X11 protocol client for Node.js: implements the core X11 protocol, as well as Xrender, Damage, Composite, Big-Requests, Dpms, Screensaver, XFixes, Shape, XTest, XC-Misc, GLX, and Apple-WM extensions.

Install

npm install x11

Windows users:

install XMing or Cygwin/X get node-x11 copy (using git or from Github)

Example

Core requests usage:

var x11 = require ( 'x11' ); var Exposure = x11.eventMask.Exposure; var PointerMotion = x11.eventMask.PointerMotion; x11.createClient( function ( err, display ) { if (!err) { var X = display.client; var root = display.screen[ 0 ].root; var wid = X.AllocID(); X.CreateWindow( wid, root, 0 , 0 , 500 , 500 , 0 , 0 , 0 , 0 , { eventMask : Exposure | PointerMotion } ); X.MapWindow(wid); var gc = X.AllocID(); X.CreateGC(gc, wid); var white = display.screen[ 0 ].white_pixel; var black = display.screen[ 0 ].black_pixel; cidBlack = X.AllocID(); cidWhite = X.AllocID(); X.CreateGC(cidBlack, wid, { foreground : black, background : white }); X.CreateGC(cidWhite, wid, { foreground : white, background : black }); X.on( 'event' , function ( ev ) { if (ev.type == 12 ) { X.PolyFillRectangle(wid, cidWhite, [ 0 , 0 , 500 , 500 ]); X.PolyText8(wid, cidBlack, 50 , 50 , [ 'Hello, Node.JS!' ]); } }); X.on( 'error' , function ( e ) { console .log(e); }); } else { console .log(err); } });

Screenshots

In use

ntk - higher level toolkit on top of X11

node-remote - media center controller

tiles - tiling window manager

vnc - vnc client.

node-ewmh - set of EWMH helpers.

OdieWM - window manager

Dbusmenu - unity global menu client.

AirWM - tiling window manager

npdf - pdf viewer

tinywm The famous TinyWM written in node.js

basedwm Infinite-desktop panning X window manager in LiveScript

X11 resources/documentation:

Other implementations

Server side (protocol + functionality) implementations for js + DOM

would be really great to make completely web based playground page, connecting node-x11 api to DOM based implementation