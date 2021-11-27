This is a lightweight library to simplify the use of Google Maps in Vue 2 🤏🗺️🧩

For Vue 3 check out v3-gmaps 💪

Installation

npm install x5-gmaps

Deployment

This plugin can be installed like any Vue plugin:

import x5GMaps from 'x5-gmaps' ; Vue.use(x5GMaps, 'YOUR_GOOGLE_KEY' ); Vue.use(x5GMaps, { key : 'YOUR_GOOGLE_KEY' , libraries : [ 'places' ] }); new Vue({ el : '#app' , render : h => h(App) });

Usage

< template > < gmaps-map > < gmaps-marker :position = "{ lat: -27, lng: 153 }" /> </ gmaps-map > </ template >

import { gmapsMap, gmapsMarker } from 'x5-gmaps' ; export default { components : { gmapsMap, gmapsMarker } };

Provided components

License

This project is licensed under the MIT License - see the LICENSE file for details

Authors

