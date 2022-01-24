X11 protocol client for Node.js: implements the core X11 protocol, as well as Xrender, Damage, Composite, Big-Requests, Dpms, Screensaver, XFixes, Shape, XTest, XC-Misc, GLX, and Apple-WM extensions.
npm install x11
Windows users:
Core requests usage:
var x11 = require('x11');
var Exposure = x11.eventMask.Exposure;
var PointerMotion = x11.eventMask.PointerMotion;
x11.createClient(function(err, display) {
if (!err) {
var X = display.client;
var root = display.screen[0].root;
var wid = X.AllocID();
X.CreateWindow(
wid,
root, // new window id, parent
0,
0,
500,
500, // x, y, w, h
0,
0,
0,
0, // border, depth, class, visual
{ eventMask: Exposure | PointerMotion } // other parameters
);
X.MapWindow(wid);
var gc = X.AllocID();
X.CreateGC(gc, wid);
var white = display.screen[0].white_pixel;
var black = display.screen[0].black_pixel;
cidBlack = X.AllocID();
cidWhite = X.AllocID();
X.CreateGC(cidBlack, wid, { foreground: black, background: white });
X.CreateGC(cidWhite, wid, { foreground: white, background: black });
X.on('event', function(ev) {
if (ev.type == 12) {
X.PolyFillRectangle(wid, cidWhite, [0, 0, 500, 500]);
X.PolyText8(wid, cidBlack, 50, 50, ['Hello, Node.JS!']);
}
});
X.on('error', function(e) {
console.log(e);
});
} else {
console.log(err);
}
});
would be really great to make completely web based playground page, connecting node-x11 api to DOM based implementation