Super minimal browserify development server. Inspired by beefy but with less magic
npm install wzrd -g
note that you must have a copy of
browserify installed as well. It can be either local (preferred) or global.
npm install browserify --save
wzrd app.js
This will start a local development server (default of
localhost:9966) that serves all files in the current folder with the exception of
app.js, which will be browserified instead.
wzrd will spawn the command
browserify app.js and send the output bundle back to the client.
If no
index.html is present in the directory you run
wzrd in, one will be generated for you that has a
<script src='app.js'></script> in it.
You can also specify a mapping:
wzrd app.js:bundle.js
This means if a request to the server comes in for
bundle.js,
wzrd will run the command
browserify app.js and serve that.
wzrd app.js:bundle.js foo.js:bar.js baz.js
wzrd app.js --https
this will start a local https server (by default
https://localhost:4443) and generate a self signed SSL certificate. You will get a certificate error in your browser, but if you ignore the error the app should load.
wzrd app.js -- -t brfs
anything after
-- will get passed directly to
browserify as arguments. so the example above would spawn the command
browserify app.js -t brfs
wzrd app.js --pushstate
if you want to leverage the html5 pushstate and support natural urls in your frontend application you can use the
--pushstate flag. This flag will instruct the wzrd server to always return index.html for any file not found request from your server.