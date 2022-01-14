x2js

This is a library that converts between XML and JavaScript objects. The conversion is not necessarily lossless but it is very convenient.

Integration

The code is all contained within the x2js.js file, so you can include it directly via a script tag. It will create window.X2JS , which is a constructor that can be used to create instances of the converter, providing an optional configuration object.

In a Node app, require("x2js") will give you the constructor that you can use the same way.

Loading via AMD-capable loaders (e.g. require.js) is also supported and works equivalently.

The xmldom package is a dependency but it is only used under Node, as in browsers the browser DOM is used.

Quick start

var x2js = new X2JS(); var document = x2js.xml2js(xml); console .log( document .MyRootElement.ElementX[ 1 ].toString()); var xml = x2js.js2xml( document ); console .log(xml);

See the type definitions within x2js.d.ts for information about what configuration options you can pass.

Automated tests

A set of QUnit test cases are part of the project and act as the primary usage examples.

Run karma start --single run to test with Chrome, Firefox and IE. Run node_modules\.bin\qunit-cli all_tests.js to test with the Node runtime. Run npm test to execute both sets of tests.

Travis CI uses npm travistest to run tests using Firefox via Karma and Node.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! To ensure speedy merges, please:

base any pull requests on the development branch.

branch. ensure that the code passes ESLint validation with the included ruleset.

Commit Message Guidelines

We want to have a comitizen friendly formatted commit messages. This leads to more readable messages that are easy to follow when looking through the project history. But also, we use the git commit messages to generate the change log.

Commit Message Format

The commit message must respect this format that includes a type, a scope and a subject:

< type > ( < scope > ): < subject >

The header is mandatory and the scope of the header is optional.

Any line of the commit message cannot be longer 100 characters! This allows the message to be easier to read on GitHub as well as in various git tools.

Type

Must be one of the following:

feat : A new feature

: A new feature fix : A bug fix

: A bug fix docs : Documentation only changes

: Documentation only changes style : Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc)

: Changes that do not affect the meaning of the code (white-space, formatting, missing semi-colons, etc) refactor : A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature

: A code change that neither fixes a bug nor adds a feature perf : A code change that improves performance

: A code change that improves performance test : Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests

: Adding missing tests or correcting existing tests build : Changes that affect the build system, CI configuration or external dependencies (example scopes: gulp, broccoli, npm)

: Changes that affect the build system, CI configuration or external dependencies (example scopes: gulp, broccoli, npm) ci : Configuration files

: Configuration files chore : Other changes that don't modify src or test files

: Other changes that don't modify or files revert : Revert another commit

: Revert another commit quiet: Not documented in readme.md

Scope

The scope could be anything specifying place of the commit change. For example DejaDatePicker , DejaMonacoEditor , etc.

Subject

The subject contains succinct description of the change:

use the imperative, present tense: "change" not "changed" nor "changes"

don't capitalize first letter

no dot (.) at the end