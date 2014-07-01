return the nearest xterm 256 color code for rgb inputs.
You can just print the index:
var x256 = require('x256');
var ix = x256(220,40,150);
console.log(ix);
output:
162
or you can use raw ansi escape codes:
var x256 = require('x256');
var ix = x256(220,40,150);
console.log('\x1b[38;5;' + ix + 'mBEEEEEP');
output:
or you can use charm:
var x256 = require('x256');
var charm = require('charm')(process.stdout);
var ix = x256(220,40,150);
charm.foreground(ix).write('beep boop');
output:
var x256 = require('x256')
Return the nearest xterm 256 color code for the 24-bit
[red, green, blue]
values.
red,
green, and
blue should each be integers from 0 through 255,
inclusive.
array of
[red,green,blue] 24-bit color arrays indexed by xterm 256 color code
With npm do:
npm install x256
MIT