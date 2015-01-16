Xamel

Xamel provides an easy way to extract data from XML using XPath-like expressions and map/reduce operations. It's designed to be fast and memory-friendly.

If you prefer promise-based interface instead of callbacks, then look at vow-xamel module.

Quick start

var xamel = require ( 'xamel' ); xamel.parse( '<data>Answer: %s<number>42</number></data>' , function ( err, xml ) { var answer = xml.$( 'data/number/text()' ); console .log( xml.$( 'data/text()' ), answer ); });

xml string contains XML to parse;

string contains XML to parse; options hash of parsing options, includes sax options, incapsulates sax param strict as an option, and two xamel-specific options: buildPath cdata – if evaluated to true then parse process CDATA sections, false by default;

hash of parsing options, includes sax options, incapsulates sax param as an option, and two xamel-specific options: callback called when parsing done, passes error or null as the first argument and NodeSet as the second argument.

buildPath

Lets take an example:

XML (article.xml)

< root > < head > ... </ head > < body > < article > ... </ article > </ body > </ root >

Suppose, you want only <article> and its content as result of the parse , so pass the buildPath option to the parse :

var xamel = require ( 'xamel' ), xmlSource = require ( 'fs' ).readFileAsync( './article.xml' ); xamel.parse(xmlSource, { buildPath : 'root/body/article' }, function ( err, xml ) { if (err !== null ) { throw err; } console .dir( JSON .stringify(xml)); });

You can also check the partial parsing test.

nodeset NodeSet to serialize;

NodeSet to serialize; options parsing options: header – when evaluated to false the document will not contain a <?xml?> header, true by default; pretty – when evaluated to true the document will be beautified with indents and line breaks, false by default;

parsing options:

NodeSets and map/reduce

Result of xamel.parse(…) is a NodeSet. You can think of NodeSet as an array of nodes (internally it's true). NodeSet provides all non-mutator methods of the Array.prototype .

Example of key-value query concatenation

XML (query.xml)

< query > < key name = "mark" > Opel </ key > < key name = "model" > Astra </ key > < key name = "year" > 2011 </ key > </ query >

JavaScript

var xamel = require ( 'xamel' ), xmlSource = require ( 'fs' ).readFileAsync( './query.xml' ); function buildQuery ( nodeset ) { return nodeset.$( 'query/key' ).reduce( function ( query, key ) { return [query, '&' , key.attr( 'name' ), '=' , key.text()].join( '' ); }, '' ); } xamel.parse(xmlSource, function ( err, xml ) { if (err !== null ) { throw err; } buildQuery(xml); } );

NodeSet preserves nodes' order

So processing a bad-designed xml, where order of nodes is significant, is completely possible:

XML (query.xml)

< query > < key > mark </ key > < value > Opel </ value > < key > model </ key > < value > Astra </ value > < key > year </ key > < value > 2011 </ value > </ query >

JavaScript

function buildQuery ( nodeset ) { return nodeset.$( 'query/*' ).reduce( function ( query, tag ) { if (tag.name === 'key' ) { return [query, '&' , tag.text(), '=' ].join( '' ); } else { return query + tag.text(); } }, '' ); }

Ok, but why we need a NodeSet? Why not a regular array?

NodeSet provides some powerful methods to find, extract and process data.

These methods traverse the tree, trying to find nodes satisfying path expression. Result is a NodeSet. length property should be used to check if something is found.

Path looks pretty much similar to XPath, but it's not completely so. That's the path grammar in BNF:

<path> ::= <node-check> | <path> "/" <node-check> <node-check> ::= "node()" | "text()" | "comment()" | "cdata()" | "*" | "element()" | <xml-tag-name>

As described above, valid paths are:

country country / state / city country */ city / text () * text () element / text () ...

Invalid paths:

/country # leading '/' is not allowed country/state/ # trailing '/' is not allowed ./state # '.' are not supported <node- check >

Method NodeSet#$ was designed as an alias for NodeSet#find , but it slightly differs. Internally NodeSet#$ calls NodeSet#find , but method returns concatenated string instead of NodeSet, if last check in the path is text() :

xml.find( 'article/para/text()' ) => [ 'Text 1' , 'Text of second para' , ... ] xml.$( 'article/para/text()' ) => 'Text 1Text of second para...'

Method returns content of text nodes in the NodeSet. Being called without an argument or with a first argument equals false , it returns a string (concatenated text nodes content). If not, result is an array of strings.

nodeset.text( true ) => [ '1' , '2' , 'test' ] nodeset.text() => '12test' nodeset.text( false ) => '12test'

Method returns child node by its index.

< article > < h1 > Title </ h1 > < p > Lorem ipsum… </ p > </ article >

JavaScript

var nodeset = xml.$( 'article/h1' ), title = nodeset.eq( 0 ); console .log( 'Header level: %s' , title.name[ 1 ]);

Method filters tags with attribute name and returns a new NodeSet.

< list > < item > Home </ item > < item current = "yes" > Products </ item > < item > About </ item > </ list >

JavaScript

var currentItemTitle = xml.find( 'list/item' ).hasAttr( 'current' ).eq( 0 ).text();

Filters tags with name attribute equals value and returns a new NodeSet.

< list > < item current = "no" > Home </ item > < item current = "yes" > Products </ item > < item current = "no" > About </ item > </ list >

JavaScript

var currentItemTitle = xml.find( 'list/item' ).isAttr( 'current' , 'yes' ).eq( 0 ).text();

Method filters nodes satisfying expr and returns new NodeSet. Argument expr is <node-check> as described above in the NodeSet#find section.

< media > < item > Pink Floyd - The Fletchers Memorial Home </ item > < item > Kids on the slope </ item > </ media >

JavaScript

var media = xml.$( 'media' ).eq( 0 ); media.get( 'comment()' ) => NodeSet contains two comments: ' Music ' , ' Video ' media.get( 'item' ) => NodeSet contains two elements: < item > Pink… </ item > , <item>Kids…< /item>

It looks the same as NodeSet#find without traversing through the tree, but nodeset.get(<CHECK>) is a bit faster than nodeset.find(<CHECK>) .

Method is used internally by NodeSet#find .

Types of nodes

Text

Text nodes are represented by strings.

Fields:

comment represents comment content as a string.

Methods:

toString() returns comment field value.

Tag

Tag is a descendant of NodeSet, all NodeSet.prototype methods are available.

Fields:

name contains XML tag name;

contains XML tag name; attrs is a hash of attributes;

is a hash of attributes; parent points to parent tag or a root NodeSet.

Methods:

attr(name) returns attribute value by name, or null if attribute isn't defined.

CData

Methods:

getData() returns CDATA section content;

returns CDATA section content; toString() similiar to getData ;

similiar to ; toJSON() returns object { cdata : "cdata content …" } .

Why such complexity? I just want to translate XML to JSON!