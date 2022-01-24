openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
x11

x11

by Andrey Sidorov
2.3.0 (see all)

X11 node.js network protocol client

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.2K

GitHub Stars

480

Maintenance

Last Commit

25d ago

Contributors

36

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

node-x11

X11 protocol client for Node.js: implements the core X11 protocol, as well as Xrender, Damage, Composite, Big-Requests, Dpms, Screensaver, XFixes, Shape, XTest, XC-Misc, GLX, and Apple-WM extensions.

Gitter Build Status

Install

npm install x11

Windows users:

  1. install XMing or Cygwin/X
  2. get node-x11 copy (using git or from Github)

Example

Core requests usage:

var x11 = require('x11');

var Exposure = x11.eventMask.Exposure;
var PointerMotion = x11.eventMask.PointerMotion;

x11.createClient(function(err, display) {
  if (!err) {
    var X = display.client;
    var root = display.screen[0].root;
    var wid = X.AllocID();
    X.CreateWindow(
      wid,
      root, // new window id, parent
      0,
      0,
      500,
      500, // x, y, w, h
      0,
      0,
      0,
      0, // border, depth, class, visual
      { eventMask: Exposure | PointerMotion } // other parameters
    );
    X.MapWindow(wid);
    var gc = X.AllocID();
    X.CreateGC(gc, wid);
    var white = display.screen[0].white_pixel;
    var black = display.screen[0].black_pixel;
    cidBlack = X.AllocID();
    cidWhite = X.AllocID();
    X.CreateGC(cidBlack, wid, { foreground: black, background: white });
    X.CreateGC(cidWhite, wid, { foreground: white, background: black });
    X.on('event', function(ev) {
      if (ev.type == 12) {
        X.PolyFillRectangle(wid, cidWhite, [0, 0, 500, 500]);
        X.PolyText8(wid, cidBlack, 50, 50, ['Hello, Node.JS!']);
      }
    });
    X.on('error', function(e) {
      console.log(e);
    });
  } else {
    console.log(err);
  }
});

Screenshots

tetris game XRENDER gradients OpenGL glxgears OpenGL teapot

In use

  • ntk - higher level toolkit on top of X11
  • node-remote - media center controller
  • tiles - tiling window manager
  • vnc - vnc client.
  • node-ewmh - set of EWMH helpers.
  • OdieWM - window manager
  • Dbusmenu - unity global menu client.
  • AirWM - tiling window manager
  • npdf - pdf viewer
  • tinywm The famous TinyWM written in node.js
  • basedwm Infinite-desktop panning X window manager in LiveScript

X11 resources/documentation:

Other implementations

Server side (protocol + functionality) implementations for js + DOM

would be really great to make completely web based playground page, connecting node-x11 api to DOM based implementation

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial