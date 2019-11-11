JavaScript(Web Assembly) porting project for Quramy/x-img-diff, which extracts structual information of a bit different 2 images.
See https://reg-viz.github.io/x-img-diff-js/
You need Node.js >= v8.0.0
npm install x-img-diff-js pngjs
const fs = require('fs');
const PNG = require('pngjs').PNG;
const detectDiff = require('x-img-diff-js');
function decodePng(filename) {
return new Promise((resolve, reject) => {
fs.readFile(filename, (err, buffer) => {
if (err) return reject(err);
resolve(PNG.sync.read(buffer));
});
});
}
async function main() {
const [img1, img2] = await Promise.all([
decodePng('demo/img/actual.png')),
decodePng('demo/img/expected.png')),
]);
const diffResult = await detectDiff(img1, img2);
console.log("diff result:", diffResult);
console.log("the number of matching area:", diffResult.matches.length);
console.log("img1's macthing area bounding rect:", diffResult.matches[0][0].bounding);
console.log("img2's matching area bounding rect:", diffResult.matches[0][1].bounding);
console.log("diff marker rectangulars in img1's matching area", diffResult.matches[0][0].diffMarkers.length);
}
main();
See demo directory in this repository.
detectDiff
detectDiff(img1: Image, img2: Image, opt?: DetectDiffOptions): Promise<DetectDiffResult>
img1,
img2 - Required - Input images.
opt - Optional - An object to configure detection.
Image
type Image = {
width: number;
height: number;
data: Uint8Array;
}
DetectDiffOptions
A option object. See https://github.com/Quramy/x-img-diff#usage .
DetectDiffResult
type DetectDiffResult = {
matces: MatchingRegions[];
strayingRects: Rect[][];
}
matces - An array of each matching region.
strayingRects - An array of keypoints recatangle.
strayingRects[0] corresponds to
img1,
strayingRects[1] does to
img2.
MatchingRegions
type MatchingRegions = {
bounding: Rect;
center: Rect;
diffMarkers: Rect[];
}[];
bounding - Bounding rectangle of this region.
center - Center rectangle of this region.
diffMarkers - An array of different parts.
A
MatchingRegions is a couple of objects. The 1st corresponds to
img1, and 2nd does to
img2.
And you can get how far the region moved using
center property.
// m is an item of DetectDiffResult#mathes
const translationVector = {
x: m[1].center.x - m[0].center.x,
y: m[1].center.y - m[0].center.y,
};
Rect
type Rect = {
x: number;
y: number;
width: number;
height: number;
}
Represents a rectangle.
detectDiff.getBrowserJsPath
detectDiff.getBrowserJsPath(): string
Returns the absolute path of the JavaScript file which should be loaded in Browser env.
detectDiff.getBrowserWasmPath
detectDiff.getBrowserWasmPath(): string
Returns the absolute path of the Web Assembly(.wasm) file which should be loaded in Browser env.
Clone this repo and change the current directory to it.
Get OpenCV source code
git clone https://github.com/opencv/opencv.git
cd opencv
git checkout 3.1.0
cd ..
Get x-img-diff source code
git clone https://github.com/quramy/x-img-diff.git
Execute docker
$ docker-compose build
$ docker-compose run emcc
python -mhttp.server
open http://localhost:8000/index.html
MIT.