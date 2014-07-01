openbase logo
find the nearest xterm 256 color index for an rgb

Readme

x256

return the nearest xterm 256 color code for rgb inputs.

example

You can just print the index:

var x256 = require('x256');
var ix = x256(220,40,150);
console.log(ix);

output:

162

or you can use raw ansi escape codes:

var x256 = require('x256');
var ix = x256(220,40,150);
console.log('\x1b[38;5;' + ix + 'mBEEEEEP');

output:

x256 raw beep

or you can use charm:

var x256 = require('x256');
var charm = require('charm')(process.stdout);

var ix = x256(220,40,150);
charm.foreground(ix).write('beep boop');

output:

x256 charm beep boop

methods

var x256 = require('x256')

x256(red, green, blue)

Return the nearest xterm 256 color code for the 24-bit [red, green, blue] values.

red, green, and blue should each be integers from 0 through 255, inclusive.

attributes

x256.colors

array of [red,green,blue] 24-bit color arrays indexed by xterm 256 color code

install

With npm do:

npm install x256

license

MIT

