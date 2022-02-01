Easing the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor server side integration in Node.JS projects.
Clone this repo or download the zip.
Run
npm install.
(Optional) Run
bower install to install the editor JS.
Load
lib directory in your project and import it:
var FroalaEditor = require('path/to/lib/froalaEditor.js');
To run examples:
npm start to start a nodejs server form
examples directory at
http://localhost:3000/
The Froala WYSIWYG Editor Node.JS SDK is licensed under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.
Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.