openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

x-flow-design-js

by bpmn-io
0.1.12 (see all)

A BPMN 2.0 rendering toolkit and web modeler.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13

GitHub Stars

5.8K

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

57

Package

Dependencies

11

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

bpmn-js - BPMN 2.0 for the web

Build Status

View and edit BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser.

bpmn-js screencast

Installation

Use the library pre-packaged or include it via npm into your node-style web-application.

Usage

To get started, create a bpmn-js instance and render BPMN 2.0 diagrams in the browser:

const xml = '...'; // my BPMN 2.0 xml
const viewer = new BpmnJS({
  container: 'body'
});

try {
  const { warnings } = await viewer.importXML(xml);

  console.log('rendered');
} catch (err) {
  console.log('error rendering', err);
}

Checkout our examples for many more supported usage scenarios.

Dynamic Attach/Detach

You may attach or detach the viewer dynamically to any element on the page, too:

const viewer = new BpmnJS();

// attach it to some element
viewer.attachTo('#container');

// detach the panel
viewer.detach();

Resources

Build and Run

Prepare the project by installing all dependencies:

npm install

Then, depending on your use-case you may run any of the following commands:

# build the library and run all tests
npm run all

# spin up a single local modeler instance
npm start

# run the full development setup
npm run dev

You may need to perform additional project setup when building the latest development snapshot.

bpmn-js builds on top of a few powerful tools:

  • bpmn-moddle: Read / write support for BPMN 2.0 XML in the browsers
  • diagram-js: Diagram rendering and editing toolkit

Contributing

Please checkout our contributing guidelines if you plan to file an issue or pull request.

Code of Conduct

By participating to this project, please uphold to our Code of Conduct.

License

Use under the terms of the bpmn.io license.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial