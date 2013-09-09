Wrapper to simplify communication to an LRS. Read more about the Experience API Spec here.
Javascript Experience API wrapper.
This javascript file can be included to web based xAPI clients to simplify the process of connecting and communicating to an LRS. It is enclosed in an ADL object like the ADL xAPI Verbs project, allowing a single object to contain both the ADL verbs and the ADL xapiwrapper.
This wrapper has two version identifiers within the code. One,
xapiVersion
is the version of the Experience API Specification for which it was built,
and can be used to determine if the wrapper is compatible with an LRS implementing a specific
xAPI Specification version. The second is the build date in the header of the minified file,
which can be used to tell if you're using the latest version.
The wrapper relies on external dependencies to perform some actions. Make sure you include
our compilation of the necessary CryptoJS components
in your pages if you're not using
xapiwrapper.min.js.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js"></script>
In the past we used the below libraries for the same purpose. You may continue to use them for current systems, but the CryptoJS compilation is recommended.
For IE/Edge support you
will need to include a
TextEncoder and
TextDecoder shim if you're not using
xapiwrapper.min.js
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js"></script>
Using this wrapper could either be done by downloading the latest release or cloning the project.
The minified wrapper is self-contained. It includes all required dependencies in addition to the ADL Verbs and the XAPIStatement module. For production sites, this version of the wrapper is recommended.
Download the latest release
Follow the instructions for including the wrapper in your source files.
You can optionally clone and use the
dist/xapiwrapper.min.js:
git clone https://github.com/adlnet/xAPIWrapper/
Compiling the minified version is easy. Install Node.js and NPM if you don't already have them (download them here) or
$ sudo apt-get install nodejs
$ sudo apt-get install npm
$ sudo ln -s /usr/bin/nodejs /usr/bin/node
Then install the build system, Grunt. This may require root/admin privileges on your system.
$ cd xAPIWrapper
$ sudo npm install -g grunt
Install the xAPIWrapper dependencies:
$ sudo npm install
Then execute the build script:
$ grunt
This will overwrite
dist/xapiwrapper.min.js with the minifed versions of the wrapper and all its
dependencies.
Include the wrapper file, and optionally the dependencies.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/activitytypes.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/verbs.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapiwrapper.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapistatement.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapi-util.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapi-launch.js"></script>
Alternatively, use the minified version:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/xapiwrapper.min.js"></script>
The wrapper at a minimum needs to know the url of the LRS, though most cases will also require the authorization information as well.
This wrapper provides two options for configuration. You may:
Config) in the xapiwrapper.js file
var Config = function()
{
var conf = {};
conf['endpoint'] = "http://localhost:8000/xapi/";
try
{
conf['auth'] = "Basic " + toBase64('tom:1234');
}
catch (e)
{
log("Exception in Config trying to encode auth: " + e);
}
// Statement defaults [optional configuration]
// conf["actor"] = {"mbox":"default@example.com"};
// conf["registration"] = ruuid();
// conf["grouping"] = {"id":"ctxact:default/grouping"};
// conf["activity_platform"] = "default platform";
// Behavior defaults
// conf["strictCallbacks"] = false; // Strict error-first callbacks
return conf
}();
var conf = {
"endpoint" : "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/",
"auth" : "Basic " + toBase64('tom:1234'),
};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(conf);
Optionally, auth credentials can be updated by user and password properties on the configuration object:
var conf = {
"endpoint" : "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/",
"user" : "tom",
"password" : "1234",
};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(conf);
or
var creds = {
"user" : "tom",
"password" : "1234",
};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.updateAuth(ADL.XAPIWrapper.lrs, creds.user, creds.password);
The script automatically runs, creating or adding to an ADL object an instantiated xAPI Wrapper object. The object is created using the configuration object inside the xapiwrapper.js file. If you modified this object with your configuration, then xAPI Wrapper object is ready to use.
ADL.XAPIWrapper.testConfig();
>> true
The configuration will also look for url query parameters and use those
name - value pairs in the XAPIWrapper's internal configuration. That means
that
http://localhost:8000/content/example.html?actor={"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}
(not url encoded for illustrative purposes) would be parsed for an actor, which would automatically be included in the wrapper configuration.
NOTE: endpoint, auth, actor, registration, activity_id, grouping, and activity_platform are keywords that if found are used in send statement requests. See below for usage examples.
The wrapper comes with a logging function (
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(message))
which attempts to write a message to console.log. This can be configured
to not write messages by setting
log.debug = false;.
The xAPI Wrapper supports ADL's xAPI Launch. This allows configuration - agent info, lrs endpoint info - to be sent to the wrapper, instead of using hard-coded configurations. See Using the xAPI-Launch library for more details.
