wzr

wzrd

by Max Ogden
1.5.0

Super minimal browserify development server

Popularity

Downloads/wk

40

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

7

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

wzrd

Super minimal browserify development server. Inspired by beefy but with less magic

Build Status

installation

npm install wzrd -g

note that you must have a copy of browserify installed as well. It can be either local (preferred) or global.

npm install browserify --save

usage

wzrd app.js

This will start a local development server (default of localhost:9966) that serves all files in the current folder with the exception of app.js, which will be browserified instead. wzrd will spawn the command browserify app.js and send the output bundle back to the client.

If no index.html is present in the directory you run wzrd in, one will be generated for you that has a <script src='app.js'></script> in it.

mappings

You can also specify a mapping:

wzrd app.js:bundle.js

This means if a request to the server comes in for bundle.js, wzrd will run the command browserify app.js and serve that.

multiple entries

wzrd app.js:bundle.js foo.js:bar.js baz.js

https

wzrd app.js --https

this will start a local https server (by default https://localhost:4443) and generate a self signed SSL certificate. You will get a certificate error in your browser, but if you ignore the error the app should load.

passing extra args to browserify

wzrd app.js -- -t brfs

anything after -- will get passed directly to browserify as arguments. so the example above would spawn the command browserify app.js -t brfs

pushstate server support

wzrd app.js --pushstate

if you want to leverage the html5 pushstate and support natural urls in your frontend application you can use the --pushstate flag. This flag will instruct the wzrd server to always return index.html for any file not found request from your server.

