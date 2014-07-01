x256

return the nearest xterm 256 color code for rgb inputs.

example

You can just print the index:

var x256 = require ( 'x256' ); var ix = x256( 220 , 40 , 150 ); console .log(ix);

output:

162

or you can use raw ansi escape codes:

var x256 = require ( 'x256' ); var ix = x256( 220 , 40 , 150 ); console .log( '\x1b[38;5;' + ix + 'mBEEEEEP' );

output:

or you can use charm:

var x256 = require ( 'x256' ); var charm = require ( 'charm' )(process.stdout); var ix = x256( 220 , 40 , 150 ); charm.foreground(ix).write( 'beep boop' );

output:

methods

var x256 = require ( 'x256' )

Return the nearest xterm 256 color code for the 24-bit [red, green, blue] values.

red , green , and blue should each be integers from 0 through 255, inclusive.

attributes

array of [red,green,blue] 24-bit color arrays indexed by xterm 256 color code

install

With npm do:

npm install x256

license

MIT