOTE: endpoint, auth, actor, registration, activity_id, grouping, and activity_platform are keywords that if found are used in send statement requests. See below for usage examples.

Logging

The wrapper comes with a logging function ( ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(message) ) which attempts to write a message to console.log. This can be configured to not write messages by setting log.debug = false; .

xAPI Launch support

The xAPI Wrapper supports ADL's xAPI Launch. This allows configuration - agent info, lrs endpoint info - to be sent to the wrapper, instead of using hard-coded configurations. See Using the xAPI-Launch library for more details.

If you are using the src files, include xapi-launch.js.

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/activitytypes.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/verbs.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapiwrapper.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapistatement.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapi-util.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" src = "./src/xapi-launch.js" > </ script >

Alternatively, use the minified xapiwrapper version, which includes xapi-launch:

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "./dist/xapiwrapper.min.js" > </ script >

To use, construct and ADL.launch object passing in a callback.

var wrapper; ADL.launch( function ( err, launchdata, xAPIWrapper ) { if (!err) { wrapper = xAPIWrapper; console .log( "--- content launched via xAPI Launch ---

" , wrapper.lrs, "

" , launchdata); } else { wrapper = ADL.XAPIWrapper; wrapper.changeConfig({ endpoint : "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/" , user : 'tom' , password : '1234' }); console .log( "--- content statically configured ---

" , wrapper.lrs); } $( '#endpoint' ).text(wrapper.lrs.endpoint); }, true );

Use

Statements

Statement Object (xapistatement.js)

new ADL.XAPIStatement(actor, verb, object) new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent(identifier, name) new ADL.XAPIStatement.Group(identifier, members, name) new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb(id, description) new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity(id, name, description) new ADL.XAPIStatement.StatementRef(uuid) new ADL.XAPIStatement.SubStatement(actor, verb, object)

This sub-API makes it easier to author valid xAPI statements by adding constructors and encouraging best practices. All objects in this API are fully JSON-compatible, so anything expecting an xAPI statement can take an improved statement and vice versa.

In addition to the above forms, each constructor can instead take as an argument another instance of the object or the equivalent plain object. So you can convert a plain xAPI statement to an improved one by calling new XAPIStatement(plain_obj) .

Building a Simple "I Did This"

Passing in strings produces a default form: Agent Verb Activity.

var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement( 'mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov' , 'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched' , 'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox' ); >> { "actor" : { "objectType" : "Agent" , "mbox" : "mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" }, "object" : { "objectType" : "Activity" , "id" : "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" }}

Adding Descriptors

var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement( new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent(ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( 'mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov' ), 'Steven Vergenz' ), new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb( 'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched' , 'launched' ), new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity( 'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox' , 'the Virtual World Sandbox' ) ); >> { "actor" : { "objectType" : "Agent" , "name" : "Steven Vergenz" , "mbox_sha1sum" : "f9fa1a084b2b0825cabb802fcc1bb6024141eee2" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" , "display" : { "en-US" : "launched" }}, "object" : { "objectType" : "Activity" , "id" : "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" , "definition" : { "name" : { "en-US" : "the Virtual World Sandbox" }}}}

Adding Additional Fields

You can mix generated and manual fields without any conflicts.

var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement( 'mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov' , 'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched' , 'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox' ); stmt.generateId(); stmt.result = { 'response' : 'Everything is a-okay!' }; >> { "actor" : { "objectType" : "Agent" , "mbox" : "mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" }, "object" : { "objectType" : "Activity" , "id" : "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" }, "id" : "d60ffbaa-52af-44b6-932d-c08865c540ff" , "result" : { "response" : "Everything is a-okay!" }}

Setting the context attribute

Considering the behavior of xapiwrapper.js :

XAPIWrapper.prototype.prepareStatement = function ( stmt ) { ........... if ( this .lrs.grouping || this .lrs.registration || this .lrs.activity_platform) { if (!stmt.context) { stmt.context = {}; } } if ( this .lrs.grouping) { if (!stmt.context.contextActivities) { stmt.context.contextActivities = {}; } if (! Array .isArray(stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping)) { stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping = [{ id : this .lrs.grouping }]; } else { stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping.splice( 0 , 0 , { id : this .lrs.grouping }); } } ........... }

Here we notice 2 behaviours:

In order to set statement.context.contextActivities you must set grouping . In order to be able to set the context property of a statement you have to set at least one of grouping , registration or activity_platform during ADL configuration like so:

const configuration = { 'endpoint' : LRS.apiUrl, 'auth' : 'Basic ' + btoa(LRS.key + ':' + LRS.secret), 'registration' : this .ADL.ruuid(), 'activity_platform' : ` ${ this .organizationId} _organizationId` }; this .ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(configuration);

As you can see we set only registration and activity_platform .

