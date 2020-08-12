var Xray = require('x-ray')
var x = Xray()
x('https://blog.ycombinator.com/', '.post', [
{
title: 'h1 a',
link: '.article-title@href'
}
])
.paginate('.nav-previous a@href')
.limit(3)
.write('results.json')
npm install x-ray
Flexible schema: Supports strings, arrays, arrays of objects, and nested object structures. The schema is not tied to the structure of the page you're scraping, allowing you to pull the data in the structure of your choosing.
Composable: The API is entirely composable, giving you great flexibility in how you scrape each page.
Pagination support: Paginate through websites, scraping each page. X-ray also supports a request
delay and a pagination
limit. Scraped pages can be streamed to a file, so if there's an error on one page, you won't lose what you've already scraped.
Crawler support: Start on one page and move to the next easily. The flow is predictable, following a breadth-first crawl through each of the pages.
Responsible: X-ray has support for concurrency, throttles, delays, timeouts and limits to help you scrape any page responsibly.
Pluggable drivers: Swap in different scrapers depending on your needs. Currently supports HTTP and PhantomJS driver drivers. In the future, I'd like to see a Tor driver for requesting pages through the Tor network.
Scrape the
url for the following
selector, returning an object in the callback
fn.
The
selector takes an enhanced jQuery-like string that is also able to select on attributes. The syntax for selecting on attributes is
selector@attribute. If you do not supply an attribute, the default is selecting the
innerText.
Here are a few examples:
xray('http://google.com', 'title')(function(err, title) {
console.log(title) // Google
})
xray('http://reddit.com', '.content')(fn)
xray('http://techcrunch.com', 'img.logo@src')(fn)
innerHTML
xray('http://news.ycombinator.com', 'body@html')(fn)
You can also supply a
scope to each
selector. In jQuery, this would look something like this:
$(scope).find(selector).
Instead of a url, you can also supply raw HTML and all the same semantics apply.
var html = '<body><h2>Pear</h2></body>'
x(html, 'body', 'h2')(function(err, header) {
header // => Pear
})
Specify a
driver to make requests through. Available drivers include:
Returns Readable Stream of the data. This makes it easy to build APIs around x-ray. Here's an example with Express:
var app = require('express')()
var x = require('x-ray')()
app.get('/', function(req, res) {
var stream = x('http://google.com', 'title').stream()
stream.pipe(res)
})
Stream the results to a
path.
If no path is provided, then the behavior is the same as .stream().
Constructs a
Promise object and invoke its
then function with a callback
cb. Be sure to invoke
then() at the last step of xray method chaining, since the other methods are not promisified.
x('https://dribbble.com', 'li.group', [
{
title: '.dribbble-img strong',
image: '.dribbble-img [data-src]@data-src'
}
])
.paginate('.next_page@href')
.limit(3)
.then(function(res) {
console.log(res[0]) // prints first result
})
.catch(function(err) {
console.log(err) // handle error in promise
})
Select a
url from a
selector and visit that page.
Limit the amount of pagination to
n requests.
Abort pagination if
validator function returns
true.
The
validator function receives two arguments:
result: The scrape result object for the current page.
nextUrl: The URL of the next page to scrape.
Delay the next request between
from and
to milliseconds.
If only
from is specified, delay exactly
from milliseconds.
var x = Xray().delay('1s', '10s')
Set the request concurrency to
n. Defaults to
Infinity.
var x = Xray().concurrency(2)
Throttle the requests to
n requests per
ms milliseconds.
var x = Xray().throttle(2, '1s')
Specify a timeout of
ms milliseconds for each request.
var x = Xray().timeout(30)
X-ray also has support for selecting collections of tags. While
x('ul', 'li') will only select the first list item in an unordered list,
x('ul', ['li']) will select all of them.
Additionally, X-ray supports "collections of collections" allowing you to smartly select all list items in all lists with a command like this:
x(['ul'], ['li']).
X-ray becomes more powerful when you start composing instances together. Here are a few possibilities:
var Xray = require('x-ray')
var x = Xray()
x('http://google.com', {
main: 'title',
image: x('#gbar a@href', 'title') // follow link to google images
})(function(err, obj) {
/*
{
main: 'Google',
image: 'Google Images'
}
*/
})
var Xray = require('x-ray')
var x = Xray()
x('http://mat.io', {
title: 'title',
items: x('.item', [
{
title: '.item-content h2',
description: '.item-content section'
}
])
})(function(err, obj) {
/*
{
title: 'mat.io',
items: [
{
title: 'The 100 Best Children\'s Books of All Time',
description: 'Relive your childhood with TIME\'s list...'
}
]
}
*/
})
Filters can specified when creating a new Xray instance. To apply filters to a value, append them to the selector using
|.
var Xray = require('x-ray')
var x = Xray({
filters: {
trim: function(value) {
return typeof value === 'string' ? value.trim() : value
},
reverse: function(value) {
return typeof value === 'string'
? value
.split('')
.reverse()
.join('')
: value
},
slice: function(value, start, end) {
return typeof value === 'string' ? value.slice(start, end) : value
}
}
})
x('http://mat.io', {
title: 'title | trim | reverse | slice:2,3'
})(function(err, obj) {
/*
{
title: 'oi'
}
*/
})
