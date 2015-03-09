Better JavaScript errors

X-Error expands the error handling capabilities of server-side applications by inhereting and extending the vanilla Error object.

Installation

npm install x- error

Then:

var XError = require ( 'x-error' );

Usage

X-Error behaves the same way an Error would, new XError('foo') is identical to new Error('foo') . The key difference is that XError provides additional constructor parameters and convenience methods.

You can instantiate X-Error with or without the new keyword, it returns an instance of XError in either case.

Call the constructor with an object to extend its properties:

new XError( 'hello world' , { foo : 'bar' , a : 'b' });

Resulting in:

{ message : 'hello world' , foo: 'bar' , a: 'b' , stack: '...' }

Which is equivalent to calling extend directly:

new XError( 'hello world' ).extend({ foo : 'bar' , a : 'b' });

And:

new XError().setMessage( 'hello world' ).extend({ foo : 'bar' , a : 'b' });

Extend instances of Error/XError:

var vanillaError = new Error ( 'hello' ); var e = new XError(vanillaError).extend({ to : 'world' }); e.message === vanillaError.message; e.stack === vanillaError.stack; e.to === 'world' ; var e2 = new XError(e).extend({ message : 'hi' }); e2.message === vanillaError.message; e2.stack === vanillaError.stack; e2.to === 'world' ;

Enumeration

Enumerate errors with a code by passing a number as the first argument.

new XError( 3000 , 'hello world' , { foo : 'bar' });

HTTP status code & response

One of the most important X-Error features is being able to describe how to handle Errors within the context of HTTP responses.

e.g. using callbacks

User.find( function ( err, user ) { if (err) { return callback(XError(err) .setHttpCode( 400 ) .setHttpResponse( 'Internal error' )); } if (!user) { return callback(XError( 'Unable to find user' ) .setHttpCode( 400 ) .setHttpResponse( 'Invalid input' )); } });

Then in your app's route controller/handler:

FooService.doStuff( function ( err, result ) { if (err) return res.json(err.httpCode, err.httpResponse); res.json( 200 , result); });

Use shorthands for more terse API calls:

new XError( 'Server blew up' ).hc( 500 ).hr( 'Internal error' );

See API for the complete list.

X-Error with Promises

Combine X-Error with promises to create powerful error handlers.

Take a function that returns a promise:

function createFoo ( ) { return User.find(userId) .then( function ( user ) { if (!user) throw XError().hc( 400 ).hr( 'Invalid input' ); return Foo.create({ user : user._id }); }) .catch( function ( e ) { throw XError(e).setSeverity( 'critical' ); }); }

Create an error handler as a function of the res object:

function createErrHandler ( res ) { return function ( e ) { e.severity === 'critical' && logError(e); res.status(e.httpCode || 500 ) .send(e.httpResponse || 'Internal error' ); }; }

Call createErrHandler at the end of the promise chain inside your API's route handler

function create ( req, res, next ) { createFoo.then( function ( foo ) { res.status( 200 ).json(foo); }) .catch(createErrHandler(req, res)); }

Better JSON support

X-Error is co-operates with JSON.stringify() by properly enumerating over stack and message properties. This is in contrast with the vanilla Error object which serializes into "{}" .

Better debugging

Use the built-in debug() method to better diagnose your applications:

function getStuff ( id ) { Stuff.find({ id : id }) .then( function ( stuff ) { if (!stuff) throw XError().debug(id).hr( 'oops' ).hc( 400 ); return stuff; }); } function doThings ( req, res ) { getStuff(req.id) .then( function ( stuff ) { res.status( 200 ).json(stuff); }) .catch( function ( err ) { err.debug(req.body); logErr(err._debug); res.status(err.httpCode || 500 ) .send(err.httpResponse || 'Internal error' ); }); }

API

Convenience methods

Method Short Name XError.setCode XError.c XError.setMessage XError.m XError.setSeverity XError.s XError.setHttpCode XError.hc XError.setHttpResponse XError.hr XError.extend XError.ex XError.debug XError.d

Extensible

Since X-Error is a plain JavaScript constructor you can easily extend its prototype to add custom methods for your application:

var XError = require ( 'x-error' ); XError.prototype.setPriority = function ( priority ) { this .priority = priority; return this ; }; var e = XError( 'Update failed' ) .setPriority( 'high' ) .debug({ accountId : '123' });

License

Standard MIT License