Using Multiple Languages

Any of the name or description fields in the constructors can instead take a language map, as defined in the xAPI specification.

var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement(); stmt.actor = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent( 'https://plus.google.com/113407910174370737235' ); stmt.verb = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb( 'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched' , { 'en-US' : 'launched' , 'de-DE' : 'startete' } ); stmt.object = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity( 'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox' ); >> { "actor" : { "objectType" : "Agent" , "openid" : "https://plus.google.com/113407910174370737235" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" , "display" : { "en-US" : "launched" , "de-DE" : "startete" }}, "object" : { "objectType" : "Activity" , "id" : "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" }}

Using an ADL Verb

Manually specified verbs have been used until now for illustrative purposes, but you could just as easily use the ADL verbs.

var stmt = ADL.XAPIStatement(myactor, ADL.verbs.launched, myactivity);

Send Statement

function sendStatement(statement, callback, [attachments])

Sends a single Statement to the LRS using a PUT request. This method will automatically create the Statement ID. Providing a function to call after the send Statement request will make the request happen asynchronously, otherwise Send Statement will block until it receives the response from the LRS.

Send Statement without Callback

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" }}; var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( "[" + resp_obj.id + "]: " + resp_obj.xhr.status + " - " + resp_obj.xhr.statusText); >> [ 3e616 d1c -5394 -42 dc-a3aa -29414 f8f0dfe]: 200 - OK

Send Statement with Callback

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" }}; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt, function ( resp, obj ) { ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( "[" + obj.id + "]: " + resp.status + " - " + resp.statusText);}); >> [ 4 edfe763 -8 b84 -41 f1-a355 -78 b7601a6fe8]: 200 - OK

Send Statement with strict error-first callback

Requires the config option strictCallbacks to be true .

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" }}; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt, function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { return ; } ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( "[" + body.id + "]: " + res.status + " - " + res.statusText);}); >> [ 4 edfe763 -8 b84 -41 f1-a355 -78 b7601a6fe8]: 200 - OK

Send Statement with Attachments

The wrapper can construct a multipart/mixed POST for a single statement that includes attachments. Attachments should be supplied as an array in the 3rd parameter to sendStatement . Attachments are optional. The attachments array should consist of objects that have a type and a value field. Type should be the metadata description of the attachment as described by the spec, and value should be a string containing the data to post. The type field does not need to include the SHA2 or the length. These will be computed for you. The type may optionally be the string 'signature'. In this case, the wrapper will construct the proper metadata block.

var attachment = {}; attachment.type = { "usageType" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/attachments/signature" , "display" : { "en-US" : "A JWT signature" }, "description" : { "en-US" : "A signature proving the statement was not modified" }, "contentType" : "application/octet-stream" }; attachment.value = "somehugestring" ; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt,callback,[attachment]);

Send Statement with URL query string values

The wrapper looks for URL query string values to include in its internal configuration. If certain keys ("endpoint","auth","actor","registration","activityid", "grouping", "activity_platform") are found, the values are included in a Statement.

_URL

http://localhost:8000/content/example.html?registration=51a6f860-1997-11e3-8ffd-0800200c9a66

Client Calls

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" }}; var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({ "statementId" :resp_obj.id}); >> { "version" : "1.0.0" , "timestamp" : "2013-09-09 21:36:40.185841+00:00" , "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "objectType" : "Activity" }, "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" , "name" : "tom creighton" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, "stored" : "2013-09-09 21:36:40.186124+00:00" , "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "authority" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov" , "name" : "tom" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, > "context" : { "registration" : "51a6f860-1997-11e3-8ffd-0800200c9a66" }, "id" : "ea9c1d01-0606-4ec7-8e5d-20f87b1211ed" }

Send Statement with ADL xAPI Verbs

ADL also has collected the ADL xAPI Verbs into a Javascript object to easily include. To use...

