# npm
npm install x5-gmaps
This plugin can be installed like any Vue plugin:
import x5GMaps from 'x5-gmaps';
// Option 1: Just your key
Vue.use(x5GMaps, 'YOUR_GOOGLE_KEY');
// Option 2: With libraries
Vue.use(x5GMaps, { key: 'YOUR_GOOGLE_KEY', libraries: ['places'] });
new Vue({
el: '#app',
render: h => h(App)
});
<template>
<gmaps-map>
<gmaps-marker :position="{ lat: -27, lng: 153 }" />
</gmaps-map>
</template>
import { gmapsMap, gmapsMarker } from 'x5-gmaps';
export default {
components: { gmapsMap, gmapsMarker }
};
This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details