If you are using the src files, include xapi-launch.js.
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/cryptojs_v3.1.2.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./lib/utf8-text-encoding.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/activitytypes.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/verbs.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapiwrapper.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapistatement.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapi-util.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/xapi-launch.js"></script>
Alternatively, use the minified xapiwrapper version, which includes xapi-launch:
<script type="text/javascript" src="./dist/xapiwrapper.min.js"></script>
To use, construct and ADL.launch object passing in a callback.
var wrapper;
ADL.launch(function(err, launchdata, xAPIWrapper) {
if (!err) {
wrapper = xAPIWrapper;
console.log("--- content launched via xAPI Launch ---\n", wrapper.lrs, "\n", launchdata);
} else {
wrapper = ADL.XAPIWrapper;
wrapper.changeConfig({
endpoint: "https://lrs.adlnet.gov/xapi/",
user: 'tom',
password: '1234'
});
console.log("--- content statically configured ---\n", wrapper.lrs);
}
$('#endpoint').text(wrapper.lrs.endpoint);
}, true);
new ADL.XAPIStatement(actor, verb, object)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent(identifier, name)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Group(identifier, members, name)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb(id, description)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity(id, name, description)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.StatementRef(uuid)
new ADL.XAPIStatement.SubStatement(actor, verb, object)
This sub-API makes it easier to author valid xAPI statements by adding constructors and encouraging best practices. All objects in this API are fully JSON-compatible, so anything expecting an xAPI statement can take an improved statement and vice versa.
In addition to the above forms, each constructor can instead take as an argument
another instance of the object or the equivalent plain object. So you can convert
a plain xAPI statement to an improved one by calling
new XAPIStatement(plain_obj).
Passing in strings produces a default form: Agent Verb Activity.
var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement(
'mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov',
'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched',
'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox'
);
>> {
"actor": {
"objectType": "Agent",
"mbox": "mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov" },
"verb": {
"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" },
"object": {
"objectType": "Activity",
"id": "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" }}
var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement(
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent(ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash('mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov'), 'Steven Vergenz'),
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb('http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched', 'launched'),
new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity('http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox', 'the Virtual World Sandbox')
);
>> {
"actor": {
"objectType": "Agent",
"name": "Steven Vergenz",
"mbox_sha1sum": "f9fa1a084b2b0825cabb802fcc1bb6024141eee2" },
"verb": {
"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched",
"display": {
"en-US": "launched" }},
"object": {
"objectType": "Activity",
"id": "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox",
"definition": {
"name": {
"en-US": "the Virtual World Sandbox" }}}}
You can mix generated and manual fields without any conflicts.
var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement(
'mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov',
'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched',
'http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox'
);
stmt.generateId();
stmt.result = { 'response': 'Everything is a-okay!' };
>> {
"actor": {
"objectType": "Agent",
"mbox": "mailto:steve.vergenz.ctr@adlnet.gov" },
"verb": {
"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched" },
"object": {
"objectType": "Activity",
"id": "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" },
"id": "d60ffbaa-52af-44b6-932d-c08865c540ff",
"result": {
"response": "Everything is a-okay!" }}
context attribute
Considering the behavior of
xapiwrapper.js:
XAPIWrapper.prototype.prepareStatement = function(stmt)
{
...........
if (this.lrs.grouping ||
this.lrs.registration ||
this.lrs.activity_platform) {
if (!stmt.context) {
stmt.context = {};
}
}
if (this.lrs.grouping) {
if (!stmt.context.contextActivities) {
stmt.context.contextActivities = {};
}
if (!Array.isArray(stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping)) {
stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping = [{ id : this.lrs.grouping }];
} else {
stmt.context.contextActivities.grouping.splice(0, 0, { id : this.lrs.grouping });
}
}
...........
}
Here we notice 2 behaviours:
In order to set
statement.context.contextActivities you must set
grouping.
In order to be able to set the context property of a statement you have to set at least one of
grouping,
registration or
activity_platform during ADL configuration like so:
const configuration = {
'endpoint' : LRS.apiUrl,
'auth' : 'Basic ' + btoa(LRS.key + ':' + LRS.secret),
'registration': this.ADL.ruuid(),
'activity_platform': `${this.organizationId}_organizationId`
};
this.ADL.XAPIWrapper.changeConfig(configuration);
As you can see we set only
registration and
activity_platform.