Include verbs.js

<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/verbs.js"></script>

Client Calls

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" }}; var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({ "statementId" :resp_obj.id}); >> { "version" : "1.0.0" , "timestamp" : "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440327+00:00" , "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "objectType" : "Activity" }, "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" , "name" : "tom creighton" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, "stored" : "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440614+00:00" , > "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "authority" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov" , "name" : "tom" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, "id" : "9c5a910b-83c2-4114-84f5-d41ed790f8cf" }

Send Statement with XAPIStatement

By including xapistatement.js, you gain access to a convenience wrapper to ease the building of xAPI statements without a lot of the formatting fluff.

var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement( "mailto:tom@example.com" , null , "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" ); stmt.verb = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "answered" ); stmt.generateId(); ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({ "statementId" : stmt.id}); >> { "version" : "1.0.0" , "timestamp" : "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440327+00:00" , "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "objectType" : "Activity" }, "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, "stored" : "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440614+00:00" , > "verb" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered" , "display" : { "en-US" : "answered" }}, "authority" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov" , "name" : "tom" , "objectType" : "Agent" }, "id" : "9c5a910b-83c2-4114-84f5-d41ed790f8cf" }

Send Statements

function sendStatements(statementArray, callback)

Sends a list of Statements to the LRS in one batch. It accepts the list of Statements and a callback function as arguments and returns the XHR request object if no callback is supplied. The response of the XHR request upon success will contain a list of Statement IDs.

Send Statements without callback

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1" }}; var stmt2 = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2" }}; var stmts = [stmt, stmt2]; var r = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts); JSON .parse(r.response) >> [ "2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" , "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" ]

Send Statements with callback

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1" }}; var stmt2 = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2" }}; var stmts = [stmt, stmt2]; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts, function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> [ "2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" , "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" ]

Send Statements with strict error-first callback

Requires the config option strictCallbacks to be true .

var stmt = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1" }}; var stmt2 = { "actor" : { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "verb" : ADL.verbs.answered, "object" : { "id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2" }}; var stmts = [stmt, stmt2]; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts, function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { return ; } ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body); }); >> [ "2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" , "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49" ]

Get Statements

function getStatements(searchParams, more, callback)

Get a single or collection of Statements based on search parameters or a StatementResult more value.

Get all Statements without callback

This could be potentially a very large request. It is preferable to include a search parameter object to narrow down the StatementResult set. However, this call is included to support report style pages.

var ret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(); if (ret) ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(ret.statements); >> < Array of statements >

Get all Statements with callback

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements( null , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response).statements);}); >> < Array of statements >

Use the more property to get more Statements

var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements); >> <Array of statements> if (res.more && res.more !== ""){ var more = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, res.more); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(more.statements); } >> <Array of statements>

Use the more property to get more Statements with callback

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements( null , null , function getmore ( r ) { var res = JSON .parse(r.response); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements); if (res.more && res.more !== "" ){ ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements( null , res.more, getmore); } }); >> <Array of statements> >> <Array of statements> ...

Get all Statements with with strict error-first callback

Requires the config option strictCallbacks to be true .

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements( null , null , function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { return ; } ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body.statements); }); >> < Array of statements >

Get Statements based on search parameters

The Experience API provides search parameters to narrow down the result of a Statement request. See the Experience API Spec for more information.

var search = ADL.XAPIWrapper.searchParams(); search[ 'verb' ] = ADL.verbs.answered.id; var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(search); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements); >> < Array of statements with verb id of " http: // adlnet.gov / expapi / verbs / answered ">

var search = ADL.XAPIWrapper.searchParams(); search[ 'verb' ] = ADL.verbs.terminated.id; search[ 'activity' ] = "http://adlnet.gov/courses/roses/posttest" ; search[ 'related_activities' ] = "true" ; var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(search); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements); >> < Array of statements with verb id of " http: // adlnet.gov / expapi / verbs / terminated " and an activity id of " http: // adlnet.gov / courses / roses / posttest " in the statement >

Activities

Get Activity

function getActivities(activityid, callback) Get the Activity object from the LRS by providing an Activity ID.

Get Activity without callback

var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res); >> < Activity object >

Get Activity with callback

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> < Activity object >

Get Activity with strict error-first callback

Requires the config option strictCallbacks to be true .

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { return ; } ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body); }); >> < Activity object >

Activity State

function sendState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, statevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)

function getState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, since, callback)

function deleteState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback) Save / Retrieve / Delete activity state information for a particular agent, and optional registration.

Send / Retrieve New Activity State

var stateval = { "info" : "the state info" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" , null , stateval); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" ); >> { info : "the state info" }

Change Activity State

var oldstateval = { "info" : "the state info" }; var newstateval = { "info" : "the new value" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" , null , newstateval, ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( JSON .stringify(oldstateval))); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" , null , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the new value" }

Get all states for given Activity and Agent

var anotherstate = { "more" : "info about act and agent" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "another_state" , null , anotherstate); var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states); >> [ "another_state" , "questionstate" ]

