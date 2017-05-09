This cross-platform module finds out the default browser for current user.

Tested on Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 7 64-bit, Windows XP 32-bit, Ubuntu 14.04 64-bit (en-US locale), Mac OS X.

It requires nodejs and npm. If you don't have node, grab it at nodejs.org. Node installer bundles npm (node package manager)

How it works

Windows: checks registry value HKCU\Software\Clients\StartMenuInternet

Linuxes: reads the output of xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http

OS X: delegated to default-browser-id from Sindre Sorhus



Usage as a nodejs module

$ npm install x-default-browser

var defaultBrowser = require ( 'x-default-browser' ); defaultBrowser( function ( err, res ) { console .dir(res); });

commonName is portable, it will be ie , safari , firefox , chrome , chromium , opera or unknown

is portable, it will be , , , , , or isBlink is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera

is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera isWebkit is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Safari

is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Safari identity key is platform-specific. On Windows, it's the prefix you can use for querying HKLM\Software\Clients\StartMenuInternet\<prefix> keys to find out details of the browser. It'll be one of iexplore.exe , firefox.exe , google chrome , chromium.<somerandomkeyhere> , operastable . On Ubuntu, it will be firefox.desktop , google-chrome.desktop , chromium-browser.desktop or opera.desktop On Mac OS X, it will be the bundle ID: com.apple.Safari , com.google.chrome , com.operasoftware.Opera , org.mozilla.firefox etc

key is platform-specific.

Usage from command line

$ npm install -g x-default-browser $ x-default-browser firefox

Command line version outputs the commonName key, i.e. ie , safari , firefox , chrome , chromium , opera or unknown .

Linux support

This module was only tested on Ubuntu. Compatibility reports and fixes for other distros are more than welcome! Use GitHub issues or email: (jakub.g.opensource) (gmail)

License

MIT © Jakub Gieryluk

