wysiwyg-editor-node-sdk

by froala
4.0.7 (see all)

Node.JS SDK to ease the integration of Froala WYSIWYG Editor on server side.

Overview

4.2K

GitHub Stars

23

Maintenance

Last Commit

19d ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Froala WYSIWYG Editor Node.JS SDK

Easing the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor server side integration in Node.JS projects.

Prerequisite

  1. ImageMagick must be installed.

Installation

  1. Clone this repo or download the zip.

  2. Run npm install.

  3. (Optional) Run bower install to install the editor JS.

  4. Load lib directory in your project and import it: var FroalaEditor = require('path/to/lib/froalaEditor.js');

  5. To run examples:

  • npm start to start a nodejs server form examples directory at http://localhost:3000/

Import lib

var FroalaEditor = require('path/to/lib/froalaEditor.js');

Documentation

Help

License

The Froala WYSIWYG Editor Node.JS SDK is licensed under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.

Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.