Get states for given Activity and Agent since a certain time

var actid = "tag:adlnet.gov,2013:expapi:1.0.0:activity:question/1" ; var stateval = { "info" : "the state info" }; var statehash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( JSON .stringify(stateval)); ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState(actid, { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" , null , stateval); var stateret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(stateret); >> { "info" : "the state info" } var sincehere = new Date (); var anotherstate = { "more" : "info about act and agent" , "other" : "stuff" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState(actid, { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "another_state" , null , anotherstate); var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states); >> [ "questionstate" , "another_state" ] var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, null , null , sincehere); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states); >> [ "another_state" ]

Delete Activity State

var stateval = { "info" : "the state info" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" , null , stateval); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" ); >> { info : "the state info" } ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" ); >> XMLHttpRequest { statusText : "NO CONTENT" , status : 204 , response : "" , responseType : "" , responseXML : null …} ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "questionstate" ); >> 404

Activity Profile

function sendActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, profilevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)

function getActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, since, callback)

function deleteActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)

Allows for the storage, retrieval and deletion of data about an Activity.

Send / Retrieve New Activity Profile

var profile = { "info" : "the profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the profile" }

var profile = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" ); var oldprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( JSON .stringify(profile)); profile[ 'new' ] = "changes to profile" ; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , profile, oldprofhash); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the profile" , new : "changes to profile" }

Get all profiles about a specific Activity

var profile = { "info" : "the profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "otheractprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , null , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> [ "otheractprofile" , "actprofile" ]

Get profiles about an Activity since a certain time

var actid = "tag:adlnet.gov,2013:expapi:1.0.0:activity:testing/xapiwrapper/activityprofile" ; var profid = "testprofile" ; var actprof = { "info" : "the activity profile info" }; var actprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( JSON .stringify(actprof)); ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile(actid, profid, actprof, null , actprofhash); var actprofret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile(actid, profid); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(actprofret); >> { "info" : "the activity profile info" } var since = new Date (); var newprofid = "new-profile" ; var profile = { "info" : "the profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile(actid, newprofid, profile, null , "*" ); var profiles = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile(actid, null , since); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(profiles); >> [ "new-profile" ]

Delete Activity Profile

var profile = { "info" : "the profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the profile" } ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" ); >> XMLHttpRequest { statusText : "NO CONTENT" , status : 204 , response : "" , responseType : "" , responseXML : null …} ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile( "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question" , "actprofile" ); >> 404

Agents

Get Agent

function getAgents(agent, callback)

Gets a special Person object containing all the values of an Agent the LRS knows about. The Person object's identifying properties are arrays and it may have more than one identifier. See more about Person in the spec

Get Agent without callback

var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res); >> < Person object >

Get Agent with callback

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> < Person object >

Get Agent with strict error-first callbacks

Requires the config option strictCallbacks to be true .

ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, function ( err, res, body ) { if (err) { return ; } ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body); }); >> < Person object >

Agent Profile

function sendAgentProfile(agent, profileid, profilevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)

function getAgentProfile(agent, profileid, since, callback)

function deleteAgentProfile(agent, profileid, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)

Allows for the storage, retrieval and deletion of data about an Agent.

Send / Retrieve New Agent Profile

var profile = { "info" : "the agent profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the agent profile" }

var profile = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" ); var oldprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash( JSON .stringify(profile)); profile[ 'new' ] = "changes to the agent profile" ; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , profile, oldprofhash); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the agent profile" , new : "changes to the agent profile" }

Get all profiles about a specific Agent

var profile = { "info" : "the agent profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "othergentprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, null , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> [ "otheragentprofile" , "agentprofile" ]

Get profiles about an Agent since a certain time

var otheragent = { "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }; var profile = { "info" : "the other agent profile" }; var otherprofid = "the-other-profile-id" ; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile(otheragent, otherprofid, profile, null , "*" ); var since = new Date (); var newprof = { "info" : "the new other agent profile" }; var newotherprofid = "the-new-other-profile-id" ; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile(otheragent, newotherprofid, newprof, null , "*" ); var sinceprofiles = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile(otheragent, null , since); ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(sinceprofiles); >> [ "the-new-other-profile-id" ]

Delete Agent Profile

var profile = { "info" : "the agent profile" }; ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , profile, null , "*" ); ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" , null , function ( r ) {ADL.XAPIWrapper.log( JSON .parse(r.response));}); >> { info : "the agent profile" } ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" ); >> XMLHttpRequest { statusText : "NO CONTENT" , status : 204 , response : "" , responseType : "" , responseXML : null …} ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({ "mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com" }, "agentprofile" ); >> 404

Browser support

IE10+

Contributing to the project

We welcome contributions to this project. Fork this repository, make changes, re-minify, and submit pull requests. If you're not comfortable with editing the code, please submit an issue and we'll be happy to address it.

License

Copyright ©2016 Advanced Distributed Learning

Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at

http :

Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.