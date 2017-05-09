This cross-platform module finds out the default browser for current user.
Tested on Windows 10 64-bit, Windows 7 64-bit, Windows XP 32-bit, Ubuntu 14.04 64-bit (en-US locale), Mac OS X.
It requires nodejs and npm. If you don't have node, grab it at nodejs.org. Node installer bundles npm (node package manager)
HKCU\Software\Clients\StartMenuInternet
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/http
$ npm install x-default-browser
var defaultBrowser = require('x-default-browser');
defaultBrowser(function (err, res) {
// in case of error, `err` will be a string with error message; otherwise it's `null`.
console.dir(res);
// => {
// isIE: false,
// isFirefox: true,
// isChrome: false,
// isChromium: false,
// isOpera: false,
// isWebkit: false,
// identity: 'firefox.exe',
// commonName: 'firefox'
// }
});
commonName is portable, it will be
ie,
safari,
firefox,
chrome,
chromium,
opera or
unknown
isBlink is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera
isWebkit is true for Chrome, Chromium, Opera, Safari
identity key is platform-specific.
HKLM\Software\Clients\StartMenuInternet\<prefix>
keys to find out details of the browser. It'll be one of
iexplore.exe,
firefox.exe,
google chrome,
chromium.<somerandomkeyhere>,
operastable.
firefox.desktop,
google-chrome.desktop,
chromium-browser.desktop or
opera.desktop
com.apple.Safari,
com.google.chrome,
com.operasoftware.Opera,
org.mozilla.firefox etc
$ npm install -g x-default-browser
$ x-default-browser
firefox
This module was only tested on Ubuntu. Compatibility reports and fixes for other distros are more than welcome! Use GitHub issues or email: (jakub.g.opensource) (gmail)
MIT © Jakub Gieryluk