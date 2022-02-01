Froala WYSIWYG Editor Node.JS SDK

Easing the Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor server side integration in Node.JS projects.

Prerequisite

ImageMagick must be installed.

Installation

Clone this repo or download the zip. Run npm install . (Optional) Run bower install to install the editor JS. Load lib directory in your project and import it: var FroalaEditor = require('path/to/lib/froalaEditor.js'); To run examples:

npm start to start a nodejs server form examples directory at http://localhost:3000/

Import lib

var FroalaEditor = require ( 'path/to/lib/froalaEditor.js' );

Documentation

Help

Found a bug or have some suggestions? Just submit an issue.

Having trouble with your integration? Contact Froala Support team.

License

The Froala WYSIWYG Editor Node.JS SDK is licensed under MIT license. However, in order to use Froala WYSIWYG HTML Editor plugin you should purchase a license for it.

Froala Editor has 3 different licenses for commercial use. For details please see License Agreement.