Any of the
name or
description fields in the constructors can instead take a language map,
as defined in the xAPI specification.
var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement();
stmt.actor = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Agent('https://plus.google.com/113407910174370737235');
stmt.verb = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb(
'http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched',
{
'en-US': 'launched',
'de-DE': 'startete'
}
);
stmt.object = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Activity('http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox');
>> {
"actor": {
"objectType": "Agent",
"openid": "https://plus.google.com/113407910174370737235" },
"verb": {
"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/launched",
"display": {
"en-US": "launched",
"de-DE": "startete" }},
"object": {
"objectType": "Activity",
"id": "http://vwf.adlnet.gov/xapi/virtual_world_sandbox" }}
Manually specified verbs have been used until now for illustrative purposes, but you could just as easily use the ADL verbs.
var stmt = ADL.XAPIStatement(myactor, ADL.verbs.launched, myactivity);
function sendStatement(statement, callback, [attachments])
Sends a single Statement to the LRS using a PUT request. This method will automatically create the Statement ID. Providing a function to call after the send Statement request will make the request happen asynchronously, otherwise Send Statement will block until it receives the response from the LRS.
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered",
"display" : {"en-US" : "answered"}},
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question"}};
var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log("[" + resp_obj.id + "]: " + resp_obj.xhr.status + " - " + resp_obj.xhr.statusText);
>> [3e616d1c-5394-42dc-a3aa-29414f8f0dfe]: 200 - OK
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered",
"display" : {"en-US" : "answered"}},
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question"}};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt, function(resp, obj){
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log("[" + obj.id + "]: " + resp.status + " - " + resp.statusText);});
>> [4edfe763-8b84-41f1-a355-78b7601a6fe8]: 200 - OK
Requires the config option
strictCallbacks to be
true.
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered",
"display" : {"en-US" : "answered"}},
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question"}};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt, function(err, res, body) {
if (err) {
// Handle error case
return;
}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log("[" + body.id + "]: " + res.status + " - " + res.statusText);});
>> [4edfe763-8b84-41f1-a355-78b7601a6fe8]: 200 - OK
The wrapper can construct a
multipart/mixed POST for a single statement that includes attachments. Attachments should be
supplied as an array in the 3rd parameter to
sendStatement. Attachments are optional. The attachments array should consist of
objects that have a
type and a
value field.
Type should be the metadata description of the attachment as described by the spec, and
value
should be a string containing the data to post. The type field does not need to include the SHA2 or the length. These will be computed
for you. The type may optionally be the string 'signature'. In this case, the wrapper will construct the proper metadata block.
var attachment = {};
attachment.type = {
"usageType": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/attachments/signature",
"display": {
"en-US": "A JWT signature"
},
"description": {
"en-US": "A signature proving the statement was not modified"
},
"contentType": "application/octet-stream"
};
attachment.value = "somehugestring";
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt,callback,[attachment]);
The wrapper looks for URL query string values to include in
its internal configuration. If certain keys
("endpoint","auth","actor","registration","activityid", "grouping", "activity_platform")
are found, the values are included in a Statement.
_URL
http://localhost:8000/content/example.html?registration=51a6f860-1997-11e3-8ffd-0800200c9a66
Client Calls
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered",
"display" : {"en-US" : "answered"}},
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question"}};
var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({"statementId":resp_obj.id});
>> {"version": "1.0.0",
"timestamp": "2013-09-09 21:36:40.185841+00:00",
"object": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question", "objectType": "Activity"},
"actor": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@example.com", "name": "tom creighton", "objectType": "Agent"},
"stored": "2013-09-09 21:36:40.186124+00:00",
"verb": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered", "display": {"en-US": "answered"}},
"authority": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov", "name": "tom", "objectType": "Agent"},
> "context": {"registration": "51a6f860-1997-11e3-8ffd-0800200c9a66"},
"id": "ea9c1d01-0606-4ec7-8e5d-20f87b1211ed"}
ADL also has collected the ADL xAPI Verbs
into a Javascript object to easily include. To use...
Include verbs.js
<script type="text/javascript" src="./src/verbs.js"></script>
Client Calls
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question"}};
var resp_obj = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({"statementId":resp_obj.id});
>> {"version": "1.0.0",
"timestamp": "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440327+00:00",
"object": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question", "objectType": "Activity"},
"actor": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@example.com", "name": "tom creighton", "objectType": "Agent"},
"stored": "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440614+00:00",
> "verb": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered", "display": {"en-US": "answered"}},
"authority": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov", "name": "tom", "objectType": "Agent"},
"id": "9c5a910b-83c2-4114-84f5-d41ed790f8cf"}
By including xapistatement.js, you gain access to a convenience wrapper to ease the building of xAPI statements without a lot of the formatting fluff.
var stmt = new ADL.XAPIStatement("mailto:tom@example.com", null, "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question");
stmt.verb = new ADL.XAPIStatement.Verb("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered", "answered");
stmt.generateId();
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatement(stmt);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements({"statementId": stmt.id});
>> {"version": "1.0.0",
"timestamp": "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440327+00:00",
"object": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question", "objectType": "Activity"},
"actor": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@example.com", "objectType": "Agent"},
"stored": "2013-09-09 22:08:51.440614+00:00",
> "verb": {"id": "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered", "display": {"en-US": "answered"}},
"authority": {"mbox": "mailto:tom@adlnet.gov", "name": "tom", "objectType": "Agent"},
"id": "9c5a910b-83c2-4114-84f5-d41ed790f8cf"}
function sendStatements(statementArray, callback)
Sends a list of Statements to the LRS in one batch. It accepts the list of Statements and a callback function as arguments and returns the XHR request object if no callback is supplied. The response of the XHR request upon success will contain a list of Statement IDs.
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1"}};
var stmt2 = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2"}};
var stmts = [stmt, stmt2];
var r = ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts);
JSON.parse(r.response)
>> ["2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49", "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49"]
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1"}};
var stmt2 = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2"}};
var stmts = [stmt, stmt2];
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts, function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> ["2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49", "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49"]
Requires the config option
strictCallbacks to be
true.
var stmt = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/1"}};
var stmt2 = {"actor" : {"mbox" : "mailto:tom@example.com"},
"verb" : ADL.verbs.answered,
"object" : {"id" : "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question/2"}};
var stmts = [stmt, stmt2];
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendStatements(stmts, function(err, res, body) {
if (err) {
// Handle error case
return;
}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body);
});
>> ["2d819ea4-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49", "409c27de-1a1e-11e3-a888-08002787eb49"]
function getStatements(searchParams, more, callback)
Get a single or collection of Statements based on search parameters or a StatementResult more value.
This could be potentially a very large request. It is preferable to include a search parameter object to narrow down the StatementResult set. However, this call is included to support report style pages.
var ret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements();
if (ret)
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(ret.statements);
>> <Array of statements>
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response).statements);});
>> <Array of statements>
var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements();
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements);
>> <Array of statements>
if (res.more && res.more !== ""){
var more = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, res.more);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(more.statements);
}
>> <Array of statements>
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, null,
function getmore(r){
var res = JSON.parse(r.response);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements);
if (res.more && res.more !== ""){
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, res.more, getmore);
}
});
>> <Array of statements>
>> <Array of statements>
...
Requires the config option
strictCallbacks to be
true.
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(null, null, function(err, res, body) {
if (err) {
// Handle error case
return;
}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body.statements);
});
>> <Array of statements>
The Experience API provides search parameters to narrow down the result of a Statement request. See the Experience API Spec for more information.
var search = ADL.XAPIWrapper.searchParams();
search['verb'] = ADL.verbs.answered.id;
var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(search);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements);
>> <Array of statements with verb id of "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/answered">
var search = ADL.XAPIWrapper.searchParams();
search['verb'] = ADL.verbs.terminated.id;
search['activity'] = "http://adlnet.gov/courses/roses/posttest";
search['related_activities'] = "true";
var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getStatements(search);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res.statements);
>> <Array of statements with verb id of "http://adlnet.gov/expapi/verbs/terminated" and an activity id of "http://adlnet.gov/courses/roses/posttest" in the statement>
function getActivities(activityid, callback)
Get the Activity object from the LRS by providing an Activity ID.
var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res);
>> <Activity object>
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> <Activity object>
Requires the config option
strictCallbacks to be
true.
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivities("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question", function(err, res, body) {
if (err) {
// Handle error case
return;
}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body);
});
>> <Activity object>
function sendState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, statevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
function getState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, since, callback)
function deleteState(activityid, agent, stateid, registration, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
Save / Retrieve / Delete activity state information for a particular agent, and optional registration.
