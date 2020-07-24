Autosuggest results based on input.
Features:
npm install x-autosuggest --save
Following example will decorate existing
input element with autosuggest
functionality.
When user inputs query, autosuggest first checks if query has less than 2
characters. If it does, no results are returned, otherwise it fetches list of
countries and maps names to content (which is country name wrapped in
b HTML
tag) and value which will be used for
input element value.
When user chooses option, closest
form element submit event will be triggered.
import autosuggest from 'x-autosuggest';
const element = document.querySelector('input[type="text"]');
const instance = autosuggest(element, {
onOptionSelect() {
element.closest('form').submit();
},
async onQueryInput(query) {
if (query.trim().length < 2) {
return [];
}
const response = await fetch(
`https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/name/${query}`
);
const countries = await response.json();
return countries.map(({ name }) => {
return {
content: `<b>${name}</b>`,
value: name
};
});
}
});
Returns:
Object
Decorates
element with autosuggest functionality.
Type:
HTMLInputElement
Input element to decorate.
Type:
Object
Type:
Function
Default:
async (query) => []
Callback to run when query changes. You can perform actions such as testing query, fetching data and mapping results to valid format here.
Return value should either be empty array (when you don’t want to display results or don’t have results to display) or array of objects, where each object contains following properties:
Type:
string
Content for option. Can be regular string or HTML string as markup.
Type:
*
Value used for
input element value.
If it’s
null option element will be considered as placeholder element and
won’t be used as option. Useful if you want to have dividers between your
options, or if you need to group option elements with headings.
Type:
*
Additional (meta) information for option. Useful if you need to provide
additional complex information for option, e.g.
input element value is defined
with
value option, but if you need to update additional element (e.g. hidden
input) with ID of option, you can use meta information for that.
Type:
Function
Default:
(node) => {}
Decorate autosuggest option. Callback receives one argument which is option
Element node. Useful if you want to add additional functionality to option
such as attach event listeners or add HTML classes.
If return value is function, it will be used as cleanup callback for when autosuggest instance is removed or option is rerendered. You can perform actions such as custom event handlers removal for option inside this callback.
Type:
Function
Default:
async (currentResults) => []
Callback to run when input element is focused. You can perform actions such as creating initial placeholders.
It receives one argument, which is list of current results.
Return value should be the same as for
onQueryInput hook.
Type:
Function
Default:
(listener) => {}
Decorate
input event of input element. Callback receives one argument which is
default listener for
input event. useful if you want to add additional
functionality such as debounce or throttle of events.
Type:
Function
Default:
(event, value, meta) => {}
Callback to run when option is selected. It receives following arguments:
This callback is useful for performing actions such as triggering form submit.
Type:
string
Default: ``
HTML class namespace in addition to default one (
x-Autosuggest).
Useful if you want to create additional styling/functionality selector hook.
Destroy instance.
By default, results are not cached, but it can be achieved with techniques such as memoization.
import autosuggest from 'x-autosuggest';
import memoize from '@f/memoize';
// We cache fetch results based on URL
const cachedFetch = memoize(async (url) => {
const response = await fetch(url);
const json = await response.json();
return {
ok: response.ok,
json: async () => json
};
});
// And then in autosuggest instance options…
const options = {
onQueryInput(query) {
return cachedFetch(`https://restcountries.eu/rest/v2/name/${query}`);
// …
}
};
You can use
onFocus hook and return current results.
// In autosuggest instance options…
const options = {
async onFocus(results) {
return results;
}
};
Tested in IE11+ and all modern browsers, assuming
Promise is available.
For automated tests, run
npm run test:automated (append
:watch for watcher
support).
MIT © Ivan Nikolić