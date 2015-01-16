Xamel provides an easy way to extract data from XML using XPath-like expressions and map/reduce operations. It's designed to be fast and memory-friendly.
If you prefer promise-based interface instead of callbacks, then look at vow-xamel module.
var xamel = require('xamel');
xamel.parse('<data>Answer: %s<number>42</number></data>', function(err, xml) {
var answer = xml.$('data/number/text()');
console.log( xml.$('data/text()'), answer );
});
xml string contains XML to parse;
options hash of parsing options, includes sax options, incapsulates sax param
strict as an option, and two xamel-specific options:
buildPath
cdata – if evaluated to
true then
parse process CDATA sections,
false by default;
callback called when parsing done, passes error or null as the first argument and NodeSet as the second argument.
Lets take an example:
XML (article.xml)
<root>
<head>
...
</head>
<body>
<article>
...
</article>
</body>
</root>
Suppose, you want only
<article> and its content as result of the
parse, so pass the
buildPath option to the
parse:
var xamel = require('xamel'),
xmlSource = require('fs').readFileAsync('./article.xml');
xamel.parse(xmlSource, { buildPath : 'root/body/article' }, function(err, xml) {
if (err !== null) {
throw err;
}
console.dir(JSON.stringify(xml));
});
You can also check the partial parsing test.
nodeset NodeSet to serialize;
options parsing options:
header – when evaluated to
false the document will not contain a
<?xml?> header,
true by default;
pretty – when evaluated to
true the document will be beautified with indents and line breaks,
false by default;
Result of
xamel.parse(…) is a NodeSet. You can think of NodeSet as an array of nodes (internally it's true).
NodeSet provides all non-mutator methods of the
Array.prototype.
XML (query.xml)
<query>
<key name="mark">Opel</key>
<key name="model">Astra</key>
<key name="year">2011</key>
</query>
JavaScript
var xamel = require('xamel'),
xmlSource = require('fs').readFileAsync('./query.xml');
function buildQuery(nodeset) {
return nodeset.$('query/key').reduce(function(query, key) {
return [query, '&', key.attr('name'), '=', key.text()].join('');
}, '');
}
xamel.parse(xmlSource, function(err, xml) {
if (err !== null) {
throw err;
}
buildQuery(xml);
} );
So processing a bad-designed xml, where order of nodes is significant, is completely possible:
XML (query.xml)
<query>
<key>mark</key><value>Opel</value>
<key>model</key><value>Astra</value>
<key>year</key><value>2011</value>
</query>
JavaScript
function buildQuery(nodeset) {
return nodeset.$('query/*').reduce(function(query, tag) {
if (tag.name === 'key') {
return [query, '&', tag.text(), '='].join('');
} else {
return query + tag.text();
}
}, '');
}
NodeSet provides some powerful methods to find, extract and process data.
These methods traverse the tree, trying to find nodes satisfying
path expression.
Result is a NodeSet.
length property should be used to check if something is found.
Path looks pretty much similar to XPath, but it's not completely so. That's the path grammar in BNF:
<path> ::= <node-check> | <path> "/" <node-check>
<node-check> ::= "node()" | "text()" | "comment()" | "cdata()" | "*" | "element()" | <xml-tag-name>
As described above, valid paths are:
country
country/state/city
country/*/city
*/*/city/text()
*
text()
element/text()
...
Invalid paths:
/country # leading '/' is not allowed
country/state/ # trailing '/' is not allowed
./state # '.' are not supported <node-check>
Method
NodeSet#$ was designed as an alias for
NodeSet#find, but it slightly differs.
Internally
NodeSet#$ calls
NodeSet#find, but method returns concatenated string instead of NodeSet, if last check in the path is
text():
xml.find('article/para/text()') => [ 'Text 1', 'Text of second para', ... ]
xml.$('article/para/text()') => 'Text 1Text of second para...'
Method returns content of text nodes in the NodeSet. Being called without an argument or with a first argument
equals
false, it returns a string (concatenated text nodes content). If not, result is an array of strings.
nodeset.text(true) => ['1', '2', 'test']
nodeset.text() => '12test'
nodeset.text(false) => '12test'
Method returns child node by its index.
<article>
<h1>Title</h1>
<p>Lorem ipsum…</p>
</article>
JavaScript
var nodeset = xml.$('article/h1'), // $ and find return NodeSet
title = nodeset.eq(0); // retrieve Tag from NodeSet
console.log('Header level: %s', title.name[1]); // use Tag's field
Method filters tags with attribute
name and returns a new NodeSet.
<list>
<item>Home</item>
<item current="yes">Products</item>
<item>About</item>
</list>
JavaScript
var currentItemTitle = xml.find('list/item').hasAttr('current').eq(0).text();
Filters tags with
name attribute equals
value and returns a new NodeSet.
<list>
<item current="no">Home</item>
<item current="yes">Products</item>
<item current="no">About</item>
</list>
JavaScript
var currentItemTitle = xml.find('list/item').isAttr('current', 'yes').eq(0).text();
Method filters nodes satisfying
expr and returns new NodeSet.
Argument
expr is
<node-check> as described above in the
NodeSet#find section.
<media>
<!-- Music -->
<item>Pink Floyd - The Fletchers Memorial Home</item>
<!-- Video -->
<item>Kids on the slope</item>
</media>
JavaScript
var media = xml.$('media').eq(0);
media.get('comment()') => NodeSet contains two comments: ' Music ', ' Video '
media.get('item') => NodeSet contains two elements: <item>Pink…</item>, <item>Kids…</item>
It looks the same as
NodeSet#find without traversing through the tree,
but
nodeset.get(<CHECK>) is a bit faster than
nodeset.find(<CHECK>).
Method is used internally by
NodeSet#find.
Text nodes are represented by strings.
Fields:
comment represents comment content as a string.
Methods:
toString() returns
comment field value.
Tag is a descendant of NodeSet, all
NodeSet.prototype methods are available.
Fields:
name contains XML tag name;
attrs is a hash of attributes;
parent points to parent tag or a root NodeSet.
Methods:
attr(name) returns attribute value by name, or null if attribute isn't defined.
Methods:
getData() returns CDATA section content;
toString() similiar to
getData;
toJSON() returns object
{ cdata : "cdata content …" }.
require('xamel').parse(xmlString, function(err, xml) {
if (!err) {
console.log( JSON.stringify(xml) );
}
});