var stateval = {"info":"the state info"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"questionstate", null, stateval);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate");
>> {info: "the state info"}
var oldstateval = {"info":"the state info"};
var newstateval = {"info":"the new value"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"questionstate", null, newstateval,
ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash(JSON.stringify(oldstateval)));
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate",
null, null, function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the new value"}
var anotherstate = {"more": "info about act and agent"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"another_state", null, anotherstate);
var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"});
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states);
>> ["another_state", "questionstate"]
var actid = "tag:adlnet.gov,2013:expapi:1.0.0:activity:question/1";
var stateval = {"info":"the state info"};
var statehash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash(JSON.stringify(stateval));
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState(actid, {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate", null, stateval);
var stateret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(stateret);
>> {"info":"the state info"}
var sincehere = new Date();
var anotherstate = {"more": "info about act and agent","other":"stuff"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState(actid, {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "another_state", null, anotherstate);
var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"});
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states);
>> ["questionstate", "another_state"]
var states = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState(actid, {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, null, null, sincehere);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(states);
>> ["another_state"]
var stateval = {"info":"the state info"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"questionstate", null, stateval);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate");
>> {info: "the state info"}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate");
>> XMLHttpRequest {statusText: "NO CONTENT", status: 204, response: "", responseType: "", responseXML: null…}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getState("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
{"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, "questionstate");
>> 404
function sendActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, profilevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
function getActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, since, callback)
function deleteActivityProfile(activityid, profileid, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
Allows for the storage, retrieval and deletion of data about an Activity.
var profile = {"info":"the profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the profile"}
var profile = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile");
var oldprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash(JSON.stringify(profile));
profile['new'] = "changes to profile";
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", profile, oldprofhash);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the profile", new: "changes to profile"}
var profile = {"info":"the profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"otheractprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
null, null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> ["otheractprofile", "actprofile"]
var actid = "tag:adlnet.gov,2013:expapi:1.0.0:activity:testing/xapiwrapper/activityprofile";
var profid = "testprofile";
var actprof = {"info":"the activity profile info"};
var actprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash(JSON.stringify(actprof));
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile(actid, profid, actprof, null, actprofhash);
var actprofret = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile(actid, profid);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(actprofret);
>> {"info": "the activity profile info"}
var since = new Date();
var newprofid = "new-profile";
var profile = {"info":"the profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile(actid, newprofid, profile, null, "*");
var profiles = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile(actid, null, since);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(profiles);
>> ["new-profile"]
var profile = {"info":"the profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the profile"}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile");
>> XMLHttpRequest {statusText: "NO CONTENT", status: 204, response: "", responseType: "", responseXML: null…}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getActivityProfile("http://adlnet.gov/expapi/activities/question",
"actprofile");
>> 404
function getAgents(agent, callback)
Gets a special Person object containing all the values of an Agent the LRS knows about. The Person object's identifying properties are arrays and it may have more than one identifier. See more about Person in the spec
var res = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"});
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(res);
>> <Person object>
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> <Person object>
Requires the config option
strictCallbacks to be
true.
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgents({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"}, function(err, res, body) {
if (err) {
// Handle error case
return;
}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(body);
});
>> <Person object>
function sendAgentProfile(agent, profileid, profilevalue, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
function getAgentProfile(agent, profileid, since, callback)
function deleteAgentProfile(agent, profileid, matchHash, noneMatchHash, callback)
Allows for the storage, retrieval and deletion of data about an Agent.
var profile = {"info":"the agent profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the agent profile"}
var profile = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile");
var oldprofhash = ADL.XAPIWrapper.hash(JSON.stringify(profile));
profile['new'] = "changes to the agent profile";
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", profile, oldprofhash);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the agent profile", new: "changes to the agent profile"}
var profile = {"info":"the agent profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"othergentprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
null, null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> ["otheragentprofile", "agentprofile"]
var otheragent = {"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"};
var profile = {"info":"the other agent profile"};
var otherprofid = "the-other-profile-id";
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile(otheragent, otherprofid, profile, null, "*");
var since = new Date();
var newprof = {"info":"the new other agent profile"};
var newotherprofid = "the-new-other-profile-id";
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile(otheragent, newotherprofid, newprof, null, "*");
var sinceprofiles = ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile(otheragent, null, since);
ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(sinceprofiles);
>> ["the-new-other-profile-id"]
var profile = {"info":"the agent profile"};
ADL.XAPIWrapper.sendAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", profile, null, "*");
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile", null,
function(r){ADL.XAPIWrapper.log(JSON.parse(r.response));});
>> {info: "the agent profile"}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.deleteAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile");
>> XMLHttpRequest {statusText: "NO CONTENT", status: 204, response: "", responseType: "", responseXML: null…}
ADL.XAPIWrapper.getAgentProfile({"mbox":"mailto:tom@example.com"},
"agentprofile");
>> 404
IE10+
We welcome contributions to this project. Fork this repository, make changes, re-minify, and submit pull requests. If you're not comfortable with editing the code, please submit an issue and we'll be happy to address it.
Copyright ©2016 Advanced Distributed Learning
Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at
http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and limitations under the License.